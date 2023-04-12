Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch: Perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts

The Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch colour display that is bright and easy to read in all lighting conditions. It features multiple watch faces and customizable widgets, allowing users to personalize their watch to their liking. The smartwatch is also water-resistant, making it suitable for use while swimming or engaging in other water-based activities. The GPS functionality is a stand-out feature of the smartwatch that allows you to stay on top of your activities and fitness progress.

The Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is an advanced wearable device that combines the features of a fitness tracker and a smartwatch . This smartwatch comes with a built-in GPS, making it easy for fitness enthusiasts to track their running, cycling, and other outdoor activities accurately. It also includes a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and step counter to help users monitor their health and fitness levels.

Advanced Bluetooth Calling

The advanced Bluetooth calling feature of the Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is one of its most outstanding features. It allows users to take and make phone calls, send text messages, and control their phone's music playback, all without having to pull out their phone. This feature is particularly helpful for those who are constantly on the go, as it enables them to stay connected with their friends, family, and colleagues without having to interrupt their activities.

The Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch's Bluetooth calling feature uses a built-in microphone and speaker, allowing users to answer and make phone calls directly from their wrist. Additionally, the smartwatch supports voice commands, which means that users can also use their voice to initiate calls or send text messages without having to type.

Display

The Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT display. It is bright and vibrant, making it easy to view even in direct sunlight. The touchscreen is responsive and works smoothly, allowing for easy navigation through the watch's various functions.

The display also features customizable watch faces, which allow users to personalize the look and feel of their watch. The watch faces can be changed via the NoiseFit app, which offers a variety of options to choose from.

The display also features an always-on option, which allows users to check the time and other important information at a glance without having to wake up the watch. This is a useful feature for those who need to check their watch frequently but want to conserve battery life.

GPS Tracking

The Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is designed with a highly accurate GPS tracking system that provides real-time tracking of your activities. The GPS feature helps you keep track of your location, speed, and distance covered during your workouts or outdoor activities. It also allows you to set specific routes and follow them on the watch, ensuring that you never get lost.

The watch comes with pre-installed fitness tracking apps that use the GPS feature to provide you with a detailed analysis of your workouts. It can track activities such as running, cycling, hiking, and even swimming. With its IP68 waterproof rating, the watch can be worn while swimming and will track your laps and strokes.

One of the most useful features of the GPS tracking system is the ability to monitor your heart rate, calories burned and steps taken. The watch uses sensors to track your heart rate and provide you with an accurate reading. It also monitors your daily activity and gives you reminders to move if you've been sitting for too long.

Battery life

The Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch packs a powerful processor that's designed to conserve battery life while providing optimal performance. It comes with a battery that offers up to 7 days of battery life on normal usage and 1 day of heavy calling.

In addition, the smartwatch comes with a battery saver mode that helps extend the battery life even further, making it perfect for extended trips or outdoor activities. When the battery does run low, it can be charged quickly using the included magnetic charging dock.

One of the most impressive features of the Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is its battery life, which is among the best in its class. With up to 7 days of battery life, you won't have to worry about constantly charging the watch, allowing you to focus on your activities without any interruptions. The battery saver mode is also a great addition, as it helps you conserve battery life when you need it the most. Overall, the battery life of the Noise Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is a standout feature that makes it a great option for anyone in need of a long-lasting wearable device.