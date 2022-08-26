Samsung 4GB RAM mobile phones: A buyer's guide

Summary:
Samsung phones have been ruling the mobile world for many years now. They are believed to offer the best features, specifications, and prices for all the phones they offer. Due to this, their market has been booming for several years now. Many people are turning to these smartphones for their daily usage. They are sleek, stylish, and have a fast processor.
Samsung has been renowned for making phones that are fit for everyday usage. They make phones with every type and variant of storage space. The various storage space variants available are 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM. For everyday usage, the 4GB variant makes the best choice. It is easy, convenient, and affordable.
This article lists the top Samsung 4GB RAM phones in India.
1. Samsung Galaxy A03
The Samsung Galaxy A03 is one of the best phones in this list. It is available in various colours and has 64 GB of storage so that you can store all your photos and videos on the phone
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|An old model of Samsung
|Large screen size
|It is not equipped with the latest OS
|Good battery backup
|Lagging issues found
2. Samsung Galaxy M13
The Samsung Galaxy M13 is impressive for phones with 4GB RAM. It has a good camera as well. You can use it perfectly for everyday usage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery backup present
|Lagging interface present
|Fast processor present
|Not suitable for heavy gaming
|Good camera resolution present
3. Samsung Galaxy A13
Available in elegant colours such as black, blue, orange and peach, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is sleek and stylish as well. It also has good storage space (64GB).
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It is available in vibrant shades
|Heating issues detected
|High definition present
|The user interface is not as friendly
|Available in classy colours
|Average camera resolution
4. Samsung Galaxy M11
This is one of the most popular and vibrant Samsung models available in the 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM variant. It is available in many attractive colours.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It is available in vibrant shades
|Low battery backup
|High definition resolution present
|Lagging issues found
|Good camera resolution
|Not suitable for heavy gaming
5. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13
With many exciting features such as 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy A13 makes for a fantastic choice for all your needs
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size with good resolution
|Heating issues found
|Latest Android OS is present
|Interface lags
|Good battery backup
|Inadequate storage space
6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition
It is one of the latest Samsung models that has the latest features, including a good camera (48MP+8MP+5MP triple camera setup), battery backup (6000 mAh), and sufficient storage (64GB ROM)
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display present
|Lagging issues found
|Good camera resolution
|Heavy gaming is not recommended
|Good battery backup
7. Samsung Galaxy F13
This model is available in various beautiful shades that you can flaunt anywhere you go. It is perfect for use every day at home or the office.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size with good resolution
|Inadequate storage space
|Latest Android OS is present
|Full HD display absent
|Good processing speed
|Low battery backup
8. Samsung Galaxy M32
It is also one of the most in-demand models of Samsung that is affordable as well as stylish. It has features such as FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display, a 6000 mAh battery and a 64MP quad camera
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and stylish
|Heavy apps are not recommended for this phone
|Available in classy colours
|Not recommended for gaming apps
|Fast processing speed
9. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
It is one of the most stylish models of Samsung with adequately good storage space (128GB ROM).
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High processing speed
|Low battery backup
|Available in great colours
|Heating issues found
|Large screen resolution
10. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy on max
With a good processing speed and battery backup, this is one of the most cost-efficient models in the list.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size
|Inadequate storage space
|Available in good colours
|Lagging issues found
|Good battery backup
|Heating issues detected
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy A03 (Red, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Large screen resolution
|Good battery backup
|Lightweight body
|Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Available in unique shades
|Fast processor present
|Elegant design present
|Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Good battery backup
|Large screen resolution with high definition resolution.
|Adequate storage space available
|Samsung Galaxy A13 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Sleek and stylish design
|Good battery backup
|Adequate storage space available
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 (Peach, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Available in beautiful shades.
|Fast processing speed.
|Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades are available
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Large screen resolution
|AMOLED Display present Adequate storage space
|Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Good battery backup
|Sleek and stylish
|Adequate storage space
|Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB, 64 GB Storage)
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Latest Android OS is present
|Good battery backup
|Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB)
|Adequate storage space
|User-friendly interface
|Sleek and stylish design
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On max (Black, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)
|Large screen resolution
|Good battery backup
|Budget-friendly
If you are looking for a phone that will fit your budget without burning a hole in your pocket, then you should go for the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), priced at ₹14,499. The price drops to ₹11,499 after a discount on Amazon
If you are looking for a phone with excellent features that will not only fit your budget but also offer you the best of everything, then you should go for the samsung galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB), which has a whopping storage space of 128 GB. It is priced at Rs. 17,499 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at ₹23,999.
Various points should be kept in mind whenever you buy a new phone for yourself. Some of these are:
|Product Name
|Product Price
|Discounted Price
|Samsung Galaxy A03 (Red, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 14,499
|Rs. 11,999
|Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 14,499
|Rs. 11,999
|Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 14,490
|Rs. 14,990
|Samsung Galaxy A13 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 13,999
|Rs. 13,290
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 14,499
|Rs. 11,499
|Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 14,999
|Rs. 12,565
|Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 13,499
|Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB)
|Rs. 23,999
|Rs. 17,499
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)
|Rs. 19,900
|Rs. 9,990
|(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 (Peach, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 13,999
|Rs. 13,299
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.