Realme mobile phones under ₹ 30,000: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 31, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: This article takes a close look at all of the smartphones Realme has to offer in less than ₹ 30,000 category.

Realme phones offer a host of cool features at affordable price.

According to the most recent numbers from Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor service, Realme grew its global 5G smartphone shipments by 165% in the quarter ending December 2021, making it the fastest-growing major 5G brand worldwide. It is almost like the law of large numbers doesn’t apply to Realme, given their mammoth scale. Realme produces fantastic smartphones for each market segment, and if you’re looking to buy a Realme phone, you’ll need to look no further than this article. 1. Realme X2 Pro On paper, the Realme X2 Pro promises to be a behemoth. The Realme X2 Pro, at a starting price of Rs. 29,990, delivers many of the features available in more expensive mid-range flagships, automatically increasing its value proposition. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB ROM: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 4000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes)

Pros Cons Great performance Mediocre night-time photography results Snappy fingerprint reader Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording 50W SuperVOOC fast charging Average battery life

2. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G The Realme 9 Pro+ is an excellent Android device that, despite a wide range of capabilities, won't blow a hole in your pocket. Despite having a camera that isn't always reliable and gives only average performance, this device has excellent battery life, software that's easy to use, and a sleek design. It is a great phone if you are looking for a reliable device that gets the basics right. Specifications: Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 60W (100% charge in 44 minutes)

Pros Cons Great camera performance The front camera lacks 4K video recording capability Excellent battery life Relatively mediocre design 66W fast charging Bloatware

3. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is an excellent smartphone in many respects, including build quality, performance, battery life, and photography. Only minor flaws include bloatware, which slows down performance, as well as the lack of a microSD card port. Specifications: Display: 6.4 inches Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (50% charging in 31 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design Bloatware impacts the UX significantly Great battery life The macro camera lens is gimmicky 33W fast charging Poor low-light photography results

4. Realme 9 5G The Realme 9 5G's design is unremarkable. Despite having solid hardware, it appears to have fewer features than its predecessor, with which it shares a lot of hardware, to achieve a lower price point. Packing a Dimensity 810 SoC, it also has a massive 5000 mAh battery. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM: 4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP( f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1) Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Great price-to-performance ratio Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times Fantastic battery life Unimpressive low light photography Amazing camera performance No support for VOOC or SuperVOOC fast charging

5. Realme 8s 5G As far as low-priced smartphones are concerned, the Realme 8s 5G is one of the few phones that delivers precisely what it promises. Simply said, it's a more attractive, somewhat more powerful, and efficiently designed Realme 8 5G with a better rear camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) than the one it replaces. Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Solid performance Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times A great rear camera and improved image stabilisation Lacks 4K video recording capabilities Great battery life Lacks a stereo speakers setup

6. Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Solid performance Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times A great rear camera and improved image stabilisation Lacks 4K video recording capabilities Great battery life Lacks a stereo speakers setup

7. Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications: Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ display Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8105G RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8 MP (f/2.1) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Solid performance Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times Good rear camera Lacks 4K video recording capabilities Great battery life Lacks a stereo speakers setup

8. Realme 9i Specifications: Display: 6.6 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (1-50% charging in 27 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for 44W fast charging Lacks 5G support Great battery life Lacks support for 4G recording Gyro-EIS support for the rear camera Mediocre processor

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Realme X2 Pro ₹ 29,990 Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ₹ 28,999 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G ₹ 21,999 Realme 9 5G ₹ 16,310 Realme 8s 5G ₹ 18,849 Realme narzo 50 5G ₹ 16,999 Realme narzo 30 ₹ 16,999 Realme 9i ₹ 15,645

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme X2 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC 64 MP rear camera SuperVOOC 50W fast charging Realme 9 Pro+ 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor 50 MP rear camera 60W fast charging Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor 48 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Realme 9 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor 48 MP rear camera 5000 mAh battery Realme 8s 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Realme narzo 50 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Realme narzo 30 MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Realme 9i Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor 50 MP rear camera 44W fast charging

Best value for money In our list, the phone that offers the best value for money is the Realme Narzo 50 5G. It has features such as a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful gaming processor, a 48MP + 2MP rear camera, a 8MP front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. Best overall - Realme X2 Pro The best overall phone in our list is the Realme X2 Pro. Its features include a 6.5-inch screen, a 4000 mAh battery, an AMOLED screen, and 4G connectivity. How to find the perfect Realme mobile phone under ₹30,000 Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is important to decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone. Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward. Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.