Realme 32GB Internal memory mobile phones

The Realme C21Y is a mid-range smartphone with a lot of value for money. The 6.5-inch display on this phone is stunning, and the curved edges make it look very premium. It also has a great battery life, and the software runs smoothly. The RAM and storage are adequate, while it offers a decent look with triple rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is an ideal low-budget smartphone. It features an excellent display and good battery backup with 5000 mAh capacity in a compact body. It also has an octa-core processor and enough RAM, making it a really good device in its category. This is a 5MP front camera equipped with a face unlock feature, which makes it convenient to unlock the phone.

The Realme C20 aims to please you by providing a solid phone experience with an impressive combination of specs at a reasonable price. The 6.5-inches display ensures a comfortable viewing experience, while the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC provides ample power for multitasking and media consumption. There is also 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 5000 mAh battery to keep you going throughout the day.

The Realme C33 is an impressive phone for the price. It boasts a stunning design, a long-lasting battery, and a superior back camera. The processor isn't the fastest available, but it's fast enough to run Android apps smoothly. The Realme C33 has a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It includes a storage capacity of 32GB and 3GB of RAM. It has the best possible camera module that captures beautiful images.

The Realme C30 is a budget smartphone that packs several good features. At this price, it offers a lot of power and features in a comfortable design. The large 6.5-inch display makes videos more enjoyable, while the 5000 mAh battery lasts for hours on average usage. It runs Android 11 and has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable via SDcard. It has a rear camera of 8MP paired with a 5MP selfie camera.

The Realme C31 is an affordable smartphone. It has a 6.52" display and 3GB RAM. It has a large 5000 mAh battery that allows it to last all day long, with average use. The camera includes 5MP on the front and 13MP, 2MP, and 0.3MP on the rear. This phone also includes a fingerprint sensor, which makes it more secure than many other models in this price range.

The Realme C11 is a powerful smartphone with all the necessary features one needs in their daily life. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, which makes watching videos and playing games easy. The Realme C11 uses a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which saves you from long loading times. The 5000 mAh battery gives this phone a long life, allowing you to charge up again only after long use.

The Realme C30s is a budget smartphone built with the latest specs at an affordable price. Its 6.5-inch display packs a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and offers good viewing angles. With 32GB of internal memory and long battery life, you can easily store all your media files or movies on the phone.

Best Value for Money

The Realme C33 is the best value for money phone, especially if you want to buy an Android smartphone in India. The C33 is an affordable budget device that packs some pretty impressive hardware. The phone has a large 6.5-inch display with a unique look with its rounded edges and is comfortable to hold. It's featured by a Unisoc T612 processor, which makes it a performer. It also has 3GB RAM, a 5000 mAh battery, and runs Android 12. The only drawback of this phone is its front-facing camera, but considering its price tag, it is worth the compromise.

Best Overall

The Realme C21Y phone is an excellent budget smartphone with its elegant design, massive 5000 mAh battery, and 32GB storage. It has a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600. The 3GB of RAM helps in providing fluidity as well as allowing multiple applications to run simultaneously without any issue. Overall, the Realme C21Y has been an excellent choice for most people looking for an affordable device with good RAM and storage capacity at a very reasonable price.

How to Find the Perfect Mobile Phones?

When it comes to choosing a mobile phone, there are several aspects you need to consider. The first and foremost thing you need to do before starting the shopping process is figuring out what type of mobile phone you want to purchase.

The other aspects you should consider are -

Budget -

Budget is among the crucial factors to consider while buying a mobile phone. The budget will determine the features and specs of the phone that you get.

RAM -

Ram is crucial to consider while finding the perfect mobile phone. Experts say that a mobile phone with sufficient RAM will be faster and better than one with less RAM.

ROM -

ROM is another factor you must consider while buying mobile phones. ROM is the space inside a mobile phone that can be used for storing some data along with your phone's applications.

Processor -

The processor is a crucial component to consider while finding a perfect phone. It plays an essential role in the phone's overall performance.

Display -

The display is another important consideration when choosing the perfect mobile phone. The different smartphones have different screen types, sizes, and resolutions, affecting the display quality or performance.

Battery -

When purchasing a phone, the battery must be taken into account. How long you can use your device before recharging depends on its battery life.

