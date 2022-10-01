Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article will brief you about all advanced are pocket friendly and offer you a decent amount of storage, 64 GB of internal memory, to store the data. Check out all the options before making a decision.

Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones

Samsung is a renowned brand that specializes in manufacturing smartphones and an extensive range of consumer and industry electronic products such as memory chips, home appliances, integrated systems, and digital media services. Samsung is a Korean company, which means 'Three Stars.' However, all its product quality is not less than 5 stars, particularly smartphones. In this article, we will inform you about the best Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones you can choose from after going through their features, specifications, pros & cons, and prices. So, let's dig into the core features of all the Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones you can opt for: 1. Samsung galaxy M12 One of the hot selling models of Samsung, Galaxy M12 is a magnificent phone featuring a 90Hz refresh screen, a massive 6000 mAh battery, and empowered by operating software Android 11. Purchasing Galaxy M12 makes sense if heavy phones do not bother you. The smartphone is dustproof and water-resistant, making it one of the best phones in this affordable range. Specifications: Battery: 6000 mAh

Display: 6.5 inches

RAM: 4GB

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Rear camera: 48 + 5 + 2 + 2MP Quad Setup

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: 8nm processor

8nm processor OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Fast performance Heavyweight Good battery backup No wireless charging

2. Samsung galaxy M32 Considering the Galaxy M32 won't make you regret it if you are looking for an all-rounder budget phone. The excellent smartphone has been the talk of the town since its launch. There are many reasons, such as the device features a vibrant AMOLED screen that enhances your viewing experience and a powerful processor Helio G80 Octa-Core. Furthermore, the attractive camera of the phone makes every click good enough, even in dim light, as the camera offers a dynamic range. Specifications: Battery: 6000 mAh.

Display: 6.4-inches.

RAM: 6GB.

Refresh rate: 90Hz.

Rear camera: Quad- 64+8+2+2MP.

Front camera: 20MP.

Processor: Helio G80 Octa-Core.

Helio G80 Octa-Core. OS : Android 11

Pros Cons Elegant design. Plastic body Long-lasting battery life. 15W charger only Powerful camera

3. Samsung galaxy M21 The phone is popular for providing great features to all users. The device takes a little bit longer to charge; however, the total time taken to charge the phone won't bother you. It is because the battery lasts long, and you can continue using your phone for more than 24 to 36 hours of moderate use. Its 64 GB internal memory phone is sufficient for casual users if they want to store the necessary data they require. Overall, you can definitely buy this phone on Amazon as it is a good value for money. Specifications: Battery: 6000 mAh.

Display: 6.4-inches.

RAM: 4GB

Refresh rate: 60Hz.

Rear camera: 48+8+5MP.

Front camera: 20MP.

: 20MP. Processor : Octa-Core.

Pros Cons Good battery backup 15W charger only. Features Powerful performance as equipped with Octa-Core processor

4. Samsung galaxy A13 Powered by an Octa-Core processor, the phone is ideal for enhancing your cinematic experience at a pocket-friendly price. The dynamic phone features 6.6 inches FHD + Infinity V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio that also enables this device to be the top-most priority of many gamers. Samsung A13 is a great choice that empowers its users for power management as the device can also be used for carrying out regular day-to-day activities to conserve battery life. Specifications: Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.6 inches

RAM: 4GB

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Rear camera: 50 MP (F1.8)

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: 2.2 GHz octa-core

: 2.2 GHz octa-core OS : 12.0

Pros Cons Premium design The scope for improvement in the front camera Long-lasting battery backup

5. Samsung galaxy M13 Samsung galaxy M13 offers multi-layered security that protects all your phone's data. The globally recognized brand Samsung launched this smartphone to provide users with an impeccable user experience and create a statement with contemporary design. 3 of its super-cool colours enable you to match your cool quotient. Plus, you can also flaunt the pictures clicked by its 50MP excellent camera that leaves everyone spellbound. Specifications: Battery: 6000 mAh.

Display: 6.6-inches.

RAM: 12GB RAM.

Refresh rate: 90Hz.

Rear camera: 50+2+5MP.

Front camera: 8MP.

Processor: Octa-core.

: Octa-core. OS : Android 12.0

Pros Cons Decent battery life Not water resistant Exynos 850 octa-core processor enhances the phone’s performance

6. Samsung galaxy note 8 Buying Galaxy Note8 is a great decision. The phone is offered with an exceptional display, an efficient S Pen than previous Note models, and backed by a powerful processor uplifting its overall performance. The phone is also equipped with incredible dual camera setups that one can imagine. So, you can capture beautiful moments and make them all memorable by storing them in this Samsung 64GB internal memory phone. Specifications: Battery: 3300 mAh.

Display: 6.3 inches.

RAM: 6GB RAM.

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Rear camera: 12 MP

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: 10 nm Octa-core processor 2.3 GHz + 1.7GHz

: 10 nm Octa-core processor 2.3 GHz + 1.7GHz OS : Exyn Operating System 8895

Pros Cons Offered with S Pen Wi-Fi connectivity issue, as connection drops and even, slowed than expected internet speeds Elegant design Smart Switch

7. Samsung galaxy F13 The spectacular performance of Galaxy F13 is a perfect choice that can impress all entertainment fanatics. You can enjoy an uninterrupted movie marathon and seamless connectivity as it features an FHD + LCD display to enhance your viewing experience like never before. This smartphone is best-known for capturing awesomeness with a gentle tap as it boasts a 50 MP triple camera setup. The device supports 15W fast charging and a 6000 mAh battery, allowing you to play your favourite game seamlessly. Overall, buying this budgeted phone is completely worth it in this affordable price range. Specifications: Battery: 6000 mAh.

Display: 6.6-inches.

RAM: 4GB.

Refresh rate: 60Hz.

Rear camera: 50+5+2MP.

Front camera: 8MP.

Processor: Exynos 850 Processor.

: Exynos 850 Processor. OS : Android 12

Pros Cons Seamless fingerprint sensor Not water resistant. Robust battery power of 6000 mAh No 4K recording

8. Samsung galaxy A03 Stay immersed with Dolby atoms backed by Samsung Galaxy A03. The incredible functionality allows you to get surrounded in the movie or gaming scene. Moreover, its vivid display provides a great cinematic experience, featuring 6.5 inches infinity V-display. The fast and efficient performance of the phone due to its Octa-Core 1.6 GHz processor also makes it one of the most renowned Samsung 64 GB internal memory phones available in the market, that too in the budgeted price. The smartphone is an ideal choice to opt for that looks as good as it feels. The device combines excellent aesthetics with a soft matte finish and cross-hatched light pattern. Specifications: Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.5 inches

RAM: 4 GB

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Rear camera: 48 MP (F1.8)

Front camera: 5 MP

Processor: 1.6 GHz Octa-Core

: 1.6 GHz Octa-Core OS : Android GO 11.0

Pros Cons More speed with the powerful octa-core processor The camera quality is below average A bigger display implies more room to play

Best 3 features for Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung galaxy M12 48 + 5 + 2 + 2MP Quad Setup Water-resistant and dustproof Decent battery backup Samsung galaxy M32 20MP Front camera Helio G80 Octa-Core processor ensures a seamless user- experience AMOLED screen Samsung galaxy M21 Incredible front and rear cameras. Immersive display. Premium look Samsung galaxy A13 Affordable price compared to the features offered Great battery backup Immersive display quality makes it the best option for gamers amsung galaxy M13 More than a monster, a 50MP triple camera Powerful processor. Provides a memory card slot Samsung galaxy Note 8 Exyn Operating System 8895 makes the overall functioning seamless Powerful dual camera setup High refresh rate Samsung galaxy F13 Exyn Operating System 8895 makes the overall functioning seamless Lightweight- 400 grams Geomagnetic sensor and virtual proximity sensing Samsung galaxy A03 Features Travel Adapter, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, and Quick Start Guide Connectivity technologies are Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth. Wireless display feature

Best value for money Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones Samsung Galaxy M21 is the best value for money because of the excellent features it offers at such reasonable pricing. Some of its noteworthy features are a long-lasting battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB, 6.4-inch) Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display and stylish design. Talking about the camera, it is also pretty good as it has a 48MP+8MP+5MP Triple camera setup-48MP main camera + 8MP Ultra-wide camera + 5MP depth camera and 20MP front camera. Best overall Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones Samsung A13 is the best overall phone as it is very reasonable and you will not get such features in any other phone of the same range. It has 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM and comes with a Powerful 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor. The camera is also worth mentioning as it offers a 50MP Rear Camera and 8MP (F2.2) Front Camera, plus it has an expanded viewing angle with an Ultra Wide Camera. The best thing is that it comes in different colours such as black, white, blue and peach, so you can choose any as per your taste. How to find the perfect Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phone? There are a few things that one needs to check on before making the final decision, such as the processor, camera quality, storage, battery life, sound and much more. But, the first thing you should do is decide on the budget and features you are looking for. Once you know what you want, after that compare the characteristics of different mobile phones to similar models and make the final decision. Price list for Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones (october 2022)

S. No. Product Price 1. Samsung galaxy M12 ₹ 11,999 2. Samsung galaxy M32 ₹ 11,499 3. Samsung galaxy M21 ₹ 11,499 4. Samsung galaxy A13 ₹ 13,999 5. Samsung galaxy M13 ₹ 9,999 6. Samsung galaxy Note 8 ₹ 29,990 7. Samsung galaxy F13 ₹ 10,805 8. Samsung galaxy A03 ₹ 10,999

