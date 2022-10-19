Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Buying guide

Summary:
Nokia 3GB RAM phones come with 32GB internal storage and 4G connectivity, making them the best option for those with moderate mobile usage and who need a durable device. A few models also come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage combo, allowing more room for the customers. As Nokia is one of the renowned brands in the world of mobile phones, you can trust its products for their robust performance and durability.
It is hard to select a mobile phone of your choice from several available options. The best way to do this is by comparing the models' specifications and their pros and cons. To ensure that you can choose the best Nokia 3GB mobile phone from the available options, we have provided a list of such models with their impartial reviews and pros and cons. Go through the list and choose the phone you think suits your requirements.
1. Nokia 3.1 Plus White
The Nokia 3.1 Plus boasts a long-lasting battery and a solid build. While there are other more powerful phones in this category, this one makes space of its own with its decent performance, gorgeous design and 5.99-inch LCD featuring chunky bezels all around. You can remove this phone's blue polycarbonate back panel to add microSD and a SIM card.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
Display: 6 Inches (720x1440 pixels).
Dimensions: 17.5 x 14.2 x 3.5 cm
Battery: 3500mAH
Operating system: Android 8.1 Oreo
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22
Weight: 300g
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent battery backup
|Camera performance is not good in low light
|Dual VoLTE
|Overpriced
|Dedicated card slot
2. Nokia C21 Plus
This handset from Nokia features long-lasting battery potential and a robust build. The IPS LCD screen of the Nokia C21 Plus comes with scratch-resistant glass protection, while the device offers powerful performance with the Android 11 Go Edition operating system. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor of this phone is available in warm grey and dark cyan colours. This phone has two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash.
Display: 6.5 Inches HD
Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
Battery: 5050mAH
Operating system: Android 11 Go Edition
Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A
Weight: 191g
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Compromised battery life
|Nice design
|No NFC
|Unmatched performance
|Slow micro-USB charging
3. Nokia 4.2
The Nokia 4.2, with a clean Android experience, is the best option for those on a limited budget. This phone has a medium-sized, rounded rectangle design and a curved 2.5D glass layer in its rear panel and the front face is a class in itself. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage combo offer a decent experience.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.
Display: 5.71 Inches
Dimensions: 16.4 x 3.3 x 14 cm
Battery: 3000mAH
Operating system: Android 10.0
Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 439
Weight: 306g
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly affordable
|Sub-par camera performance
|Features like a dedicated Google Assistant button and notification light come in handy
|Hardware is not suitable for gaming and other intensive tasks
|Decent battery life
|No reverse charging support
|Compact and attractive design
|Average performance chipset
4. Nokia 5.1 Plus
The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an affordable and well-balanced smartphone with a wide notch and thick screen borders. It is one of the best-looking phones from Nokia, with features like a powerful processor, excellent battery life, compact size and Android One programme. The phone looks very stylish with a 2.5D glass back and a high-gloss design.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.
Display: 5.86 Inches HD+
Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.1 x 3.4 cm
Battery: 3060mAH
Operating system: Android™ 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P60
Weight: 300g
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Very slippery
|Premium build quality
|Average cameras
|Good gaming and app performance
|The performance of the phone could have been better
5. Nokia 3.2
The Nokia 3.2 3GB RAM mobile phone is available in modern design and strikes the perfect balance between price, experience and features. The large display and Google Assistant integration of the phone are features that outdo the other budget mobile phones. The phone’s polycarbonate unibody featuring curved sides and extending to the 2.5D curved glass front makes it highly attractive. The device's rear panel appears like glass and features a reflective finish.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock
Display: 6.26 Inches with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution
Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 c 14.4 cm
Battery: 4000mAH
Operating system: Android v9
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
Weight: 181g
|Pros
|Cons
|Modern design
|Mediocre performance
|Decent battery life
|Comparatively darker screen
|Accurate GPS
|Underpowered processor
6. Nokia C30
Yet another budget-friendly Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone, the C30, comes with a super-virtual size touchscreen and powerful battery. This device has both 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants. This is a great option if you want slightly better RAM and nearly double storage by paying a little extra. With a massive screen size of 6.82 inches, this is a great smartphone for reading, binge-watching and other day-to-day activities. Other unmatched attributes of the device include a fingerprint sensor, IMG8322 GPU, lightweight, and face unlock.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera
Display: 6.82 inches IPS LCD
Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm
Battery: 6000mAH
Operating system: Android 11 OS
Processor: 1.2GHz octa-core
Weight: 237g
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge battery
|Heating issues
|Highly affordable
|Video recording is not supported
|Good camera quality
|Outdated USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Dedicated microSD card support
|Slow charging
7. Nokia 2.2
This low-budget Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone features a drop notch at the front with the selfie camera mounted within to offer great clicks. The colours are decent and get sufficiently bright to work efficiently in daylight. This attractive phone features a big chin and a thin bezel at the sides. The IPS display of the phones offers enhanced attributes, such as colour accuracy, optimal viewing angles, improved power consumption and invariable colour reproduction.
Specifications:
Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.
Display: 5.71 inches IPS LCD
Dimensions: 16.6 x 14 x 3.5 cm
Battery: 3000mAH
Operating system: Android 9.1
Processor: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
Weight: 250g
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Mediocre camera performance
|Excellent battery life
|Sluggish overall performance
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Slow processor
|Nice design
|Slow charging
|Product
|Price
|Nokia 3.1 Plus White
|₹7, 399
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|₹9, 799
|Nokia 4.2
|₹9, 499
|Nokia 5.1 Plus
|₹9, 999
|Nokia 3.2
|₹10, 393
|Nokia C30
|₹9, 899
|Nokia 2.2
|₹7, 399
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia 3.1 Plus
|3500mAH
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|5050mAH
|Android 11 Go Edition
|13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash
|Nokia 4.2
|3000mAH
|Android 10.0
|13MPdual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
|Nokia 5.1 Plus
|3060mAH
|Android 10.0
|13MPdual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
|Nokia 3.2
|4000mAH
|Android v9
|13MP dual rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock
|Nokia C30
|6000mAH
|Android 11 OS
|13MP+2MPdual rear with LED flash and 5MP front camera
|Nokia 2.2
|3000mAH
|Android 9.1
|13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera
Best value for money
Nokia C30 is a fusion of several features. The 6.82 inches IPS LCD screen and powerful 1.2Ghz Octa-core processor make it the best value-for-money phone among the top seven Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones. Its 6000mAH battery, Android 11 OS, and lightweight are other features that have made it one of the best purchases in this segment.
Best overall Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone
The Nokia 3.2 is the best overall 3 GB RAM mobile phone you can opt for in 2022. It possesses all the features of a good smartphone, from the battery to display quality, photo outputs and a decent processor. It is also a smartphone free from GPS inaccuracies, making for the best user experience.
How to find the perfect Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone?
Some of the most important factors you must consider when buying the best Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone are as follows:
Factor in the phone’s operating system: Go for a Nokia phone with the latest version of the Android operating system. Remember, there are different versions of Android available. So, check the Android version of the phone before choosing one. Android 9 Pie and Android 10 are the most advanced versions in this segment. So, look for a Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone powered by either of these versions.
Also, consider the cost: The cost of a phone is one of the most critical factors to consider. Consider your budget and compare the different Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phones and the features on offer. Remember, the better the functionalities and features of a phone, the higher its price will be. So, consider your requirements, set the right budget and then make the best buy.
Check the reviews: Never forget to check the customer reviews on Amazon to get a fair idea regarding the shortlisted model's actual performance and go for one with the highest customer ratings.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Yes, RAM is important on a smartphone. The more RAM your smartphone features, the quicker you can access and switch between applications without any performance issues. Without adequate RAM, the apps on your phone will either close or freeze while you switch to another app, resulting in delays.
Yes, 3GB RAM is sufficient for an average user not used to gaming. The 3GB RAM mobile phones are efficient and powerful enough for day-to-day tasks, like texting, browsing, a few hours of video calling and watching, and three to four hours of different apps running in the background.
Yes, 3GB RAM is more than enough to install the majority of the apps available on PlayStore. All the apps you will install on your 3GB RAM Nokia mobile phone will run perfectly without causing any problems on installation. But make sure your phone’s processor is fast enough to manage memory; otherwise, you may experience sluggish performance.
Undoubtedly, the Nokia C30 with 6.82 inches display, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, 1.2 GHz octa-core processor, and 6000mAH battery is the most feature-rich Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone at this price.
The most exclusive feature of the Nokia 3.1 Plus is the availability of battery backup. Apart from this, the phone has a dedicated microSD card slot and dual Volte. The best thing about this phone is that you can use its amazing features, which are available at an affordable price.