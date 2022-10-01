Sign out
Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phones – A complete buyer’s guide!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:38 IST

OnePlus mobile phones are one of the best camera phones, which have gained immense significance in the last five years. If you are in search of the best Oneplus 16MP front camera phones, here is the complete list.

Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phones

OnePlus mobile phones are equipped with all the latest features and camera specifications, which makes these the best camera phones. If you love to click a lot of pictures and take videos, OnePlus phones are the best. It allows you to capture moments in real-time. Please note that there are not many Oneplus 16MP front camera phones presently available on Amazon; therefore, we have also added 16MP front camera phones from other brands. We have curated a complete list for you if you are searching for the best Oneplus 16MP front camera phones. Read the article until the end to find the best suitable option that suits your budget.

Best Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phones

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The first on our list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This phone comes with the latest operating system (Oxygen OS based on Android 12), which ensures hassle-free functioning. Besides this, the phone also features other latest specifications such as 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and an excellent front camera (16MP) to click some excellent selfies. So, if you are searching for the best camera mobile phones by OnePlus, this one is an ideal pick.

Specifications

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 grams

ProsCons
Comes with great storageAverage battery life
Excellent processor  
Budget-friendly  
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Next on the list is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. This 5G mobile phone comes in a stunning gray shadow colour. This mobile phone features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage so that you are never out of space when using the phone. The best feature of this mobile phone is its front camera, which is ideal for taking selfies.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek Dimensity
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Gray Shadow
  • Battery power rating - 4500 mAh
  • Item weight - 190 grams

ProsCons
The phone is lightweight Sometimes lags 
Excellent storage and RAM size  
Adequate battery life  
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

Another renowned mobile phone by OnePlus is the OnePlus 10R 5G. The top end of this phone comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, which saves all photos and videos easily. The phone is extremely lightweight and easy to operate. In addition, the unique forest green colour makes all heads turn.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - MTK D8100 Max
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 256GB
  • Colour - Forest Green
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 190 grams

ProsCons
Comes with a high screen resolution Lagging issues found
Excellent processor 
Excellent camera features  
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
14% off
36,999 42,999
Buy now

4.OnePlus 10T 5G

Another excellent mobile phone that offers a great experience in every use is the OnePlus 10T 5G mobile phone. This phone is equipped with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, which are some power-packed features. In addition, the phone offers an immersive experience and flagship performance in every use. If you are looking for the best OnePlus camera mobile phone, the OnePlus 10T 5G is a great phone.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB
  • Colour - Moonstone Black
  • Battery power rating - 4800 mAh
  • Item weight - 204 grams

ProsCons
Excellent storageHeating issues found
Ideal for playing games  
Excellent battery life  
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a high-definition mobile phone that comes in the Emerald Forest colour. This phone comes with several specifications, such as 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, the wide display, dual LED flash and 32MP front camera capture every moment beautifully.

Specifications

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Forest Green
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 200 grams

ProsCons
Comes with a powerful processorComes in less colours 
The phone comes with a wide screen size  
Excellent camera features  
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
7% off
61,999 66,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier White 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | Alexa Built-in

Available in the elegant Glacier White colour, the Redmi Note 10 Lite is a next-generation mobile phone that is equipped with 128GB ROM and 4GB RAM. Besides this, the built-in Alexa offers a hands-free experience. The 16MP front-facing camera in this phone clicks great selfies.

Specifications:

  • OS -MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions -16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm
  • Processor -Octa-core processor
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour -Glacier White
  • Battery power rating -5020mAh
  • Item weight - 209 grams

ProsCons
Comes in a unique colour Looks heavy and bulky 
Long-lasting battery life Inadequate RAM size 
Decent storage  
Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier White 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | Alexa Built-in
28% off
12,999 17,999
Buy now

7. Oppo F19s (Black)

Coming with a cool processor to match your attention span, the Oppo F19s is the last mobile phone on our list, which comes with a whopping 6.43-inch display. The phone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 5000 mAH battery and a 16MP selfie camera to capture all moments in real-time.

Specifications:

  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Product dimensions -18.2 x 9.2 x 6 cm
  • Colour -Black
  • Battery power rating -5000mAh
  • Item weight - 490 grams

ProsCons
Comes with great RAM Looks heavy and bulky 
Excellent storage  
Adequate battery life  
Oppo F19s (Black) | 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM | 48MP+2MP+2MP Primary Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera | 5000 mah Battery | 6.43' inch Display
15% off
19,490 22,990
Buy now

Best Three Features For You

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GLarge screen resolution Excellent processor Good battery backup
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GLarge screen resolution Good battery backupLooks simple and sleek 
OnePlus 10R 5GLooks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage 
OnePlus 10T 5GSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GAI camera resolution Excellent processor presentAdequate charging present 
Redmi Note 10 LiteMassive screen size Good battery backup Great storage space available
Oppo F19sLong-lasting batteryMassive screen size Enough storage 

Best Value for Money

If you are looking for the best value for money Oneplus 16MP front camera phone, the best option to look for is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a budget-friendly mobile phone that comes with excellent features. The phone is priced at 19,999 only.

Best Overall

OnePlus mobile phones are in high demand. The OnePlus 16MP front camera phone, which managed to grab all the attention from our list, is the OnePlus 10T 5G. This mobile phone by OnePlus comes with all the latest updates and features, including good battery life and excellent storage to keep you going all day long. In addition, the great camera quality captures all moments in real-time. This phone was priced at 54,999 only after a discount.

How to Find the Perfect Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phone?

When buying a perfect Oneplus 16MP front camera phone for yourself, we should look for several factors that best suit your needs -

  • Price
  • Storage space
  • Effectiveness
  • Resolution
  • Biometric security
  • Screen size
  • Charging capacity

Products Price List

S.noProduct nameActual price Discounted price 
1.OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999 19,999
2.OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 28,999 28,999
3.OnePlus 10R 5G 42,999Rs 36,999
4.OnePlus 10T 5G 54,999 54,999
5.OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 66,999 61,999
6.Redmi Note 10 Lite 17,999 14,999
7.Oppo F19s 22,990 15,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Is 256GB ROM enough in a mobile phone?

Yes, 256GB ROM is more than enough in any mobile phone. No matter whether you’re a professional or use a mobile phone for occasional purposes only, 256GB RAM would be the ideal option. 

2. What are the features to consider when buying a mobile phone?

When investing in a mobile phone, one should be mindful of several features, such as:

  • Price of the product 
  • Effectiveness
  • Screen resolution
  • Fulfilment of objective
  • Storage space
  • Biometric security 
  • Screen size
  • Charging capacity

3. What is the Oneplus 16MP front camera phone's price on Amazon?

The price of the OnePlus 16MP front camera phones ranges somewhere between 19,000 and 50,000. The prices keep on fluctuating based on different features. 

