Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Samsung 4GB RAM mobile phones: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 19:14 IST

Summary:

  • Samsung phones have rocked the tech world for a long time now. They have been favoured and loved by many people around the globe. It has been the first choice of youngsters as well as adults. If you're looking for a phone that fits your budget and makes for a fantastic pick for everyday usage, the Samsung 4GB RAM phones are perfect

Samsung 4GB RAM Mobile Phones

Samsung phones have been ruling the mobile world for many years now. They are believed to offer the best features, specifications, and prices for all the phones they offer. Due to this, their market has been booming for several years now. Many people are turning to these smartphones for their daily usage. They are sleek, stylish, and have a fast processor.

Samsung has been renowned for making phones that are fit for everyday usage. They make phones with every type and variant of storage space. The various storage space variants available are 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM. For everyday usage, the 4GB variant makes the best choice. It is easy, convenient, and affordable.

This article lists the top Samsung 4GB RAM phones in India.

1. Samsung Galaxy A03

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is one of the best phones in this list. It is available in various colours and has 64 GB of storage so that you can store all your photos and videos on the phone

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy A03
  • Colour: Red
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • Model Number: SM-A035FZRGINS
  • OS: Android 11
  • CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz
  • Screen Size: 6.5 Inches
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 76 x 164 Millimeters
  • Weight: 196 Grams

ProsCons
Budget-friendly An old model of Samsung
Large screen sizeIt is not equipped with the latest OS 
Good battery backupLagging issues found 
Samsung Galaxy A03 Red, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is impressive for phones with 4GB RAM. It has a good camera as well. You can use it perfectly for everyday usage.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy M13
  • Colour: Midnight Blue
  • RAM storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • Model Number: SM-M135FDBPINS
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • CPU Speed: 2 GHz
  • Screen Size: 6.6 inches
  • Biometric Security Feature: Fingerprint Recognition
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 77 x 165 millimeters

ProsCons
Good battery backup presentLagging interface present
Fast processor present Not suitable for heavy gaming 
Good camera resolution present  
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy A13

Available in elegant colours such as black, blue, orange and peach, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is sleek and stylish as well. It also has good storage space (64GB).

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy A13
  • Colour: Black
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • Model Number: SM-A135FZKGINS
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Screen Size: 6.6 Inches
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Biometric Security Feature: Fingerprint Recognition

ProsCons
It is available in vibrant shades Heating issues detected 
High definition present The user interface is not as friendly 
Available in classy colours Average camera resolution 
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FZKGINS)
24% off
13,999 18,490
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M11

This is one of the most popular and vibrant Samsung models available in the 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM variant. It is available in many attractive colours.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy M11
  • Colour: Metallic Blue
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • RAM Storage: 4 GB
  • Model Number: SM-M115FMBEINS
  • OS: Android 10.0
  • CPU Speed: 1.8 MHz
  • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches
  • Resolution: 720 x 1520
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.6 centimeters
  • Weight: 197 Grams

ProsCons
It is available in vibrant shades Low battery backup 
High definition resolution present Lagging issues found 
Good camera resolution Not suitable for heavy gaming
Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
14,990
Buy now

5. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13

With many exciting features such as 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy A13 makes for a fantastic choice for all your needs

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy A13
  • Colour: Peach
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • Model Number: SM-A135FZOGINS-cr
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Screen Size: 6.6 Inches
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 76 x 165 Millimeters
  • Weight: 195 Grams

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolution Heating issues found 
Latest Android OS is present Interface lags 
Good battery backup Inadequate storage space 
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 Peach, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (SM-A135FZOGINS)
28% off
13,299 18,490
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition

It is one of the latest Samsung models that has the latest features, including a good camera (48MP+8MP+5MP triple camera setup), battery backup (6000 mAh), and sufficient storage (64GB ROM)

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy M21
  • Colour: Arctic Blue
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • Model Number: SM-M215GLBDINS
  • OS: Android 11.0; OneUI Core3.1
  • CPU Speed: 1.7 MHz
  • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 75 x 159 Millimeters
  • Weight: 192 Grams

ProsCons
AMOLED display present Lagging issues found 
Good camera resolution Heavy gaming is not recommended 
Good battery backup  
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off
11,499 14,499
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy F13

This model is available in various beautiful shades that you can flaunt anywhere you go. It is perfect for use every day at home or the office.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy F13
  • Colour: Waterfall Blue
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • OS: Android 12
  • CPU Speed: 2 GHz
  • Screen Size: 6.6 Inches
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 77 x 165 millimeters

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolutionInadequate storage space 
Latest Android OS is present Full HD display absent
Good processing speed Low battery backup 
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
17% off
12,390 14,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M32

It is also one of the most in-demand models of Samsung that is affordable as well as stylish. It has features such as FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display, a 6000 mAh battery and a 64MP quad camera

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model name: Galaxy M32
  • Colour: Black
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • OS: Android 11, one 3.1
  • CPU Speed: 1.8 MHz
  • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches
  • Refresh Rate: 90 Hz
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 74 x 159 millimeters
  • Weight: 196 Grams

 ProsCons
 Lightweight and stylish Heavy apps are not recommended for this phone
 Available in classy colours  Not recommended for gaming apps 
 Fast processing speed  
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
21% off
13,499 16,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

It is one of the most stylish models of Samsung with adequately good storage space (128GB ROM).

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy F23
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 128 GB
  • OS: Android
  • CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz
  • Screen Size: 16.76 centimetres
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8 x 77 x 165 millimeters
  • Weight: 198 Grams

ProsCons
High processing speed Low battery backup 
Available in great colours Heating issues found 
Large screen resolution  
SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

10. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy on max

With a good processing speed and battery backup, this is one of the most cost-efficient models in the list.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy On Max
  • Colour: Black
  • RAM Storage: 4GB
  • ROM Storage: 32 GB
  • Screen Size: 5.7 inches

ProsCons
Large screen size Inadequate storage space 
Available in good coloursLagging issues found
Good battery backupHeating issues detected 
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A03 (Red, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Large screen resolution Good battery backup Lightweight body
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)  Available in unique shades Fast processor present Elegant design present
Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)  Good battery backup Large screen resolution with high definition resolution.  Adequate storage space available
Samsung Galaxy A13 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)  Sleek and stylish design Good battery backup Adequate storage space available
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 (Peach, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)  Available in beautiful shades.  Fast processing speed. Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades are available
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)  Lightweight and sleek design Large screen resolution AMOLED Display present Adequate storage space
Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)  Good battery backup Sleek and stylish Adequate storage space
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB, 64 GB Storage)  Lightweight and sleek design Latest Android OS is present Good battery backup
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB) Adequate storage space  User-friendly interface Sleek and stylish design
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On max (Black, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)  Large screen resolution Good battery backup Budget-friendly

Best value for mone

If you are looking for a phone that will fit your budget without burning a hole in your pocket, then you should go for the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), priced at 14,499. The price drops to 11,499 after a discount on Amazon

Best overall

If you are looking for a phone with excellent features that will not only fit your budget but also offer you the best of everything, then you should go for the samsung galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB), which has a whopping storage space of 128 GB. It is priced at Rs. 17,499 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at 23,999.

How to find the perfect phone?

Various points should be kept in mind whenever you buy a new phone for yourself. Some of these are:

  • Budget
  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Phone model
  • Operating system
  • Camera resolution
  • Battery description
  • Battery backup

Products price list

Product Name Product Price Discounted Price 
Samsung Galaxy A03 (Red, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 14,499Rs. 11,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 14,499Rs. 11,999
Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,490Rs. 14,990
Samsung Galaxy A13 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 13,999Rs. 13,290 
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,499Rs. 11,499
Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,999Rs. 12,565
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 16,999Rs. 13,499
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB)Rs. 23,999Rs. 17,499
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Rs. 19,900Rs. 9,990
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 (Peach, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 13,999Rs. 13,299 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Samsung phones under 40,000: A buyer's guide
Amazon sale on OnePlus 5G smartphones: Stand a chance to get up to 21% off
Olive oil for skin: Its moisturising properties work wonders for skin
Canvas shoes for men are a good casual footwear option
Buying guide for best mobile phones with full HD resolution
electronics FOR LESS