Realme 4G mobile phones: Top picks

Summary: As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 4G mobile phones.

New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. It is much easier to live a fulfilling life when you have a smartphone with the features you need. Our lives have become more and more dependent on smartphones. Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones. 1. Realme C30 This phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a lake blue color, around 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C 31. Moreover, there is also a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP, as well as a 5MP front camera to be found on the device. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor Screen size: 6.5 inches IPS LCD Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 2 GB Rear camera: 8 MP Front camera: 5 MP front

Pros Cons 3.5 mm audio jack runs Android 11 micro SD card support mediocre hardware 5000 mAh battery 10 W charging

2. Realme C30s Realme has created a new pocket-friendly device with the device C 30s, which runs the Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor chipset. The phone is fueled by a UniSoc chipset, which is the first of its kind from the brand. The device has a blue color to match its design, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, an 8 MP primary camera, and a 5 MP front camera, and it is priced at only ₹7400. Specifications: Processor:Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 processor Camera:8 MP RAM:2 GB Display:16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display Storage:32 GB Front camera:5 MP front Battery:5000mAh

Pros Cons HD+ resolution Micro USB charging port Huge display Average hardware performance Better rear camera Average front camera

3. Realme Narzo 50i The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display and comes with an attractive price tag making it one of the most competitively priced phones. The design of this wallet makes it a perfect accessory. As well as this, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for anyone to store all their photos and videos comfortably. There are several stunning colors available in this phone as well as a variety of sizes and shapes. Specifications: RAM: 2 GB Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Display Processor: SC9863A processor Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1) ROM: 32 GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 8MP back camera

Pros Cons Ample storage space Not equipped with the latest OS Sleek and stylish design Limited RAM storage Available in many colors Heating issues found

4. Realme C20 In terms of value for money, the Realme C20 is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 8,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.

Specifications: Screen size:16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display Processor:MediaTek Helio G35 Processor RAM: 2 GB Rear camera:8 MP Front camera:5 MP Battery:5000mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery No stereo speakers 3.5 audio jack Average camera quality Water splash resistant Plastic build

5. Realme C11 A compelling smartphone, the Realme C11 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G35 Processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There are two cameras on its primary camera: a 13-megapixel one and a 2-megapixel one. as well as a 5-megapixel one for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.

Specifications: RAM capacity: 2 GB Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 processor ROM storage: 32 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

Pros Cons Mediatek Helio G35 processor No wireless charging 3.5mm audio connector support Decent camera quality 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery Plastic made

6. Realme C2 According to the specifications of the Realme C2, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market at the moment. Many features available on more expensive midrange flagship smartphones are also available on Realme C2 at a starting price of Rs. 7,399, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors.

Specifications: Processor: MediaTek P22 octa core processor Display: 15.494 centimetres (6.1-inch) HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, 282ppi pixel density RAM: 2GB ROM: 32GB Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.0) Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 13+2MP dual rear camera with bokeh mode, slow-mo video, chroma boost

Pros Cons 5000 mAh big battery Decent camera Great performance Average battery life MediaTek P22 octa-core processor The screen is not much bright

7. Realme C1 One of the most premium Realme smartphones on the market is the Realme C1, which has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There is one camera on the front of the Realme C1 (5MP) and two cameras on the back (13MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and a Lithium-ion battery with a 4230 mAh capacity. Despite its excellent camera quality and good performance, there are a few problems with the Realme C1.

Specifications: RAM capacity: 2 GB Main camera: 13MP + 2MP Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor ROM storage: 32 GB Battery description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion Selfie camera: 5MP Screen size: 15.748 cms (6.2-inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 271 PPI pixel density

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor Decent camera Large 4230 mAh Lithium-ion battery No wireless charging Headphone Jack support Multitasking is not smooth

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme C 30 3.5 mm audio jack 5000 mAh battery triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP Realme C 30s Huge display HD+ resolution 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity Realme Narzo 50i 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity most competitively priced phone comes in a simple and sleek design Realme C20 Water splash resistant perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design 3.5 audio jack support Realme C11 equipped with a cool Mediatek Helio G35 Processor the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged 3.5mm audio connector support Realme C2 Comprise a good 13+2MP dual rear camera with bokeh mode, slow-mo video, chroma boost comes with a powerful MediaTek P22 octa-core processor price of the phone increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors Realme C1 most premium Realme smartphones on the market excellent camera quality and good performance Equipped with a 15.748 centimetres (6.2-inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 271 PPI pixel density

Best value for money Realme Narzo 50i is the best smartphone you can invest in if you are tight on budget and searching for a budget-friendly smartphone under ₹7,500, so you can get the maximum value for the investment. After a discount of Rs. 1,500 was applied to the Amazon price, it was priced at Rs. 7,490. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable so that almost everyone can afford it. Best overall product Realme's plethora of phones makes it difficult to choose the best one. The Realme C 30 is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It supports 2GB RAM and allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB to store photos, videos, and other data. How to find the perfect Realme 4G mobile phones? There are several factors to consider when choosing a mobile device. The hardware of the device you are considering needs to be compatible with the required specifications and features.

The RAM will determine how smoothly your device runs compared to other components, such as the processor, graphic processor, battery, and operating system.

It should be noted that most mobile phones will have at least 32 GB of storage on board for storing data and applications. When you have more memory, you can open a more significant number of apps simultaneously without slowing down your device. You can store an increasing number of photos or videos within your reach at any given time. Price list of all products

Model name Price Realme C 30 ₹ 6110 Realme C 30s ₹ 7499 Realme Narzo 50i ₹ 7490 Realme C20 ₹ 7498 Realme C11 ₹ 8999 Realme C2 ₹ 7,399 Realme C1 ₹ 7,499

