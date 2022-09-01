Sign out
OnePlus phones in India: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 01, 2022 20:17 IST

Summary:

OnePlus is becoming increasingly popular in the Indian market. These phones are the only Android smartphones with an iPhone-style silent switch, making it simple to switch between silent and vibrate modes. Here's a list of the best OnePlus phones in India.

OnePlus is a sought-after brand among smartphones in India.   

OnePlus is a smartphone manufacturer in Shenzhen, China, which provides high-quality devices and models. There is no doubt that the brand's devices are super smooth, well-fitting, and come in finished metal bodies. OnePlus phones also provide a more rapid user experience. In 2014, OnePlus released its first smartphone, the OnePlus One. The phone was launched in India in collaboration with Amazon India. Since then, Amazon remained the company's preferred sales partner for all of its smartphones.

OnePlus smartphones are said to be one of the fastest phones in India, with excellent multitasking capabilities. OnePlus is more popular among photo enthusiasts due to its superior camera specifications. Even after years of use, the battery life of this brand's smartphones lasts the entire day. This guide contains a list of the best OnePlus phones in India.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE 5G

The very first smartphone is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This smartphone comes with nine sensors for monitoring real-time temperature and protecting the battery. It has a 64MP main camera with EIS; 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens; and a 16MP front camera. It comes at a price of 18,999.

Specifications:

Display: 6.59 Inch LCD (2412x1080)

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 5000 mAh (Li-Ion) with 33W SuperVOOC

Ram: 6 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Colour: Blue, Black

Dimension: 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm; 195 grams

Camera: Main Camera (64MP), Depth Lens (2MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (16MP Sony IMX471)

ProsCons
Good designNot water resistant
Decent PerformanceNo Headphone Jack
Clean UIPointless Monochrome Sensor
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
18,999 19,999


2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is everything you could ask for from a mid-range smartphone. It comes at a price of 28,999. This phone offers additional benefits such as dual stereo speakers + AI haptics and 120% faster charging than the original Nord.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 Inches LCD (2400x1080)

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 4500 mAh (Li-Ion) with 80W SuperVOOC

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1300

Colour: Black

Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 Grams

Camera: Main Camera (50MP), Ultrawide (8MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (32MP Sony IMX471)

ProsCons
Good cameraPlastic frame
Superfast chargingOnly 90Hz screen refresh rate
In-display fingerprintNo SD card slot
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999


3. OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T 5G comes at a price of 49,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage). Its features include a fingerprint scanner, image sharpener, screen colour mode, and dark mode are some of the additional features it offers. The adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and USB cable all come with the smartphone in the box.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7 inches LCD (2412x1080)

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 4800 mAh (Li-Ion) with 150W SuperVOOC

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB SSD

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Colour: Green, Black

Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 Grams

Camera: Main Camera (50MP), Ultrawide (8MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (16MP)

ProsCons
Supreme performanceThe camera hardware is not good
150W super fast chargingNo alert slider
Clean software 
OnePlus 10T 5G (Jade Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
49,999


4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes at a price of 24,999. It has triple card slots and a headphone jack. The adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and a USB cable come with the smartphone in the box. Its camera setup comprises a 64MP main sensor, 119° wide-angle and a 16MP front camera.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 4500 mAh (Li-Ion) with 65W SuperVOOC

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 900

Colour: Blue, Gray

Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm; 173 Grams

Camera: Main Camera (64MP), Front (16MP Sony IMX471)

ProsCons
Good designCameras are not the best
Decent performanceNot good for mobile gamers
Clean UI 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Bahamas Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999


5. OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R comes at a price of 34,999 for the 8GB ram and 128GB storage variant. A fingerprint scanner, high boost gaming engine, and Dark Mode are some of the additional features it offers. An adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and USB cable come with the smartphone in the box.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7 Inches LCD (2400x1080)

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 5000 mAh (Li-Ion) with 80W SuperVOOC

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: MTK D8100 Max

Colour: Green, Black

Dimension: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 Grams

Camera: Main Camera (50MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (16MP)

ProsCons
Fast processorAverage selfie camera
Super fast chargingNo 3.5 mm headphone jack
Great RAM & ROMNo IP Rating
OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
10% off
34,999 38,999


6. OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes at a price of 66,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage). Video colour enhancer, fingerprint scanner, and Dark Mode are some of the additional features it offers. An adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and a USB cable come with the smartphone in the box.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7 Inches LCD (3216x1440)

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 5000 mAh (Li-Ion) with 80W SuperVOOC

Ram: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Colour: Emerald, Black

Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 Grams

Camera: Main Camera (48MP), Ultrawide (8MP), Telephoto Lens (8MP), Front (32MP)

ProsCons
Superb display visualsSecondary cameras are not great
Great battery lifeNo IP rating in India
Thermal performance 
Hasselblad branded camera setup 
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
71,999


7. OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G lets you take your best shot, as its camera setup is very impressive. Its rear quad camera setup – 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera with a sensor size of 1/1.56'', 8 MP Telephoto Lens, and 2 MP monochrome lens – has been co-developed by Hasselblad. It comes at a price of 54,999 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage). Some of its other features include a fingerprint scanner, vibrant colour effect, motion graphics, and Dark Mode. An adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and a USB cable come with the smartphone in the box.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7 Inches AMOLED Display

OS: OxygenOS

Battery: 4500 mAh (Li-Ion) with 120W SuperVOOC

Ram: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor with Adreno 660 GPU

Colour: Green, Black, Blue

Dimension: 16.3 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 196 Grams

Camera: Main Camera (48MP), Ultrawide (50MP), Telephoto Lens (8MP), Front (16MP)

ProsCons
Great display performanceOutdated front camera
Fast chargingBattery backup is worse than previous models
Powerful loudspeakers 
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
21% off
54,999 69,999


Price of Best OnePlus phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE 5G 18,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 28,999
OnePlus 10T 49,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999
OnePlus 10R 34,999
OnePlus 10 pro 66,999
OnePlus 9 Pro 54,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE 5G6.59 inches LCD (2412x1080)5000 mAh battery256 GB Storage
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G6.43 Inches LCD (2400 X 1080)4500 mAh battery128 GB Storage
OnePlus 10T6.7 inches (2412x1080)4800 mAh battery128 GB Storage
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G6.43 Inches (2400 X 1080)4500 mAh battery128 GB Storage
OnePlus 10R6.7 inches LCD (2400x1080)5000 mAh battery128 GB Storage
OnePlus 10 pro6.7 Inches (3216 X 1080)5000 mAh battery256 GB Storage
OnePlus 9 Pro6.7 inches AMOLED Display4500 mAh battery256 GB Storage

Best value for money

The OnePlus 10 Pro is among the best value-for-money products at Rs. 66,999. Being one of the most expensive OnePlus Phones in India, this phone has been rated as the best for its value. This smartphone is considered one of the best products for photography, as it offers long exposure mode, 150° wide-angle mode, dual-view video, movie mode, Xpan mode, filters, super stable, video nightscape, video HDR, video portrait, focus tracking, and timelapse. It has a compact 6.7-inch display, 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO, resolution of 3216 x 1at0 and an aspect ratio: of 20:9 at this price. It has a stunning and sleek design.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord 2T is among the best OnePlus phones in India and is available at 28,999. With its compact 6.43 inches, 90 Hz AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels and HDR 10+ Certified, it is the best OnePlus phone in India at this price. It has a stunning and sleek design. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It also has AI Scene Enhancement, in-built filters and an ambient display.

How to find the best OnePlus phones in india?

With so many options available for every budget, selecting the ideal phone can be difficult. Two factors must be considered when choosing a smartphone: your needs and your budget. Plan ahead of time before narrowing down your OnePlus phone options. You can't keep changing smartphones every couple of years.

The first step in selecting the right phone is clearly understanding the features you require. Every phone has advantages and disadvantages, so selecting one that meets your needs and fits within your budget is critical. When looking for the best OnePlus phones in India, consider the processor, camera, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and ports.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

