Own 10 best camera phones on this amazon republic day sale

Product List Apple iPhone 13 is among one of the best camera phones, which has a display screen around 15.40 centimeters / 6.06 inches diagonally that is round at corners followed by a beautiful curved design that is within the standard rectangle. It consists of a dual 12MP camera system that contains advanced cameras. First is the primary camera that contain features like ƒ/1.6 aperture, Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, Seven‑element lens, 100% Focus Pixels, the other camera is an Ultra-Wide camera that contain features like ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, five‑element lens, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Auto image stabilization. Specifications: Brand: Apple

Product Dimensions: Width: 71.5 mm(2.82 inches), Height:146.7 mm(5.78 inches), Depth:7.65 mm(0.30 inches).

Color available: Midnight, Blue, Red, Starlight, and Green

Special Feature: Ceramic Shield, Front Glass back and aluminium design

Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Responsive Display Minimal design changes. Smaller notch doesn't add much. The world's fastest smartphone chip. Exceptional durability.

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (B09TWGDY4W) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4ghz 5nm Processor with 12 band support for a True 5G experience. It contains 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5. 2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G have a Versatile Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) Quad Camera is 8MP (F1.8) and Front Camera Massive 6000 MAH Battery also have Memory, Storage & SIM, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. This mobile has three slot SIM 1 + SIM 2+ Micro SD. It has One UI 4 operating system, Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology, Auto Data Switching and Connector type is a 3.5mm jack. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm

Color: Mystique Green

Special Feature: High resolution camera

Noise Level: 59 dB

Pros Cons Unique design. Lacks details compared to its primary sensor. Affordable price.

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (B08V9VMRQF) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 5G ready powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, dual SIM, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB and Android 11.0 operating system. It has a Triple Rear Camera Setup including 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 8MP OIS Tele Camera + 12MP Ultra-Wide and 32MP F2.2 Front Punch Hole Camera. This mobile has a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with Super-Fast Charging, Fingerprint sensor IP68 Rated, MicroSD Card Slot, Dual Nano Sim and Hybrid Sim Slot, 5G+5G Dual standby. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: ‎0.84x7.45x15.98 cm

Colour: Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy

Pros Cons Triple Rear Camera. Front camera does not have LED light flash. You get Handset, Non-removable Battery Included, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, user manual.

4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is installed with Segment Best 108MP Quad Camera Setup with Single Take, Object Eraser, and Photo Remaster features, MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor with 4x4 Mimo Band that supports a HyperFast 5G experience, Massive 5000 mAh Battery, Memory, Storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB and One UI 4 operating. The mobile has a Super AMOLED Plus Display (6.7-inch), FHD resolution and 1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz Refresh Rate. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm

Colour: Mystique Green

Pros Cons High-quality display. No Charging Adaptor in Box. Good camera quality.

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G OnePlus 10 Pro 5G have a 48MP Main Camera with Sony IMX 789 Lens (OIS enabled), 50MP Ultra-wide angle camera & 8MPTelephoto lens; 32MP Front (Selfie) Camera; Dual LED Flash with the features like Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, Nightscape, Ultra HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, different modes (Portrait, Pro, Panorama, Tilt-Shift, Long Exposure, 150° Wide angle, Dual-View Video, Movie and Xpan Mode), Filters, Super Stable, Video Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse. It has a 6.7 Inches display; 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO; Resolution: 3216 x 1440 featuring Nature tone display, Video colour enhancer, Colour personalization and vision enhancement, Auto/Manual brightness, Screen colour temperature, Bright HDR video mode, Night Mode, Multi brightness colour calibration, Vibrant Colour Effect Pro, Ultra high-resolution video. Specifications: Brand: One Plus

Product Dimensions: ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Colour: Volcanic Black

Special Feature: ‎Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Gorgeous AMOLED 120Hz screen Only 3 years of updates Battery easily lasts a day

6. iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max is an excellent phone with 17.00 cm (6.7 inches) Super Retina XDR a display featuring Always-On and Pro-Motion, a Main camera (48MP) for up to 4x more excellent resolution and has an action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos. It has a Dynamic Island, a magical way to interact with iPhone, a cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby vision upto 30 fps, IOS operating system and a 5G cellular technology. Specifications: Brand: Apple

Model Name: IPhone

Colour: Gold, Deep Purple, Space Black and Silver

Operating System: IOS

Product Dimensions: 0.78 x 7.76 x 16.07 cm

Pros Cons Major internal redesign for easier repairability. Minor upgrade over iPhone 13 Bright OLED screen, HDR10 and excellent color accuracy. Bright OLED screen, HDR10 and excellent color accuracy. Solid battery life. Loud stereo speakers, excellent output.

7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with an embedded S Pen, gives you a comfortable experience similar to writing with a pen on paper, and you can turn quick notes into legible text and use Air Actions to control your phone remotely. Improved latency in Samsung Notes makes every pen strokefeel as natural as ink on paper and can convert those hastily written ideas into legible text. The mobile has a 5G Ready powered by Galaxy’s first 4nm processor that is fast and most powerful chip ever, a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display improves outdoor visibility with up to 1750 nits with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate keeps the scroll smooth, adjusting to what's on screen for an optimized view, the most advanced Pro-grade Camera, packing the power of a professional's kit in one handheld device that lets you make your nights epic with Night photography and USB type C connector. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.8 x 16.3 cm

Colour: Phantom Black

Special Feature: ‎Fast Charging Support, Wireless Charging

Pros Pros Faster S Pen built in Less RAM than previous model Super bright display Cameras offer better low light performance

8. Oneplus 10R 5G Oneplus 10R 5G have a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP Macro Camera(2MP) with Dual LED Flash; 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera with Sony IMX471 featuring Nightscape2.0, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, different modes (Portrait , Pro, Panorama and Tilt-shift mode), Focus Peaking, Filters, Video HDR, Video Portrait Timelapse, Hyperlapse Mode. The mobile has a Display of 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS Display; Resolution: 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 PPI with features like Reading, Night, Hyper Touch and Eye Comfort Mode. Specifications: Brand: Oneplus

Product Dimensions: ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

Colour: ‎Forest Green

Special Feature: Fingerprint Scanner, LED Flash, Camera

Pros Cons Excellent fingerprint Battery drains very fast. Phone has minimal lag issues.

9. Oppo A31 Oppo A31 is installed with a Triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) with Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzle colour mode, AI beautification, 8MP front camera, 16.5 centimetres (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 269 PPI pixel density. It has a 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G), Android Pie v9.0 with 2.3GHz Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor, 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery providing 45hours of talk time and 450 hours of standby time. The manufacturer provides 1 year warranty for the device and 6 months warranty on in-box accessories, including batteries from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: Oppo

Product Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

Color: Black

Special Feature: ‎Acceleration sensor, Magnetic induction, Fingerprint, Proximity Sensor, Dual SIM, OTG, GPS, Pedometer, G-sensor, Light sensor, Other sensors, Video Player, Music Player

Pros Cons Triple Rear Camera Non-removable battery Lightweight and well-designed

10. OPPO F21s Pro 5G OPPO F21s Pro 5G comes with 6.43" inch (16.33cm) FHD and AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels, 64MP Triple Camera ( 64MP Main + 2MP macro + 2MP monochrome ) and 16MP Front Camera, 8 GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 5GB), 128 GB ROM expandable Upto 1TB and Dual Hybrid 5G Sim Slot + Micro and Battery of 4500 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging. Specifications: Brand: OPPO

Colour: Dawnlight Gold

Product Dimensions: ‎16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm

Special Feature: Dual SIM, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple camera system

Pros Cons Top-notch design. Microscope lenses aren't optimal. Good camera performance in daylight. Colour accurate display.

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy M53 5G OnePlus 10 Pro 5G iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Oneplus 10R 5G Oppo A31 OPPO F21s Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Drag and Drop Super Smooth Display Nona-binning technology Super Fast Charging ProMotion Zoom Lens 6.7 Inches Fluid AMOLED Screen Triple Rear Camera AI Portrait Camera Autofocus Live Text AI Powered Camera Voice Focus Curved AMOLED Display Dynamic Island Built-in S Pen Good Battery Magnetic Induction Sensor Dual Orbit Lights Digital Zoom Back Tap Gestures Back Tap Gestures Excellent Display Long Lasting Battery Super Long Battery Android Processor 50MP Back Camera Smooth Performance Enduring Quality HDR Mode

The prices of the phones vary from starting Rs.15,000 upto Rs.1,90,000. Depending on the features the prices of the phones are different and you can buy depending on your needs. How to find the perfect Camera Phone? The most crucial stage is to carefully examine every phone model on the market based on the most recent features provided. Of all, choose the one with the superior usability, price, and design balance. Next, regularly read consumer reviews and grievances on various platforms because criticism is the best enabler. To find bonafide reviews, watch videos on YouTube. Finally, select the product that was primarily praised and had few complaints. In addition, always choose products with extended warranties since they ensure that you will only need to spend money on maintenance for a while. Price list:

Name of the phone Price in Rs. Apple iPhone 13 59,499 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 29,990 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 23,999 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 25,999 iPhone Pro 14 Max 1,32,999 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 61,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 1,09,999 Oneplus 10R 5G 32,999 Oppo A31 12,490 OPPO F21s Pro 5G 25,999