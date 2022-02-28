Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Selfie sticks in today's day and age are must in capturing beautiful memories

Want a perfect group selfie without cropping someone from the picture? Then take to selfie sticks.  
With the help of a selfie stick, you can click great pictures with help.(Pexels)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

In this day and age, there is hardly anyone who doesn't like to take selfies or be a part of selfies. We all do. However, most of us often struggle when taking group selfies or when wanting to capture a scenic view in the background. Therefore, selfie sticks. This popular mobile accessory allows us to capture stunning panoramic views comfortably and without taking anyone's help. Amazon has a host of selfie sticks from different brands available on its platform. We have shortlisted our top picks for you in our list below. All our picks are compact in design and lightweight. They can be your trusted companions on your solo or group trips and help you in capturing memories.

Prices of selfie sticks at a glance:

ProductsPrice in India
Spgien Velo S530 Wired Selfie Stick - Black 899.00
Kimloo 1288 Selfie Monopod Stick  579.00
Inditradition Selfie Stick 599.00
King Shine Compact Pocket Size Selfie Stick  229.00

These are supremely easy to use and some of them even come with a detachable Bluetooth remote to make the experience more user-friendly. You can adjust the size and angle of the stick as per your requirements too. Keen to buy one of these? Then scroll down right away and take your pick. 

This selfie stick is compact in design and portable. Its lightweight body is made of aluminum alloy and comes with a wrist strap to make it user-friendly. It is compatible with all devices and the camera angle can be adjusted up to 270 degrees. It is available in black colour.

This selfie stick can extend up to 1.25 meters and is made of superior aluminum alloy material. It is both sturdy and durable and can be rotated up to 360 degrees, making it user-friendly. Digital cameras too are compatible with this stick besides smartphones. Besides, it comes with a detachable Bluetooth clicker remote.

This selfie stick is made of high-quality material and is both durable and lightweight. It comes with a detachable Bluetooth remote control, allowing users more convenience while clicking selfies. It is compatible with all smartphones, camcorders and digital cameras. Also, it supports multi-functional remote control features. For instance, you can set times and even manage zoom feature. It is expandable from 33.5 cm to 113.5 cm. 

This selfie stick has a matt finish and looks super elegant. It comes with a non-slip silicone handle and can be extended up to 31.5 inches. It has a compact size and can be fit into a pocket. You can plug this stick into the jack of your smartphone to take beautiful pictures. Besides, this stick can be rotated up to 270 degrees to take pictures comfortably.

