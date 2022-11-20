Sign out
Relish delicious coffee with any of the 8 best coffee maker under 1000 watts

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 20, 2022 13:50 IST

Do you start your day with a cup of coffee? If yes is your answer, then you should own the best coffee maker under 1000 watts that will brew delicious coffee in a hassle-free manner.

Best coffee maker under 1000 watts

A coffee maker makes life so much easier, right? You wake up in the morning, wish to have freshly brewed coffee between work, have friends at home and wish to sip coffee, or you love coffee that you sip it all day long; a coffee maker makes it all easy. It brews coffee in just minutes while you can invest your time in other essential errands.

The best coffee maker under 1000 watts offers the rich colour and taste of coffee, and they are portable, allowing you to brew your favourite cup everywhere you travel! So, if you are on the lookout for the best coffee maker under 1000 watts at the best price, listed here are the 8 best options that you can find in India.

Best coffee maker under 1000 watts

1. Morphy Richards Europa Drip

A perfect coffee maker for home and office, this is the best coffee maker under 1000 wattsthat can brew up to 6 cups of delicious coffee at once. With 600 Watt power, it features an anti-drip function to maintain cleanliness and safety while the warming plate with the machine keeps the coffee hot. Other features include an easy-to-clean removable filter and dry heat protection for safe usage.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎Drip coffee machine
  • Capacity: ‎6 cups
  • Product weight: ‎824 Grams
  • Colour: Gloss black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: ‎600 Watts
  • Voltage: ‎230 Volts
  • Manufacturer: Bajaj electricals Ltd
  • Product dimensions: ‎18.1D x 18.1W x 25.1H cm

ProsCons
  • Anti-drip function for safety and cleanliness
  • Thin plastic, which many people question its durability
  • Dry heat protection to avoid accidents
  • Some may be confused on its design
  • 2-years warranty
 
Morphy Richards Europa Drip 600-Watt 6-cup Drip Coffee Maker, Gloss Black, Regular (350012)
15% off
1,799 2,125
Buy now

2. Havells Drip Cafe-N-6

Another Best Coffee Maker Under 1000 Watts that you can find in India is the Havells Drip Café-N-6 which is made of stainless steel and brews 6 cups of fresh coffee. It is the perfect coffee maker for home and office, as well as for camps and other outdoor adventures. It has a concealed heating element to avoid calcification, and the auto-keep warm function makes life really easy!

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎Drip coffee machine
  • Capacity: ‎6 cups
  • Product weight: 1 kg 250 g
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Wattage: ‎600 Watts
  • Voltage: ‎240 Volts
  • Manufacturer: Havells
  • Product dimensions: ‎1.2D x 30.5W x 30.5H cm

ProsCons
  • Can brew 6 cups of coffee in less than 10 minutes
  • No negative reviews received so far
  • Translucent water tank with smart indicators
 
  • Water level indicator and temperature controller
 
Havells Drip Cafe-N-6 600W Black Coffee Maker, Ghbcmaok060
45% off
1,860 3,395
Buy now

3. Philips HD7431/20 Coffee Maker

This Philips coffee maker boasts a unique aroma twister technology that circulates the coffee inside to offer an optimal taste. Its compact design also makes it the best coffee maker under 1000 watts that can be used at home, office, and when travelling. You can easily store the machine in a corner and make 7 cups of tasty coffee.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎Drip coffee machine
  • Capacity: ‎7 cups
  • Product weight: 1 kg 180 g
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: ‎700 Watts
  • Voltage: ‎230 Volts
  • Manufacturer: Philips
  • Product dimensions: ‎ 8.6 x 7.8 x 11.4 cm

ProsCons
  • Easy to operate
  • Its filter housing cannot be removed unlike other coffee makers
  • Illuminated power switch
 
  • Non-slip feature to avoid accidents
 
Philips HD7431/20 760-Watt Coffee Maker (Black)
3% off
3,490 3,595
Buy now

4. Preethi Cafe Zest CM210 Drip Coffee Maker

Stylish in design and suitable to use at the home, office, and when travelling, this is another Best Coffee Maker Under 1000 Watts by Preethi with excellent features and a 1-year warranty. It features a water level indicator and an anti-drip system for convenience. The ergonomically designed chromed handle gives the ease of holding the jar when pouring hot coffee, and it is ideal for making 2-3 cups of coffee.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎Drip coffee machine
  • Capacity: ‎1 litre
  • Product weight: 1500 g
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: ‎450 Watt
  • Voltage: 230 Volts‎
  • Manufacturer: ‎Preethi kitchen appliances private limited
  • Product dimensions: ‎ 22.5 x 26.5 x 16.5 cms

ProsCons
  • Heat Resistant High-Grade Plastic
  • Complaints on quality of plastic
  • Accurate Temperature Control
 
  • Concealed 450W Heating Element
 
Preethi Cafe Zest CM210 Drip Coffee Maker (Black)
17% off
2,399 2,885
Buy now

5. Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker

Pigeon introduces another product from its appliances that make cooking simple and easier. Its advanced brewing technology featuring a mesh filter makes this the best coffee maker under 1000 watts. The 600-watt heating plate and a capacity of 600 ml allow you to brew fresh coffee in just minutes.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎ Drip coffee machine
  • Capacity: 4 cups‎
  • Product weight: 1 kg 600 g
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: ‎600 Watt
  • Voltage: ‎250 Volts
  • Manufacturer: Pigeon by stovekraft
  • Product dimensions: ‎ 14.5 x 19 x 24.5 cm

ProsCons
  • Advanced brewing technology with mesh filter
  • Complaints about the delicate quality of the glass jar
  • Easy to carry when travelling
 
  • Two years warranty
 
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black)
63% off
1,299 3,500
Buy now

6. INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino Coffee Maker Bonjour

If coffee is your daily tonic and you love all types of coffee, then there cannot be any other better option at a budget-friendly than this INALSA coffee maker. What makes this the Best Coffee Maker Under 1000 Watts you ask? This is a 3-in-1 coffee maker that offers you the ease of preparing espresso, cappuccino and latte! It boasts a cool frothing function, a removable drip tray for convenience and a power indicator light, among many others.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎Espresso machine
  • Capacity: ‎4 cups
  • Product weight: 2 kg 80 g
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
  • Wattage: ‎800 Watts
  • Voltage: ‎N/A
  • Manufacturer: Tuareg marketing private limited
  • Product dimensions: ‎ 22 x 23.8 x 32.2 cm

ProsCons
  • 3-in-1 coffee maker: cappuccino, espresso and latte
  • Complaints about its capacity to brew less coffee at a time than the mentioned capacity
  • High-pressure steam bar for maximum froths
 
  • High-quality borosilicate glass jar
 
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe
41% off
4,000 6,795
Buy now

7. Singer Xpress Brew - Espresso Cappuccino Coffee Maker

The Singer Xpress Brew coffee maker is another of the Best Coffee Maker Under 1000 Watts that you can find in India. It comes with a stainless steel filter and can brew 4 cups of coffee at a time. You can use its removable drip tray to conveniently serve coffee and use its frothing function to enjoy creamy brews. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to clean and travel with it.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: ‎Espresso machine
  • Capacity: ‎4 cups
  • Product Weight: 3 kg
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
  • Wattage: ‎800 watts
  • Voltage: ‎ 230 Volts
  • Manufacturer: Singer india limited
  • Product dimensions: ‎ 23 x 21.5 x 32.5 cm

ProsCons
  • Automatic pressure release protection
  • Complaints about the poor functioning of releasing remaining water
  • Excellent frothing function
 
  • Removable drip tray for ease to serve
 

8. Black & Decker Appliances DCM25-IN

While this coffee maker makes only a cup of coffee at a time, it also makes for the Best Coffee Maker Under 1000 Watts for those looking for a budget-friendly option. If you live alone and have strict financial situations, such as in hostel life and so on, this is the ideal option. It features a removable drip tray, indicator light and a pull-out filter holder. It is compact in design and has a reusable permanent filter.

Specifications

  • Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine‎
  • Capacity: 1 cup‎
  • Product weight: 700 g
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: ABS plastic
  • Wattage: ‎330 watts
  • Voltage: ‎220-240 Volts
  • Manufacturer: Black & decker appliances
  • Product dimensions: ‎5.5D x 5.5W x 7H cm

ProsCons
  • Covered reservoir
  • Makes only one cup of coffee
  • Pull-out filter holder for easy cleaning
 
  • Permanent filter
 
Black & Decker Appliances DCM25-IN 330-Watt 1-Cup Coffee Maker
45% off
1,098 1,995
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Morphy Richards Europa DripAnti-drip function for safety and cleanliness600 WattTwo years warranty
Havells Drip Cafe-N-6Water level indicator and temperature controller600 WattTwo years warranty

Philips HD7431/20 Coffee Maker

Easy to clean and operate700 WattTwo years warranty
Preethi Cafe Zest CM210 Drip Coffee MakerHeat Resistant High-Grade Plastic450 WattOne year warranty
Pigeon Brewster Coffee MakerAdvanced brewing technology with mesh filter600 WattTwo years warranty
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino Coffee Maker Bonjour3-in-1 coffee maker: cappuccino, espresso and latte800 WattOne year warranty
Singer Xpress Brew - Espresso Cappuccino Coffee MakerAutomatic Pressure Release Protection800 WattTwo years warranty
Black & Decker Appliances DCM25-INCompact in design and convenient to use330 WattsTwo years warranty

Best value for money coffee maker under 1000 watts

The Preethi Cafe Zest CM210 Drip Coffee Maker is the best value-for-money coffee maker under 1000 Watts to buy. It is perfect for home, office and travel purposes and comes with a 1-year warranty. It has different features, including a water level indicator, an anti-drip system and an ergonomically designed chromed handle. You can brew 2-3 cups of coffee in this ‎450 Watt coffee machine.

Overall best coffee maker under 1000 watts

The overall best coffee maker under 1000 watts is the Havells Drip Café-N-6. With a 1 kg 250 g weight, this coffee maker is made of stainless steel, and you can make 6 cups of fresh and delicious coffee every time. The concealed heating element helps avoid calcification, and its unique auto-keep-warm function allows the coffee to remain hot as you like.

How to find the best coffee maker under 1000 watts

Finding the best coffee maker under 1000 watts is convenient today because almost all the reputed brands manufacturing home appliances make them. You can find excellent options and deals online if you spend time researching and finding the right coffee maker that suits your budget and needs. Today, everybody sips coffee not only for its deliciousness, but also to remain focused on work, studies and so on. There are various ways of making coffee; everyone prefers the richness of coffee, the sweetness of sugar and more. Also, several brands make the best coffees in the world. But without the right preparation, none of these coffees can taste good.

Hence, it is wise, especially for coffee lovers, to invest in the best coffee maker after carefully understanding their requirements. This helps make the research better as well as the purchase within the desired budget. When you compare these aspects, Havells Drip Café-N-6 emerges as a good option.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Morphy Richards Europa Drip 1,799
2.Havells Drip Cafe-N-6 1,860
3.Philips HD7431/20 Coffee Maker 3,150
4.Preethi Cafe Zest CM210 Drip Coffee Maker 2,309
5.Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker 1,099
6.INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino Coffee Maker Bonjour 3,995
7.Singer Xpress Brew - Espresso Cappuccino Coffee Maker 3,499
8.Black & Decker Appliances DCM25-IN 1,098

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Why should I buy a coffee maker?

A coffee maker is an ideal way to enjoy delicious coffee brewed drip by drip. Most coffee makers come with filters to give you a fine taste of your coffee. Also, coffee makers save a lot of time to enjoy delicious coffee every time.

How to choose the right coffee maker?

You must understand your exact requirements to choose the right coffee maker for your home or office. Be it the capacity, voltage, wattage or special features for convenience, knowing the exact requirements helps make a better choice.

What are the features of a good coffee maker?

A good coffee maker will have all essential features such as temperature control, filtering, indicator and removable drip tray for convenience.

