Seven best activity trackers you can buy today

Summary: The market is flooded with a wide variety of activity trackers. Selecting the best activity trackers that suit your requirements can be quite tricky. Here is a list of the best activity trackers to consider.

An activity tracker is a great way to monitor crucial health parameters like heart rate, sleep patterns, oxygen levels etc.

With the world inching slowly towards more conscious choices and an active lifestyle, activity tracking is not just for athletes anymore. With modern technology, you can have a wide range of health statistics about your body at your fingertips. Choosing one of the best activity trackers is an extremely personal choice. Unlike other gadgets, you wear an activity tracker all the time. While most people may have similar health goals, everybody's needs are highly personal and individual. The best activity trackers that might work for you may not work the same for someone else, making it tricky to buy one. Don't worry. Here, we walk you through some of the best activity trackers available out there that will surely fit your bill. But first, here is a list of things to consider when buying an activity tracker: type of exercise, wearability, specific functions, charging options, compatibility with other devices and cost. From this list of the best activity trackers, select the one that checks all your boxes! 1. Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch The Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch is an excellent fit for you if you have an active lifestyle. With over 110 workout modes, this activity tracker scores high among the best activity trackers for its decently sized AMOLED display, and good battery life. Specifications: Charging: Magnetic charging Activity Tracking: Over 110 workout modes Screen Type: Touchscreen Compatibility: Compatible with smartphones Technology: LifeQ health algorithm Display: AMOLED display Additional Features: Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Pros Cons 14-day average battery life Average strap quality Continuous SpO2 tracking Tracks activity even when sitting idle Constant heart rate monitoring Women's menstrual health tracking

2. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker With a 24x7 heart rate tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker tracks your calories efficiently. Not just that; with its water resistance feature of up to 50 m, it is also swimming-proof, making it one of the best activity trackers. Another notable feature of this tracker is that it tracks your sleep—light, deep, and REM—to give you a sleep score so that you may understand the quality of your sleep. Specifications: Battery Life: 10 days Activity Tracking: Over 20 exercise modes Water resistance depth: 50 meters Maximum operating altitude: 28,000 ft Weight: 30 g Additional Features: Sleep tracking, Heart rate monitoring

Pros Cons Light weight Short warranty period Accurate sleep tracking Small screen size Uses high-quality plastic

3. MI Smart Band 5 One of the best activity trackers in the affordable segment, the MI Smart Band 5 offers several features. From a touchscreen AMOLED display to a 2-week battery life, this activity tracker is one of the best options on this list. It boasts 11 exercise modes, including yoga, rowing, skipping, and more. It also tracks sleep and heart rate 24x7, in addition to your menstrual cycle. Specifications: Display: Full touch AMOLED Battery Capacity: 125 mAh Charging: Magnetic charging Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE version Activity Tracking: 11 professional sports modes Additional Features: Water resistant, menstrual cycle tracking, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring

Pros Cons Accurate sleep tracking Slow charging Excellent and easy to use UI Short battery life

4. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker is one of the best activity trackers if you prefer outdoor workouts. The Fitbit app displays a workout intensity map that shows your heart rate changes along the route. The activity tracker also tracks your sleep and generates a sleep score so you can assess your sleep quality. The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of up to 7 days which may go down to 5 hours when using the built-in GPS. In addition to that, it also tracks your heart rate 24x7 to measure your calories accurately. Specifications: GPS: Built-in to track outdoor activities Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth Battery Life: 7 days; or up to 5 hours when using built-in GPS Additional Features: Heart rate Tracking

Pros Cons High accuracy Not very durable Very comfortable for daily use Great battery life

5. Sonata Gold S6 6 The Sonata Gold S6 6 is a minimalist activity tracker that is compatible with smartphones and accurately tracks sleep, heart rate, and calories. With its multi-sport mode, it can record the duration of activity and calories burnt while running and skipping. However, this activity tracker works only after connecting it with the related fitness band application, which must be downloaded from the Play Store. Since the activity tracker is not waterproof, it cannot be used while swimming. Specifications: Connectivity: Professional Bluetooth RF signal and a custom algorithm Activity Tracking: Multi-sport mode Weight: 100 g Average Battery Life: 5 days Additional Features: Step Counter,‎ Sleep Monitor, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons Reasonably priced Short battery life Accurate tracking Not waterproof Good fit

6. Fastrack Reflex VOX The Fastrack Reflex VOX offers many facilities besides activity tracking. One such striking feature is the built-in voice assistant, Alexa, with which you can set reminders, alarms, and more. This tracker also has a large display of 1.69" as compared to the other options and offers over 100 watch display options so you can have something new every day. Specifications: Display: 1.69" HD Display Average Battery Life: 10 days Activity Modes: Over 10 sports modes Water Resistance: 5 ATM Water resistance level, 50m depth Voice Assistance: Built-in Alexa Watch Faces (UI): Over 100 watch faces options to select from Weight: 90 g Additional Features: Sleep tracking, Menstrual Tracker, 24 X7 Heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen Level Tracking

Pros Cons Built-in voice assistant - Alexa Big dial Changeable straps Expensive Premium quality product

7. GOQii Smart Vital Plus The GOQii Smart Vital Plus comes in its own ecosystem, wherein you can track your health and activity data on the GOQii app on your smartphone. With a 1.57" touchscreen display, you can check your vitals with a touch. Besides the 18 workout modes, which include walking, cycling, workout, badminton, basketball, and more, you can also track your SpO2 levels, blood pressure, body temperature, and heart rate. Specifications: Display: 1.57’’ Display Activity Modes: 18 exercise modes Watch Faces(UI): Options from cloud-based watch faces can be customised as per preference Smart Notifications: Yes, receive notifications of calls, texts, social media, and sedentary alerts Water Resistance: yes, also resistant to dust, spills, and rain Average Battery Life: 7 days Stand-by battery Life: 14 days Additional Features: 24x7 monitoring of SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, and Body Temperature

Pros Cons Good quality Inaccurate body temperature monitoring Reasonably priced given the features Exceptional display

Price of activity trackers at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch ₹ 5,999 Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ₹ 7,999 MI Smart Band 5 ₹ 2,999 Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker ₹ 16,643 Sonata Gold S6 6 ₹ 4,999 Fastrack Reflex VOX ₹ 6,995 GOQii Smart Vital Plus ₹ 6,499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch Long Battery life of 14 days Over 110 workout modes Constant SpO2 Tracking Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Water Resistant up to 50m Light Weight Accurate Readings MI Smart Band 5 Long Battery Life of 2 weeks Reasonably Priced Women's Menstrual Cycle Tracking Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker Workout Intensity Map Sleep Tracking Built-in GPS Sonata Gold S6 6 Multi-sports mode Reasonably priced Sleep Monitoring Fastrack Reflex VOX Built-in Voice Assistant - Alexa Over 100 watch faces options to select from Sleep Tracking GOQii Smart Vital Plus Constant BP, heart rate, SpO2, and body temperature monitoring Reasonably priced Several Options of cloud-based watch faces

Best value for money While all options in the list of the best activity trackers are suitable, the Fastrack Reflex VOX is the most striking tracker. Not only is it reasonably priced at ₹6,995, given the variety of features it offers, but it is also an established and reliable brand. With a large display, brilliant UI, voice assistance, water resistance, long battery life, and excellent features, it sets a benchmark in the list of budget activity trackers. Best overall product The Redmi Smart Band Pro Sportswatch is an excellent pick if you are browsing for the best activity trackers. With its sleek design and long battery life, you can wear it comfortably all day and won't need to charge it repeatedly. Besides that, it offers over 110 workout modes. So, irrespective of the activity you engage in regularly, this tracker will surely be tuned to track it. To ensure that you remain healthy and fit, it also constantly tracks your blood oxygen levels. How to find the perfect activity tracker? Activity trackers are an effective way to help you sleep better, move more, and even improve your health overall. Since it is one gadget that you will wear at all times, selecting one among the best activity trackers is a personal choice. Before you find the perfect activity tracker, bear in mind that every individual's health and fitness goals are different and those have a bearing on which tracker you select. Here's how to pick the right activity tracker for you: First, determine the purpose for why you need an activity tracker. Is your purpose to lose weight, improve your sleep cycle, or increase movement and activity? Remember, an activity tracker will only motivate you when your goal is clear. Understand the specifications and the important metrics that you want to keep a track of. For instance, you could be someone who needs to regularly monitor their blood pressure or blood oxygen level when engaged in an activity. Next, determine whether you need to track your health or intense training. If your focus is health, you need an activity tracker that measures your vital stats and also your menstrual cycles if you are a woman. Otherwise, you need a tracker that is more suited to rigorous movements and outdoors. The size, thickness, and weight are very crucial when picking once since you will ideally wear the tracker at all times, even while sleeping.

