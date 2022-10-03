OnePlus 8 GB RAM mobile phones: comprehensive list By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking for the best OnePlus 8 GB RAM mobile phone? Here is our comprehensive guide, which will surely help you with your purchase decisions.

Best OnePlus 8 GB RAM mobile phone

There has been a growing interest in OnePlus mobile phones from all corners of the globe. The quality of these phones is so high that they usually reach the price barrier, thereby appealing to people who are looking for a high-end smartphone that has no compromises. A comprehensive list of the top OnePlus 8 GB RAM mobile phones 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 This flagship smartphone from OnePlus will not let you down in terms of performance and design. Super VOOC charging speeds enable fast charging for 15 minutes on a single charge. Whether you're watching movies or reading books on its 90Hz AMOLED display, you'll have an immersive experience. Three cameras are featured on the smartphone at once, and the AMOLED panel is proprietary to the company. You will have the best-in-class experience with this phone since it is equipped with triple card slots, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and Oxygen OS 11. It is an Android device with 128 GB of internal storage and a high-performance processor. Comfortable to use anywhere thanks to its elegant body made from durable material. Easily unlock the device with the fingerprint scanner on the front, storing all your data securely. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Display - 6.43-inches

- 6.43-inches Storage - 128 GB

- 128 GB Battery - 4500 mAh

- 4500 mAh Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OS - OxygenOS 11

- OxygenOS 11 Rear camera - 64 MP

- 64 MP Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Decent battery life Android 12 is not available Nice design and build Fingerprint scanner placement is a bit low Rapid charging at 65W

2. OnePlus Nord 2T You can use the OnePlus Nord 2T on the go, thanks to its advanced design. While playing games or watching videos, you can enjoy stunning colours on the 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Play all your favorite games, videos, and apps at their best with a 90 Hz refresh rate display. OnePlus' advanced camera features will enable you to capture memories in photos that will be hard to beat. With Oxygen OS based on Android 12, the Nord 2T promises a good user interface. Capturing the perfect moment is easy with its triple camera. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Display - 6.43-inches

- 6.43-inches Storage - 128 GB

- 128 GB Battery - 4500 mAh

- 4500 mAh OS - OxygenOS 12

- OxygenOS 12 Rear camera - 50+8+2 MP

- 50+8+2 MP Front camera - 32 MP

Pros Cons Good design No SD card slot Crisp display Superfast 80W charging

3. OnePlus 7T You can throw just about anything at the OnePlus 7T, and the device will handle it with ease. Landscapes and portraits are captured beautifully with the triple camera setup. A 48 MP+12 MP+16MP triple camera set up in the rear ensures that vivid colours and sharp details are captured even in low light. It also has great camera modes, so you can take selfies and videos on the go with the 16MP front camera. In addition to its exceptional colour reproduction and viewing angles, its AMOLED display is fluid and offers a high-quality display experience. Most users should have no trouble using the phone's 128GB of storage. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Display - 6.55 inches

- 6.55 inches Storage - 128 GB

- 128 GB Battery - 3800 mAh

- 3800 mAh OS - OxygenOS v10

- OxygenOS v10 Rear camera- 48+12+16MP

Pros Cons Fast fingerprint scanner No 3.5 mm headphone jack Vibrant display Excellent design

4. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G With its plethora of features and impressive performance, the OnePlus flagship device of 2021 can still hold its own against OnePlus' competitors. Because of its flagship chipset, this 5G smartphone allows users to enjoy an ultra-smooth user experience. It is also worth mentioning that the LTPO display, which can refresh at 120Hz, is capable of balancing the power consumption on the basis of usage. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Display - 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)526 PPI, fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

- 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)526 PPI, fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate Storage - 128 GB & 256 GB

- 128 GB & 256 GB Battery - 4500 mAh with 65W warp charging; 50W wireless charging capability

- 4500 mAh with 65W warp charging; 50W wireless charging capability Rear camera - Quad camera setup- 48MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 2MP (macro) with dual LED flash

- Quad camera setup- 48MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 2MP (macro) with dual LED flash Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Excellent battery with 65W Warp Charging Fingerprint scanner placement is a bit low Fluid Display(2.0) with 120Hz refresh rate Non-expandable memory Amazing camera performance No 3.5mm headphone jack Supreme performance with flagship chipset

5. OnePlus 10T 5G In August 2022, OnePlus launched the 10T 5G mobile phone. An HD+ resolution 10.80x2412 pixels (FHD+) touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate is provided on the phone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor powers the OnePlus 10T 5G. You can choose between 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM. A 4800mAh non-removable battery powers the OnePlus 10T 5G, which runs Android 12. With the OnePlus 10T 5G, you can charge your device quickly thanks to proprietary technology. On the rear of the OnePlus 10T 5G, there are three cameras which serve as a trio of sensors. The primary camera measures 50 megapixels (f/1.8), and the secondary camera measures 8 megapixels (f/2.2), along with a 2-megapixel camera. Featuring a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture on the front for selfies, it offers a single front camera setup for taking photos. Oxygen OS 12.1 runs on the OnePlus 10T 5G, which comes with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. There are two SIM card slots (Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM) on the OnePlus 10T 5G. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset Display - 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass; resolution: 2412 X 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, display P3, 10-bit colour depth

- 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass; resolution: 2412 X 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, display P3, 10-bit colour depth Storage - 128GB and 256GB non-expandable internal storage

- 128GB and 256GB non-expandable internal storage Battery - 4800 mAh

- 4800 mAh OS - OxygenOS 12.1

- OxygenOS 12.1 Rear camera- 50+8+2MP

Pros Cons Massive battery with 150W ultra-fast charging The camera experience could have been better Brilliant Fluid AMOLED Display No alert slider Superb performance

6. OnePlus 10R 5G In April 2022, OnePlus launched the 10R 5G mobile. Featuring a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, this phone features a 1080x2412-pixel resolution (FHD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A Gorilla Glass 5 coating protects the display. A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor powers the OnePlus 10R 5G. With 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage, it offers plenty of power. Battery capacity is 5000mAh on the OnePlus 10R 5G, which runs Android 12. Super VOOC fast charging is supported by the OnePlus 10R 5G. On the rear of the OnePlus 10R 5G, there is a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.88), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera (f/2.2), and a 2-megapixel macro camera (f/2.4). Autofocus is available on the rear camera. An f/2.4 aperture 16-megapixel sensor is featured on the front for selfies. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Display - 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS display; FHD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels); 394 PPI

- 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS display; FHD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels); 394 PPI Storage - 128GB and 256GB

- 128GB and 256GB Battery - 5000 mAh

- 5000 mAh OS - OxygenOS 12.1

- OxygenOS 12.1 Rear camera- 50+8+2MP

Pros Cons MediaTek Dimensity 5G-enabled SoC No expandable storage Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass No alert slider Triple Camera Setup No IP certification

7. OnePlus 8 With a curved-edge front and back glass sandwiching the metal frame, the OnePlus 8 is the spiritual successor to the OnePlus 7. As always, the alert slider is handy, and the buttons are easy to reach. There is a hole cutout in the upper left corner of the OnePlus 8's 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which has sloping sides and a wide colour gamut. Usage, in general, feels fluid and snappy thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate. A fingerprint sensor is also built into the display, which makes authentication super quick. To unlock it, you just need to tap it quickly and firmly. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Display - 16.637 centimetres (6.55-inch) 90Hz fluid display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 402 PPI pixel density

- 16.637 centimetres (6.55-inch) 90Hz fluid display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 402 PPI pixel density Storage - 128GB and 256GB

- 128GB and 256GB Battery - 4300 mAh

- 4300 mAh OS - Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system with 2.86GHz of clock speed with Qualcomm

- Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system with 2.86GHz of clock speed with Qualcomm Rear camera - 48MP + 16MP + 2MP

Pros Cons Excellent performance and software Low-light video could be better Very good build quality No IP rating or wireless charging Decent camera performance

Comparison table (Three best features of the different products listed)

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Battery - 4500 mAh Rear camera - 64 MP Display - 6.43-inches OnePlus Nord 2T Battery - 4500 mAh Rear camera - 50+8+2 MP Display - 6.43-inches OnePlus 7T Battery - 3800 mAh Rear camera - 48+12+16MP Display - 6.55-inches OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Battery - 4500 mAh with 65W warp charging; 50W Low-light video could be better wireless charging capability Rear camera - Quad camera setup- 48MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto) Display - 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)526 PPI, fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate OnePlus 10T 5G Battery - 4800 mAh Rear camera - 50+8+2MP Display - 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass; resolution: 2412 X 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, display P3, 10-bit colour depth OnePlus 10R 5G Battery - 5000 mAh Rear camera - 50+8+2MP Display - 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS display; FHD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels); 394 PPI OnePlus 8 Battery - 4300 mAh Rear camera - 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Display - 16.637 centimetres (6.55-inch) 90Hz fluid display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 402 PPI pixel density

Best value for money: In terms of value for money, the OnePlus Nord 2T is the best option out of all five. Whether it's the camera, the processor, or the battery, the smartphone ticks every box. There are also 11 5G bands supported by it. Due to its price and the features it offers, the smartphone can be a good choice. Best overall product: One of the best smartphones on the market today is the OnePlus Nord CE 2. In addition to being reasonably priced, it also comes with a number of unique features that make it stand out from the competition. AMOLED technology powers the smartphone's three cameras. A 3.5mm headset port and three card slots make this phone one of the best in its class. The storage capacity can be increased to 1TB. In terms of audio quality, display technology, and camera quality, you can expect it to be a sturdy gadget. How to find the perfect Oneplus 8 GB RAM mobile phone? To make a smarter and swifter purchase decision on OnePlus 8GB RAM phone, follow these steps: Set a budget

Compare the specifications of the phones that match

On Amazon, check the model's availability

There are also offers or discounts available from banks that you can check for. Price list of all products:

S. No. Product Price 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 ₹ 24,999 2. OnePlus Nord 2T ₹ 28,999 3. OnePlus 7T ₹ 35,000 4. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G ₹ 49,999 5. OnePlus 10T 5G ₹ 49,999 6. OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 32,999 7. OnePlus 8 ₹ 35,499