Realme HD mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 05, 2022 19:56 IST

Summary:

Realme is a renowned smartphone brand in India. It makes a variety of mobile phones. The brand has been steadily growing its presence over the years. Realme is a good choice for those looking for an HD mobile phone with dynamic specs and features.

One of the leading smartphone manufacturers in India, Realme has been slowly building its reputation over the years. It is popular for its appealing design, impressive specs and high-end features.

There are numerous Realme HD mobile phones with various features and dimensions. But how can you decide from all the options? If you are looking for a great deal and value for your money, then this article will help you get started. Let's dive into all the best Realme HD mobile phone handsets you can buy on Amazon today.

Here are the best Realme HD mobile phones in India:

1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro

All of your phone's connectivity requirements are met with the Realme Narzo 50 Pro. A super AMOLED display creates beautiful visuals and gives your digital life an energetic twist.

Experience the power and performance of the Mediatek Dimensity 920 gaming Processor in a design that's more comfortable to hold. With a whopping 48MP + 16MP + 8MP triple camera setup, take advantage of advanced video recording technology to capture life's most beautiful moments.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.4-inches

●Storage - 128GB

●Rear camera - 48 + 8 + 2

●Battery - 5000 mAh

●OS - Android 12

●Refresh rate - 90Hz

●Front camera - 16MP

●RAM - 8GB

●Processor - Mediatek dimensity 920

ProsCons
  • Expandable internal storage up to 256 GB
  • No NFC support
  • Super AMOLED display
 
  • 33W Dart charge
 
  • Excellent battery performance
 
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
14% off
23,999 27,999
Buy now

2. Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 is an Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, giving users more power and efficiency. It has a 6.62-inches HD display, and its 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera lets you capture amazing photos.

An AMOLED screen with 16.81 cm gives you a crisp picture and natural colours that are simply eye-catching. The 12GB of RAM will render graphics and animations smoothly, letting you enjoy a better gaming experience. With 256 GB ROM on board, it's the perfect phone for storing all your favourite movies, songs, games and more.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.62-inches

●Storage - 256GB

●Rear camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000 mAh

●OS - Android 12

●Refresh rate - 120Hz

●Front camera - 16MP

●RAM - 12GB

●Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 888

ProsCons
  • AMOLED Display
  • No 3.5 mm audio jack
  • Powerful processor
 
  • High refresh rate
 
  • Great camera performance
 
realme GT 2 (Steel Black 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera
13% off
38,959 44,999
Buy now

3. Realme 8s

Realme 8s is an 8GB RAM smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The device is featured by MediaTek's flagship chipset and offers great performance and battery life. It has a specific SD-Card port, making it simple to transfer photos and movies from/to your device.

The phone's 5000 mAh battery allows it to operate for several hours. Its camera sensors include a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.5-inches

●Storage - 128GB.

●Rear camera - 64 + 2 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000 mAh

●OS - Android 11

●Refresh rate - 90Hz

●Front camera - 16MP

●RAM - 8GB

●Processor - MediaTek dimensity 810

ProsCons
  • Great camera performance
  • No Stereo Speakers.
  • Dedicated SD-Card Slot
 
  • 3.5mm Audio Jack
 
  • Good battery life
 
realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
17% off
18,999 22,999
Buy now

4. Realme 9

The Realme 9 is a smartphone with a big display, a good battery life, and premium looks. The display is 6.5-inches which makes it easy to use. Simultaneously, it features a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring you get better quality images when watching videos and playing games.

The smartphone also has an impressive 48MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera for clicking amazing selfies. It has a Dimensity 810 processor, capable of handling almost all types of tasks seamlessly in one go.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.5-inches

●Storage - 128GB

●Rear camera - 48 + 2 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000 mAh

●OS - Android 11

●Refresh rate - 90Hz

●Front camera - 16MP

●RAM - 6GB

●Processor - Dimensity 810

ProsCons
  • On-screen fingerprint reader
  • 18W charger only
  • 3.5mm Audio Jack
  • No NFC support
  • Good battery backup
 
realme 9 5G (Stargaze White,6GB+128GB) Dimensity 810 Processor | 48 MP AI Triple Camera
23% off
16,140 20,999
Buy now

5. Realme Narzo 30

Enjoy an immersive entertainment experience with the Realme Narzo 30. With a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, it delivers the best in multimedia entertainment on a huge 16.51 cm panel. It has 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM, making it ideal for multitasking.

This device also has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and an amazing 5000 mAh battery. It allows you to use your phone uninterrupted, even on the go.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.5-inches

●Storage - 128GB

●Rear camera - 48 + 2 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000 mAh

●OS - Android 11

●Refresh rate - 90Hz

●Front camera - 16MP

●RAM - 6GB

●Processor - MediaTek dimensity 700

ProsCons
  • ROM upgradable Up to 1 TB
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Fast charging support
  • No automatic call recordings
  • Appealing design
 
  • Good battery capacity
 
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off
16,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition is the most powerful smartphone from Realme that comes packed with various key features and specifications. It features a screen size of 6.43-inches that has a Super AMOLED display.

It features an excellent front camera and smooth refresh rate that runs Android 11 OS. This great smartphone from Realme features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with 64+8+2MP triple rear cameras.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.43-inches

●Storage - 128GB

●Rear camera - 64 + 8 + 2 MP

●Battery - 4300mAh

●OS - Android 11

●Refresh rate - 120Hz

●Front camera - 32MP

●RAM - 8GB

●Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 778G

ProsCons
  • Super AMOLED Display
  • Mediocre battery capacity
  • Excellent front camera
 
  • Elegant look
 
Realme GT Master Edition 5G 128GB Storage, Cosmos Black 8 GB RAM
Check Price on Amazon

7. Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Nazro 50 is equipped with every feature a mid-range phone might need.It has a 6.6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

The phone has an SD card slot that allows the existing 64GB of storage to be increased.It also features a 48 + 2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery, providing sufficient backup.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.6-inches

●Storage - 64GB

●Rear camera - 48 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000mAh

●OS - Android 12

●Refresh rate - 120Hz

●Front camera - 8MP

●RAM - 4GB

●Processor - Mediatek dimensity 810

ProsCons
  • 33W dart charge
  • Mediocre camera quality.
  • Good battery backup
 
  • Smooth refresh rate
 
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
11% off
15,999 17,999
Buy now

8. Realme 8i

The Realme 8i has a large, brilliant 6.6-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It has a configuration of 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable internal storage and a 5000 mAh battery, which gives you a long number of hours to listen to music and video streaming.

This phone also allows users to enjoy high-resolution images on this phone. You can also take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate for swift image output during gaming, video streaming, or any other task.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.6-inches

●Storage - 64GB

●Rear camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000mAh

●OS - Android 11

●Refresh rate - 120Hz

●Front camera - 16MP

●RAM - 4GB

●Processor - MediaTek Helio G96

ProsCons
  • Appealing design.
  • 18W charge only
  • Good display quality
 
  • Smooth refresh rate
 
  •  Excellent battery capacity
 
realme 8i (Space Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium
16% off
12,599 14,999
Buy now

9. Realme 9i

The Realme 9i is one of the most affordable phones in the Realme lineup. Its large 6.6-inch display, powerful triple cameras and impressive battery life make for a smooth performance. It is strong and can handle daily chores easily, thanks to its 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.The 5000mAh battery ensures you have ample power on hand when you need it most.

Specifications:

●Display - 6.6-inches

●Storage - 128GB

●Rear camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP

●Battery - 5000mAh

●OS - Android 12.

●Refresh rate - 90Hz

●Front camera - 8MP.

●RAM - 6GB

●Processor - Mediatek dimensity 810

ProsCons
  • Good battery performance
  • No NFC support
  • Dedicated SD card slot
  • 18W charge only
  • Water Drop notch display
 
Realme 9i 5G (Metallica Gold, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
13% off
17,499 19,999
Buy now

Best 3 features For You

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Realme Narzo 50 ProMediatek Dimensity 9205000 mAh battery48 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme GT 2Qualcomm Snapdragon 8885000 mAh battery50 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme 8sMediaTek Dimensity 8105000 mAh battery64 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme 9Dimensity 8105000 mAh battery48 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme Narzo 30MediaTek Dimensity 7005000 mAh battery48 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme GT Master EditionQualcomm Snapdragon 778G4300 mAh battery64 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme Narzo 50Mediatek Dimensity 8105000 mAh battery48 + 2 MP dual camera system
Realme 8iMediaTek Helio G965000 mAh battery50 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system
Realme 9iMediatek Dimensity 8105000 mAh battery50 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system

Best value for money Realme HD mobile phone

One of the finest smartphones in India; the Realme Narzo 50 Pro is the best value for money. The phone has great features at a very reasonable price, allowing you to get hold of an excellent smartphone with cutting-edge specifications. It comes with a huge 5000 mAh juice pack that can last for hours on a single charge and a powerful configuration that will undoubtedly run games and apps smoothly.

Best overall Realme HD mobile phone

Among the various smartphones launched recently, Realme Narzo 30 is best equipped to meet your essential requirements. The phone has a modern design, a powerful processor, and offers a user-friendly interface along with a good range of connectivity options. The phone has a 6.5-inch display that supports HD+ resolution. The display comes with 405ppi pixel density, which proves to be the best overall phone in this price segment.

How to find the perfect Realme Hd mobile phone?

When choosing a phone, you need to consider numerous aspects. It is not as easy as just comparing costs and your budget. You also have to consider the phone's specifications and what it offers in terms of features and performance.

You need to consider its RAM, processor, display size, ROM, battery capacity and other things. If you are finding a Hd mobile, you need to focus more on display features like display type, aspect ratio, resolution, and refresh rate.

Price list (September 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.Realme Narzo 50 Pro 20,999
2.Realme GT 2 38,959
3.Realme 8s 18,249
4.Realme 9 16,250
5.Realme Narzo 30 16,999
6.Realme GT Master Edition 25,299
7.Realme Narzo 50 15,999
8.Realme 8i 11,990
9.Realme 9i 17,850

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

1. What kind of screen does the Realme Narzo 50 Pro have?

The Realme Narzo 50 pro comes with an FHD Super AMOLED Display.

2. What screen resolution does the Realme Narzo 50 Pro have?

Realme Narzo 50 pro has a display of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

3. What is the Realme Narzo 30's maximum charge potential?

Realme Narzo is equipped with 18W dart charge capacity.

