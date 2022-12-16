Selecting the best electric blanket for winter

Summary:
Nothing on a freezing winter night is more inviting than a warm, cosy bedroom. Try an inexpensive and secure electric blanket this winter in place of your regular one. Warmth and comfort are available right away from an electric blanket. These blankets are secure to use and warm up rapidly. Both basic safety settings and accessible temperature controls are available. If used as directed, these electric blankets are incredibly cosy and useful. To help you find the best electric blanket for winter, here is a review with the pros and cons of the best electric blankets in the market.
Multiple heating settings are available for the Expressions Electric Bed Warmer. It is breathable, cosy, gentle, and warm. The 2-foot controller cord and 6-foot power cord make it simple to control and operate. The electric blanket is made even safer by the thick, insulated cord. Three heat settings are included, and it has a 12-hour shut-off feature. Low-wattage technology keeps you warm and safe. 70 Watts are used by the electric blanket. Without a doubt, you can cut your electricity costs significantly.
Specifications
Brand: Expressions
Power: 140 W
Size: 150L x 160W Centimetres
Safety features: dual safety, shockproof
|Pros
|Cons
|Low electromagnetic field radiation
|Slow heating
|Flexible element wire is S-shape to evenly distribute the heat
|Shock proof
|Dual safety features
Expressions' 70 W electric blanket is made of polar fabric. The blanket is protected from high temperatures by a dual safety feature and overheat protection. With this blanket, you may choose between three different heat levels to meet your preferences. The blanket has a heavy-duty insulated cord, a 12-hour auto-shutoff mechanism, and is lightweight. This electric blanket from Expressions will be the ideal option if you're seeking one in a small size.
Specifications
Brand: Expressions
Power: 70 W
Size: 150L x 80W Centimetres
Safety features: dual safety feature with overheat protection
|Pros
|Cons
|Overheat protection
|Takes a little time to heat up
|Multiple heating levels
|Three heat settings
|Lightweight and feet controller cord
This Expressions' electric blanket is a modern polyester blanket with dual safety features. In comparison to room heaters, the blanket uses less energy. You may adjust the heating temperature to your comfort with the three different heat settings and several heating levels. Complete safety is guaranteed by the heavy duty insulated cord and 12-hour auto shut-off feature. Low-wattage technology keeps you warm and safe.
Specifications
Brand:Expressions
Material:Polyester
Size:40L x 40W Centimetres
Safety features:dual safety feature
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Takes at least 25 minutes to heat
|Enhanced safety with dual safety feature
|Dual controllers
The Expressions polar fabric electric bed warmer and blanket offers the ideal balance of warmth and comfort. Due to the heavy duty insulated cord and twin safety features, it is also entirely safe. In addition, it uses less energy than regular room heaters do. It has a one-year warranty covering any manufacturing defects.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent safety features like dual safety
|Improper positioning of the controls
|Low wattage technology
|Dual controllers
5. Utopia Bedding Electric Blanket and Bed Warmer
The electric blankets from Utopia Bedding are made to be used as a bed warmer. These electric blankets have undergone extensive testing. They are Overheat Protected, Fire Resistant, and Shockproof. It has an automatic shut-off feature for overheating. Additionally, it heats up really quickly. It has four heat settings that allow for temperature customization.
Specifications
Brand:Utopia Bedding
Material:Polyester
Size: 76 cms x 152 cms
Features:10 hours auto shut off
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Non washable
|Auto shut off and overheating protection
|Cosy flannel velvet
A wool-based electric blanket and bed warmer is the Warmzzzz Wool Electric Blanket. It includes overheat protection. The blanket only uses a small amount of electricity and is shockproof. You will have the best experience possible based on your needs and the weather thanks to the various temperature controls. Plus it comes with four heat settings to suit different requirements.
Specifications
Brand:Warmzzz
Material:Merino wool
Size: 152.4 cms x 78.7 cms
Features:Shockproof, durable
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|A bit heavy because of the woollen fabric
|Shockproof
|Non washable
|Retains the heat for longer duration
|Non detachable cord
The heated throw blankets can be heated to 95°F thanks to an extraordinary, sector-leading heating rate called 60S Fast Heating. It has 6 gear adjustments as well as an LED controller with 8 timer options. A full line control controller for safety protection ensures total safety. It makes use of PTC heating wire, which offers the guarantee of safety through overheating protection while delivering excellent body feeling. No matter how cold it is outside, you will stay warm in bed thanks to the heated blanket and its super-soft flannel fabric. It is skin-friendly and appropriate for use on the entire body.
Specifications
Brand: ERNP
Material: Flannel super-soft fabric
Size: 127 x 152.4 cm
Features: safety protection, PTC heating wire, LED controller
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast heating
|Heavy weight
|Efficient temperature control
|No warranty
|Overheat protection and safety features
|Costly
The short 20-minute heat-up time for this electric blanket. It has a heat setting controller with a range of 0-2. The blanket is constructed of polyester. There are three temperature settings available. To preheat the blanket, use setting 2 for 20 minutes; after that, use either setting 1 or 2 as convenient. Teflon-coated wiring serves as a safeguard against overheating. Two built-in thermal cut off functions provide 100% safety for the bed warmer and blanket. Protection from overheating is provided by the teflon-coated wiring. There is a led indicator for clear viewing included.
Specifications
Brand: Odessey
Material: Polyester
Size: 150 cms x 150 cms
Features: remote control, overheat protection, shock proof
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy remote control
|Costly when compared to other similar electric blankets
|Overheat protection, shock proof
|Waterproof, LED indicator
|Built-in thermal cut-offs
An excellent blanket and bed warmer is the ERNP double temperature electric blanket. The left and right side temperature zones can be independently controlled. The fact that this electric blanket has a remote control is one of its standout qualities. The nine-gear temperature regulation makes it simple to regulate the temperature of your bed. With a 12-hour timing system, it has an advanced double zone temperature regulation. As a result, adjusting is not required repeatedly. Complete safety is guaranteed by the triple protection and double helix heating wire.
Specifications
Brand: ERNP
Material: Flannel super-soft fabric
Size: 150 cms x 180 cms
Features: triple protection, nine gear temperature settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb safety features
|A bit expensive
|Left and right side separate temperature control
|Handy remote control
The 60 Watt electric blanket and double bed warmer from ARCOVA HOME is a product. The controller has a single setting for off, low, and high. Polyester is extremely durable because of its high quality construction. It won't keep sliding off and is machine washable. It lives longer because of the additional layer's protection against dust. Heat pillars and radiators would no longer be necessary, which would reduce the humidity in the room and harm your respiratory system in addition to raising your electricity bill. Additionally beneficial to elderly individuals, people with arthritis, and people who experience backaches.
Specifications
Brand: ARCOVA HOME
Material: Polyester
Size: 152 cms x 152 cms
Features: handy remote control
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock proof, overheating protection
|May take some time to heat
|Fire resistant
|Auto cut-off feature
|Product
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
|Expressions Polar Fabric Electric Bed Warmer
|Expressions Electric Polyester Bed Warmer
|Expressions Single Bed Size Electric Electric Blanket
|Utopia Electric Blanket and Bed Warmer
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket
|ERNP Electric Blanket
|Odessey Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket
|ERNP Double Heated Electric Blanket
|ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer
|Size
|150 cms x 160 cms
|150 cms x 80 cms
|40 cms x 40 cms
|40 cms x 40 cms
|76 cms x 152 cms
|152.4 cms x 78.7 cms
|127 cms x 152.4 cms
|150 cms x 150 cms
|150 cms x 180 cms
|152 cms x 152 cms
|Material
|Polyester & Polyester Blend
|Polar fabric
|Polyester
|Polar fabric
|Polyester
|Merino Wool and wool blend
|Flannel super-soft fabric
|Polyester
|Flannel super-soft fabric
|Polyester
|Power/Voltage
|140 W
|70 W
|220V-230V
|220V-230V
|220V-230V
|75 W
|100 W
|150 W
|150 W
|60 W
The Expressions Polar Fabric 70 W Electric Bed Warmer offers complete value for money if you are shopping for an electric heater. The three heat settings along with the overheat protection and dual safety feature make this electric blanket worth every penny spent. So, grab the best electric blanket for winter.
The ERNP Double Heated Electric Blanket is the overall best electric blanket. It has advanced wiring and safety features that make it extra safe and sound. The nine-gear temperature settings and 12 hours shut off feature make it a must have electric blanket that makes your bed warm and comforting. All these features make it the overall best electric blanket for winter.
Microfiber, a type of polyester, or acrylic make up the majority of electric blankets. In our studies, we discovered that although consumers preferred the softness of microfiber over acrylic, they frequently felt the wiring through the microfiber fabrics, unlike the acrylic blankets. Choose whether you want an electric blanket to curl up with on the couch or one that will cover your entire bed before purchasing.
Make sure the electric blanket includes a sensor that will automatically disconnect the power if it starts to overheat in order to avoid mishaps. It should also provide protection against water ingress and shock. Choose the option with the highest energy efficiency ratings. When compared on all these aspects, the best electric blanket for winter from this list is RNP Double Heated Electric Blanket.
|Product
|Price
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
|Rs. 2,849
|Expressions Polar Fabric Electric Bed Warmer
|Rs. 1,899
|Expressions Polyester Electric Bed Warmer
|Rs. 2,184
|Expressions Single Bed Size Electric Electric Blanket
|Rs. 1,804
|Utopia Electric Blanket and Bed Warmer
|Rs. 1,099
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket
|Rs. 1,599
|ERNP Electric Blanket
|Rs. 13,553
|Odessey Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket
|Rs. 3,150
|ERNP Double Heated Electric Blanket
|Rs. 8,814
|ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer
|Rs. 1,699
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase
The possibility of overheating when using an electric blanket exists. Therefore, avoid using an electric blanket on a baby or a person who is immobile. Therefore, a layer of electric blanket should be placed between the mattress and the bed sheet. In order to prevent unanticipated events, the electric blanket should also have an auto-cut option.
Electric blankets typically use very little electricity since they distribute heat through built-in cables. They use less energy than a heater for a room. Before purchasing, check out the electricity consumption and the duration for which it will be used.
If correctly used, electric blankets have a ten-year lifespan. Checking for burn scars, water damage, and any exposed wires is crucial. Replace your electric blanket immediately if you notice any of these because the securer you keep them, the longer it will work.
. In order to heat the blanket, heated blankets must be plugged into an outlet or powered by a battery pack. Between the layers of the blanket's fabric, they have insulated wires that are firmly fixed. These keep you warm throughout the time.
To ensure everyone's safety, you absolutely must adhere to all of the care and use directions provided in your electric blanket's manual. Avoid rolling up your electric blanket into a ball, which can lead to hot spots or harm the wires. Instead, keep it evenly spread out.