Samsung is a renowned brand that specializes in manufacturing smartphones and an extensive range of consumer and industry electronic products such as memory chips, home appliances, integrated systems, and digital media services.
Samsung is a Korean company, which means ‘Three Stars.’ However, all its product quality is not less than 5 stars, particularly smartphones. In this article, we will inform you about the best Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones you can choose from after going through their features, specifications, pros & cons, and prices.
So, let’s dig into the core features of all the Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones you can opt for:
1. Samsung galaxy M12
One of the hot selling models of Samsung, Galaxy M12 is a magnificent phone featuring a 90Hz refresh screen, a massive 6000 mAh battery, and empowered by operating software Android 11.
Purchasing Galaxy M12 makes sense if heavy phones do not bother you. The smartphone is dustproof and water-resistant, making it one of the best phones in this affordable range.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast performance
|Heavyweight
|Good battery backup
|No wireless charging
2. Samsung galaxy M32
Considering the Galaxy M32 won't make you regret it if you are looking for an all-rounder budget phone. The excellent smartphone has been the talk of the town since its launch. There are many reasons, such as the device features a vibrant AMOLED screen that enhances your viewing experience and a powerful processor Helio G80 Octa-Core.
Furthermore, the attractive camera of the phone makes every click good enough, even in dim light, as the camera offers a dynamic range.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design.
|Plastic body
|Long-lasting battery life.
|15W charger only
|Powerful camera
3. Samsung galaxy M21
The phone is popular for providing great features to all users. The device takes a little bit longer to charge; however, the total time taken to charge the phone won't bother you. It is because the battery lasts long, and you can continue using your phone for more than 24 to 36 hours of moderate use.
Its 64 GB internal memory phone is sufficient for casual users if they want to store the necessary data they require. Overall, you can definitely buy this phone on Amazon as it is a good value for money.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery backup
|15W charger only.
|Features Powerful performance as equipped with Octa-Core processor
4. Samsung galaxy A13
Powered by an Octa-Core processor, the phone is ideal for enhancing your cinematic experience at a pocket-friendly price. The dynamic phone features 6.6 inches FHD + Infinity V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio that also enables this device to be the top-most priority of many gamers.
Samsung A13 is a great choice that empowers its users for power management as the device can also be used for carrying out regular day-to-day activities to conserve battery life.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium design
|The scope for improvement in the front camera
|Long-lasting battery backup
5. Samsung galaxy M13
Samsung galaxy M13 offers multi-layered security that protects all your phone’s data. The globally recognized brand Samsung launched this smartphone to provide users with an impeccable user experience and create a statement with contemporary design.
3 of its super-cool colours enable you to match your cool quotient. Plus, you can also flaunt the pictures clicked by its 50MP excellent camera that leaves everyone spellbound.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent battery life
|Not water resistant
|Exynos 850 octa-core processor enhances the phone’s performance
6. Samsung galaxy note 8
Buying Galaxy Note8 is a great decision. The phone is offered with an exceptional display, an efficient S Pen than previous Note models, and backed by a powerful processor uplifting its overall performance.
The phone is also equipped with incredible dual camera setups that one can imagine. So, you can capture beautiful moments and make them all memorable by storing them in this Samsung 64GB internal memory phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Offered with S Pen
|Wi-Fi connectivity issue, as connection drops and even, slowed than expected internet speeds
|Elegant design
|Smart Switch
7. Samsung galaxy F13
The spectacular performance of Galaxy F13 is a perfect choice that can impress all entertainment fanatics. You can enjoy an uninterrupted movie marathon and seamless connectivity as it features an FHD + LCD display to enhance your viewing experience like never before.
This smartphone is best-known for capturing awesomeness with a gentle tap as it boasts a 50 MP triple camera setup. The device supports 15W fast charging and a 6000 mAh battery, allowing you to play your favourite game seamlessly. Overall, buying this budgeted phone is completely worth it in this affordable price range.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Seamless fingerprint sensor
|Not water resistant.
|Robust battery power of 6000 mAh
|No 4K recording
8. Samsung galaxy A03
Stay immersed with Dolby atoms backed by Samsung Galaxy A03. The incredible functionality allows you to get surrounded in the movie or gaming scene. Moreover, its vivid display provides a great cinematic experience, featuring 6.5 inches infinity V-display.
The fast and efficient performance of the phone due to its Octa-Core 1.6 GHz processor also makes it one of the most renowned Samsung 64 GB internal memory phones available in the market, that too in the budgeted price.
The smartphone is an ideal choice to opt for that looks as good as it feels. The device combines excellent aesthetics with a soft matte finish and cross-hatched light pattern.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|More speed with the powerful octa-core processor
|The camera quality is below average
|A bigger display implies more room to play
Best 3 features for Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung galaxy M12
|48 + 5 + 2 + 2MP Quad Setup
|Water-resistant and dustproof
|Decent battery backup
|Samsung galaxy M32
|20MP Front camera
|Helio G80 Octa-Core processor ensures a seamless user- experience
|AMOLED screen
|Samsung galaxy M21
|Incredible front and rear cameras.
|Immersive display.
|Premium look
|Samsung galaxy A13
|Affordable price compared to the features offered
|Great battery backup
|Immersive display quality makes it the best option for gamers
|amsung galaxy M13
|More than a monster, a 50MP triple camera
|Powerful processor.
|Provides a memory card slot
|Samsung galaxy Note 8
|Exyn Operating System 8895 makes the overall functioning seamless
|Powerful dual camera setup
|High refresh rate
|Samsung galaxy F13
|Exyn Operating System 8895 makes the overall functioning seamless
|Lightweight- 400 grams
|Geomagnetic sensor and virtual proximity sensing
|Samsung galaxy A03
|Features Travel Adapter, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, and Quick Start Guide
|Connectivity technologies are Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth.
|Wireless display feature
Best value for money Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones
Samsung Galaxy M21 is the best value for money because of the excellent features it offers at such reasonable pricing. Some of its noteworthy features are a long-lasting battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB, 6.4-inch) Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display and stylish design.
Talking about the camera, it is also pretty good as it has a 48MP+8MP+5MP Triple camera setup-48MP main camera + 8MP Ultra-wide camera + 5MP depth camera and 20MP front camera.
Best overall Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones
Samsung A13 is the best overall phone as it is very reasonable and you will not get such features in any other phone of the same range. It has 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM and comes with a Powerful 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor. The camera is also worth mentioning as it offers a 50MP Rear Camera and 8MP (F2.2) Front Camera, plus it has an expanded viewing angle with an Ultra Wide Camera.
The best thing is that it comes in different colours such as black, white, blue and peach, so you can choose any as per your taste.
How to find the perfect Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phone?
There are a few things that one needs to check on before making the final decision, such as the processor, camera quality, storage, battery life, sound and much more. But, the first thing you should do is decide on the budget and features you are looking for. Once you know what you want, after that compare the characteristics of different mobile phones to similar models and make the final decision.
Price list for Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones (october 2022)
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Samsung galaxy M12
|₹11,999
|2.
|Samsung galaxy M32
|₹11,499
|3.
|Samsung galaxy M21
|₹11,499
|4.
|Samsung galaxy A13
|₹13,999
|5.
|Samsung galaxy M13
|₹9,999
|6.
|Samsung galaxy Note 8
|₹29,990
|7.
|Samsung galaxy F13
|₹10,805
|8.
|Samsung galaxy A03
|₹10,999
The best Samsung phone that has stolen all the limelight and is best-known for offering the best camera is the Samsung S22 Ultra.
Their ability to have unlimited storage and its excellent camera feature is the one thing that separates Samsung phones from phones of other brands.
The Samsung S series consists of high-end smartphones, and the Samsung A series includes all mid-range starter models
Some of the Samsung phones, particularly the high-end models, are waterproof. However, the mid-range phones may or may not be water-resistant, as they vary from model to model. Even if your phone is waterproof, it is still not advisable to dip it in water due to a lack of proper absorbents.
Yes, if you are a casual user, 64GB of internal storage would be sufficient for you. However, if you doubt or think of downloading ample (more than required) movies, music or apps on your phone, go for the 128 GB or 256 GB option.