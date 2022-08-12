Sign out
POCO mobile phones under 30000: Expect good features at decent price

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 18, 2022 11:55 IST

Summary:

These POCO mobile phones come at an affordable price and have premium features. The phones discussed in this article cost 30000. They make it easier for you to be in touch with friends and in capturing amazing moments with your family and dear ones.

POCO mobile phones under 30,000 work well as affordable phones.

POCO is a subsidiary of Xiaomi that develops and markets affordable smartphones targeted at young, style-conscious users. POCO's 30000 range of mobile phones is equipped with a range of features that appeal to the young demographic.

Xiaomi has three brands: Mi, Redmi, and P0C0. Each brand offers a different product experience, with the latest Mi devices being top-of-the-line models and the Redmi phones being more affordable. The Poco brand features high-end hardware at a competitive price point. The Poco has 4 series now: the Poco F series, Poco X series, Poco C series, and Poco M series. POCO's products include smartphones with the latest technology specifications, available at affordable rates. Choosing the best POCO mobile phones under 30000 can be very difficult if you are unaware of your needs and requirements. To help you in this regard, we have come up with a list of the best available options.

1.POCO F1 by Xiaomi

The Poco F1 smartphone comes in a steel blue colour and has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 12 MP + 5 MP AI dual camera and 20 MP front camera. Its screen resolution is 2246 × 1080 pixels, and its pixel density is 403 PPI. It features the updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor, which offers increased processing power when playing power-demanding games or switching between apps on your phone.

BrandPoco by Xiaomi
Model number19992
Device interface - primaryTouchscreen
Cellular technology4G
OSAndroid
ProsCons
StorageBattery life
Processor 
Display 
Fingerprint scanner 
Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage)
2.MI POCO M2

The Poco M2 Pro comes in a Slate Blue colour and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has the camera of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and with 16MP Front Camera. The phone has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day. It is available for 13999. The Poco M2 Pro, like its predecessor, has a well-built body and a bright display. It offers excellent performance, capable of handling any task you throw at it. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage. This device has 16.94 cm Full HD and displays along with a 5000 mAh battery. And the battery life lasts more than a day on a single charge.

BrandMI
Cellular technologyLTE
OSAndroid
Memory storage capacity64GB
Screen size6.67"
ProsCons
performanceNormal IPS LCD display
Camera quality 
Battery backup 
MI Poco M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
24% off
12,999 16,999
3.POCO M3 Pro 5G

This device is currently available in POCO Yellow colour and with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.5" FHD+ display, a dual SIM card slot, 5G connectivity, a 48MP triple camera setup, 5000mah battery capacity, and a mediatek processor. It also features an elegant switchblade design with a price tag of 15850. To improve your photographic skills further, you can also employ other tools such as timed burst mode, night mode, or slow motion video recording.

BrandPOCO
Model number POCO M3 Pro
Device interface - primaryTouchscreen
Cellular technologyGSM
OSAndroid 11
ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality
Budget-friendly 
User friendly 
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 6GB RAM, 128gb Storage) Dual Sim 5G 48MP Triple Camera Slow Motion 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display 5000mAh Better Battery Elegant SwitchBlade Design Mediatek 700 Dimensity Processor
14% off
15,500 17,999
4.POCO M4 Pro 5G

This phone has a cool blue-coloured body with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 50MP + 8MP and 16MP front camera and a 16.76 cm Full HD display that ensures an immersive experience every time you look at your screen. This phone has a display that also offers a DCI P3 spectrum. This phone boasts a 5000 mAh battery capacity to operate for up to two days on a single charge due to its huge capacity. Additionally, it boasts a 33 W quick charging interface with MMT technology that allows you to fully charge your device in less than 60 minutes without any heating problems.

BrandPOCO
Model numberMZB0BGYIN
Cellular technology5G
OSAndroid 11
Memory storage capacity128 GB
ProsCons
LooksLCD display
Storage 
Battery life 
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
16% off
16,875 19,999
5.POCO C31

POCO C31 comes in a royal blue colour and 64 GB of storage plus 4 GB of RAM. It has a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. This phone features a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery, and an Android v11 operating system. The smartphone's native MIUI 12 skin is applied on top of the Android v11 operating system. It also features a fingerprint scanner on the back that offers face unlocks.

BrandPOCO
ModelMZB0A0KIN
Network service providerAlltel Cellular
Cellular TechnologyLTE
OSAndroid 10.0
ProsCons
battery lifeCamera quality can be better
Budget-friendly 
Performance 
Rear-mounted fingerprint reader 
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
23% off
9,289 11,999
6.Redmi Poco C3

Redmi POCO C3 comes in blue colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64GB Storage. It has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and a 13 MP + 2 MP +2 MP and 5 MP front camera. It has a Mediatek Helio G35 processor. It provides connectivity options in terms of accessibility because it runs an OS that is covered with customization possibilities. It comes in a very budget price which is 9290 only.

BrandRedmi
Model numberMZB07RJIN
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
Cellular Technology4G
OSAndroid
ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality
charging speed 
No heating 
Light weight 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
12% off
9,699 10,999
7.POCO M3

POCO M3 is a powerful, high-quality device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 8MP front camera. It has an additional 6000 mAh battery for long-lasting power and comes only at 15949. The phone's fit and finish, screen quality, and practical cameras make it a helpful companion in your daily life.

BrandPOCO
Model numberM3
Device interface - primaryTouchscreen
Cellular technology4G, 3G, 2G
OSAndroid 10.0
ProsCons
Sound qualityCamera quality
Battery life 
Looks 
POCO M3 (POCO Yellow, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)
12% off
15,900 17,999
8.MI POCO M2 Pro

This device comes in Green and Greener colours and is in the range of 13999 only. MI Poco M2 Pro has 4GB RAM plus 64GB Storage. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, 16 MP front camera, 5000 mAh Polymer battery. It supports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM for efficient processing tasks, loads apps quickly, and supports smooth multitasking.

BrandMI
Cellular technologyLTE
OSAndroid
Memory storage capacity64 GB
Screen size6.67 Inches
ProsCons
PerformanceReiterative design
Camera quality 
Unique colour 
Fast charging 
MI Poco M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
24% off
12,999 16,999
9.POCO M2 Reloaded

The Poco M2 Reloaded comes in a Grayish black colour. It has the camera of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and with 8MP Front Camera. The phone has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day. It is available on Amazon for 10490. The Poco M2 Reloaded, like its predecessor, has a well-

built body and a bright display. It offers nice performance, capable of handling any task you throw at it. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage. This device has 16.59 cm Full HD and displays along with a 5000 mAh battery, and the battery life last more than a day on a single charge.

BrandPOCO
Front photo sensor resolution8 MP
OSAndroid 10
Memory storage capacity64 GB
Screen Size6.53 Inches
ProsCons
PerformanceCamera quality
Display quality 
Budget-friendly 
Turbo charging 

Best 3 Features

ProductFeature  1 Feature 2 Feature 3
POCO F1 by Xiaomi20MP front cameraFast fingerprint scanner128GB  storage000 mAh batter
MI Poco M25000 mAh battery64GB storageGood battery quality
POCO M3 Pro 5G5G48MP triple cameraLow motion 6.5 inch FHD
POCO M4 Pro 5G50MP + 8MP128GB storage5000 mAh battery
POCO C31Supporting 5G wi fi64GBG35 processor
Redmi Poco C3Lightweight64 GB storageExcellent charging speed
POCO M36000 mAh battery48MP + 8 MP front cameraGood in looks
MI Poco M2 Pro48MP plus 16 MP front cameraUnique colorTurbocharging
POCO M2 ReloadedFast charging64 GB storageGood display

Best value for money

The Redmi Poco C3 is a high-quality smartphone with 64 GB of storage and fast charging, making it an affordable option for those looking to get the most out of their money. According to reviewers, the phone is lightweight and attractive with great battery life. It has a durable construction and no heating issues—all reasonably priced.

Best overall

Poco F1 by Xiaomi, available for less than 30000 Rs, offers several unique features that make it the best overall phone in its price bracket. It has a fast fingerprint scanner, good camera quality with 12MP+5MP and 20MP front cameras, and great battery life. The internal storage is 64GB, and the RAM is 4 GB, which is a strong point for this phone. Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a good choice for those who want a device that offers 64GB of storage and charges fast. It is lightweight and easy to use, with no heating problems even when charging is very fast. Many people have given it good reviews and say it is a great value for money.

How to find the perfect POCO phones

When shopping for a new mobile phone, there are many different models to choose from. All of them have some strong points and weak points. The first step in choosing a new phone is deciding what features you want in your new device and how much money you're willing to spend. Once you've decided what you want and how much it costs, it's time to start looking for a phone.

Before choosing a new phone, create a list of everything you need and want from it—every specification is important, so don't focus on one over another until you've reviewed the whole list. Then, check out your options at Amazon and do some research, and its filters will help you find what you actually want and are looking for per your priorities and needs.

Once you've found a product that looks like a good fit for your needs, compare prices from different models. Then check the discounts available and choose the best suits your budget.

Price of POCO mobile phones under 30,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in  Rs
POCO F1 by Xiaomi17,999
MI POCO M213,999
POCO M3 Pro 5G15,850
POCO M4 Pro 5G16,990
POCO C318,949
Redmi POCO C39,290
POCO M315,949
MI POCO M2 Pro13,999
POCO M2 Reloaded10,490

Frequently Asked Questions

1.Is POCO and Redmi brand the same?

Xiaomi's phones are divided into three main series: the premium performance-oriented POCO series, Mi series, and budget-friendly Redmi series. The POCO

series was originally a sub-brand but has since been spun off as its own brand that builds phones based on Xiaomi's MIUI software.

2.Which POCO mobile phone is 5G?

The POCO M3 Pro 5G delivers swift performance with low latency and quick connection, allowing users to experience speed and power.

3.Poco F1 mobile phones are made by which company?

The Xiaomi POCO phone F1 is a smartphone developed by Xiaomi Inc. and was launched on August 22, 2018, in New Delhi, India.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

