Selecting the best electric blanket for winter

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 16, 2022 14:56 IST

Summary:

For people who like to be particularly cosy at home, wish to save money on heating, or have trouble sleeping chilly, the best electric blanket for winter is great. They are the ideal option because they have changeable temperature settings and may offer immediate warmth and relaxation.

Best electric blanket for winter

Introduction

Nothing on a freezing winter night is more inviting than a warm, cosy bedroom. Try an inexpensive and secure electric blanket this winter in place of your regular one. Warmth and comfort are available right away from an electric blanket. These blankets are secure to use and warm up rapidly. Both basic safety settings and accessible temperature controls are available. If used as directed, these electric blankets are incredibly cosy and useful. To help you find the best electric blanket for winter, here is a review with the pros and cons of the best electric blankets in the market.

Best electric blanket for winter

1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer

Multiple heating settings are available for the Expressions Electric Bed Warmer. It is breathable, cosy, gentle, and warm. The 2-foot controller cord and 6-foot power cord make it simple to control and operate. The electric blanket is made even safer by the thick, insulated cord. Three heat settings are included, and it has a 12-hour shut-off feature. Low-wattage technology keeps you warm and safe. 70 Watts are used by the electric blanket. Without a doubt, you can cut your electricity costs significantly.

Specifications

Brand: Expressions

Power: 140 W

Size: 150L x 160W Centimetres

Safety features: dual safety, shockproof

ProsCons
Low electromagnetic field radiationSlow heating
Flexible element wire is S-shape to evenly distribute the heat 
Shock proof 
Dual safety features 
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown
38% off
2,849 4,599
Buy now

2. Expressions polar fabric electric bed warmer

Expressions' 70 W electric blanket is made of polar fabric. The blanket is protected from high temperatures by a dual safety feature and overheat protection. With this blanket, you may choose between three different heat levels to meet your preferences. The blanket has a heavy-duty insulated cord, a 12-hour auto-shutoff mechanism, and is lightweight. This electric blanket from Expressions will be the ideal option if you're seeking one in a small size.

Specifications

Brand: Expressions

Power: 70 W

Size: 150L x 80W Centimetres

Safety features: dual safety feature with overheat protection

ProsCons
Overheat protectionTakes a little time to heat up
Multiple heating levels 
Three heat settings 
Lightweight and feet controller cord 
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown
30% off
1,899 2,699
Buy now

3.Expressions electric polyester bed warmer

This Expressions' electric blanket is a modern polyester blanket with dual safety features. In comparison to room heaters, the blanket uses less energy. You may adjust the heating temperature to your comfort with the three different heat settings and several heating levels. Complete safety is guaranteed by the heavy duty insulated cord and 12-hour auto shut-off feature. Low-wattage technology keeps you warm and safe.

Specifications

Brand:Expressions

Material:Polyester

Size:40L x 40W Centimetres

Safety features:dual safety feature

ProsCons
LightweightTakes at least 25 minutes to heat 
Enhanced safety with dual safety feature 
Dual controllers 
Expressions Signature Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Brown
39% off
2,184 3,599
Buy now

4. Expressions single bed size electric Blanket

The Expressions polar fabric electric bed warmer and blanket offers the ideal balance of warmth and comfort. Due to the heavy duty insulated cord and twin safety features, it is also entirely safe. In addition, it uses less energy than regular room heaters do. It has a one-year warranty covering any manufacturing defects.

ProsCons
Excellent safety features like dual safetyImproper positioning of the controls
Low wattage technology 
Dual controllers 
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Rust
30% off
1,899 2,699
Buy now

5. Utopia Bedding Electric Blanket and Bed Warmer

The electric blankets from Utopia Bedding are made to be used as a bed warmer. These electric blankets have undergone extensive testing. They are Overheat Protected, Fire Resistant, and Shockproof. It has an automatic shut-off feature for overheating. Additionally, it heats up really quickly. It has four heat settings that allow for temperature customization.

Specifications

Brand:‎Utopia Bedding

Material:Polyester

Size: ‎76 cms x 152 cms

Features:10 hours auto shut off

 ProsCons
LightweightNon washable
Auto shut off and overheating protection 
Cosy flannel velvet 
Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer, 3 Heat Settings Fleece Blanket , Sherpa Heating Blanket Throw ( Any Colour ) by Arcova Home 09
57% off
999 2,299
Buy now

6. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket

A wool-based electric blanket and bed warmer is the Warmzzzz Wool Electric Blanket. It includes overheat protection. The blanket only uses a small amount of electricity and is shockproof. You will have the best experience possible based on your needs and the weather thanks to the various temperature controls. Plus it comes with four heat settings to suit different requirements.

Specifications

Brand:‎Warmzzz

Material:Merino wool

Size: ‎152.4 cms x 78.7 cms

Features:Shockproof, durable

ProsCons
DurableA bit heavy because of the woollen fabric
ShockproofNon washable
Retains the heat for longer durationNon detachable cord
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed. Shock-Proof Heated Blanket with 4 Heat Settings - Blue
20% off
1,599 1,999
Buy now

7. ERNP Electric Blanket

The heated throw blankets can be heated to 95°F thanks to an extraordinary, sector-leading heating rate called 60S Fast Heating. It has 6 gear adjustments as well as an LED controller with 8 timer options. A full line control controller for safety protection ensures total safety. It makes use of PTC heating wire, which offers the guarantee of safety through overheating protection while delivering excellent body feeling. No matter how cold it is outside, you will stay warm in bed thanks to the heated blanket and its super-soft flannel fabric. It is skin-friendly and appropriate for use on the entire body.

Specifications

Brand: ERNP

Material: Flannel super-soft fabric

Size: ‎127 x 152.4 cm

Features: safety protection, PTC heating wire, LED controller

ProsCons
Fast heatingHeavy weight
Efficient temperature controlNo warranty
Overheat protection and safety featuresCostly
Heated Blanket Electric 50×60 inches Throw Fast Heating Electric Blanket with 6 Heating L s & 8 Time Settings Grey ERNP
40% off
13,553.12 22,588
Buy now

8. Odessey polyester double bed electric blanket

The short 20-minute heat-up time for this electric blanket. It has a heat setting controller with a range of 0-2. The blanket is constructed of polyester. There are three temperature settings available. To preheat the blanket, use setting 2 for 20 minutes; after that, use either setting 1 or 2 as convenient. Teflon-coated wiring serves as a safeguard against overheating. Two built-in thermal cut off functions provide 100% safety for the bed warmer and blanket. Protection from overheating is provided by the teflon-coated wiring. There is a led indicator for clear viewing included.

Specifications

Brand: Odessey

Material: Polyester

Size: ‎150 cms x 150 cms

Features: remote control, overheat protection, shock proof

ProsCons
Handy remote controlCostly when compared to other similar electric blankets
Overheat protection, shock proof 
Waterproof, LED indicator 
Built-in thermal cut-offs 
Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket - 150X150 CMS, Multi Color
37% off
3,150 4,999
Buy now

9. ERNP double heated electric blanket

An excellent blanket and bed warmer is the ERNP double temperature electric blanket. The left and right side temperature zones can be independently controlled. The fact that this electric blanket has a remote control is one of its standout qualities. The nine-gear temperature regulation makes it simple to regulate the temperature of your bed. With a 12-hour timing system, it has an advanced double zone temperature regulation. As a result, adjusting is not required repeatedly. Complete safety is guaranteed by the triple protection and double helix heating wire.

Specifications

Brand: ERNP

Material: Flannel super-soft fabric

Size: ‎150 cms x 180 cms

Features: triple protection, nine gear temperature settings

ProsCons
Superb safety featuresA bit expensive
Left and right side separate temperature control 
Handy remote control 
Double Heated Blanket Electric 60 * 70.9 inches Throw Fast Heating Electric Blanket with 9 Heating L s & 12 Hours Settings ERNP
40% off
8,814.15 14,690
Buy now

ARCOVA HOME premium double electric bed warmer

The 60 Watt electric blanket and double bed warmer from ARCOVA HOME is a product. The controller has a single setting for off, low, and high. Polyester is extremely durable because of its high quality construction. It won't keep sliding off and is machine washable. It lives longer because of the additional layer's protection against dust. Heat pillars and radiators would no longer be necessary, which would reduce the humidity in the room and harm your respiratory system in addition to raising your electricity bill. Additionally beneficial to elderly individuals, people with arthritis, and people who experience backaches.

Specifications

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Material: Polyester

Size: ‎152 cms x 152 cms

Features: handy remote control

ProsCons
Shock proof, overheating protectionMay take some time to heat
Fire resistant 
Auto cut-off feature 
ARCOVA HOME Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer (152 X 152 cm, Grey)
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

Best 3 Features

ProductExpressions Electric Bed WarmerExpressions Polar Fabric Electric Bed WarmerExpressions Electric Polyester Bed WarmerExpressions Single Bed Size Electric Electric BlanketUtopia Electric Blanket and Bed WarmerWarmzzz Wool Electric BlanketERNP Electric BlanketOdessey Polyester Double Bed Electric BlanketERNP Double Heated Electric BlanketARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer
Size150 cms x 160 cms150 cms x 80 cms‎40 cms x 40 cms‎40 cms x 40 cms‎76 cms x 152 cms152.4 cms x 78.7 cms127 cms x 152.4 cms150 cms x 150 cms‎150 cms x 180 cms‎152 cms x 152 cms
Material‎Polyester & Polyester BlendPolar fabricPolyesterPolar fabricPolyesterMerino Wool and wool blendFlannel super-soft fabricPolyesterFlannel super-soft fabricPolyester
Power/Voltage 140 W70 W220V-230V220V-230V220V-230V75 W100 W150 W150 W60 W

Best value for money

The Expressions Polar Fabric 70 W Electric Bed Warmer offers complete value for money if you are shopping for an electric heater. The three heat settings along with the overheat protection and dual safety feature make this electric blanket worth every penny spent. So, grab the best electric blanket for winter.

Best overall product

The ERNP Double Heated Electric Blanket is the overall best electric blanket. It has advanced wiring and safety features that make it extra safe and sound. The nine-gear temperature settings and 12 hours shut off feature make it a must have electric blanket that makes your bed warm and comforting. All these features make it the overall best electric blanket for winter.

How to find the best electric blanket for winter?

Microfiber, a type of polyester, or acrylic make up the majority of electric blankets. In our studies, we discovered that although consumers preferred the softness of microfiber over acrylic, they frequently felt the wiring through the microfiber fabrics, unlike the acrylic blankets. Choose whether you want an electric blanket to curl up with on the couch or one that will cover your entire bed before purchasing.

Make sure the electric blanket includes a sensor that will automatically disconnect the power if it starts to overheat in order to avoid mishaps. It should also provide protection against water ingress and shock. Choose the option with the highest energy efficiency ratings. When compared on all these aspects, the best electric blanket for winter from this list is RNP Double Heated Electric Blanket.

Price list of the best electric blanket for winter

ProductPrice
Expressions Electric Bed WarmerRs. 2,849
Expressions Polar Fabric Electric Bed WarmerRs. 1,899
Expressions Polyester Electric Bed WarmerRs. 2,184
Expressions Single Bed Size Electric Electric BlanketRs. 1,804
Utopia Electric Blanket and Bed WarmerRs. 1,099
Warmzzz Wool Electric BlanketRs. 1,599
ERNP Electric BlanketRs. 13,553
Odessey Polyester Double Bed Electric BlanketRs. 3,150
ERNP Double Heated Electric BlanketRs. 8,814
ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed WarmerRs. 1,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

FAQs

Is it ok and safe to use an electric blanket?

The possibility of overheating when using an electric blanket exists. Therefore, avoid using an electric blanket on a baby or a person who is immobile. Therefore, a layer of electric blanket should be placed between the mattress and the bed sheet. In order to prevent unanticipated events, the electric blanket should also have an auto-cut option.

How much electricity does an electric blanket use?

Electric blankets typically use very little electricity since they distribute heat through built-in cables. They use less energy than a heater for a room. Before purchasing, check out the electricity consumption and the duration for which it will be used.

What is the lifespan of electric blankets?

If correctly used, electric blankets have a ten-year lifespan. Checking for burn scars, water damage, and any exposed wires is crucial. Replace your electric blanket immediately if you notice any of these because the securer you keep them, the longer it will work.

