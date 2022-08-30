Realme mobile phones under 50,000 in India: A buyer's guide

Realme phones are genuinely about value for money.

With the advancement of technology, new smartphones are launching daily with the latest features. A good smartphone with the right features for your needs can make your life much easier. Smartphones have become an essential element in our lives. From emailing to gaming, a smartphone does it all. With so many smartphone options available in the market today, choosing the phone that caters to your needs is essential. Different smartphones have different features that include high-resolution cameras to high-gaming performance. If you are looking for Realme mobile phones under 50,000, here we have curated and compared the top Realme mobile phones under ₹50,000 with all the vital information, including the specifications, price, and special features of every smartphone. We have also chosen the best budget buy and the best value for money to help you choose the most suitable smartphone. Here is a list of the best Realme mobile smartphones under 50,000 in India: 1. Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White 8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera The Realme GT 2 Pro is a flagship Realme smartphone. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor and has a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery with fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Pro performs well, and camera quality is up to the mark. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: GT 2 Pro ● Colour: Paperwhite ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 32 MP ● Screen Size: 6.7 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor ● Weight: 199 g

Pros Cons Excellent camera Telephoto lens missing 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No wireless charging Superb fast charging Lacks 5G network

2. Realme GT Neo 3 (Asphalt Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor and has a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: GT Neo 3 ● Colour: Asphalt Black ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.7 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor ● Weight: 610 g

Pros Cons Reliable performance and appealing design No IP rating 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No wireless charging Superb fast charging Annoying bloatware

3. Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Realme X50 Pro is with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage flagship Realme smartphone. The Realme X50 Pro comes with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 32 MP + 8 MP dual front camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and has a 4200 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The Realme X50 Pro performs well, and camera quality is up to the mark. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: X50 Pro ● Colour: Moss Green ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 32 MP + 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.44 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor ● Weight: ‎207 g

Pros Cons Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display No OIS on the main camera Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla Glass No wireless charging Superb fast charging Lacks 5G network

4. Realme GT 2 (Paper White 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera The Realme GT 2 is a flagship Realme smartphone. The Realme GT 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM storage and a Full HD+ AMOLED Display. The phone also features a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 16 MP Front Camera with a 5000 mAh Battery. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: GT 2 ● Colour: Paperwhite ● RAM Capacity: 12 GB ● ROM Storage: 256 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.62 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor ● Weight: 200 g

Pros Cons 120Hz smooth AMOLED Display No SD-card Slot 65W fast charging support No 3.5mm Audio Jack 1300 nits super bright display Lacks 5G network

5. Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB (Blue) The Realme X2 Pro features a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage 6.5 AMOLED display smartphone. The X2 Pro has a quad main camera setup of 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera. The phone gives super-fast charging and has a 4000 mAh Lithium-ion battery. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: X2 Pro ● Colour: Blue ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 64 GB ● Battery Description: 4000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octa-core ● Weight: 550 g

Pros Cons Smooth 90Hz class-leading AMOLED panel No microSD slot Good quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera No wireless charging 50W fast charging Lacks 5G network

6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Density 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The primary camera has a triple camera setup with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP cameras and a 16 Mp selfie camera. The processor performs well, and the phone easily lasts the whole day with its 5000 mAh Battery. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: Narzo 50 Pro 5G ● Colour: Hyper Black ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.4 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor ● Weight: 181 g

Pros Cons 5G network No microSD card slot 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No wireless charging Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor

7. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a 6.4 inches Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup and 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery. Specifications ● Brand: Realme ● Model Name: 9 Pro+ 5G ● Colour: Aurora Green ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.4 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor ● Weight: 182 g

Pros Cons 11 band 5G network Average camera quality 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No stereo speakers 3.5 audio jack Plastic build

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White 8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera ₹ 49,959 Realme GT Neo 3 (Asphalt Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 33,999 Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 41,998 Realme GT 2 (Paper White 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera ₹ 38,959 Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB (Blue) ₹ 29,990 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Density 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium ₹ 23,999 Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 27,999

Best three features Here's a list of the three best features of all the phones that we've mentioned to help you make a clear choice:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme GT 2 Pro 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera Superb fast charging and Appealing design Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor Realme GT Neo 3 Reliable performance 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery with fast charging Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor Realme X50 Pro Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla Glass Superb fast charging Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display Realme GT 2 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM Full HD+ AMOLED Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor Realme X2 Pro Good quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera 50W fast charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octa-core Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 5G network 5000 mAh Battery Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor Realme 9 Pro+ 5G 5G network 120Hz Refresh rate Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor

Best value for money realme mobile phones under 50,000 There are numerous Realme Mobile Phones Under 50,000 in the market. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G provides this category's best value for money. The phone ticks all the essential boxes, including a 6.4 inches Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with a decent Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery. This phone is worth considering. The phone is up to the mark and has the best value for money. Best overall realme mobile phones under 50,000 The best overall Realme mobile phone under 50,000 is the Realme GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 pro is a flagship Realme smartphone with premium features and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor. The Realme GT 2 Pro gives good quality pictures with its 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and good-looking selfies with a 32 MP front camera. The phone is also equipped with a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery with fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Pro is a good phone that beats its competitors. How to find the perfect phone? There are many smartphone options available in the market under different price ranges. When buying a new smartphone, you should consider your use for the phone, such as while some people use the phone for gaming, some for running heavy applications, while others may use it for photography. The things to keep in mind when choosing a smartphone are: ● Decent RAM and ROM ● Good quality camera ● Decent processor ● Network bands ● Battery life