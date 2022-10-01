Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phones – A complete buyer’s guide! By Affiliate Desk

Summary: OnePlus mobile phones are one of the best camera phones, which have gained immense significance in the last five years. If you are in search of the best Oneplus 16MP front camera phones, here is the complete list.

OnePlus mobile phones are equipped with all the latest features and camera specifications, which makes these the best camera phones. If you love to click a lot of pictures and take videos, OnePlus phones are the best. It allows you to capture moments in real-time. Please note that there are not many Oneplus 16MP front camera phones presently available on Amazon; therefore, we have also added 16MP front camera phones from other brands. We have curated a complete list for you if you are searching for the best Oneplus 16MP front camera phones. Read the article until the end to find the best suitable option that suits your budget. Best Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phones 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The first on our list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This phone comes with the latest operating system (Oxygen OS based on Android 12), which ensures hassle-free functioning. Besides this, the phone also features other latest specifications such as 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and an excellent front camera (16MP) to click some excellent selfies. So, if you are searching for the best camera mobile phones by OnePlus, this one is an ideal pick. Specifications OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 grams

Pros Cons Comes with great storage Average battery life Excellent processor Budget-friendly

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Next on the list is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. This 5G mobile phone comes in a stunning gray shadow colour. This mobile phone features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage so that you are never out of space when using the phone. The best feature of this mobile phone is its front camera, which is ideal for taking selfies. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

Processor - Mediatek Dimensity

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Gray Shadow

Battery power rating - 4500 mAh

Item weight - 190 grams

Pros Cons The phone is lightweight Sometimes lags Excellent storage and RAM size Adequate battery life

3. OnePlus 10R 5G Another renowned mobile phone by OnePlus is the OnePlus 10R 5G. The top end of this phone comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, which saves all photos and videos easily. The phone is extremely lightweight and easy to operate. In addition, the unique forest green colour makes all heads turn. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎12 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

Processor - MTK D8100 Max

In-built storage (in GB) - 256GB

Colour - Forest Green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 190 grams

Pros Cons Comes with a high screen resolution Lagging issues found Excellent processor Excellent camera features

4.OnePlus 10T 5G Another excellent mobile phone that offers a great experience in every use is the OnePlus 10T 5G mobile phone. This phone is equipped with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, which are some power-packed features. In addition, the phone offers an immersive experience and flagship performance in every use. If you are looking for the best OnePlus camera mobile phone, the OnePlus 10T 5G is a great phone. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎12 GB

Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB

Colour - Moonstone Black

Battery power rating - 4800 mAh

Item weight - 204 grams

Pros Cons Excellent storage Heating issues found Ideal for playing games Excellent battery life

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a high-definition mobile phone that comes in the Emerald Forest colour. This phone comes with several specifications, such as 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, the wide display, dual LED flash and 32MP front camera capture every moment beautifully. Specifications OS - OxygenOS

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Forest Green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 200 grams

Pros Cons Comes with a powerful processor Comes in less colours The phone comes with a wide screen size Excellent camera features

6. Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier White 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | Alexa Built-in Available in the elegant Glacier White colour, the Redmi Note 10 Lite is a next-generation mobile phone that is equipped with 128GB ROM and 4GB RAM. Besides this, the built-in Alexa offers a hands-free experience. The 16MP front-facing camera in this phone clicks great selfies. Specifications: OS -MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions -16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

Processor -Octa-core processor

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour -Glacier White

Battery power rating -5020mAh

Item weight - 209 grams

Pros Cons Comes in a unique colour Looks heavy and bulky Long-lasting battery life Inadequate RAM size Decent storage

7. Oppo F19s (Black) Coming with a cool processor to match your attention span, the Oppo F19s is the last mobile phone on our list, which comes with a whopping 6.43-inch display. The phone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 5000 mAH battery and a 16MP selfie camera to capture all moments in real-time. Specifications: RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions -18.2 x 9.2 x 6 cm

Colour -Black

Battery power rating -5000mAh

Item weight - 490 grams

Pros Cons Comes with great RAM Looks heavy and bulky Excellent storage Adequate battery life

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Large screen resolution Excellent processor Good battery backup OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Large screen resolution Good battery backup Looks simple and sleek OnePlus 10R 5G Looks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage OnePlus 10T 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode OnePlus 10 Pro 5G AI camera resolution Excellent processor present Adequate charging present Redmi Note 10 Lite Massive screen size Good battery backup Great storage space available Oppo F19s Long-lasting battery Massive screen size Enough storage

Best Value for Money If you are looking for the best value for money Oneplus 16MP front camera phone, the best option to look for is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a budget-friendly mobile phone that comes with excellent features. The phone is priced at ₹19,999 only. Best Overall OnePlus mobile phones are in high demand. The OnePlus 16MP front camera phone, which managed to grab all the attention from our list, is the OnePlus 10T 5G. This mobile phone by OnePlus comes with all the latest updates and features, including good battery life and excellent storage to keep you going all day long. In addition, the great camera quality captures all moments in real-time. This phone was priced at ₹54,999 only after a discount. How to Find the Perfect Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phone? When buying a perfect Oneplus 16MP front camera phone for yourself, we should look for several factors that best suit your needs - Price

Storage space

Effectiveness

Resolution

Biometric security

Screen size

Charging capacity Products Price List

S.no Product name Actual price Discounted price 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 19,999 2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 28,999 ₹ 28,999 3. OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 42,999 Rs 36,999 4. OnePlus 10T 5G ₹ 54,999 ₹ 54,999 5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ₹ 66,999 ₹ 61,999 6. Redmi Note 10 Lite ₹ 17,999 ₹ 14,999 7. Oppo F19s ₹ 22,990 ₹ 15,990

