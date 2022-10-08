OPPO 5G mobile phones: Our top picks

Summary:
Just as 5G is about to become widely used, Oppo is introducing several fantastic gadgets that are compatible with it. Despite the present attention that Indian regulatory authorities are placing on Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OPPO does not seem to be slowing down in any way. Oppo is expanding more quickly than ever before. By consistently investing in the nation to localize their supply chain and providing top-notch after-sales support, they are committed to becoming one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the nation. To localize its supply chain, OPPO continually makes investments here. It seems like OPPO's plan to create a beautiful phone with somewhat good specs is working in the Indian market. This guide will go into detail on how you can go about choosing an OPPO 5G phone.
Best OPPO 5G mobile phones for you
1. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
Although Oppo's Reno8 Pro 5G has the appearance of a flagship device, it falls short only in terms of software experience. Apart from the strong performance, the aesthetic is lovely, if not innovative. Finding a flagship killer as enticing as the Reno8 Pro 5G at a similar price point may prove difficult.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor
|Mediocre night-time photography results
|Great camera performance
|Bloatware-ridden Android skin
|80W fast charging
|Lacks support for OIS
2. OPPO Reno8 5G
If you're looking for a sturdy, versatile smartphone, the Oppo Reno 8 is a solid choice. It's a mid-range 5G phone costing under ₹30,000, and it includes most of the features you'd want. The Reno 8 provides sufficient performance and a good photography experience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Bloatware
|80W fast charging support
|Lacks an IP rating
|Good camera performance
|Underwhelming low-light shots
3. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G
Much like its predecessors, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro prioritizes form over function. It boasts a minimalistic design that draws the eye, a unique notification light, and several long-awaited improvements to people's daily lives.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great performance
|Mediocre night-time photography results
|Snappy fingerprint reader
|Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
|50W SuperVOOC fast charging
|Average battery life
4. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G
The design of this Oppo phone is typical of the brand. Using the Reno 6 Pro 5G is a pleasant experience. The 90 Hz screen and ColorOS software skin are further selling points. Every piece of hardware is rock solid. Despite its limitations, the Dimensity 1200 SoC is capable of running games and other applications. The combination of the 4500mAh battery and 65W charger guarantees several hours of use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great performance
|Bloatware
|Superb design
|No support for streaming HDR content
|65W fast charging
|Overheats at times
5. OPPO Reno7 5G
The Oppo Reno7 might have been a great upgrade from the Reno6, but it falls short in a few key areas. The phone's slim design makes it convenient to use and hold for long periods. It's a step down from the Reno6 in almost every way, including build quality and audio but a great phone nevertheless.
Technical Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|90 Hz AMOLED panel
|FHD display panel
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
|Lacks support for wireless charging
|Ultra-fast 65W charging
|Lacks stereo speakers
|Support for Widevine L1
|Expensive
6. OPPO F21 Pro 5G
If the OPPO F21 Pro 5G isn't the most powerful smartphone, its sleek build and long battery life more than makeup for it. You'll be happy with the device's photography performance during the day, but low light performance could use some improvement. The F21 Pro 5G is a wonderful option for everyone and has received numerous positive reviews.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Snapdragon 695 processor
|Great camera performance
|Low-light photography is not at par with other phones on the list
|Decent battery life
|Lacks stereo speakers support
7. OPPO A74 5G
The Oppo A74 5G is designed for those who want to upgrade to a smartphone with 5G connectivity, a high-quality display, and long battery life. Anyone who wants to play mobile games or who needs a high-quality camera phone should not choose this option. The Oppo A74 5G is a good choice if you want a dependable Android phone that also supports 5G networks.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|IPS display
|Snapdragon 480 5G processor
|Decent performance
|Camera performance could use some improvement
|Good battery life
|Somewhat overpriced
8. OPPO F21s Pro 5G
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Snapdragon 695 processor
|Great camera performance
|Low-light photography is not at par with other phones on the list
|Decent battery life
|Lacks stereo speakers support
9. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|overpriced
|Supports 50W fast charging
|Lacks support for a stereo speaker setup
|Great camera performance
|Does not support a higher refresh rate
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
|Processor: MediaTekDimensity 8100 Max
|Battery: 4500 mAh
|RAM: 8GB/12GB
|OPPO Reno8 5G
|Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Battery: 4500 mAh
|RAM: 8GB
|OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max
|Battery: 4500 mAh
|RAM: 8GB/12GB
|OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G
|Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Battery: 4500 mAh
|RAM: 8GB/12GB
|OPPO Reno7 5G
|Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Battery: 4500 mAh
|RAM: 8GB
|OPPO F21 Pro 5G
|Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G
|Battery: 5000 mAh
|RAM: 6 GB/8 GB
|OPPO A74 5G
|Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Battery: 5000 mAh
|RAM: 6 GB/8 GB
|OPPO F21s Pro 5G
|Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G
|Battery: 4500 mAh
|RAM: 8 GB
|OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
|Processor:MediatekDimensity 800U
|Battery: 4310 mAh
|RAM: 8GB
Best value for money
OPPO F21 Pro 5G- The on-demand multitasking and lag-free gaming experiences promised by the OPPO F21 Pro 5G's premium-level performance. If the camera area is supplied with a bettersensor-equipped camera, users may even take excellent pictures as needed. Additionally, its innovative fiberglass leather style offers an appealing appearance.
Best overall
Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G-The OPPO Reno8 Pro will draw a lot of customers because of its potent internal components and stunning external aesthetic. The 5G-enabled tablet also comes with a startlingly large internal storage space supported by a sizable battery, enabling significant app space and extended operations.
How to find the perfect OPPO 5G mobile phone
If you're looking to buy a new phone, support for 5G connectivity should certainly be at the top of your priority list. The 4G revolution rendered entire generations of phones obsolete simply because they did not support 4G. But apart from that, figuring out your set of priorities should be strictly based on the value you set for certain features. For instance, someone might take a slight preference toward design while someone else might prefer stellar cameras over everything else. List the top OPPO 5G mobile phones and review their characteristics; this will enable you to pick the top phone from the list after careful consideration.
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
|52,999
|2.
|OPPO Reno8 5G
|32,990
|3.
|OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G
|35,900
|4.
|OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G
|37,580
|5.
|OPPO Reno7 5G
|28,409
|6.
|OPPO F21 Pro 5G
|25,999
|7.
|OPPO A74 5G
|14,990
|8.
|OPPO F21s Pro 5G
|25,999
|9.
|OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
|19,999
The Indian government issued an order ordering the rollout of 5G services all over the nation at the start of the Indian Mobile Congress. The 5G network in India is scheduled to go live on September 29. Telecommunications companies are now putting the last touches on becoming the first 5G bands in the nation.
Yes, Oppo has a wide range of 5G-compatible products. This article's highlighted phones all support 5G.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G support 12 5G bands including the bands available in India.
In India, the eight bands (n28, n5, n8, n3, n1, n41, n77, and n78) ought to cover the majority of requirements. In light of this, any smartphone that possesses a 5G processor and support for the aforementioned eight bands should work well with 5G in India.
In India, most mid-range smartphones coming out today support 5G. And Oppo is no different, having 5G offerings in nearly every market segment.