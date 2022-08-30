Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Realme mobile phones under 50,000 in India: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 29, 2022 21:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

There are numerous Realme mobile phones under 50,000 available with latest features, 5G network, good processors and camera qualities.

product info
Realme phones are genuinely about value for money.

With the advancement of technology, new smartphones are launching daily with the latest features. A good smartphone with the right features for your needs can make your life much easier. Smartphones have become an essential element in our lives. From emailing to gaming, a smartphone does it all. With so many smartphone options available in the market today, choosing the phone that caters to your needs is essential. Different smartphones have different features that include high-resolution cameras to high-gaming performance. If you are looking for Realme mobile phones under 50,000, here we have curated and compared the top Realme mobile phones under 50,000 with all the vital information, including the specifications, price, and special features of every smartphone. We have also chosen the best budget buy and the best value for money to help you choose the most suitable smartphone.

Here is a list of the best Realme mobile smartphones under 50,000 in India:

1. Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White 8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro is a flagship Realme smartphone. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor and has a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery with fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Pro performs well, and camera quality is up to the mark.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: GT 2 Pro

● Colour: Paperwhite

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 32 MP

● Screen Size: 6.7 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

● Weight: 199 g

ProsCons
Excellent cameraTelephoto lens missing
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo wireless charging
Superb fast chargingLacks 5G network
cellpic
realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White 8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera
14% off 49,959 57,999
Buy now

2. Realme GT Neo 3 (Asphalt Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor and has a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: GT Neo 3

● Colour: Asphalt Black

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.7 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor

● Weight: 610 g

ProsCons
Reliable performance and appealing designNo IP rating
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo wireless charging
Superb fast chargingAnnoying bloatware
cellpic
Realme GT Neo 3 (Asphalt Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off 35,999 39,999
Buy now

3. Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme X50 Pro is with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage flagship Realme smartphone. The Realme X50 Pro comes with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 32 MP + 8 MP dual front camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and has a 4200 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The Realme X50 Pro performs well, and camera quality is up to the mark.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: X50 Pro

● Colour: Moss Green

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 32 MP + 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.44 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor

● Weight: ‎207 g

ProsCons
Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright displayNo OIS on the main camera
Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla GlassNo wireless charging
Superb fast chargingLacks 5G network
cellpic
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
2% off 41,998 42,999
Buy now

4. Realme GT 2 (Paper White 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera

The Realme GT 2 is a flagship Realme smartphone. The Realme GT 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM storage and a Full HD+ AMOLED Display. The phone also features a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a 16 MP Front Camera with a 5000 mAh Battery.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: GT 2

● Colour: Paperwhite

● RAM Capacity: 12 GB

● ROM Storage: 256 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.62 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor

● Weight: 200 g

ProsCons
120Hz smooth AMOLED DisplayNo SD-card Slot
65W fast charging supportNo 3.5mm Audio Jack
1300 nits super bright displayLacks 5G network
cellpic
realme GT 2 (Paper White 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera
13% off 38,959 44,999
Buy now

5. Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB (Blue)

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage 6.5 AMOLED display smartphone. The X2 Pro has a quad main camera setup of 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera. The phone gives super-fast charging and has a 4000 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: X2 Pro

● Colour: Blue

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 64 GB

● Battery Description: 4000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octa-core

● Weight: 550 g

ProsCons
Smooth 90Hz class-leading AMOLED panelNo microSD slot
Good quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary cameraNo wireless charging
50W fast chargingLacks 5G network
cellpic
Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB (Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Density 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The primary camera has a triple camera setup with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP cameras and a 16 Mp selfie camera. The processor performs well, and the phone easily lasts the whole day with its 5000 mAh Battery.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: Narzo 50 Pro 5G

● Colour: Hyper Black

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.4 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor

● Weight: 181 g

ProsCons
5G networkNo microSD card slot
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo wireless charging
Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor 
cellpic
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium
Check Price on Amazon

7. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a 6.4 inches Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup and 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery.

Specifications

● Brand: Realme

● Model Name: 9 Pro+ 5G

● Colour: Aurora Green

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.4 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor

● Weight: 182 g

ProsCons
11 band 5G networkAverage camera quality
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo stereo speakers
3.5 audio jackPlastic build
cellpic
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
7% off 27,990 29,999
Buy now

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White 8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera 49,959
Realme GT Neo 3 (Asphalt Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 33,999
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 41,998
Realme GT 2 (Paper White 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera 38,959
Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB (Blue) 29,990
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Density 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium 23,999
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 27,999

Best three features

Here's a list of the three best features of all the phones that we've mentioned to help you make a clear choice:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme GT 2 Pro50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 32 MP front cameraSuperb fast charging and Appealing designQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor
Realme GT Neo 3Reliable performance5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery with fast chargingMediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor
Realme X50 ProSplash-resistant body with matte Gorilla GlassSuperb fast chargingLarge AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display
Realme GT 212 GB RAM | 256 GB ROMFull HD+ AMOLED DisplayQualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor
Realme X2 ProGood quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera50W fast chargingQualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octa-core
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G5G network5000 mAh BatteryMediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G5G network120Hz Refresh rateMediatek Dimensity 920 Processor

Best value for money realme mobile phones under 50,000

There are numerous Realme Mobile Phones Under 50,000 in the market. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G provides this category's best value for money. The phone ticks all the essential boxes, including a 6.4 inches Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with a decent Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery. This phone is worth considering. The phone is up to the mark and has the best value for money.

Best overall realme mobile phones under 50,000

The best overall Realme mobile phone under 50,000 is the Realme GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 pro is a flagship Realme smartphone with premium features and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor. The Realme GT 2 Pro gives good quality pictures with its 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera and good-looking selfies with a 32 MP front camera. The phone is also equipped with a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery with fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Pro is a good phone that beats its competitors.

How to find the perfect phone?

There are many smartphone options available in the market under different price ranges. When buying a new smartphone, you should consider your use for the phone, such as while some people use the phone for gaming, some for running heavy applications, while others may use it for photography. The things to keep in mind when choosing a smartphone are:

● Decent RAM and ROM

● Good quality camera

● Decent processor

● Network bands

● Battery life

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Tote bags for women are super stylish and quirky, a must-have for ladies
Best Asus mobile phones under 50,000 in India
Best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000
Multivitamins for kids: These supplements fill the nutritional gaps in children
Knee support for gym: Prevents injury, provides optimum support to joints
electronics FOR LESS