OPPO 5G mobile phones: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 08, 2022 16:51 IST

Summary:

In this post, we will discuss how you can choose between the many fantastic OPPO 5G smartphones, and we will take you step-by-step through our selection process. Please take a look at the list that follows for our top picks.



Just as 5G is about to become widely used, Oppo is introducing several fantastic gadgets that are compatible with it. Despite the present attention that Indian regulatory authorities are placing on Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OPPO does not seem to be slowing down in any way. Oppo is expanding more quickly than ever before. By consistently investing in the nation to localize their supply chain and providing top-notch after-sales support, they are committed to becoming one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the nation. To localize its supply chain, OPPO continually makes investments here. It seems like OPPO's plan to create a beautiful phone with somewhat good specs is working in the Indian market. This guide will go into detail on how you can go about choosing an OPPO 5G phone.

Best OPPO 5G mobile phones for you

1. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

Although Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G has the appearance of a flagship device, it falls short only in terms of software experience. Apart from the strong performance, the aesthetic is lovely, if not innovative. Finding a flagship killer as enticing as the Reno8 Pro 5G at a similar price point may prove difficult.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 950 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 8100 max
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB
  • ROM: 256GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle , 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide , 2 MP (f/2.4) macro
  • Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 80W ( 1-45% in 10 minutes, 100% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processorMediocre night-time photography results
Great camera performanceBloatware-ridden Android skin
80W fast chargingLacks support for OIS
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G (Glazed Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
8% off
48,990 52,999
Buy now

2. OPPO Reno8 5G

If you're looking for a sturdy, versatile smartphone, the Oppo Reno 8 is a solid choice. It's a mid-range 5G phone costing under 30,000, and it includes most of the features you'd want. The Reno 8 provides sufficient performance and a good photography experience.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 1300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle , 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide , 2 MP (f/2.4) macro
  • Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 80W ( 1-45% in 10 minutes, 100% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware
80W fast charging supportLacks an IP rating
Good camera performanceUnderwhelming low-light shots
OPPO Reno8 5G (Shimmer Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
27% off
28,295 38,999
Buy now

3. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

Much like its predecessors, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro prioritizes form over function. It boasts a minimalistic design that draws the eye, a unique notification light, and several long-awaited improvements to people's daily lives.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 920 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 1200 Max
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB8GB/12GB8GB/12GB
  • ROM: 256GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens
  • Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 65W (100% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
Great performanceMediocre night-time photography results
Snappy fingerprint readerUltrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
50W SuperVOOC fast chargingAverage battery life
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
28% off
34,700 47,990
Buy now

4. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G

The design of this Oppo phone is typical of the brand. Using the Reno 6 Pro 5G is a pleasant experience. The 90 Hz screen and ColorOS software skin are further selling points. Every piece of hardware is rock solid. Despite its limitations, the Dimensity 1200 SoC is capable of running games and other applications. The combination of the 4500mAh battery and 65W charger guarantees several hours of use.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 920 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 1200
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Great performanceBloatware
Superb designNo support for streaming HDR content
65W fast chargingOverheats at times
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), Medium (CPH2249)
21% off
36,999 46,990
Buy now

5. OPPO Reno7 5G

The Oppo Reno7 might have been a great upgrade from the Reno6, but it falls short in a few key areas. The phone's slim design makes it convenient to use and hold for long periods. It's a step down from the Reno6 in almost every way, including build quality and audio but a great phone nevertheless.


Technical Specifications:

  • Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 900
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 256 GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 30W with 100% charge in 31 minutes(claimed).

ProsCons
90 Hz AMOLED panelFHD display panel
MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCLacks support for wireless charging
Ultra-fast 65W chargingLacks stereo speakers 
Support for Widevine L1Expensive 
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
27% off
27,589 37,990
Buy now

6. OPPO F21 Pro 5G

If the OPPO F21 Pro 5G isn't the most powerful smartphone, its sleek build and long battery life more than makeup for it. You'll be happy with the device's photography performance during the day, but low light performance could use some improvement. The F21 Pro 5G is a wonderful option for everyone and has received numerous positive reviews.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Excellent designSnapdragon 695 processor
Great camera performanceLow-light photography is not at par with other phones on the list
Decent battery life Lacks stereo speakers support
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7. OPPO A74 5G

The Oppo A74 5G is designed for those who want to upgrade to a smartphone with 5G connectivity, a high-quality display, and long battery life. Anyone who wants to play mobile games or who needs a high-quality camera phone should not choose this option. The Oppo A74 5G is a good choice if you want a dependable Android phone that also supports 5G networks.


Specifications:

  • Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 600 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 480 5G
  • RAM: 6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens
  • Fast charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
IPS displaySnapdragon 480 5G processor
Decent performanceCamera performance could use some improvement
Good battery lifeSomewhat overpriced
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
14,990 20,990
Buy now

8. OPPO F21s Pro 5G

  • Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G
  • RAM:8 GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Excellent designSnapdragon 695 processor
Great camera performanceLow-light photography is not at par with other phones on the list
Decent battery life Lacks stereo speakers support
OPPO F21s Pro 5G (Dawnlight Gold, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
25,999 31,999
Buy now

9. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

  • Display: 6.43 inches Super AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 800U
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 4310 mAh
  • Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera:16 MP (f/2.4)
  • Fast charging: Yes, 50W (100% in 48 minutes)

ProsCons
Elegant designoverpriced
Supports 50W fast chargingLacks support for a stereo speaker setup
Great camera performance Does not support a higher refresh rate
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5GProcessor: MediaTekDimensity 8100 MaxBattery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
OPPO Reno8 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300Battery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8GB
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max

 

Battery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Battery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
OPPO Reno7 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 900Battery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8GB
OPPO F21 Pro 5GProcessor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5GBattery: 5000 mAhRAM: 6 GB/8 GB
OPPO A74 5GProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5GBattery: 5000 mAhRAM: 6 GB/8 GB
OPPO F21s Pro 5GProcessor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5GBattery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8 GB
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5Processor:MediatekDimensity 800U Battery: 4310 mAhRAM: 8GB

Best value for money

OPPO F21 Pro 5G- The on-demand multitasking and lag-free gaming experiences promised by the OPPO F21 Pro 5G's premium-level performance. If the camera area is supplied with a bettersensor-equipped camera, users may even take excellent pictures as needed. Additionally, its innovative fiberglass leather style offers an appealing appearance.

Best overall

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G-The OPPO Reno8 Pro will draw a lot of customers because of its potent internal components and stunning external aesthetic. The 5G-enabled tablet also comes with a startlingly large internal storage space supported by a sizable battery, enabling significant app space and extended operations.

How to find the perfect OPPO 5G mobile phone

If you're looking to buy a new phone, support for 5G connectivity should certainly be at the top of your priority list. The 4G revolution rendered entire generations of phones obsolete simply because they did not support 4G. But apart from that, figuring out your set of priorities should be strictly based on the value you set for certain features. For instance, someone might take a slight preference toward design while someone else might prefer stellar cameras over everything else. List the top OPPO 5G mobile phones and review their characteristics; this will enable you to pick the top phone from the list after careful consideration.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G 52,999
2.OPPO Reno8 5G32,990
3.OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G35,900
4.OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G37,580
5.OPPO Reno7 5G28,409
6.OPPO F21 Pro 5G25,999
7. OPPO A74 5G14,990
8.OPPO F21s Pro 5G25,999
9.OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G 19,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.



When will 5G launch in India?

The Indian government issued an order ordering the rollout of 5G services all over the nation at the start of the Indian Mobile Congress. The 5G network in India is scheduled to go live on September 29. Telecommunications companies are now putting the last touches on becoming the first 5G bands in the nation.

Do Oppo phones support 5G?

Yes, Oppo has a wide range of 5G-compatible products. This article's highlighted phones all support 5G.

How many 5G bands does the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G support?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G support 12 5G bands including the bands available in India. 

