Noise headphones: Our top 10 picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 19, 2022 15:04 IST

Summary:

The Noise headphones are great for you as they allow you to listen to music without interruption. The affordable headphones come in attractive designs and connect easily with your phone.

Best Noise Headphones Available in 2022

Whatever your lifestyle is, owning a pair of headphones has become a necessity. Whether you are watching your favourite movie, listening to music or attending a meeting with headphones, these become uninterrupted.

Everybody has a preference for music and audio. So they do need headphones for reliability and audio quality. Noise headphones are affordable and come with quick pairing, touch and control. They come with high comfort and balanced listening quality. We have compiled a list of top Noise headphones that will help you choose the right one for you.

Top 10 Noise eadphones

1. Noise Buds VS204

The Noise buds VS 204 ensures that your entertainment doesn’t stop. It comes with 50 hours of playtime with 10 hours of non-stop playtime after a single charge. The Bluetooth headphones charge quickly in 10 minutes. Moreover, they connect with your smartphone quickly and feature environmental sound reduction.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 40 Grams

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.3

• Play Time: Up to 50 hours

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Driver Size: 13 mm

• Special Feature: Fast Charging

ProsCons
Good Sound QualityNoise cancellation could have been better
10 hours non-stop playtime 
Immersive and powerful bass throughout 
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS204 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50-Hours of Playtime, ESR, Instacharge, Hyper Sync,10mm Driver, Bluetooth v5.3, with Mic (Jet Black)
60% off
1,590 3,999
Buy now

2. Noise Buds VS104

The Noise VS 104 comes with full-touch control. That means you can easily control your calls and playlist and activate voice assistants. The instacharge feature ensures that with a 10-minute charge, you get 30 hours of playtime. The Noise VS 104 comes with Bluetooth v5.2, which gives lag free and fuss-free connection. The headphones are workout-proof and come with IP X 5 water resistance.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 35 x 2 x 1 cm; 35 Grams

• Play Time: Up to 30 hours

• Driver Size: 13 mm

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.2

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Cable Feature: In-Ear

ProsCons
Good Sound QualityDesign is not durable
30 hour non-stop playtime 
Water resistant 
Supports Siri and Google Assistant 
Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 30-Hours of Playtime, Instacharge, 13Mm Driver and Hyper Sync (Snow White)
57% off
1,499 3,499
Buy now

3. Noise Buds VS 402

The Noise VS 402 levels up your entertainment game by giving you a playtime of up to 35 hours. Moreover, the environmental noise cancellation features with quad mic lets you enjoy smooth conversations. The headphones from Noise come with Bluetooth v5.3 and have an instacharge feature. The stunning LED lights on the Bluetooth make the case look flawless.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 40 Grams

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.3

• Driver Size: 10 mm

• Play Time: Up to 35 hours

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Cable Feature: Without Cable

• Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Stylish design with LED flash lightA bit pricey headphones
Up to 35 hours of playtime 
Enabled with quad mic 
Noise cancellation 
Noise Buds VS402 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 35-Hours of Playtime, Instacharge, Quad Mic with ENC, Hyper Sync, Low Latency, 10mm Driver, Bluetooth v5.3 and Breathing LED Lights (Neon White)
55% off
1,799 3,999
Buy now

4. Noise Air Buds+

The Noise air buds+ are designed with perfection. They give you 80 minutes of playtime with just 8 minutes of instacharge. Plus, the hyper sync technology ensures that headphones establish an instant connection with your smartphone. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and has full touch control. The beautiful headphones are water-resistant too!

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 5.8 x 4.7 x 2.3 cm; 47 Grams

• Play Time: Up to 20 hours

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Driver Size Version: 10 mm

• Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.0

• Battery Average Life: 20 hours

• Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Water ResistantBass quality could have been better
20 hour playtime 
Instacharge 
Dedicated individual mic 
Noise Air Buds+ Truly Wireless Earbuds with Instacharge & Hypersync Technology, Silicone tip, Superb Calling & 20 Hour Playtime - Pearl White
73% off
1,599 5,999
Buy now

5. Noise Buds VS303

The glossy finish Noise Buds VS303 are powerful from start to finish. They come with a full touch control system to control them at your fingertips. The earbuds have a battery life of upto 6 hours after a single charge. Moreover, you would experience lag-free and stable connectivity as the earbuds are powered with Bluetooth v5.0.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 6.2 x 3.4 cm; 42.8 Grams

• Play Time: Up to 24 hour

• Driver Size: 13 mm

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.0

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Cable Feature: Without cable

• Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Good Sound QualityNoise cancellation is missing
Google and Siri support 
Hyper Sync Technology 
Universal type C Charging 
Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 24 Hour Playtime, Hyper Sync Technology, 13mm Speaker Driver and Full Touch Control (Jet Black)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

6. Noise Beads Bluetooth

The Noise beads are compact and light headphones that are your go-style partner. They come with Bluetooth version v5.1 and have full touch control. You can build an instant connection with your smartphone with hyper-sync technology. These headphones give you 7 hours of straight playtime after a single charge. Moreover, just triple-tap your headphones to activate the voice assistant feature.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 6.4 x 4.6 x 4.6 cm; 38 Grams

• Play Time: Up to 18 hour

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.1

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Type C Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Cable Feature: Without Cable

• Water Resistance: IPX5 Water Resistance

ProsCons
Full Touch ControlsSound quality could have been better
Hyper Sync Technology 
Upgraded with the latest Bluetooth version 
Premium and stylish design 
Noise Beads Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with 18 Hours of Playtime, Metallic Finish, Hypersync, Full Touch Controls, IPX5 (Onyx Black)
63% off
1,299 3,499
Buy now

7. Noise Air Buds Pro

The Noise air buds pro ensures you tune out distractions when listening, watching or talking with your headphones on. They come with noise reduction of up to -25 dB. The quad mic in the Bluetooth headphones gives more clarity while talking. The best part is you could choose the size of silicon tips as per your ear size. Also, easily connect your phone with the hyper sync technology.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 50 Grams

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.0

• Play Time: Up to 20 hours

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Driver Size: 10 mm

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Cable Feature: Without Cable

ProsCons
Active noise cancellationThe build quality could have been better
Hyper Sync technology with the latest Bluetooth version 
Ergonomic design 
IPX5 Water Resistance 
Noise Air Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, with Mic, Transparency Mode, Ergonomic Fit & Hyper Sync Technology (Pearl White)
63% off
2,999 7,999
Buy now

8.Noise Buds VS 201

The Noise Buds VS 201 has complete touch control and up to 14-hour playtime. With these headphones, you can enjoy the music the way you like by switching between bass and normal mode. While the full touch control ensures you manage calls, change track and do more via touch. With the ergonomic design, you could wear headphones for the whole day.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 7 x 3.9 x 3 cm; 50 Grams

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.1

• Driver Size: 6 mm

• Play Time: Up to 14 hours

• Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Cable Feature: Without cable

ProsCons
Fuss-free full touch controlsNoise cancellation could have been better
Dual Equalisers 
Crystal clear calls 
Ergonomic Design 
Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Dual Equalizer | Total 14-Hour Playtime | Full Touch Control | IPX5 Water Resistance and Bluetooth v5.1 (Olive Green)
60% off
1,199 2,999
Buy now

9. Noise Active-Pro Wireless Neckband

Get unlimited performance and up to 60 hours of playtime with the Noise Active pro wireless neckband. The headphones charge instantly with just 10 minutes of charge and give straight 10 hours of playtime. Plus, you could experience clear calls on the go with the environmental sound reduction. Also, you could switch between tasks easily by pairing the earbuds with two devices simultaneously.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 35 x 2 x 1 cm; 35 Grams

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.2

• Play Time: Up to 60 hours

• Driver Size: 10 mm

• Mounting Hardware: 1x Bluetooth Headphone, 1x Charging Cable, 2x Extra Eartips, 1x User Manual, 1x Warranty Registration Card

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Cable Feature: Without Cable

ProsCons
Clear CommunicationDesign could have been better
Unlimited performance 
IPX5 water resistance 
Dual Pairing 
Noise Tune Active Pro Wireless Neckband with Upto 60 Hours of Playtime, ESR, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Instacharge, 10mm Driver, and Bluetooth v5.2 (Cobalt Blue)
60% off
1,199 2,999
Buy now

10. Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth

Let the binge session begin with the Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth headphones. The headphones come with a playtime of 100-plus hours. Moreover, you could easily connect them to your smartphone via hyper sync technology. The dual pairing feature gives you ease to switch between two devices easily.

Specification

• Product Dimensions: 35 x 2 x 1 cm; 35 Grams

• Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.2

• Driver Size: 10 mm

• Play Time: Up to 100 plus hours

• Connector Type: Wireless

• Cable Feature: Without Cable

• Mounting Hardware: 1x Bluetooth Headphone, 1x Charging Cable, 2x Extra Eartips, 1x User Manual, 1x Warranty Registration Card

ProsCons
100 plus hour playtimeA bit pricey
Environmental sound reduction 
Dual Pairing 
IPX5 water resistance 
Noise Newly Launched Xtreme in-Ear Wireless Neckband with 100 + Hours of Playtime, Instacharge, ESR, Hyper Sync, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, 10mm Driver, and Bluetooth v5.2, with Mic (Raging Green)
60% off
1,599 3,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1 (Play time)Feature 2 (Bluetooth version)Feature 3 (Driver size)
Noise Buds VS204Up to 50 hoursv5.313 mm
Noise Buds VS104Up to 30 hoursv5.213 mm
Noise Buds VS 402Up to 25 hoursv5.310 mm
Noise Air Buds+Up to 20 hoursv5.010 mm
Noise Buds VS303Up to 24 hoursv5.013 mm
Noise Beads BluetoothUp to 18 hoursv5.1NA
Noise Air Buds ProUp to 20 hoursv5.010 mm
Noise Buds VS 201Up to 14 hoursv5.16 mm
Noise Active-Pro Wireless NeckbandUp to 60 hoursv5.210 mm
Noise Xtreme In-Ear BluetoothUp to 100 plus hoursv5.210 mm

Best value for money

The Noise headphones that offer the best value for money are Noise VS 204. Enjoy listening to your favourite music with a noise reduction feature for 10 hours non-stop after a single charge. Moreover, it comes with 50-hour playtime. The hyper sync technology lets you connect easily with your smartphone.

Best overall

Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth is the best overall product. It comes with a playtime of up to 100 hours and connects easily with the smartphone. These wireless Bluetooth has dual pairing features that ensure the convenience of switching between the two devices. The earbuds give you the ease of listening for a long time.

How to find the perfect Noise Headphones?

Are you thinking of buying new headphones?

Well, what kind of features do you want in the headphones?

When choosing a headphone, the most important feature is the sound quality. Most headphones from Noise provide crystal clear listening and long playtime and ensure comfort. Moreover, charging time, comfort, wireless, and design are important features. In this case, you are in luck, as Noise has a wide variety of headphones and is feature loaded.

So, list the features you are looking for and choose the right headphones from Noise.

Product price list

Product Price
Noise Buds VS204Rs. 3,999
Noise Buds VS104Rs. 3,499
Noise Buds VS 402Rs. 3,999
Noise Air Buds+Rs. 5,999
Noise Buds VS303Rs. 3,499
Noise Beads BluetoothRs. 3,499
Noise Air Buds ProRs. 2,999
Noise Active-Pro Wireless NeckbandRs. 2,999
Noise Xtreme In-Ear BluetoothRs. 3,999
Noise Buds VS 201Rs. 2,999

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

Noise Headphones: Our Top 10 Picks

What sets apart Noise headphones?

Noise headphones are the most affordable, with a good range of earbuds available. The company ensured every user could own Bluetooth and wireless headphones. The sound quality and design of the headphones are very nice.

Are Noise headphones worth buying?

The audio quality of the headphones does not get distorted when put on. The brand emphasises bass and mid, a tune set up. Apart from that, the insta charge and hyper sync technology make it a good buy at a budgeted price.

Which Noise headphones are the best?

Noise headphones VS 104 are one of the best Noise headphones. With the basic features, the headphones have full touch control and voice assistant that makes it value for money.

 View More
