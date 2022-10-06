Realme phones With 2.2 GHz processor By Affiliate Desk

Established as an independent brand in 2018, Realme is a smartphone company based in China. Initially, Realme was a substitute brand by the Oppo company. However, it emerged as an independent brand later. The main motto of the brand is “Dare to Leap.” The main target market for Realme is the youth. The mobile phones of Realme are stylish, slim and enjoined with updated technology. Initially, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro were released in the market. The brand expanded its reach to India by intending to open 25 service centres. The first Realme service centre was opened in 2019 in New Delhi. The mobile phones of this brand are at affordable prices and ladened with technological specifications only organic to the brand. The Realme phones come with various efficient processors and GHz. It becomes hard to select the ideal phone from multiple options. Below is a complete list of phones with 2.2 GHz to help you choose the best mobile phones. 1. Realme 9 Pro 5G The Realme 9 Pro 5G is available in Aurora Green colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone is complete HD with a screen size of 16.76 inches. It has a dual rear camera of 64MP+8MP+2MP configuration and 16MP for the front camera. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, which ensures smooth transitions and working of the phone. The screen of the phone is AMOLED and LCD. Specifications: The Realme 9 Pro 5G has a quad camera, which initiates efficient picture quality.

It has a 5G network connection band.

It has Android 12 as the operating system.

The phone has an in-built capacity of 6GB.

The phone's battery power is 5000 mAH, which ensures long usage and initiates power saving.

It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor.

Pros Cons It has a bright and efficient LCD panel of 120 Hz There is no availability for a 4K video recording It has efficient photo quality both day and night No OLED panel is available for the phone It has Android 12, along with the customisation with Realme UI

2. Realme GT 2 Pro The Realme GT 2 Pro is available in steel black colour with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a 50MP+50MP+2MP dual rear camera and a 32MP front camera. The phone has a Quad HD display with a screen display of 17.02 cm (6.7 inches). It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform processor, which is the latest innovation, expanding the phone’s processing power. It makes use of a 6 nm process with an efficient ARM Cortex-A510 and ARM Cortex-A710 CPU that delivers content at clock speed. It has an amalgamated screen type with LCD and AMOLED. Specifications: Realme GT 2 Pro has Android 12

It has a battery power of 5000 mAH promoting power saviour mode.

It has an in-built storage of 128GB.

It has the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Processor, ARM Cortex-A510 and ARM Cortex-A710 CPU

Pros Cons It has an efficient 120Hz LTPO2 AMOLED display. The display can be controlled with granular HRR control. The picture quality for selfies is not good. It has vital battery life and fast charging ability. It has no option for a telephoto camera. It has the customisation option for Realme UI 3.0. It has no facility for wireless charging.

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G The Realme Narzo 50 5G is available in Hyper Blue colour with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It has a 48MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It has an FHD+ display with a screen size of 6.6 inches. It has the Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G processor, which is prominently efficient for gaming purposes. It has a combined screen type of AMOLED and LCD. The phone back is sleek and shiny. It is light-weighted. Specifications: Realme Narzo 50 5G has Android 12 as the operating system.

It has a storage capacity of 64GB.

It has a 5G network band and connectivity.

It has a 5000 mAh battery power rating, providing a lack of battery loss.

Its processor is Mediatek Dimensity 810.

Pros Cons The phone’s design is handy and slim. The display of the phone looks average and displays average picture quality The gaming performance is efficient due to Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful gaming processor. The low-light photography requires an upgradation. It has power-saving battery life The processor installed is only good for gaming purposes.

4. Realme 8s 5G The Realme 8s 5G is available in Universal Purple colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a 64MP+2MP+2MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It had a Full HD+ display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. The main processor in the phone is the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, which provides smooth performance. Due to its 5G processor, the phone has an efficiency of 6nm processor that initiates power saving and improves performance by 16%. It has an LCD screen type. Specifications: Realme 8s 5G has the operating system Android 11.

It has an expandable internal memory that can be expanded to 1TB.

It has a 5G network band and connectivity.

It has a battery power of 5000 mAh that provides power retention.

It has an in-built storage capacity of 128GB.

Pros Cons The Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor offers all-around performance. There is no feature of ingress protection The primary camera has good picture quality day and night. There is no feature of stereo speakers The phone has an excellent and smooth Realme UI There is no availability for a 4K video recording.

5. Realme 9i 5G The Realme 9i 5G is available in metallic gold colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a 50MP+2MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It has a Full HD+ display with a screen size of 6.6 inches. The processor installed in the phone is the Mediatek Dimensity 810, created with 6nm architecture. This processor increases the smoothness and reduces the time consumption for search engines. It has an LCD screen type. It has low battery usage, which ensures longevity in using the phone. Specifications: The Realme 9i 5G has an operating system of Android 12.

It has a 50MP AI triple camera that increases the picture quality.

It has a 5000 mAh battery power rating that ensures extended usage.

It has an in-built storage capacity of 6GB.

The internal storage capacity of the phone is expandable up to 1TB.

Pros Cons The battery usage is minimal due to the 5000 mAh battery power rating. The camera setup is not satisfactory The processor is fast and smooth. The charging capacity is not speedy. It has a feature-rich UI. There is bloatware and adware.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 9 Pro 5G The Android 12 is the operating system It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, Mediatek Helio G96, Exynos 850 and Exynos 1280 The screen type is AMOLED and LCD Realme GT 2 Pro Android 12 is the operating system It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Processor, ARM Cortex-A510 and ARM Cortex-A710 CPU The in-built storage capacity is 8GB Realme Narzo 50 5G Android 12 is the operating system It has the processor as Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G Powerful Gaming Processor It has a 5G network band Realme 8s 5G Android 11 is the operating system It has the Mediatek Dimensity 810 Processor It has an expandable internal memory of 1TB. Realme 9i 5G Android 12 is the operating system It has Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G Processor It has a 50MP AI triple camera

Best value for money The Realme 9 Pro 5G is the best value-for-money phone on our list. It is embedded with the latest features of 5G, 2.5 GHz and AMOLED+LCD screen types. It has a 5000 mAh battery power rating that provides consumption of battery, which ensures the longevity of the phone usage. It has an amalgamation of various processors. These processors are Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, Mediatek Helio G96, Exynos 850 and Exynos 1280. They maintain the smooth functioning of the phone. Best overall The Realme 8s 5G is the best overall phone. The phone has all the essential features. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The internal storage is also expandable up to 1TB. It has a 64MP+2MP+2MP dual camera and a 16MP front camera. It had a Full HD+ display with a screen of 6.5 inches. The central processor in the phone is the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, which provides smooth performance. The 6nm processor also ensures low power consumption and improves phone working by 16%. How to find the perfect Realme phone? While you shop for the ideal Realme phones, there are various options to choose from. However, all the models have their strengths and weaknesses. The initial step while buying a phone is to know the features you want and the money you decide to spend. Once you get the clarity regarding the features and the expenses, the next step is to look out for the phone. Here, you will understand each of the models of the phones and compare them as per the requirements. While looking out for various phones, make sure that you always read the descriptions and product details. This will help you understand and locate the features that you require in your phone. The next step is to compare the phones' models and identify their specifications. It will help you sort and understand what model is good at a particular aspect. Lastly, the identification and reading through the pros and cons of every model are essential. It will help you understand the strengths and drawbacks of a model, as well as help you pick the right mobile phone. Products price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Realme 9 Pro 5G ₹ 18,989 2. Realme GT 2 Pro ₹ 39,800 3. Realme Narzo 50 5G ₹ 15,999 4. Realme 8s 5G ₹ 16,119 5. Realme 9i 5G ₹ 16,999

