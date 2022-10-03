OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones - Find your favourite here! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 03, 2022 17:05 IST





Summary: Owing a mobile phone with 6GB RAM mobile phones and other latest features is of utmost necessity in today’s advanced world. If you are in search of the best OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phone, this article offers the top options to explore.

Choose the best Oneplus 6GB RAM mobile phones now

The OnePlus mobile phones with 6GB RAM are designed you a wholesome experience. These phones are equipped with all the latest features such as an excellent camera, adequate RAM, flagship performance and powerful processor resulting in an enhanced user experience. Since OnePlus does not features many 6GB RAM mobile phones, the list also includes 6GB RAM mobile phones from other brands, such as Redmi, Oppo and so on. These phones are priced decently to fit your budget. So, what’s the wait for? Here is the complete list of the best OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones. Best OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones: 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the first OnePlus mobile phone on our list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a 5G connectivity mobile phone with a handful of features, including the latest OS, adequate RAM size, powerful processor and excellent internal memory. This can be an ideal pick if you’re looking for budget-friendly OnePlus mobile phones with 6GB RAM. Specifications: OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 grams

Pros Cons Offers excellent storage Average battery life Prowerful processor Budget-friendly

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Featuring a whopping 6.43 Inch display, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is another OnePlus mobile phone equipped with 6GB RAM. This mobile phone comes in the Gray Mirror colour, which looks great from all sides. Besides this, there are also features such as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a powerful processor. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎6GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

Processor -Mediatek

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour -Grey Mirror

Battery power rating -4500 mAh

Item weight -173 grams

Pros Cons Excellent storage and RAM Heating issues found Top-notch processor Long-lasting battery life

3. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The next 6GB RAM mobile phone on the list is the Redmi Note 11T. This phone comes with a handful of exciting features such as an excellent refresh rate, decent RAM size and the latest operating system for hassle-free functioning. This phone also features excellent storage, giving enough space to store all photos and videos.

Specifications Brand - Redmi

Model name - Note 11T 5G

Colour - Stardust White

RAM storage - 6GB

ROM storage - 128GB

OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Refresh rate - 90 Hz

CPU speed - 2.4 GHz

Biometric security - Fingerprint Sensor

Screen size - 6.6 inches

Pros Cons High screen resolution Comes in only one colour Excellent RAM size and storage space Comes with the fingerprint sensor

4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Another best-selling model launched by Redmi is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This is yet another exciting mobile in the list of best 6GB RAM mobile phones. Equipped with features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and excellent charging capacity, this phone is an ideal pick. The best part about this phone is its sleek and simple design that attracts all users. Specifications: Brand - Redmi

Model name - Note 11 Pro

Colour - Star Blue

RAM storage - 6GB

ROM storage - 128GB

Item dimensions LxWxH - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 centimeters

Weight - 202 grams

Screen size - 6.67 inches

Refresh rate - 120 Hz

OS - MIUI 13

Pros Cons Excellent storage space is present Lagging operating system Stylish and lightweight Not ideal for playing games Fast charging present

5. Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Launched by Realme, the Realme Narzo 30 is a 5G mobile phone that comes in a beautiful Racing Blue colour. With the popularity of Realme, this phone is one of the most popular ones in the 6GB RAM category. If you are in search of the best 6GB RAM mobile phone, which is equipped with all features such as the latest OS, adequate RAM size and more, this can be an ideal pick. Specifications: Brand - Realme

Model name - Narzo 30 5G

Colour - Racing Blue

RAM storage - 6GB

ROM storage - 128GB

OS - Android 11

CPU speed - 2.2 GHz

Screen size - 6.5 inches

Biometric security - Fingerprint sensor

Refresh rate - 90 Hz

Pros Cons Large screen size Inadequate battery life Excellent processor equipped with the latest technology Tends to lag at times Decent refresh rate Inadequate camera resolution

6. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone The Nokia G21 Android smartphone is one of the best-selling smartphones listed under the 6GB RAM category. This phone comes in a beautiful dusk colour. In addition, it is equipped with several features, including 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for adequate storage. Also, this mobile phone features excellent connectivity technologies, such as Bluetooth and USB for hassle-free functioning. Specifications: OS - Android 11 64bits

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, USB

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Special features - Rear Camera, Face Unlock, Camera

GPS - True

Pros Cons All-day battery life Looks heavy Comes with great connectivity technologies Comes with a great camera

7. Xiaomi 11i 5G The last mobile phone in our list of best 6GB RAM phones is the Xiaomi 11i 5G. It was launched by Xiaomi quite recently and brought a storm among Xiaomi users. Since the phone features several specifications, including 5G connectivity technology, 6GB RAM, and an in-built GPS, this is an ideal pick. What truly grabs the user’s attention is its simple and sleek look. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android 11

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Connectivity technologies - 5G

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 grams

GPS - Yes

Display technology - AMOLED

Pros Cons Simple and elegant design The processor may lag sometimes Decent camera quality Features the AMOLED display technology

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Good storage space Expandable RAM Dual AI camera OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Lightweight Pocket-friendly Excellent battery backup Redmi Note 11T easy on your pocket Excellent camera quality Appealing colours Redmi Note 11 Pro Powerful camera quality Excellent storage space Strong front and back glass realme narzo 30 Dual AI camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode Xiaomi 11i 5G Excellent storage space Looks simple and sleek Long battery life

Best value for money If you are searching for a cost-effective mobile phone that fits your budget rightly while fulfilling the buying objective, the best one to go for is the Redmi Note 11T. Designed to offer a flagship performance, this phone is equipped with features required in an ideal mobile phone. The price of this phone is only ₹15,999. Best overall The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a high-definition mobile phone launched by OnePlus. This phone has several renowned features, including excellent camera quality, adequate RAM, and others. All these features together make this phone one of the most ideal picks out of all. The product is priced at ₹24,999 only. How to find the perfect OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phone? Here is the complete list of factors to consider when buying a perfect OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phone - Price of the product

Effectiveness

Storage space

Fulfilment of objective

Screen size

Screen resolution

Battery life

Biometric security Products price list:

Product Actual price Discounted price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 19,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999 ₹ 24,999 Redmi Note 11T Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro Rs. 22,999 Rs. 18,999 realme narzo 30 Rs 17,999 Rs 15,999 Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Rs 16,999 Rs 13,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 29,999 ₹ 21,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”