Our guide to top 5 mini laptops for 2023

Published on Mar 15, 2023





Summary: Want to buy a mini and compact laptop in 2023? Our shortlisted devices will help you make an informed choice.

Mini laptops can fit any bag without making it too heavy to carry.

The popularity of mini laptops is rising as technology progresses further. They are ideal for people who are constantly on the move because of their compact size and mobility. Mini laptops, commonly referred to as netbooks, are the more lightweight and portable versions of conventional laptops. They are perfect for people who require a laptop that can keep pace with their on-the-go routine because they are made to be portable, lightweight, and simple to use. Even so, choosing the best for your purposes might be challenging, given the industry's plethora of options. We've compiled a collection of the best 5 mini laptops to buy in 2023 in this shopping guide. Our suggestions cover everything from low-cost choices to high-end laptops. Product List 1. Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 is a great mini laptop that combines power and versatility along with a sleek, compact design. This laptop comes equipped with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and a 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, making it smooth and efficient in terms of performance. Moreover, it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity. Talking about storage, this has a 512GB SSD which is going to be lightning-fast. With such storage, you can store your data without any worry, be it games, songs, or movies. If you’re a gaming enthusiast, this mini laptop could be a great option and comes integrated with AMD Radeon graphics. The display is quite good and features a 14-inch touchscreen IPS panel. This laptop is powerful that can easily manage any work because it is built with strong hardware. This Lenovo laptop offers incredible performance without sacrificing the quality, whether you want to stream content or play games. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Series: IdeaPad Flex 5 14ALC7 Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Storm Grey CPU Model: Ryzen 5 RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Decent battery life The audio quality could be better Lightweight Limited ability to upgrade

2. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a remarkable 2-in-1 laptop that offers a great user experience. This mini laptop comes with so many features and specifications. You're surely going to experience stunning visuals since it comes with a 14" Full HD display. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, you can enjoy crisp and clear images. The LED-backlit display assures bright and vivid colours and adds life to your movies, videos, and images altogether.Furthermore, this mini laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR4X onboard RAM, which is quite fast and efficient in terms of performance. It also has a storage capacity of 256GB, which is an SSD, ensuring that your laptop boots up quickly without any delay. If you are looking for a potent mini laptop, this ASUS VivoBook could be a great option for you. Specifications: Brand: ASUS Series: VivoBook Flip 14 (2021) Screen Size: 35.56 Centimetres Colour: Black CPU Model: Core i3 Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Built-in speakers and microphone Limited ability to upgrade 2-in-1 functionality

3. Lenovo Yoga Slim Pro 7 The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is a remarkably attractive and efficient compact laptop with a fine performance. This will be the ideal mini laptop for multitaskers thanks to its svelte style and potent capabilities. If you look at its technical specifications, it has a potent 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor, which has a base speed of 3.2 GHz and a maximum turbo boost speed of 4.5 GHz. You can work without any delay or latency. Also, it has an exquisite 14-inch 2.8K display. In addition, this little laptop has 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. With regards to its battery, it can be operated for up to 10 hours on one charge. With Rapid Charge Express technology, it can charge up to 80% faster. All in all, this laptop is great in terms of display, power, and performance. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Model Name: Yoga Slim Pro 7 14IHU5 Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Slate Grey CPU Model: Core i5 RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Fast data transfer Driver issues with the graphics card Slim and lightweight Limited ability to upgrade

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a budget-friendly mini laptop that comes with reliable performance. Starting with the design, it has a narrow bezel all around, which looks quite premium. In terms of audio output, this laptop comprises two stereo speakers of 1.5W and comes integrated with Dolby Audio. For video conferencing, it also features an HD camera of 720p resolution with a privacy shutter. It features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display. This laptop is quite bright as it has 220 nits. Moreover, it is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB of RAM, which is can be upgraded to 16GB and 512GB of internal SSD storage. If you’re looking for something efficient yet economical, then this is all you need. This comes with a perfect blend of performance, stability, and features. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Model Name: 82H802XTIN Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Arctic Grey CPU Model: Core i5 RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Affordable No backlit keyboard Fast boot and load times

5. HP Chromebook x360 The HP Chromebook x360 is a versatile and portable laptop designed in such a way that it prioritizes mobility and comfort. This Chromebook features a 14" Full HD touchscreen display. Under the hood, it comes equipped with an AMD 3015Ce with 4GB of RAM, providing enough processing power for smooth multitasking and browsing. It also has 64GB of eMMC storage. In terms of design, this laptop is very thin and looks premium. In regards to connectivity, this is coupled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. If you are a gaming enthusiast, this laptop might not be an apt choice since these Chromebooks are mainly used for business purposes. In terms of features, this comes with built-in Google Assistant. In terms of the operating system, this is powered by Google Chrome OS. In short, this compact mini laptop is easily portable and reasonable and is going to be a great value for money. Specifications: Brand: HP Series: 14a-cb0005AU Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Forest Teal Hard Disk Size: 256.0, 100.0 GB CPU Model: A-Series RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB Operating System: Chrome OS Special Feature: Touchscreen, Anti-glare screen, Full-size keyboard, Thin Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Pros Cons Affordable Limited ports

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14'IPS display 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Up to 7 hours of battery life ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 14” FHD touchscreen display 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, Up to 6 hours of battery life Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro 14” 2.8K IPS display 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H Up to 6 hours of battery life Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6” FHD anti-glare display 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Up to 6 hours of battery life HP Chromebook x360 14” touchscreen display AMD 3015Ce Up to 6 hours of battery life

Best overall product The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro ought to be at the top of the list whether you're searching for a mini laptop that delivers regarding performance, functionality, and price. If you intend to elevate your computing experience to an extreme level, this mini laptop is indeed a dynamo in all aspects. With its 14" 2.8K 90Hz IPS display, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers amazing graphics, and you can experience even the slightest of details while consuming the visual content.Not just this, but being exceptionally thin and light, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is the perfect accompaniment for those who are constantly on the go. You can work or play anywhere, thanks to its lightweight, portable design. To conclude, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is the perfect mini laptop that will far surpass your hopes thanks to its exceptional performance, superior capabilities, and affordable price. Best value for money HP Chromebook x360 would be the best option if you're on a low budget but yet desire a mini laptop that offers great functionality and performance for students, workers, and anybody else who requires a durable laptop for daily usage. There are a couple of reasons why it offers great value for money. Firstly, the brand value itself. HP always believes in making quality laptops. Secondly, the features it offers. Though it is a Chromebook, it comes packed with loads of functionalities that can be helpful in your daily tasks. All this makes this mini laptop a good option that gives outstanding value for money. How to find the perfect mini laptop? There are a couple of important things you must think about before buying a mini laptop. Set up a spending plan first of all. It's important to decide how much you can spend because mini laptops differ significantly in cost. After deciding on a pricing range, you should look at the price range of the laptop and reduce your choices. Also, you must look at the RAM capacity, memory, display, etc. You must consider all these factors and then decide where to invest your money and whether that provides great value for money or not.

