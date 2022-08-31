Sign out
Realme mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

This article takes a close look at all of the smartphones Realme has to offer in less than 30,000 category.

Realme phones offer a host of cool features at affordable price.

According to the most recent numbers from Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor service, Realme grew its global 5G smartphone shipments by 165% in the quarter ending December 2021, making it the fastest-growing major 5G brand worldwide. It is almost like the law of large numbers doesn’t apply to Realme, given their mammoth scale. Realme produces fantastic smartphones for each market segment, and if you’re looking to buy a Realme phone, you’ll need to look no further than this article.

1. Realme X2 Pro

On paper, the Realme X2 Pro promises to be a behemoth. The Realme X2 Pro, at a starting price of Rs. 29,990, delivers many of the features available in more expensive mid-range flagships, automatically increasing its value proposition.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes)

ProsCons
Great performanceMediocre night-time photography results
Snappy fingerprint readerUltrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
50W SuperVOOC fast chargingAverage battery life
Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB (Blue)


2. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 9 Pro+ is an excellent Android device that, despite a wide range of capabilities, won't blow a hole in your pocket. Despite having a camera that isn't always reliable and gives only average performance, this device has excellent battery life, software that's easy to use, and a sleek design. It is a great phone if you are looking for a reliable device that gets the basics right.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 60W (100% charge in 44 minutes)

ProsCons
Great camera performanceThe front camera lacks 4K video recording capability
Excellent battery lifeRelatively mediocre design
66W fast chargingBloatware
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)


3. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is an excellent smartphone in many respects, including build quality, performance, battery life, and photography. Only minor flaws include bloatware, which slows down performance, as well as the lack of a microSD card port.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4 inches Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (50% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware impacts the UX significantly
Great battery lifeThe macro camera lens is gimmicky
33W fast chargingPoor low-light photography results
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium
15% off
21,999 25,999


4. Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G's design is unremarkable. Despite having solid hardware, it appears to have fewer features than its predecessor, with which it shares a lot of hardware, to achieve a lower price point. Packing a Dimensity 810 SoC, it also has a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM: 4GB/6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP( f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Great price-to-performance ratioBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
Fantastic battery lifeUnimpressive low light photography
Amazing camera performanceNo support for VOOC or SuperVOOC fast charging
realme 9 5G (Supersonic Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
22% off
16,290 20,999


5. Realme 8s 5G

As far as low-priced smartphones are concerned, the Realme 8s 5G is one of the few phones that delivers precisely what it promises. Simply said, it's a more attractive, somewhat more powerful, and efficiently designed Realme 8 5G with a better rear camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) than the one it replaces.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Solid performanceBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
A great rear camera and improved image stabilisationLacks 4K video recording capabilities
Great battery lifeLacks a stereo speakers setup
realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
18% off
18,749 22,999


6. Realme Narzo 30 5G

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Solid performanceBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
A great rear camera and improved image stabilisationLacks 4K video recording capabilities
Great battery lifeLacks a stereo speakers setup
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off
16,999 17,999


7. Realme Narzo 50 5G

Specifications:

Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8105G

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8 MP (f/2.1)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Solid performanceBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
Good rear cameraLacks 4K video recording capabilities
Great battery lifeLacks a stereo speakers setup
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
10% off
16,999 18,990


8. Realme 9i

Specifications:

Display: 6.6 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (1-50% charging in 27 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for 44W fast chargingLacks 5G support
Great battery lifeLacks support for 4G recording
Gyro-EIS support for the rear cameraMediocre processor
realme 9i (Prism Blue, 128 GB)  (6 GB RAM)
13% off
15,645 17,999


Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Realme X2 Pro 29,990
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G 28,999
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 21,999
Realme 9 5G 16,310
Realme 8s 5G 18,849
Realme narzo 50 5G 16,999
Realme narzo 30 16,999
Realme 9i 15,645

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme X2 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC64 MP rear cameraSuperVOOC 50W fast charging
Realme 9 Pro+ 5GMediaTek Dimensity 920 processor50 MP rear camera60W fast charging
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 920 processor48 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Realme 9 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 processor48 MP rear camera5000 mAh battery
Realme 8s 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 processor64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Realme narzo 50 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 processor64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Realme narzo 30MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Realme 9iQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor50 MP rear camera44W fast charging

Best value for money

In our list, the phone that offers the best value for money is the Realme Narzo 50 5G. It has features such as a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful gaming processor, a 48MP + 2MP rear camera, a 8MP front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Best overall - Realme X2 Pro

The best overall phone in our list is the Realme X2 Pro. Its features include a 6.5-inch screen, a 4000 mAh battery, an AMOLED screen, and 4G connectivity.

How to find the perfect Realme mobile phone under 30,000

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is important to decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

