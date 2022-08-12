POCO mobile phones under ₹ 30000: Expect good features at decent price By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 18, 2022





Summary: These POCO mobile phones come at an affordable price and have premium features. The phones discussed in this article cost ₹ 30000. They make it easier for you to be in touch with friends and in capturing amazing moments with your family and dear ones.

POCO mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 work well as affordable phones.

POCO is a subsidiary of Xiaomi that develops and markets affordable smartphones targeted at young, style-conscious users. POCO's ₹30000 range of mobile phones is equipped with a range of features that appeal to the young demographic. Xiaomi has three brands: Mi, Redmi, and P0C0. Each brand offers a different product experience, with the latest Mi devices being top-of-the-line models and the Redmi phones being more affordable. The Poco brand features high-end hardware at a competitive price point. The Poco has 4 series now: the Poco F series, Poco X series, Poco C series, and Poco M series. POCO's products include smartphones with the latest technology specifications, available at affordable rates. Choosing the best POCO mobile phones under 30000 can be very difficult if you are unaware of your needs and requirements. To help you in this regard, we have come up with a list of the best available options. 1.POCO F1 by Xiaomi The Poco F1 smartphone comes in a steel blue colour and has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 12 MP + 5 MP AI dual camera and 20 MP front camera. Its screen resolution is 2246 × 1080 pixels, and its pixel density is 403 PPI. It features the updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor, which offers increased processing power when playing power-demanding games or switching between apps on your phone.

Brand Poco by Xiaomi Model number 19992 Device interface - primary Touchscreen Cellular technology 4G OS Android

Pros Cons Storage Battery life Processor Display Fingerprint scanner

2.MI POCO M2 The Poco M2 Pro comes in a Slate Blue colour and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has the camera of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and with 16MP Front Camera. The phone has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day. It is available for ₹13999. The Poco M2 Pro, like its predecessor, has a well-built body and a bright display. It offers excellent performance, capable of handling any task you throw at it. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage. This device has 16.94 cm Full HD and displays along with a 5000 mAh battery. And the battery life lasts more than a day on a single charge.

Brand MI Cellular technology LTE OS Android Memory storage capacity 64GB Screen size 6.67"

Pros Cons performance Normal IPS LCD display Camera quality Battery backup

3.POCO M3 Pro 5G This device is currently available in POCO Yellow colour and with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.5" FHD+ display, a dual SIM card slot, 5G connectivity, a 48MP triple camera setup, 5000mah battery capacity, and a mediatek processor. It also features an elegant switchblade design with a price tag of ₹15850. To improve your photographic skills further, you can also employ other tools such as timed burst mode, night mode, or slow motion video recording.

Brand POCO Model number POCO M3 Pro Device interface - primary Touchscreen Cellular technology GSM OS Android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Budget-friendly User friendly

4.POCO M4 Pro 5G This phone has a cool blue-coloured body with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 50MP + 8MP and 16MP front camera and a 16.76 cm Full HD display that ensures an immersive experience every time you look at your screen. This phone has a display that also offers a DCI P3 spectrum. This phone boasts a 5000 mAh battery capacity to operate for up to two days on a single charge due to its huge capacity. Additionally, it boasts a 33 W quick charging interface with MMT technology that allows you to fully charge your device in less than 60 minutes without any heating problems.

Brand POCO Model number MZB0BGYIN Cellular technology 5G OS Android 11 Memory storage capacity 128 GB

Pros Cons Looks LCD display Storage Battery life

5.POCO C31 POCO C31 comes in a royal blue colour and 64 GB of storage plus 4 GB of RAM. It has a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. This phone features a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery, and an Android v11 operating system. The smartphone's native MIUI 12 skin is applied on top of the Android v11 operating system. It also features a fingerprint scanner on the back that offers face unlocks.

Brand POCO Model MZB0A0KIN Network service provider Alltel Cellular Cellular Technology LTE OS Android 10.0

Pros Cons battery life Camera quality can be better Budget-friendly Performance Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

6.Redmi Poco C3 Redmi POCO C3 comes in blue colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64GB Storage. It has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and a 13 MP + 2 MP +2 MP and 5 MP front camera. It has a Mediatek Helio G35 processor. It provides connectivity options in terms of accessibility because it runs an OS that is covered with customization possibilities. It comes in a very budget price which is 9290 ₹only.

Brand Redmi Model number MZB07RJIN Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers Cellular Technology 4G OS Android

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality charging speed No heating Light weight

7.POCO M3 POCO M3 is a powerful, high-quality device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 8MP front camera. It has an additional 6000 mAh battery for long-lasting power and comes only at ₹15949. The phone's fit and finish, screen quality, and practical cameras make it a helpful companion in your daily life.

Brand POCO Model number M3 Device interface - primary Touchscreen Cellular technology 4G, 3G, 2G OS Android 10.0

Pros Cons Sound quality Camera quality Battery life Looks

8.MI POCO M2 Pro This device comes in Green and Greener colours and is in the range of 13999 ₹only. MI Poco M2 Pro has 4GB RAM plus 64GB Storage. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, 16 MP front camera, 5000 mAh Polymer battery. It supports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM for efficient processing tasks, loads apps quickly, and supports smooth multitasking.

Brand MI Cellular technology LTE OS Android Memory storage capacity 64 GB Screen size 6.67 Inches

Pros Cons Performance Reiterative design Camera quality Unique colour Fast charging

9.POCO M2 Reloaded The Poco M2 Reloaded comes in a Grayish black colour. It has the camera of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and with 8MP Front Camera. The phone has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day. It is available on Amazon for ₹10490. The Poco M2 Reloaded, like its predecessor, has a well- built body and a bright display. It offers nice performance, capable of handling any task you throw at it. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage. This device has 16.59 cm Full HD and displays along with a 5000 mAh battery, and the battery life last more than a day on a single charge.

Brand POCO Front photo sensor resolution 8 MP OS Android 10 Memory storage capacity 64 GB Screen Size 6.53 Inches

Pros Cons Performance Camera quality Display quality Budget-friendly Turbo charging

Best 3 Features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 POCO F1 by Xiaomi 20MP front camera Fast fingerprint scanner 128GB storage000 mAh batter MI Poco M2 5000 mAh battery 64GB storage Good battery quality POCO M3 Pro 5G 5G 48MP triple camera Low motion 6.5 inch FHD POCO M4 Pro 5G 50MP + 8MP 128GB storage 5000 mAh battery POCO C31 Supporting 5G wi fi 64GB G35 processor Redmi Poco C3 Lightweight 64 GB storage Excellent charging speed POCO M3 6000 mAh battery 48MP + 8 MP front camera Good in looks MI Poco M2 Pro 48MP plus 16 MP front camera Unique color Turbocharging POCO M2 Reloaded Fast charging 64 GB storage Good display

Best value for money The Redmi Poco C3 is a high-quality smartphone with 64 GB of storage and fast charging, making it an affordable option for those looking to get the most out of their money. According to reviewers, the phone is lightweight and attractive with great battery life. It has a durable construction and no heating issues—all reasonably priced. Best overall Poco F1 by Xiaomi, available for less than 30000 Rs, offers several unique features that make it the best overall phone in its price bracket. It has a fast fingerprint scanner, good camera quality with 12MP+5MP and 20MP front cameras, and great battery life. The internal storage is 64GB, and the RAM is 4 GB, which is a strong point for this phone. Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a good choice for those who want a device that offers 64GB of storage and charges fast. It is lightweight and easy to use, with no heating problems even when charging is very fast. Many people have given it good reviews and say it is a great value for money. How to find the perfect POCO phones When shopping for a new mobile phone, there are many different models to choose from. All of them have some strong points and weak points. The first step in choosing a new phone is deciding what features you want in your new device and how much money you're willing to spend. Once you've decided what you want and how much it costs, it's time to start looking for a phone. Before choosing a new phone, create a list of everything you need and want from it—every specification is important, so don't focus on one over another until you've reviewed the whole list. Then, check out your options at Amazon and do some research, and its filters will help you find what you actually want and are looking for per your priorities and needs. Once you've found a product that looks like a good fit for your needs, compare prices from different models. Then check the discounts available and choose the best suits your budget. Price of POCO mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs POCO F1 by Xiaomi 17,999 MI POCO M2 13,999 POCO M3 Pro 5G 15,850 POCO M4 Pro 5G 16,990 POCO C31 8,949 Redmi POCO C3 9,290 POCO M3 15,949 MI POCO M2 Pro 13,999 POCO M2 Reloaded 10,490

Frequently Asked Questions 1.Is POCO and Redmi brand the same? Xiaomi's phones are divided into three main series: the premium performance-oriented POCO series, Mi series, and budget-friendly Redmi series. The POCO