Republic Day special: Get up to 51% off on 5G smartphones



dsjfjkAMKcvbkcx nczb mx









Prices of mobile phones at a glance:

If you have been eyeing a smartphone for too long, then now is the best time to purchase it. Why, you ask? Well, because it is raining discounts on Amazon across all categories, including mobile phones. Also, we would recommend you not to make the mistake of investing in a 4G smartphone when soon you will be able to access 5G services. So, it is both advisable and smart to invest in a 5G smartphone that will make you future ready.





Prices of 5G smartphones after discount:

5G smartphones Prices in India OPPO A74 5G ₹ 17,990.00 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 26,999.00 OnePlus 9R 5G ₹ 36,999.00 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ₹ 36,990.00

A number of smartphone brands have already launched their 5G variants. Among then are Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, OnePlus, among others. Today is day one of Republic Day sale on Amazon and the sale will end on January 20, 2022. So, you have a good opportunity to avail the smartphone of your choice at the lowest price possible.



To help you make the best of this sale on Amazon, we have shortlisted a few 5G smartphones from top notch mobile phone brands in the list below. Keen to buy a nice smartphone with amazing features? Then scroll through the list below.





1. OPPO A74 5G

B08VB2CMR3

This 5G phone from OPPO will make you future ready. It has a good screen size of 6.49" inches and comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It has a powerful battery of 5000mAh and a 48MP quad camera (48MP {main}, 2MP {macro}, 2MP {depth lens}) and 8MP front camera. Besides, it has 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB.



Other features:

1) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz | powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor

2) Supports LPDDR4X memory and latest UFS 2.1 gear 3 storage

3) Display: FHD+ Punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels. Larger screen to body ratio of 90.5%.



MRP: ₹20,990.00

Deal of the day: ₹16,990.00



2. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

B09G3CSL7Y

This 5G smartphone from Xiamo comes in an elegant design. It has a screen size of 6.55 inches and is also lightweight. It features 64 MP triple rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP super macro camera. Also, it has a front camera of 20 MP. You can download the Alexa app and can enjoy the benefits of hands-free Alexa. Besides, it is available in two variants - 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity and 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity.



Other features:

1) Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core; 6nm process; Up to 2.4GHz clock speed

2) Display: 90Hz high refresh rate, 10-bit FHD+ OLED Dot display; Dolby vision support

3) Equipped with liquidcool technology





MRP: ₹31,999.00

Deal of the day: ₹26,999.00



3. OnePlus 9R 5G

B089MTJVLD

This 5G smartphone from OnePlus has Oxygen OS (operating software) based on Android 11. It boasts of having a powerful 4500 mAh battery with 65 watt warp charging capability. Also, it has a quad rear camera module that features a 48 MP main camera, 16 MP ultra wide angle camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. There is also a front camera of 16 MP. You can also enjoy the hands-free access to Alexa.



Other features:

1) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G with upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU that performs intense mobile computing at up to 3.2 GHz and also comes with an ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU for superb on-device experiences

2) Display: 6.55 inches fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz of refresh rate



MRP: ₹39,999.00

Deal of the day: ₹36,999.00



4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

B08VB57558

This 5G smartphone from Samsung will make you ready for future. It comes with a triple rear camera set up with 2MP wide rear camera, 8MP OIS tele camera, 12MP ultra wide camera. There is a 32MP front punch hole camera too. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.5 inches and the battery is of 4500 mAh. It runs on Android 11.0 operating system and has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory storage which can be expandable up to 1TB. It is also IP68 rated which means it is dust, dirt, sand and water resistant.



Other features:

1) Processor: 5G ready powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor

2) Display: Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution





MRP: ₹74,999.00

Deal of the day: ₹36,990.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

hen you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON