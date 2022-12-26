OnePlus mobile phones under ₹ 30000: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 26, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: This article will brief you about cost-efficient OnePlus phones featuring incredible rear and selfie cameras, solid battery life, fast charging support and robust CPU.

A OnePlus mobile phone is known for its great features and is affordable as well.

OnePlus is a renowned brand that needs no introduction. Its phones have been gaining the utmost recognition, not only in India but all across the globe. The leading smartphone brand is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and was founded by the former Oppo Vice President Pete Lau and International Markets Manager Carl Pei in 2013. The best aspects of the OnePlus phone include its affordability and a wide range of features that attract people who do not want to compromise on buying a high-end smartphone by spending less. If you want to buy one for yourself, here is a list of the best OnePlus mobile phones under ₹30000. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is your ultimate companion for everything. It has an innovative front camera featuring a wide-angle display, dark UI mode and AI-enabled face beauty. The phone's display is protected by Gorilla Glass, ensuring the device is compatible with all outdoor environments. Designed for high-screen performance, the phone's camera also enables you to capture the perfect moments you'll remember forever. Moreover, its 120 Hz refresh rate and display P3 with an impeccable resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels allow you to enjoy all your favourite apps, videos and games at their finest. Specifications: Display - 6.59 Inches RAM - 6 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 64+2+2 MP Battery - 5000 mAh OS - OxygenOS 12 Front Camera - 16 MP Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Refresh Rate - 120 Hz

Pros Cons Robust battery backup Speakers' quality is below average Sturdy design

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is another best-ever flagship smartphone that is an ideal buy if you are searching for OnePlus mobile phones under 30,000. It is known for delivering a seamless performance. Furthermore, its elegant design sets this model apart from other phones on the market. With an HDR-enabled display, you can enjoy your photos in meticulous detail, with more dynamic colours and better contrast, making it easy to capture the shot that everyone will admire! Specifications: Display - 6.43 inches RAM - 8 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 64 MP Battery - 4500 mAh OS - OxygenOS 11 Front camera - 16 MP Connectivity - Bluetooth, WiFi and USB

Pros Cons 119-degree wide-angle camera and 16 MP selfie camera Android 12 is not available Premium look No wireless charging outside of Europe and North America

3. OnePlus Nord N20 SE The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is another flagship smartphone that delivers first-class performance. The phone is a powerhouse that can handle anything, as it features a dual camera with a 13 MP primary alert and a 2 MP depth alert. The budget-friendly phone is excellent for users who want to seamlessly browse through the web, light-multitasking, stream 1080p videos, and do much more. This phone's camera empowers its users to capture magnificent images, landscapes, and portraits. It is an ideal phone for photography lovers as it lets them click perfect photos with vibrant colours and sharp details even in low light conditions. Specifications: Display - 6.56 inches Processor - MediaTek Helio G35 RAM - 4 GB OS - Oxygen OS 12.1 Storage - 64 GB Rear Camera - 50 MP Battery - 5000 mAh Front Camera - 8 MP Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Powerful speakers No reverse or wireless charging support jack Excellent design

4. OnePlus Nord 2T Looking for a smartphone that you can use on the go? OnePlus Nord 2T is a perfect buy. With its 6.43 inches AMOLED display, you can experience excellent visual quality while watching videos, clicking pictures and playing games. The vibrant colours produced by its 90 Hz refresh rate display empower you to enjoy all your admired apps and games. Furthermore, its advanced triple camera captures memories in photos or videos beyond comparison. Specifications: RAM - 8 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 50+8+2 MP Battery - 4500 mAh OS - OxygenOS 12 Front Camera - 32 MP Processor - Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Refresh Rate - 90 Hz

Pros Cons Powerful performance No expandable memory option Stunning camera

Price of OnePlus mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Rs. 18,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Rs. 24,999 OnePlus Nord N20 SE Rs. 14,600 OnePlus Nord 2T Rs. 28,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Seamless User Interface Supports 5G The display features Dark Mode OnePlus Nord CE 2 Quick charging at 65W Crisp Display Powerful battery backup OnePlus Nord N20 SE Vibrant display 3800 mah lithium-ion battery 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory OnePlus Nord 2T Water Drop Notch display-IPS LCD Screen Sturdy design and premium look 600nits brightness, 600% NTSCHD Screen

Best value for money Of all the phones mentioned in the list above, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the best value-for-money phone. The phone leads the way all around when it comes to the display resolution, which is 2412 x 1080 Pixels. Moreover, by spending just Rs. 18,999, you will get this fantastic phone featuring an energy-savings display, a powerful 5000 mAH battery for all-day play, and much more. Its clean UI, 5G support, and premium design make it one of the best value-for-money phones of OnePlus under Rs. 30000. Best overall Comparing all the specs and features of all OnePlus mobile phones under 30,000, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the best bet. The phone is powered with MediaTek 900 Chipset, 64 MP AI Triple Camera, 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and 1080 x 2400 sharp resolution display sets this model apart from all its competitive models. Buying this phone will also provide you with a powerful chipset, a competent front and rear camera, polished software, and a 90 Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling suitably fluid. How to find the perfect OnePlus mobile phone? When you are deciding what phone you should buy, there are multiple factors you must look for, including display size, RAM, processor, storage, camera, battery, and overall look. Besides analyzing these aspects, you must also determine what size of phone you want, which operating system meets your requirements, and if you need a fast & powerful device or a regular, affordable phone that will also fit your needs. Once you have prepared your budget and compared all these aspects of different OnePus models, grab the deal!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.