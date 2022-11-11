Popular power banks with 10000 mAh battery in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 11, 2022 22:06 IST





Summary: Are you an always on-the-go person? You need the best power bank with a 10000 mAh battery that will charge everything from your mobile to earphones. Stop worrying about your mobile getting exhausted and get one of the best power banks with 10000 mAh battery capacity.

Popular power banks

Buying a power bank is always a troublesome task, with so many online options. This blog will give you some perfect options for power banks currently available in India. Power banks are a vital aspect of our digital devices. They help us charge multiple devices like smartphones, smart watches, earphones etc. when a power source is unavailable. Several power banks are available in the market, and choosing the best one requires a good amount of research. Here are the top 10 best 10000 mAh power banks you might consider. Popular power banks for you 1. MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Charge your smartphones, wrist bands and wireless earphones faster with MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank. You get two output portals which means you can charge two devices simultaneously. You can also use smart power management and switch to low charging mode to charge small devices like bands and earphones. The MI power bank is lighter and more compact to carry in your pocket. Specifications: Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type C)

2 (Micro USB & Type C) Output: 2

2 Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: 6 months domestic warranty

6 months domestic warranty Dimension: 14.8 x 7.4 x 1.5 centimeters

14.8 x 7.4 x 1.5 centimeters Special feature: 18W fast charging, stylish aluminium casing

Pros Cons 12 Layers Advanced Circuit Protection The battery takes time to charge Dual input Lightweight & compact design Smart power management Two-way fast charging

2. Redmi Fast Charging Slim Power Bank With an anti-slip texture and dual output, Redmi Slim Power Bank is one of the most popular power banks. You do not have to worry about your devices getting over-heated while charging as it has 12 layers of circuit protection. It also has input and output under-voltage protection. You get a safe charging experience with the Redmi 10000 mAh power bank. Specifications: Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Output: 2

2 Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: 6 months domestic warranty

6 months domestic warranty Dimension: 15.1 x 7.4 x 1.5 centimeters

15.1 x 7.4 x 1.5 centimeters Special feature: Universal compatibility, Low power mode

Pros Cons Anti-slip texture It does not charge fastly 12 layers of circuit protection Compact & lightweight Temperature resistance Protection from overcharge & over-discharge

3. URBN 12W Fast Charging Metal Power Bank URBN 12W Power Bank is a classic and easy-to-use power bank. With 12 W fast charging, you can charge your devices on the go. It is also available in 18 W and 20 W variants. The lithium polymer battery ensures the durability and longevity of the power bank. The dual port allows you to charge two devices at a time. The URBN 10000 mAh power bank is easy to carry and safe to travel with.

Specifications: Input: Type C

Type C Output: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: 6 Months replacement warranty

6 Months replacement warranty Dimension: 14.4 x 6.7 x 1.5 centimeters

14.4 x 6.7 x 1.5 centimeters Special feature: Metal body, LED indicator

Pros Cons Available in 12W, 18W, 20W Build quality could have been better Dual outputs Battery status indicator Premium finish Compact design

4. Croma 18W Fast Charge With an 18W battery, you can charge your smartphones faster with Croma 18W power bank. Lithium polymer batteries are durable and efficient so this power bank will last years. You can charge two devices simultaneously and still be left with more power. It offers short-circuit protection, so it is safe to be around children. Specifications Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Output: 2

2 Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: 18 months warranty

18 months warranty Dimension: 1.55 x 6.6 x 13.9 cm

1.55 x 6.6 x 13.9 cm Special feature: fast charging, dual ports

Pros Cons Dual input The power bank is a little heavy Power delivery function Aluminium casing Short-circuit protection

5. Portronics Power PRO Charge your devices quickly and efficiently with Portronics Power PRO. You get a high-performance 10000 mAh power bank with over-temperature and over-voltage protection. With dual outputs, it can charge multiple devices at a time. The indicators help you gauge how much power is left in the power bank. Specifications: Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Output: 2

2 Battery: Li-Po

Li-Po Warranty: Not mentioned

Not mentioned Dimension: 13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 centimeters

13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 centimeters Special feature: LED Indicators

Pros Cons Compatible with many devices Unreliable customer service Fast charging LED Indicators Overheat protection

6. Ambrane Lithium Polymer Stylo-10k Power Bank Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank delivers high-performance charge with every usage, which is why it is a 4-star rated product. You can charge your iPhone 12 two times and your OnePlus Nord 1.5 times with this incredible power bank. You get dual ports that are compatible with a wide range of devices. Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank offers the fastest charging with 20 W power in the category. Specifications: Input: 1

1 Output: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: Not mentioned

Not mentioned Dimension: 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 centimeters

14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 centimeters Special feature: 360-degree protection

Pros Cons Sleek & stylish design Warranty not mentioned Travel-friendly Intelligent power detection Overcharge & over-discharge protection LED battery indicator

7. Amazon Basics Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank Amazon Basics 10000 mAh power bank is durable, efficient, and high-performance. You can charge your smartphone, earphones and wristband at the same time with triple outputs. The LED indicators also show how much power remains to charge other devices. You do not have to worry about overheating devices as the power bank is equipped with device protection and power management technology. Specifications: Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Output: 3

3 Battery: Polymer Li-ion

Polymer Li-ion Warranty: 6 months manufacturer warranty

6 months manufacturer warranty Dimension: 14.3 x 6.6 x 1.7 centimeters

14.3 x 6.6 x 1.7 centimeters Special feature: Metal body, triple outputs

Pros Cons Triple output The design could have been better 18W fast charging Short circuit protection Efficient Polymer Li-ion battery 6 months warranty

8. URBN 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank Power up multiple devices using the URBN 20W power bank with 10000 mAh. It has an ergonomic, stylish, easy-to-carry, and travel-friendly design. The LED indicators show the power left to charge your other devices. Furthermore, this power bank can charge iPhone 13 Pro 2 times and iPad Mini 1.5 times. Specifications: Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Output: 3

3 Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: 6 Months replacement warranty

6 Months replacement warranty Dimension: 14.4 x 6.7 x 1.5 centimeters

14.4 x 6.7 x 1.5 centimeters Special feature: Triple outputs, two-way charging

Pros Cons Triple output Limited six months warranty Universal compatibility 20W fast charging 12-layer circuit protection Multiple colour options

9. MI Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank MI Lithium Ion 10000 mAh is an ultra-fast, portable, and reliable power bank. With triple outputs and 22.5 fast charging, you can simultaneously power up your multiple devices. Plus, the power bank is travel-friendly and can fit in your pocket. The 12-layer circuit protection prevents your device from overheating. Specifications: Input: 2 (Micro USB & Type-C)

2 (Micro USB & Type-C) Output: 3

3 Battery: Lithium Ion

Lithium Ion Warranty: Not mentioned

Not mentioned Dimension: 9 x 6.4 x 2.4 centimeters

9 x 6.4 x 2.4 centimeters Special feature: Fast charging, triple outputs

Pros Cons Triple outputs Costly Lithium Ion battery 22.5 W fast charging 12-layer circuit protection Compact and travel-friendly design

10. Croma 12W Fast Charge The Croma 10000 mAh power bank's sleek design complements your smartphone and is easy to carry. It is one of the most affordable power banks in the category. You get dual inputs and outputs to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The 10000 mAh power ensures you can charge many devices simultaneously. Specifications: Input: 2

2 Output: 2

2 Battery: Lithium polymer

Lithium polymer Warranty: Not mentioned

Not mentioned Dimension: 28.4 x 11 x 24 centimeters

28.4 x 11 x 24 centimeters Special feature: LED indicators

Pros Cons Lightweight, portable The performance could have been better Overheat and short circuit protection Durable ABS casing

Best features for power banks with 10000 mAh

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual input & output Smart power management Fast charging Redmi Fast Charging Slim Power Bank Low power mode Sleek Overheat protection URBN 12W Power Bank LED indicator Lithium polymer battery Travel-friendly Croma 18W Fast Charge Fast charging Lithium polymer batteries Short circuit protection Portronics Power PRO Compact High-performance Li-Po battery Ambrane Lithium Polymer Power Bank 20 W fast charging LED indicators 360-degree protection Amazon Basics Fast Charging Power Bank Triple outputs Metal body 18 W fast charging URBN 20W Power Bank 20 W fast charging LED indicators 12-layer protection MI Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank 22.5 W fast charging Triple outputs Compact design Croma 12W Fast Charge Sleek design Durable ABS casing LED indicators

Best value for money power bank with 10000 mAh The URBN 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank offers the best value for money. You can power up multiple devices with 10000 mAh without worrying about overheating as it is covered with 12-layer protection. It is travel friendly and convenient to use. All the salient features at Rs. 1099 make it the most affordable 10000 mAh power bank. Best overall power bank with 10000 mAh With triple outputs and a compact design, MI Lithium Ion Lithium Polymer Power Bank is the best 10000 mAh power bank. You can charge your smartphones on the go with 22.5 W fast charging. It has a premium design and high-performance Lithium Ion battery. You can charge three devices simultaneously and determine the leftover power with LED indicators. It quickly powers up your devices without overheating them. How to find the perfect power bank with 10000 mAh? Consider the following factors while buying the best 10000 mAh power bank. Connectivity: Your power bank should be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It should have two or three outputs. Portals: The power bank should have a minimum of two input and output portals with Micro USB and Type-C. It helps charge the device with any USB cable available. Safety: To avoid damage, make sure your power bank has safety features like 12 or 14-layer protection or overheat and overcharge protection. It also makes the power bank long-lasting. LED Indicators: It is essential to know how much power is left in the power bank to charge other devices. Price list for power banks with 10000 mAh

S.no Product Price 1. MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank ₹ 1149 2. Redmi Fast Charging Slim Power Bank ₹ 1049 3. URBN 12W Fast Charging Metal Power Bank ₹ 888 4. Croma 18W Fast Charge ₹ 999 5. Portronics Power PRO ₹ 974 6. Ambrane Lithium Polymer Power Bank ₹ 999 7. Amazon Basics Fast Charging Power Bank ₹ 839 8. URBN 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank ₹ 1099 9. MI Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank ₹ 1499 10. Croma 12W Fast Charge ₹ 549

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”