Oneplus 256gb smartphones: Here are the top 10 picks

Pete Lau, the former vice president of Oppo, and co-founder Carl Pei created OnePlus in 2013. The Chinese business, which was formerly regarded as a sub-brand of OPPO, has emerged to carve its own niche in the smartphone industry. The Shenzhen-based business is best known for its inexpensive flagship gadgets, which have earned it a reputation for providing outstanding value for money throughout the years. OnePlus nearly single-handedly created this totally new class of affordable flagships and has since dominated that area.
OnePlus nowadays offers a list of OnePlus mobiles that provide something for everyone, with some phones appealing to gamers and others appealing to photographers or camera experts, depending on your search.
The best part is that they are affordable, have great cameras, battery life, and certified hardware. Each device goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles.
Let us explore the range of Oneplus 256GB internal memory mobile phones.
Top 10 Oneplus 256GB internal memory smartphones:
1. OnePlus 9 Pro
The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a Qualcomm dragon processor and features 12 GB RAM and 256GB storage for faster, smoother performance. It is a must-buy for people looking for smartphones that are faster, store huge amounts of data, and support superior graphics.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Weighs 2.99-pound (lightweight)
|UHD display but only 13 inches
|16 GB RAM
|Price on the higher end
|1TB solid-state
|Long battery life
|Robust processor
2. OnePlus 9
One Plus 9 from the house of OnePlus comes with a durable and lightweight chassis for long life. With this 256 GB internal memory phone, you can store large files without any hassle.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and vibrant display
|Needs a bigger battery.
|Flagship-grade specs.
|Buggy camera software
|Premium design and features
|Premium pricing
3. OnePlus 9RT 5G
OnePlus 9RT 5G rules the roost in terms of versatility, performance, and best-in-class security features. It allows you to multitask and bring creativity to life like never before. The 48 MP Triple Camera allows you to click the best pictures and capture your favourite moments in high quality!
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium design and build
|No Curved Display
|Good display
|Powerful performance
|Good security features
4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T comes with an attractive HDR display. The incredible performance of this phone will allow you to work faster without any hassle!
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible full HD display
|Overheats a little
|Good UI
5. OnePlus 10 R
It is a cost-effective, high-performing phone that allows you to carry out multiple functions. Its compact, portable design with a sleek form makes it a great option.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|80 W Fast Charging support
|No expandable storage
|Capable Performance
|No IP rating
|In display fingerprint sensor
Are you seeking a high-quality OnePlus 256 GB internal memory mobile phone?
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the ideal choice for you. It has a wide range of incredible features that will help you keep your data secured and make your experience delightful!
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|120Hz AMOLED display
|Lacks IP rating
|Decent Cameras
|No microSD card slot
7. OnePlus 10T
If you are looking for a standout design of the OnePlus with impressive features, you should consider the OnePlus 10T 5G. It comes with a premium display, fast processor, and 256GB of internal storage.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium Design
|No IP Rating
|10-bit AMOLED display
|No Expandable Storage
|120Hz screen refresh rate
|No Telephoto lens
|Ultra-fast charging support
8. OnePlus 10R 5G
The OnePlus 10R 5G provides an excellent option for anyone looking for a premium but an affordable phone. It has innovative features, including 256GB storage and an ideal camera for clicking the perfect shots!
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium Design
|Mediocre Speakers
|Decent Performance
|2 years of updates
|80W Fast Charging Support
|Decent battery life for up to 12 hours
9. One Plus 8T 5G
Do you want a OnePlus phone that stands the test of time?
The OnePlus 8T is a model to last. It comes with a precision-crafted aluminum body and a display of Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also offers many enticing and durable features.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Poor Camera Quality
|Stunning full HD display
|Decent battery life for up to 10 hours
10. OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN
Are you looking for a fun mobile phone that has excellent features and is absolutely stunning to look at?
OnePlus Nord 2X Pac-Man is just the phone for you with a fantastic design and freakishly good camera. Plus, it has an AI-powered brain and smooth OS.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Battery life is not adequate
|A lot of RAM enables multitasking
|Good Camera
Best value for money
The OnePlus 256GB internal memory phone that offers the best value for money is the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing smartphone on a decent budget, the OnePlus 9R offers the best value for money. It comes with a premium display and excellent graphics.
Best overall
When it comes to naming the best OnePlus 256 GB internal memory smartphone considering the overall features, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the best choice. It has advanced features, including a 32 MP front camera, 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity, and a premium display.
So, overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G wins the race in terms of overall features.
How to find the perfect OnePlus 256 GB internal memory mobile phone?
Do you want to break free from what is called low storage?
Are you looking for a fast and premium smartphone?
Well!
Do you know you can find a great smartphone with 256gb internal memory?
Yes, you read it right.
Owing to the popularity of high internal storage, manufacturers are now making OnePlus smartphones with 256 GB internal storage.
Products price list:
|Product
|Price
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|₹75,990
|OnePlus 9
|₹ 54,999
|OnePlus 9 RT 5G
|₹ 37,799
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|₹ 33,998
|OnePlus 9 PRO 5G
|₹ 54,999
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|₹ 66,999
|OnePlus 10 T 5G
|₹ 54,999
|OnePlus 10 R 5G
|₹ 36,999
|OnePlus 8T 5G
|₹ 45,000
|OnePlus Nord 2X PAC-MAN
|₹ 37,999
Product comparison:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core core
|Dual Sim
|50 MP Rear Camera
|OnePlus 9 RT 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa core
|50 mp Triple Rear Camera
|4500 mAh battery
|OnePlus 9 RT 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Octa Core
|6.55” screen
|4500 mAh battery
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octacore
|32 mp Front camera
|4500 mAh battery
|OnePlus 9 PRO 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor
|5000 mAh battery
|6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor
|6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
|Android v12 OS
|OnePlus 10 T 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor
|6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
|Android v12 OS
|OnePlus 10 R 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893 Processor
|32 MP Front Camera
|Android v12 OS
|OnePlus 8T 5G
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865
|OxygenOS
|4500 mAh battery
|OnePlus Nord 2X PAC-MAN
|Media Tek Dimensity 1200-AI
|OxygenOS 11.3
|4500 mAh battery
One Plus is one of the few developing smartphone makers with a presence in many client groups. As a result, you can easily select a OnePlus smartphone based on your budget while not sacrificing any features. The key reason OnePlus has made a reputation for itself among Indian consumers is its desire to give maximal innovation at the lowest possible price.
With 256GB of internal storage, you can capture as many photographs and movies as you want without worrying about running out of space. A higher internal memory also ensures that your phone runs smoother and doesn’t lag
OnePlus phones are expected to have a battery capacity of at least 4,500 mAh. This implies that your phone will last all day without needing to be recharged. Many consumers favor OnePlus phones because of their long battery life and rapid charging capabilities.
Yes, even if you buy a OnePlus phone that does not have 256Gb internal memory, most times you will be able to expand it later.
OnePlus, as a brand, has been a swift adapter of industry trends, often helping to set them. A OnePlus phone nowadays comes with best-in-class hardware and attractive form factors. All OnePlus phones with 128 GB/ 256 GB internal storage also have a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G CPU and an Adreno 650 GPU, which is rather powerful.