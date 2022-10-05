Sign out
Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 00:50 IST

Summary:

As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones.

Best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones

New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones.

Best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones:

1. Realme 9 5G SE

In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 5G SE is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 18,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. However, its battery life is great and has a sleek design and user-friendly software.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor

Screen size : 6.6-inches

Battery : 5000 mAh

RAM : 6 GB

Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera : 16 MP

ProsCons
Affordable priceLow light photography is not up to the mark
User-friendly softwareLow display brightness
Solid battery lifeFeels gimmicky
Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Realme narzo 30 5G

With its bezel-free display and water-drop notch at the bottom, the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a bezel-free design. It consists of a triple array of cameras at the rear. A fingerprint sensor is located on its back to unlock the device securely.

Specifications:

Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) Processor

Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

RAM : 6 GB

Display : 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

Storage : 128 GB

Front camera : 16 MP

Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good displayCharges slowly
Strong processorLow-light photography needs improvement
Appealing designStill on Android 10
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off
16,999 17,999
Buy now

3. Realme 8s 5G

In the range of low-priced smartphones, the Realme 8s 5G delivers precisely what is promised under the mid-range segment. In summary, the Realme 8s 5G is more attractive, slightly powerful, and more efficiently designed than the Realme 8 5G it replaces, and it is also a bit cheaper.

Specifications:

RAM : 6GB/8GB

Display : 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness

Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 810

Front camera : 16 MP (f/2.1)

ROM : 128GB

Battery : 5000 mAh

Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Fast charging : Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Great battery lifeLacks 4K video recording capabilities
A great rear camera and improved image stabilisationBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
Solid performanceLacks a stereo speakers setup
realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
Check Price on Amazon

4. Realme 9 Pro 5G

In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 Pro is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 20,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.

Specifications:

OS : Android 12

Screen size : 6.6-inches

Dimensions : 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Processor : Qualcomm snapdragon 695

RAM : 6 GB

Rear camera : 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera : 16 MP

Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo stereo speakers
3.5 audio jackAverage camera quality
5G network bandwidth supportPlastic build
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Sunrise Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off
18,980 21,999
Buy now

5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a compelling gaming smartphone with a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its primary camera has three cameras: a 48-megapixel one, an 8-megapixel one, and a 2-megapixel one, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.

Specifications:

RAM Capacity : 6 GB

Processor : Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor

ROM storage : 128 GB

Battery description : 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

Main camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Biometric security : Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

Selfie camera : 16 MP

Screen size : 6.4 inches

ProsCons
Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming ProcessorNo wireless charging
5G network supportDecent camera quality
5000 mAh lithium-ion batteryNo microSD card slot
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
27% off
18,999 25,999
Buy now

6. Realme X2 Pro

According to the Realme X2 Pro specifications, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market. Many features available on more expensive midrange flagship smartphones are also available in the Realme X2 Pro at a starting price of 29,990, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Display : 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB

Fast charging : Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes)

ROM : 64GB/128GB/256GB

Front camera:16 MP (f/2.0)

Battery : 4000 mAh

Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

ProsCons
50W SuperVOOC fast chargingUltrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
Great performanceAverage battery life
Snappy fingerprint readerMediocre night-time photography results
Realme X2 Pro (Neptune Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Realme X50 Pro

One of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market is the Realme X50 Pro, which has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are two cameras in the front of the Realme X50 Pro (32MP + 8MP dual front-facing camera) and four on the back (64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and a lithium-ion battery with a 4200 mAh capacity.

Specifications:

RAM capacity : 6 GB

Main Camera : 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor

ROM storage : 128GB

Battery description : 4200 mAh Lithium-ion

Selfie camera : 32MP + 8MP

Screen size : 6.44 inches

Biometric security : Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

ProsCons
Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla GlassDecent camera
Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright displayNo wireless charging
Superb fast chargingNo OIS on the main camera
Realme X50 Pro (Rust Red, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme 9 5G SEProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G ProcessorBattery: 5000 mAhRear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme narzo 30 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) ProcessorBattery: 5000 mAhRear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme 8s 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 810Battery: 5000 mAh64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme 9 Pro 5GProcessor: Qualcomm snapdragon 695Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ionRear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5GProcessor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming ProcessorBattery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Realme X2 ProProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoCBattery: 4000 mAhRear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 13MP+2MP
Realme X50 ProProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processorBattery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Best value for money

You should choose the Realme 8s 5G model if you are considering the best value for money Realme smartphone with 128GB internal memory. This phone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to another 256GB; it is 5G-ready and features 6GB RAM, making it stand out among smartphones in this price range.

Best overall product

Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 5G networks but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it.

How to find the perfect Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phone?

Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider the use you will make of your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications, and others use them for photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind:

  • RAM and ROM should be of decent quality
  • The battery life is a crucial factor to consider
  • A good quality camera is a must
  • The bandwidth of the network
  • Processors with good performance

Products price list

ProductPrice
Realme 9 5G SE 20,999
Realme Narzo 30 5G 16,999
Realme 8s 5G 17,998
Realme 9 Pro 5G 18,999
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 17,999
Realme X2 Pro 23,890
Realme X50 Pro 5G 34,999

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

Q. Is Realme service free?

Realme will provide free repair service if the product is within the warranty period. If a product fails due to a manufacturing defect, it will replace the product according to the company's standard policy guidelines

Q. How long does a Realme mobile phone battery last?

An average user of a Realme mobile phone will be able to get a full day of usage from its battery, if not more. There is no doubt that the battery life will be affected by the type of battery setup of the Realme smartphone you are using.

Q. Can I play games on Realme smartphones?

Realme smartphones are indeed capable of playing games. A modest amount of RAM and ROM storage is available in higher-range Realme smartphones that can support heavy gaming.

