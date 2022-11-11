Popular power banks with 10000 mAh battery in India

Sign out
  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 11, 2022 22:06 IST

Summary:

Are you an always on-the-go person? You need the best power bank with a 10000 mAh battery that will charge everything from your mobile to earphones. Stop worrying about your mobile getting exhausted and get one of the best power banks with 10000 mAh battery capacity.

Buying a power bank is always a troublesome task, with so many online options. This blog will give you some perfect options for power banks currently available in India.

Power banks are a vital aspect of our digital devices. They help us charge multiple devices like smartphones, smart watches, earphones etc. when a power source is unavailable. Several power banks are available in the market, and choosing the best one requires a good amount of research. Here are the top 10 best 10000 mAh power banks you might consider.

1. MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank

Charge your smartphones, wrist bands and wireless earphones faster with MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank. You get two output portals which means you can charge two devices simultaneously. You can also use smart power management and switch to low charging mode to charge small devices like bands and earphones. The MI power bank is lighter and more compact to carry in your pocket.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type C)
  • Output: 2
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: 6 months domestic warranty
  • Dimension: 14.8 x 7.4 x 1.5 centimeters
  • Special feature: 18W fast charging, stylish aluminium casing

ProsCons
12 Layers Advanced Circuit ProtectionThe battery takes time to charge
Dual input 
Lightweight & compact design 
Smart power management 
Two-way fast charging 
MI 10000mAh 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual Input(Micro-USB and Type C) and Output Ports 18W Fast Charging (Metallic Blue)
48% off
1,149 2,199
Buy now

2. Redmi Fast Charging Slim Power Bank

With an anti-slip texture and dual output, Redmi Slim Power Bank is one of the most popular power banks. You do not have to worry about your devices getting over-heated while charging as it has 12 layers of circuit protection. It also has input and output under-voltage protection. You get a safe charging experience with the Redmi 10000 mAh power bank.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Output: 2
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: 6 months domestic warranty
  • Dimension: 15.1 x 7.4 x 1.5 centimeters
  • Special feature: Universal compatibility, Low power mode

ProsCons
Anti-slip textureIt does not charge fastly
12 layers of circuit protection 
Compact & lightweight 
Temperature resistance 
Protection from overcharge & over-discharge 
Redmi 10000 mAh Fast Charging Slim Power Bank (Black, 10W Fast Charging, Dual Ports)
48% off
1,049 1,999
Buy now

3. URBN 12W Fast Charging Metal Power Bank

URBN 12W Power Bank is a classic and easy-to-use power bank. With 12 W fast charging, you can charge your devices on the go. It is also available in 18 W and 20 W variants. The lithium polymer battery ensures the durability and longevity of the power bank. The dual port allows you to charge two devices at a time. The URBN 10000 mAh power bank is easy to carry and safe to travel with.


Specifications:

  • Input: Type C
  • Output: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: 6 Months replacement warranty
  • Dimension: 14.4 x 6.7 x 1.5 centimeters
  • Special feature: Metal body, LED indicator

ProsCons
Available in 12W, 18W, 20WBuild quality could have been better
Dual outputs 
Battery status indicator 
Premium finish 
Compact design 
URBN 10000 mAh 12W Fast Charging Metal Power Bank | Dual USB Output | Micro & Type C Input | Safe Charging | Type C Cable Included | (Black)
64% off
899 2,499
Buy now

4. Croma 18W Fast Charge

With an 18W battery, you can charge your smartphones faster with Croma 18W power bank. Lithium polymer batteries are durable and efficient so this power bank will last years. You can charge two devices simultaneously and still be left with more power. It offers short-circuit protection, so it is safe to be around children.

Specifications

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Output: 2
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: 18 months warranty
  • Dimension: 1.55 x 6.6 x 13.9 cm
  • Special feature: fast charging, dual ports

ProsCons
Dual inputThe power bank is a little heavy
Power delivery function 
Aluminium casing 
Short-circuit protection 
Croma 18W Fast Charge Power Delivery PD 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with Aluminium Casing, Made in India, Type C USB Cable 18 Months Warranty (CRCA0084, Black)
50% off
999 2,000
Buy now

5. Portronics Power PRO

Charge your devices quickly and efficiently with Portronics Power PRO. You get a high-performance 10000 mAh power bank with over-temperature and over-voltage protection. With dual outputs, it can charge multiple devices at a time. The indicators help you gauge how much power is left in the power bank.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Output: 2
  • Battery: Li-Po
  • Warranty: Not mentioned
  • Dimension: 13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 centimeters
  • Special feature: LED Indicators

ProsCons
Compatible with many devicesUnreliable customer service
Fast charging 
LED Indicators 
Overheat protection 
Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger(Black)
60% off
804 1,999
Buy now

6. Ambrane Lithium Polymer Stylo-10k Power Bank

Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank delivers high-performance charge with every usage, which is why it is a 4-star rated product. You can charge your iPhone 12 two times and your OnePlus Nord 1.5 times with this incredible power bank. You get dual ports that are compatible with a wide range of devices. Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank offers the fastest charging with 20 W power in the category.

Specifications:

  • Input: 1
  • Output: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: Not mentioned
  • Dimension: 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 centimeters
  • Special feature: 360-degree protection

ProsCons
Sleek & stylish designWarranty not mentioned
Travel-friendly 
Intelligent power detection 
Overcharge & over-discharge protection 
LED battery indicator 
Ambrane 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-10k Power Bank with 20 Watt Fast Charging and 1 USB Port and 1 Type C Port for Output, Green
38% off
989 1,599
Buy now

7. Amazon Basics Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank

Amazon Basics 10000 mAh power bank is durable, efficient, and high-performance. You can charge your smartphone, earphones and wristband at the same time with triple outputs. The LED indicators also show how much power remains to charge other devices. You do not have to worry about overheating devices as the power bank is equipped with device protection and power management technology.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Output: 3
  • Battery: Polymer Li-ion
  • Warranty: 6 months manufacturer warranty
  • Dimension: 14.3 x 6.6 x 1.7 centimeters
  • Special feature: Metal body, triple outputs

ProsCons
Triple outputThe design could have been better
18W fast charging 
Short circuit protection 
Efficient Polymer Li-ion battery 
6 months warranty 
Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank | Dual Input and Triple Output Ports | Flat Metallic Body, Black
50% off
999 1,999
Buy now

8. URBN 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank

Power up multiple devices using the URBN 20W power bank with 10000 mAh. It has an ergonomic, stylish, easy-to-carry, and travel-friendly design. The LED indicators show the power left to charge your other devices. Furthermore, this power bank can charge iPhone 13 Pro 2 times and iPad Mini 1.5 times.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Output: 3
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: 6 Months replacement warranty
  • Dimension: 14.4 x 6.7 x 1.5 centimeters
  • Special feature: Triple outputs, two-way charging

ProsCons
Triple outputLimited six months warranty
Universal compatibility 
20W fast charging 
12-layer circuit protection 
Multiple colour options 
URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank | Type C PD (Input& Output) | QC 3.0 Dual USB Output | Two-Way Fast Charging | Type C Cable Included | (Blue)
63% off
1,099 2,999
Buy now

9. MI Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank

MI Lithium Ion 10000 mAh is an ultra-fast, portable, and reliable power bank. With triple outputs and 22.5 fast charging, you can simultaneously power up your multiple devices. Plus, the power bank is travel-friendly and can fit in your pocket. The 12-layer circuit protection prevents your device from overheating.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)
  • Output: 3
  • Battery: Lithium Ion
  • Warranty:Not mentioned
  • Dimension: 9 x 6.4 x 2.4 centimeters
  • Special feature: Fast charging, triple outputs

ProsCons
Triple outputsCostly
Lithium Ion battery 
22.5 W fast charging 
12-layer circuit protection 
Compact and travel-friendly design 
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)
40% off
1,499 2,499
Buy now

10. Croma 12W Fast Charge

The Croma 10000 mAh power bank's sleek design complements your smartphone and is easy to carry. It is one of the most affordable power banks in the category. You get dual inputs and outputs to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The 10000 mAh power ensures you can charge many devices simultaneously.

Specifications:

  • Input: 2
  • Output: 2
  • Battery: Lithium polymer
  • Warranty: Not mentioned
  • Dimension: 28.4 x 11 x 24 centimeters
  • Special feature: LED indicators

ProsCons
Lightweight, portableThe performance could have been better
Overheat and short circuit protection 
Durable ABS casing 
Croma 12W Fast Charge 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with Sleek Design, Made in India, Micro USB Cable 6 Months Warranty (CRSP10kPBA258901, Blue)
45% off
549 1,000
Buy now

Best features for power banks with 10000 mAh

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power BankDual input & outputSmart power managementFast charging
Redmi Fast Charging Slim Power BankLow power modeSleekOverheat protection
URBN 12W Power BankLED indicatorLithium polymer batteryTravel-friendly
Croma 18W Fast ChargeFast chargingLithium polymer batteriesShort circuit protection
Portronics Power PROCompactHigh-performanceLi-Po battery
Ambrane Lithium Polymer Power Bank20 W fast chargingLED indicators360-degree protection
Amazon Basics Fast Charging Power BankTriple outputsMetal body18 W fast charging
URBN 20W Power Bank20 W fast chargingLED indicators12-layer protection
MI Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank22.5 W fast chargingTriple outputsCompact design
Croma 12W Fast ChargeSleek designDurable ABS casingLED indicators

Best value for money power bank with 10000 mAh

The URBN 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank offers the best value for money. You can power up multiple devices with 10000 mAh without worrying about overheating as it is covered with 12-layer protection. It is travel friendly and convenient to use. All the salient features at Rs. 1099 make it the most affordable 10000 mAh power bank.

Best overall power bank with 10000 mAh

With triple outputs and a compact design, MI Lithium Ion Lithium Polymer Power Bank is the best 10000 mAh power bank. You can charge your smartphones on the go with 22.5 W fast charging. It has a premium design and high-performance Lithium Ion battery. You can charge three devices simultaneously and determine the leftover power with LED indicators. It quickly powers up your devices without overheating them.

How to find the perfect power bank with 10000 mAh?

Consider the following factors while buying the best 10000 mAh power bank.

Connectivity: Your power bank should be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It should have two or three outputs.

Portals: The power bank should have a minimum of two input and output portals with Micro USB and Type-C. It helps charge the device with any USB cable available.

Safety: To avoid damage, make sure your power bank has safety features like 12 or 14-layer protection or overheat and overcharge protection. It also makes the power bank long-lasting.

LED Indicators: It is essential to know how much power is left in the power bank to charge other devices.

Price list for power banks with 10000 mAh

S.noProductPrice
1.MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank 1149
2.Redmi Fast Charging Slim Power Bank 1049
3.URBN 12W Fast Charging Metal Power Bank 888
4.Croma 18W Fast Charge 999
5.Portronics Power PRO 974
6.Ambrane Lithium Polymer Power Bank 999
7.Amazon Basics Fast Charging Power Bank 839
8.URBN 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank 1099
9.MI Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank 1499
10.Croma 12W Fast Charge 549

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Which 10000 mAh power bank offers the fastest charging?

All the power banks mentioned in the list provide fast charging. However, MI Lithium Ion Power Bank offers 22.5 W fast charging, which is helpful for many smartphones.

What is the price of a 10000 mAh power bank?

Many brands offer a variety of 10000 mAh power banks, most of which range between Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000.

Which brands offer lithium polymer 10000 mAh power banks?

Many brands like MI, Redmi, URBN, Croma, Ambrane and Portronics offer lithium polymer 10000 mAh power banks.

