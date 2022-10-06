Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phone: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 06, 2022 13:29 IST





Summary: As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phones.

Realme mobile phone

Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones. Here, we tell you about the best Realme 3GB RAM mobile phones. Best Realme 3GB RAM mobile phones 1. Realme C31 This phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a light silver colour, around 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C31. Moreover, there is also a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP, as well as a 5MP front camera to be found on the device. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Despite the brand's growth to become a leading one in the market, the secret to its success has been the company's strategy of launching products in a variety of categories at the same time. A comprehensive smartphone will have several features that make it a well-rounded device. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor Screen size: 6.52 inches IPS LCD Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 3 GB Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear Front camera: 5 MP front

Pros Cons 3.5 mm audio jack Runs Android 11 Micro SD card support Mediocre hardware 5000 mAh battery 10W charging

2. Realme C21Y Realme has created a new pocket-friendly device with the device C21Y, which runs the Unisoc T610 chipset. The phone is fueled by a Unisoc chipset, which is the first of its kind from the brand. The device has a blue colour to match its design, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP secondary camera, a 5 MP front camera, and is priced at only ₹8,699. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc T 610 OS: Android v 11 Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear RAM: 3GB Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD Storage: 32 GB Front camera: 5 MP front Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons HD+ resolution Micro USB charging port Huge display Average hardware performance Better triple rear camera Average front camera

3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display and comes with an attractive price tag of only ₹7,166, making it one of the most competitively priced phones. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for anyone to store all their photos and videos comfortably. There are several stunning colours available in this phone as well as a variety of sizes and shapes. Specifications: RAM: 3 GB Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness brings a full-screen display and vibrant colours to make every ounce of the experience exciting Processor: Unisoc T612 processor Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1) ROM: 32GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 8MP back camera

Pros Cons Ample storage space Not equipped with the latest OS Sleek and stylish design Limited RAM storage Available in many colours Heating issues found

4. Realme C15 In terms of value for money, the Realme C15 is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹12,000, there are some issues with the performance of its camera, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a very good battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design. Specifications: OS: Android v10 Screen size: 6.5 inches Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 octa core processor RAM: 3 GB Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 8 MP Battery: 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No stereo speakers 3.5 audio jack Average camera quality Water splash resistant Plastic build

5. Realme C33 A powerful smartphone, the Realme C33, is equipped with a Unisoc T612 Processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There are two cameras on its primary camera: a 50-megapixel one, a 0.3-megapixel one, and a 5-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged. Specifications: RAM capacity: 3 GB Processor: Unisoc T612 processor ROM storage: 32 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main camera: 50 MP + 0.3 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display

Pros Cons Unisoc T612 Processor No wireless charging 3.5mm audio connector support Decent camera quality 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Plastic made

6. Realme C30 According to the specifications of the Realme C30, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market at the moment. A lot of the features available on more expensive mid-range flagship smartphones are also available in the Realme C30 at a starting price of Rs. 8,399, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc T612 processor Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display RAM: 3GB ROM: 32GB Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.0) Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 8 megapixels, Wide, F2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, 1/4.0" sensor size, Autofocus, 27 mm focal length

Pros Cons 5000 mAh big battery Decent Camera Great performance Average battery life Unisoc T612 Processor The screen is not much bright

7. Realme C21 One of the most premium Realme smartphones on the market is the Realme C21, which has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There is one camera on the front of the Realme C21 (5MP) and three cameras on the back (13MP + 2MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a lithium-ion battery with a 5000 mAh capacity. Specifications: RAM capacity: 3 GB Main camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor ROM storage: 32GB Battery description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion Selfie camera: 5MP Screen size: 6.5 inches

Pros Cons MediaTek Helio G35 processor Decent camera Large 4200 mAh Lithium-ion battery No wireless charging Headphone Jack support Multitasking is not smooth

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Realme C 31 Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear Realme C 21 Y Processor: Unisoc T 610 Battery: 5000 mAh Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear Realme Narzo 50i Prime Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 8MP back camera Realme C15 Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 octa core processor Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Realme C33 Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 50 MP + 0.3 MP Realme C30 Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 8 megapixels, Wide, F2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, 1/4.0" sensor size, Autofocus, 27 mm focal length Realme C21 Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Best value for money The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is the best smartphone you can invest in if you are tight on budget and searching for a budget-friendly smartphone under ₹7,500. After a discount of Rs. 1,500 was applied to the Amazon price, it was priced at around Rs. 7,100. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable, so almost everyone can afford it. Best overall product Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme C 31 is a great option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 3GB RAM but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it. How to find the perfect Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phone? You should ensure that the hardware of the device you are considering is compatible with the required specifications and features. There are a number of factors to consider when choosing a mobile device, but also the RAM, which will determine how smoothly your device runs compared to other components, such as the processor, graphic processor, battery, and operating system.

It should be noted that most mobile phones will have at least 32GB of storage on board for storing data and applications. When you have more memory, you can open a more significant number of apps simultaneously without slowing down your device. You can store an increasing number of photos or videos within your reach at any given time. It is easy for a phone's internal storage to fill up fairly quickly if photos and videos are often stored on it. As a result, you should make sure to buy a mobile phone that comes with a space that can be expanded. Products price list

S.no Product Name Price 1. Realme C 31 ₹ 8,942 2. Realme C 21 Y ₹ 8,699 3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime ₹ 7,166 4. Realme C15 ₹ 11,999 5. Realme C33 ₹ 9,499 6. Realme C30 ₹ 8,399 7. Realme C21 ₹ 7,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”