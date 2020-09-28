Six best Samsung tablets: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 10, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: Looking for a budget tablet? Look no further! We've gathered the widely preferred tablets here!

Samsung tablets ensure you get a durable product at a reasonable price.

Are you planning to buy a tablet? A tablet will help you make and view presentations quickly, participate in video conferences in a single touch around the globe, read e-books, watch movies smoothly, exchange images quickly, etc. Tablets are similar to mobile operating systems. But in contrast with laptops, they are typically intended to be used as a desktop. Instead of using the mouse, touchpad, and keyboard seen on more giant computers, movements made with a finger or digital pen (stylus) control the touchscreen display. Every time Samsung Electronics expands its variety of tablets, i.e. it introduces new products from time to time. The market for tablets is still expanding. Consumers are searching for gadgets that can keep up with their creative and active lifestyles, whether for learning remotely, communicating with friends, or taking in personal entertainment. 1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite On May 27, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet was introduced. The Tablet has an 8.70-inch touchscreen display with a 1340x800 pixel resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) octa-core CPU running at 1.8 GHz. It has 3 GB of RAM installed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity options. The Tablet has a compass/magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer. Specification Dimension: 212.5 x 124.7 x 8 mm ; 366 g Display: TFT LCD Chipset: Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T (12 nm) RAM: 3 GB Rear Camera: ‎8 MP, AF. Front Camera: 2 MP. Battery: Li-Po 5100 Non-removable, mAh battery. Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, wireless access point. Bluetooth: 5.0 A2DP, LE. Operating System: Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1. Sensors: Accelerometer, Compass.

Pros Cons Custom One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system. No fingerprint scanner. Heavy-duty battery. 5G not supported. 15W fast charging. Average camera performance 8.7-inches tall display. No water or dust resistance Custom One UI 3.1 based on Android The heating problem may appear in heavy use.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE The Galaxy Tab A7 LTE is a powerful tablet. Its sleek, nearly frameless metal design in the three shades of dark grey, silver, and gold captures everyone's attention with its symmetrical form and shallow 7 mm depth. The Galaxy Tab A7 LTE hardware and software are integrated with the robust security platform Samsung Knox, which can defend your private information from threats and intrusions on several levels. Additionally, you can anticipate vibrant, bright, and clear photographs thanks to the 8 MP primary camera. Specification: Dimension: 247.6 mm x 157.4 mm x 7 mm; 477 grams. Display: TFT Chipset: Octa-core (2 GHz, Quad Core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) Snapdragon 662 RAM: 3 GB Rear Camera: 8 MP Front Camera: 5MP Battery: 7040 mAh Connectivity: Mass storage device, USB charging Operating System: Android v10 (Q) Sensors: Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Pros Cons Excellent battery life. 5G not supported. Decent Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system. Average camera performance

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 On September 28, 2020, the A7 Tablet from Samsung was introduced. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core CPU drives it. It has 3 GB of RAM installed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by a 7040 mAh nonremovable battery and runs Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 weighs 476 grams and has dimensions of 157.40 x 247.60 x 7.00mm. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The Tablet has a gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. It was introduced in shades of Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver. Specifications It weighs 496 grams and measures (9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 in) Display: IPS LCD Display Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) RAM: 3 GB Rear Camera: Single-camera setup of 5MP. Front Camera: – Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 7040 mAh Connectivity: Operating System: One UI 2.5 (Android 10) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass.

Pros Cons Value for money tablet. Less RAM-ROM combination (3GB-32GB looks less in 2020 standards). Good battery backup. Camera quality is poor. Decent Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system. Underwhelming performance. Vibrant as well as colorful display. Minor lag with demanding mobile games. USB-C charging. Processor and RAM are limited. Excellent battery life. Screen is a little dim.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite In April 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet was introduced. The Tablet features a 10.40-inch touchscreen display with a 2000 × 1200 pixels resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.7 GHz. It includes 4 GB of RAM. The rear camera on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has 8 megapixels. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Nonremovable 7040mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's Android ten operating system. It was presented in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes 64GB of expandable internal storage via a microSD card, One UI 2.0, and an Android ten operating system. The Tablet is equipped with a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer. Specification Dimension: (9.63 x 6.07 x 0.28 in) ; 467 g Display: TFT LCD Chipset: Exynos 9611 (10nm) RAM: 4 GB Rear Camera: 8 MP (wide) Front Camera: 5 MP Battery: Li-Po 7040 mAh, non-removable Connectivity: Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot capabilities. Operating System: Android 10, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.0. Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, gyro.

Pros Cons Clean software. Weak processor. Bundled S Pen stylus. Charges slowly Good battery life. Clean software.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE On May 25, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet was introduced. The Tablet has a 12.40-inch touchscreen display with a 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE's rear features an 8-megapixel camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The octa-core Snapdragon 750 G SoC powering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a CPU. It has 4 GB of RAM built-in. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity options. The Tablet has a gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and compass/magnetometer as sensors. Its debut colors were Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver. It also supports the S Pen pen from the business, boasts a vivid 12.4-inch display, and even lets you add a 5G connection for a small fee. Specification Dimension: (11.21 x 7.28 x 0.25 in) ; 608 g Display: TFT LCD Wi-Fi model of the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset; the 5G model is the Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) chipset. RAM: 8 GB Rear Camera: 8 MP Front Camera: 5 MP Battery: Li-Po 10090 mAh, non-removable. Operating System: Android 11, One UI 3.1.1 Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, gyro (5G model only)

Pros Cons Adapts well to work or play Heavy in terms of weight. Bundled S Pen stylus. Sluggish face recognition Very good build quality No fingerprint sensor. Works well with other Samsung products. Display isn't up to snuff with competitors. Strong software upgrade policy. Mediocre performance. Very good build quality. Works well with other Samsung products. Strong software upgrade policy.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 On January 13, 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet was introduced. The Tablet has a 10.50-inch touchscreen display with a 1,920x1,200 pixel resolution. A Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's octa-core CPU provides processing capability. In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. It has 3 GB of RAM installed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 weighs 508.00 grams and has dimensions of 246.80 x 161.90 x 6.90mm. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a 7040 mAh nonremovable battery and runs Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy One UI, an Android 11-based operating system, runs on the Tab A8's expandable 32 GB of internal storage, which is expandable by microSD card. It was offered in hues of Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold. Specification: Dimension: (9.72 x 6.37 x 0.27 in) ; 508 g Display: TFT LCD Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T618 (12 nm) RAM: 2/4 GB Rear Camera: 8 MP Front Camera: 5 MP Battery: Li-Po 7040 mAh, non-removable. Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Operating System: Android 11, One UI 3. Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.

Pros Cons Has a body made of sturdy, elegant metal. At higher levels, the speaker has a thin sound Possesses a specific MicroSD card slot. Cameras are not one of my strengths. It demonstrates excellent performance for gaming and other productive work. It comes with a sluggish charger. It supports 15W rapid charging, which can power your device for a day. At higher levels, the speaker has a thin sound Has a body made of sturdy, elegant metal.

Price of Samsung tablets at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Rs. 13,798 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE Rs. 18,500 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Rs. 18,500 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Rs. 24,500 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Rs. 39,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Rs. 24, 990

Best value for money product - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent value-for-money product. It comes with a price tag similar to its predecessor, making it more affordable than other tablets. Thus, it is an excellent choice for consumers who wish to use their tablets as a second screen or spend less on them. It has a 10.5 inches screen with a resolution of 2k pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10, making it ideal for viewing videos and playing games. As a result of HDR10 certification, you can enjoy improved picture quality when watching movies or playing games on this device. The tab comes with a metal body, which gives the device an elegant and premium appearance. It also has a fingerprint scanner built into the home button on the front panel, allowing users to access their apps without touching anything else on the device. The power button is located near the back panel, while there are volume controls on either side of the device so that users can adjust these quickly whenever they need them without having to reach them. Best overall product - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE When it comes to tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a great choice. This is because it has a lot of good things that make it stand out from other tablets. First and foremost, this product has a fantastic display that you will love to look at. Second, this tablet has a speedy processor that makes it easy to use. Third, this tablet has a lot of memory to store all your favorite apps and files without any problem. Finally, this tablet is also slim and lightweight, so you will have no problems carrying it around wherever you go! Overall, this product is one of the best ones out there today because it has a ton of features that make using it easier than ever before!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.