Sleep comfortably on winter nights with these soft electric blankets under ₹ 3,000

Published on Nov 05, 2022





Best electric blankets under ₹ 3,000

Winter is upon us, and if you are looking for blankets to sleep warm, we suggest you buy electric blankets to enjoy a sheer comfortable slumber on chilled winter nights. Electric blankets heat your bed and couch to help you beat the chilly weather. These are made with breathable fabric and are comfortable to use. You can also use bed warmers to relieve your joint pain. Most electric blankets have multiple heat settings so that you can adjust the heat levels for comfort. You get various colour options and sizes for single and double beds. So let us walk you through the affordable and softest electric blankets available in India. The softest electric blankets under ₹3,000 listed below are made of high-grade materials and offer the utmost comfort. Don't miss the chance to buy one today! 1. Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer Are you looking for a soft and lightweight electric blanket? The Utopia Electric Bed Warmer is your perfect companion for winter nights. It comes with two heat settings – low and high. Plus, it feels comfortable as an under blanket. The material is breathable and durable, and the bed warmer will last long if used moderately. The cherry on top is the foot pocket to keep the temperature controller. Specifications Material : Polyester

Available sizes : Single and double bed

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Grey, white, brown, Pink, Maroon, Gold, Rust, Green, and Blue

Special feature : Quick heating, auto shut down

Pros Cons Dedicated foot pocket Only two heat options Switchable heat control Available in multiple colours Lightweight Saves energy

2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is the best electric blanket with dual control features. Two people can operate the same blanket at different temperatures per their comfort levels. It has a soft and breathable material that helps you sleep comfortably. It also helps in reducing muscle aches and joint pain. Plus, it consumes much less power than a heater. Specifications Material : Polyester and polyester blend

Available sizes : Single and double bed

Heat settings : Three

Colours : Skin Brown, Rust, Blue, and Purple

Unique feature : Twelve hours auto shut off, shock-proof

Pros Cons Long power and controller cords Customer service is not reliable Dual safety features Low-wattage technology Multiple colour options Relieves back pain

3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket What is better than wool to keep you warm in chilly weather? The Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket is made with heavy-duty wool to protect you from freezing weather. It comes with four heat settings and two controllers for a double bed. The blanket is designed to be shock-proof, ensuring your family's safety. Specifications Material : Wool and wool blend

Available sizes : Single and double bed

Heat settings : Four

Colours : Camel, Blue, and Maroon

Special feature : Shock-proof, corded, heavy-duty wool

Pros Cons Overheat protection It takes time to heat up fully Shock-proof Consumes less power Four heat settings

4. Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer The Warmland Electric Bed Warmer is proudly made in India. It has two heat settings and is available for single and double bed sizes. It is made with high-quality polyester, which makes the electric blanket fire-resistant and durable. You can control the heat settings with a remote as needed. You can also use the blanket to ease stiffness and relieve your sore body. Specifications Material : Polyester

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Green, Blue, Brown, Red, and Coffee

Special feature : Breathable fabric

Pros Cons Fast heat sensor Only two heat settings Five years replacement warranty Shock-proof Waterproof

5. Odessey Products Electric Blanket The Odessey Electric Blanket is designed to save 95% of electricity, making it an environment-friendly option. The Teflon-coated wiring ensures the blanket is not overheated. It helps ease arthritis and other joint pain. It is made with wool, and doctors recommend using it during cold weather. Specifications Material : Wool

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Three

Colours : Multicolour

Special feature : Overheat protection

Pros Cons Teflon coated wiring The heating time is longer One-year warranty WHO-GMP certified Shock-proof Waterproof

6. Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer The bed warmer by Bhaven Creations is one of the most affordable electric blankets available online. It has an auto-cut feature that prevents the blanket from overheating. It comes with two remote controllers for a double bed so you both can adjust the temperature as per your comfort. The blanket is made with high-quality material and is durable. Specifications Material : Polyester

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Blue, Green, Brown, Maroon, and Rust

Special feature : Two temperature controllers

Pros Cons Autocut for overheating Only two heat settings Shock-proof Waterproof Two controllers

7. GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controllers The GoHome electric blanket is suitable for people living in chilly weather. It provides warmth to let you sleep comfortably. The blanket is made with high-quality fabric, making it safe for children as well. It has two heat settings and two controllers for a double bed to adjust heat as needed. Specifications Material : ‎Polyester

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Red, Green, and Brown

Special features : Overheat protection and handy controller

Pros Cons Heat Autocut Only two heat settings Fire resistant Waterproof Shock-proof Handy controller

8. Home Elite Bed Warmer The Home Elite Bed Warmer is made with Microfibre making it the softest electric blanket. It has two heat settings to adjust the temperature to sleep comfortably. The heat is spread evenly on the blanket, which acts as heat therapy to relax sore and strained muscles. The high-quality material makes it durable. Specifications Material : Microfibre

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Brown, Orange, Red, and Blue

Special feature : Double safety feature

Pros Cons Microfibre material Only two heat settings Double safety feature One year warranty Saves energy

9. Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer The Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer provides even heat, making it suitable for people with muscle and joint pain. It is made with high-quality polyester, which ensures durability and longevity. It is available in multiple colour options and offers comfortable sleep in cold winter. Specifications Material : Polyester

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Blue, Brown, Red, and Green

Special feature : Overheat protection

Pros Cons Five-year repair or replacement warranty Only two heat options Autocut function Shock-proof Waterproof Fire resistant

10. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket The ARCOVA Electric Blanket is your best companion for chilly weather. It provides sufficient heat to protect you from cold and let you sleep comfortably. It also has two controllers for a double bed so each partner can adjust the heat setting as needed. The auto-cut function ensures the blanket is not overheated during the night. Specifications Material : Polyester

Available sizes : Single and double

Heat settings : Two

Colours : Green, Brown, Maroon, Rust, and Blue

Special feature : Two temperature controllers

Pros Cons Shock-proof Only two heat options Fire resistant Overheat protection Two controllers

Three best features of electric blankets

Name Best Features Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer Multiple colour options Auto shutdown Quick heating Expressions Electric Bed Warmer 12-hour auto shut off Three heat options Shock-proof Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket Four heat settings Overheat protection Made with Wool Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer Breathable fabric Five-year warranty Fire-resistant Odessey Products Electric Blanket Three heat settings Teflon-coated wiring Made with wool Bhaven Creations Bed Warmer Overheat protection Soft fabric Shock-proof GoHome Electric Blanket Auto-cut heat Fire resistant High-quality fabric Home Elite Bed Warmer Double safety feature Microfibre material Fire-resistant Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer Auto-cut function Durable Five-year warranty ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket High-quality polyester Auto-cut function Shock-proof

Best value for money electric blanket The Utopia Electric Blanket offers the best value for money. It has switchable heat options and is easy to operate. It is available in multiple colours to suit your bedroom aesthetics. The Utopia bed warmer has the softest and most lightweight material. It is one of the most affordable electric blankets. The overall best electric blanket The Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is the best electric blanket. It shuts down automatically after 12 hours, even if you forget to switch it off. Plus, it has an overheat protection feature to ensure the temperature remains comfortable throughout the night. The cherry on top is that it has multiple heat settings. All the characteristics together make it the best bed warmer. How to find the perfect electric blanket? Here are the three points to consider while buying the best electric blanket. Size: Do you need a single bed or double bed size blanket? All the blankets mentioned above are available in both sizes. Safety feature: You will probably sleep on the bed warmer the whole night. It must be shock-proof. Also, if you have children at home, the electric blanket should have more safety features like waterproof, fire-resistant, easy-to-use controllers etc. Dual temperature control: It helps adjust the temperature per each individual's comfort. It is helpful as everyone needs different warmth.

S.No. Product Price 1. Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer ₹ 1,799 2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer ₹ 2,999 3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket ₹ 1,599 4. Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer ₹ 1699 5. Odessey Products Electric Blanket ₹ 1,770 6. Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer ₹ 1,699 7. GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controller ₹ 1,699 8. Home Elite Bed Warmer ₹ 899 9. Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer ₹ 949 10. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket ₹ 1,699

