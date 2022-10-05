Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones.

Best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones

New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones. Best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones: 1. Realme 9 5G SE In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 5G SE is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹18,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. However, its battery life is great and has a sleek design and user-friendly software. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor Screen size : 6.6-inches Battery : 5000 mAh RAM : 6 GB Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera : 16 MP

Pros Cons Affordable price Low light photography is not up to the mark User-friendly software Low display brightness Solid battery life Feels gimmicky

2. Realme narzo 30 5G With its bezel-free display and water-drop notch at the bottom, the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a bezel-free design. It consists of a triple array of cameras at the rear. A fingerprint sensor is located on its back to unlock the device securely. Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) Processor Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP RAM : 6 GB Display : 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display Storage : 128 GB Front camera : 16 MP Battery : 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good display Charges slowly Strong processor Low-light photography needs improvement Appealing design Still on Android 10

3. Realme 8s 5G In the range of low-priced smartphones, the Realme 8s 5G delivers precisely what is promised under the mid-range segment. In summary, the Realme 8s 5G is more attractive, slightly powerful, and more efficiently designed than the Realme 8 5G it replaces, and it is also a bit cheaper. Specifications: RAM : 6GB/8GB Display : 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 810 Front camera : 16 MP (f/2.1) ROM : 128GB Battery : 5000 mAh Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Fast charging : Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Great battery life Lacks 4K video recording capabilities A great rear camera and improved image stabilisation Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times Solid performance Lacks a stereo speakers setup

4. Realme 9 Pro 5G In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 Pro is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design. Specifications: OS : Android 12 Screen size : 6.6-inches Dimensions : 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm Processor : Qualcomm snapdragon 695 RAM : 6 GB Rear camera : 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front camera : 16 MP Battery : 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No stereo speakers 3.5 audio jack Average camera quality 5G network bandwidth support Plastic build

5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a compelling gaming smartphone with a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its primary camera has three cameras: a 48-megapixel one, an 8-megapixel one, and a 2-megapixel one, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged. Specifications: RAM Capacity : 6 GB Processor : Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor ROM storage : 128 GB Battery description : 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Biometric security : Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) Selfie camera : 16 MP Screen size : 6.4 inches

Pros Cons Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor No wireless charging 5G network support Decent camera quality 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery No microSD card slot

6. Realme X2 Pro According to the Realme X2 Pro specifications, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market. Many features available on more expensive midrange flagship smartphones are also available in the Realme X2 Pro at a starting price of ₹29,990, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC Display : 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness. RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB Fast charging : Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes) ROM : 64GB/128GB/256GB Front camera:16 MP (f/2.0) Battery : 4000 mAh Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Pros Cons 50W SuperVOOC fast charging Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording Great performance Average battery life Snappy fingerprint reader Mediocre night-time photography results

7. Realme X50 Pro One of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market is the Realme X50 Pro, which has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are two cameras in the front of the Realme X50 Pro (32MP + 8MP dual front-facing camera) and four on the back (64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and a lithium-ion battery with a 4200 mAh capacity. Specifications: RAM capacity : 6 GB Main Camera : 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor ROM storage : 128GB Battery description : 4200 mAh Lithium-ion Selfie camera : 32MP + 8MP Screen size : 6.44 inches Biometric security : Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

Pros Cons Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla Glass Decent camera Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display No wireless charging Superb fast charging No OIS on the main camera

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 9 5G SE Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Realme narzo 30 5G Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) Processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Realme 8s 5G Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Battery: 5000 mAh 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Realme 9 Pro 5G Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 695 Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Realme X2 Pro Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC Battery: 4000 mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 13MP+2MP Realme X50 Pro Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Best value for money You should choose the Realme 8s 5G model if you are considering the best value for money Realme smartphone with 128GB internal memory. This phone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to another 256GB; it is 5G-ready and features 6GB RAM, making it stand out among smartphones in this price range. Best overall product Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 5G networks but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it. How to find the perfect Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phone? Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider the use you will make of your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications, and others use them for photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind: RAM and ROM should be of decent quality

The battery life is a crucial factor to consider

A good quality camera is a must

The bandwidth of the network

Processors with good performance Products price list

Product Price Realme 9 5G SE ₹ 20,999 Realme Narzo 30 5G ₹ 16,999 Realme 8s 5G ₹ 17,998 Realme 9 Pro 5G ₹ 18,999 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G ₹ 17,999 Realme X2 Pro ₹ 23,890 Realme X50 Pro 5G ₹ 34,999

