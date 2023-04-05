Sign out
Portable performance: Top 10 best notebooks to try in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 05, 2023 18:41 IST

Summary:

This article throws light on some of the best notebooks along with a guide to help you select the one that best suits your needs and fits your budget too.

Notebooks are preferred by many for they are lightweight, take less space and consume less power.

Whether for business, study, or enjoyment, laptops have become a necessary device in our lives in the modern world. Technological advancement has made laptops more powerful and portable. We can help if you're in the market for a new laptop. We'll talk about thetop 10 notebook brands in India to attempt in 2023 in this blog. We have thebest notebook for everyone, whether you're a student, a professional, or just a casual user. So, let's get started with the list right away. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

1. Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is a popular high-performance ultraportable laptop in India that features a thin and lightweight design, a 13.3-inch display, and long battery life. It has a powerful processor, ample storage, and a sleek and durable aluminium chassis. Its keyboard and touchpad are also highly praised for their comfort and accuracy. It is among thetop 10 laptops in India 2023.

Specifications

  • Processor: Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 (10th or 11th generation)
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K UHD+ (3840x2400) Infinity Edge touchscreen display
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, 1 USB-C 3.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack

Pros

Cons

Excellent build quality and premium design

Pricey compared to other laptops in its class

Thin and lightweight for easy portability

 

Long battery life for all-day use

 
Dell XPS 13 7390 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1021U 13.3 inches 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD Windows 10 Laptop, 1.32kg
3.1 (12)
34% off
79,990 121,039
Buy now

2. Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air is a popular ultraportable laptop that features a thin and lightweight design, a 13.3-inch retina display, and all-day battery life. It is among thetop 10 laptops in India. It is powered by the M1 chip for fast and efficient performance and comes with ample storage and a sleek and durable aluminium body, making it one of thebest notebooks.

Specifications

  • Processor: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB unified memory
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD
  • Display: 13.3-inch Retina display along with True Tone technology and 2560x1600 resolution
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Battery: Up to 15 hours of web browsing or up to 18 hours of video playback

Pros

Cons

Sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable

No option for discrete graphics card

Excellent Retina display with True Tone technology

 

Fast and efficient performance with the Apple M1 chip

 
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Starlight
4.3 (19)
119,900
Buy now

3. HP Spectre X360

The HP Spectre X360 is a popular 2-in-1 convertiblestudent laptops that features a flexible hinge letting it to be used as a laptop or a tablet. It has a premium design, a 13.3-inch Full HD or 4K display, and long battery life. This one of the best notebooks, also features fast performance, ample storage, and a variety of ports. If you are wonderingwhichlaptop is best for students, go for this one.

Specifications

  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K UHD (3840x2160) touchscreen display
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, 1 USB-A 3.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack
  • Battery: Up to 12 hours of battery life

Pros

Cons

High-quality Full HD or 4K UHD touchscreen display

Limited upgradability due to soldered RAM

Ample storage options

 

Multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A

 
HP Spectre X360 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 13.5 inch(34.3 cm) WUXGA, Multitouch, 400 nits, Gorilla Glass, 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/5MP IR Camera/FPR/B&O/Pen/Eye Safe/1.34 Kg), ef0057TU
3.7 (7)
11% off
108,990 122,713
Buy now

4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a high-end businesslaptop in India with a slim and lightweight design. It features a durable carbon fibre construction, a 14-inch Full HD or 4K display, and impressive battery life. It also has a variety of security features and powerful performance options, making it one of thetop 10 laptops.

Specifications

  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
  • Memory: 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K UHD (3840x2160) anti- glare IPS display
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.0, headphone/microphone combo jack, and optional nano-SIM card slot
  • Battery: Up to 16 hours of battery life

Pros

Cons

Battery life is good

No SD card slot

Security features like the IR camera and fingerprint reader

Expensive

Anti-glare IPS display available in Full HD or 4K resolution

 
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14" WUXGA IPS 400 Nits 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Win 11 Pro/Backlit/FPR/Black/Intel Evo/3Y Premier Support/1.12 kg), 21CB002JIG
4.4 (44)
30% off
210,990 302,940
Buy now

5. Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Premium

The Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Premium is among thebest notebooks. It is a slim and lightweight Ultrabook with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. This is one of the finest laptops in India 2023 and features a 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It also has a variety of ports and impressive battery life. It is good forstudents with laptop requirements.

Specifications

  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Storage: 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS touchscreen display with narrow bezels
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack
  • Battery: Lasts up to 15 hours of battery life

Pros

Cons

Slim and lightweight design for portability

The speakers are not very loud or high quality

Impressive battery life of up to 15 hours

 

Comfortable backlit keyboard and responsive touchpad

 
Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Premium 14 Inches Full Hd Ips Touch Display 11Th Gen Intel Core I7-1165G7 Processor Thin And Light Laptop 16Gb Lpddr4X 1Tb Ssd Backlit Keyboard Windows 11 Mso 2021, Green, Large
3.3 (7)
27% off
99,990 136,999
Buy now

6. Microsoft Surface book 3 Laptop

The Microsoft Surface 3 laptop is a versatile and lightweight device with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, 10th generation Intel Core processor, and up to 11.5 hours of battery life. It includes a built-in HD webcam, Windows Hello facial recognition, and Microsoft 365 pre-installed. It's a great option for productivity and entertainment on-the-go. This is thebest notebook available with these features.

Specifications

  • Display: 13.5-inch PixelSense Display, 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • Processor: Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or i7-1065G7 processor
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics (i5), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (i7)
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD
  • Battery life: Lasts up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage

Pros

Cons

Premium Design 

Non-upgradable components

High-quality Display

No Thunderbolt 3 support

Powerful Performance

 
Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th Gen Intel Core i5 13.5 inches Touch-Screen Laptop (8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro), 2.96kg
4.2 (93)
39% off
99,990 162,890
Buy now

7. LG Gram16 Intel EVO

The LG Gram 16 Intel EVO is a thin and light laptop that features a 16-inch display, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It is also Intel Evo certified, which means it meets specific requirements for battery life, performance, and connectivity, making it among thebest notebooks.

Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch Full HD IPS LCD display
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Battery life: Up to 18.5 hours
  • Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A), 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, microSD card reader, HDMI, headphone jack

Pros

Cons

Lightweight

No discrete graphics

Long battery life

Weak speakers

Fast performance

 
LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
4.1 (55)
45% off
82,990 151,000
Buy now

8. Razer Book 13

The Razer Book 13 is a high-end laptop designed for productivity and creativity. It features a 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. This one of thebest notebooks also has a CNC-milled aluminium chassis and a compact design for portability.

Specifications

  • Display: 13.4-inch Full HD (1920x1200) touchscreen
  • Processors: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: Up to 512GB SSD
  • Ports: Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD, headphone jack

Pros

Cons

Portable

Mediocre battery life

High-quality display

Expensive

Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports

 
Razer Book 13 Intel Core I7-1165G7 4 Core 13.4 Inches Fhd+ Touch Gaming Laptop (Windows 10, 16Gb Ram, 256Gb Pcie M.2, Chroma Rgb, Thunderbolt 4, Evo Certified, Iris Xe, Mercury White, 1.40 Kg)
3.8 (62)
11% off
184,562 207,499
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a high-end 2-in-1 laptop designed for productivity and creativity. It features a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a slim and lightweight design, long battery life, and a built-in S Pen., making it undoubtedly thenotebook best for notes.

Specifications

  • Display: 13.3" or 15.6" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • Memory: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
  • Ports: Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, USB-A, microSD

Pros

Cons

Lightweight and slim design Super AMOLED display

Can be a little sluggish in use

Built-in S Pen for note taking and drawing

Expensive

Powerful performance

 
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 40.62cm(16") Touchscreen 2-in-1 3K Display, 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/S-Pen/Graphite/1.6Kg), NP960QFG-KA2IN
5 (5)
20% off
155,990 194,990
Buy now

10. Lenovo Yoga 7 Ryzen 7 5800U

The Lenovo Yoga 7 Ryzen 7 5800U is a high-performance 2-in-1 laptop in India that is designed for productivity and entertainment. Thisbest notebook features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a long battery life and a versatile 360-degree hinge.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon
  • Memory: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 16 hours

Pros

Cons

Comfortable keyboard

No Thunderbolt 4

Fingerprint reader

 

Excellent Battery Life

 
Lenovo Yoga 7 AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 14"(35.56cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Win10/Office/Backlit/Digital Pen/3Yr Warranty/Slate Grey/Aluminium Surface/1.45Kg), 82N7000AIN
4.1 (14)
27% off
95,017 130,090
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dell XPS 13Excellent build quality and premium designThin and lightweight for easy portabilityLong battery life for all-day use
Apple MacBook AirSleek and lightweight design makes it highly portableExcellent Retina display with True Tone technologyFast and efficient performance with the Apple M1 chip
HP Spectre x360High-quality Full HD or 4K UHD touchscreen displayAmple storage optionsMultiple ports including Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 CarbonBattery life is goodSecurity features like the IR camera and fingerprint readerAnti-glare IPS display 
Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo PremiumSlim and lightweight design for portabilityImpressive battery life of up to 15 hoursComfortable backlit keyboard and responsive touchpad
Microsoft Surface book 3 laptopPremium DesignHigh-quality DisplayPowerful Performance
LG Gram16 Intel EVOLightweightLong battery lifeFast performance
Razer Book 13PortableHigh-quality displayThunderbolt 4/USB-C ports
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360Lightweight and slim displayBuilt-in S Pen for note taking and drawingPowerful performance
Lenovo Yoga 7 Ryzen 7 5800UComfortable keyboardFingerprint readerExcellent Battery Life

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list ofbest notebooks is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is the best. It is a high-end 2-in-1 laptop designed for productivity and creativity. It also has a slim and lightweight design, long battery life, and a built-in S Pen, making it undoubtedly thenotebook best for notes.It is a greatlaptop for students.

Best value for money

The best value for money tablet is the HP Spectre X360. It is a popular 2-in-1 convertible laptop for students that features a flexible hinge that allows it to be used as a laptop or a tablet.It has a premium design, a 13.3-inch Full HD or 4K display, and long battery life. This is one of thebest notebooks for students, featuring fast performance, ample storage, and a variety of ports.

How to find the perfect notebook?

The screen size and quality are the most important factors to take under consideration when deciding on a laptop because they are the most used part of the device.If you want to use it continuously throughout the day, the battery life is essential. This benchmark is challenging to evaluate for laptops because different applications have variable power requirements.A strong CPU is required to keep things running smoothly. Look for laptops with a good CPU and a powerful GPU if you want your programs and games to run smoothly. It is essential to have at least 236 GB of storage and at least 8GB of RAM.

We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops
Best Notebooks to Try in 2023

Which OS is superior, Windows or Mac?

The Windows operating system gives its customers an easier-to-use user interface. In terms of gaming, 3D, and VR capabilities, it performs far better than the Mac operating system.

What are the top laptop manufacturers?

The leading laptop brands in India include Dell, Apple, and HP.
