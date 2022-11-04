Sleep comfortably on winter nights with these soft electric blankets under 3,000

Summary:
Winter is upon us, and if you are looking for blankets to sleep warm, we suggest you buy electric blankets to enjoy a sheer comfortable slumber on chilled winter nights.
Electric blankets heat your bed and couch to help you beat the chilly weather. These are made with breathable fabric and are comfortable to use. You can also use bed warmers to relieve your joint pain. Most electric blankets have multiple heat settings so that you can adjust the heat levels for comfort. You get various colour options and sizes for single and double beds. So let us walk you through the affordable and softest electric blankets available in India.
The softest electric blankets under ₹3,000 listed below are made of high-grade materials and offer the utmost comfort. Don't miss the chance to buy one today!
1. Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer
Are you looking for a soft and lightweight electric blanket? The Utopia Electric Bed Warmer is your perfect companion for winter nights. It comes with two heat settings – low and high. Plus, it feels comfortable as an under blanket. The material is breathable and durable, and the bed warmer will last long if used moderately. The cherry on top is the foot pocket to keep the temperature controller.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated foot pocket
|Only two heat options
|Switchable heat control
|Available in multiple colours
|Lightweight
|Saves energy
2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is the best electric blanket with dual control features. Two people can operate the same blanket at different temperatures per their comfort levels. It has a soft and breathable material that helps you sleep comfortably. It also helps in reducing muscle aches and joint pain. Plus, it consumes much less power than a heater.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long power and controller cords
|Customer service is not reliable
|Dual safety features
|Low-wattage technology
|Multiple colour options
|Relieves back pain
3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket
What is better than wool to keep you warm in chilly weather? The Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket is made with heavy-duty wool to protect you from freezing weather. It comes with four heat settings and two controllers for a double bed. The blanket is designed to be shock-proof, ensuring your family's safety.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Overheat protection
|It takes time to heat up fully
|Shock-proof
|Consumes less power
|Four heat settings
4. Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer
The Warmland Electric Bed Warmer is proudly made in India. It has two heat settings and is available for single and double bed sizes. It is made with high-quality polyester, which makes the electric blanket fire-resistant and durable. You can control the heat settings with a remote as needed. You can also use the blanket to ease stiffness and relieve your sore body.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast heat sensor
|Only two heat settings
|Five years replacement warranty
|Shock-proof
|Waterproof
5. Odessey Products Electric Blanket
The Odessey Electric Blanket is designed to save 95% of electricity, making it an environment-friendly option. The Teflon-coated wiring ensures the blanket is not overheated. It helps ease arthritis and other joint pain. It is made with wool, and doctors recommend using it during cold weather.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Teflon coated wiring
|The heating time is longer
|One-year warranty
|WHO-GMP certified
|Shock-proof
|Waterproof
6. Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer
The bed warmer by Bhaven Creations is one of the most affordable electric blankets available online. It has an auto-cut feature that prevents the blanket from overheating. It comes with two remote controllers for a double bed so you both can adjust the temperature as per your comfort. The blanket is made with high-quality material and is durable.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Autocut for overheating
|Only two heat settings
|Shock-proof
|Waterproof
|Two controllers
7. GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controllers
The GoHome electric blanket is suitable for people living in chilly weather. It provides warmth to let you sleep comfortably. The blanket is made with high-quality fabric, making it safe for children as well. It has two heat settings and two controllers for a double bed to adjust heat as needed.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Heat Autocut
|Only two heat settings
|Fire resistant
|Waterproof
|Shock-proof
|Handy controller
8. Home Elite Bed Warmer
The Home Elite Bed Warmer is made with Microfibre making it the softest electric blanket. It has two heat settings to adjust the temperature to sleep comfortably. The heat is spread evenly on the blanket, which acts as heat therapy to relax sore and strained muscles. The high-quality material makes it durable.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Microfibre material
|Only two heat settings
|Double safety feature
|One year warranty
|Saves energy
9. Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer
The Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer provides even heat, making it suitable for people with muscle and joint pain. It is made with high-quality polyester, which ensures durability and longevity. It is available in multiple colour options and offers comfortable sleep in cold winter.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Five-year repair or replacement warranty
|Only two heat options
|Autocut function
|Shock-proof
|Waterproof
|Fire resistant
10. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket
The ARCOVA Electric Blanket is your best companion for chilly weather. It provides sufficient heat to protect you from cold and let you sleep comfortably. It also has two controllers for a double bed so each partner can adjust the heat setting as needed. The auto-cut function ensures the blanket is not overheated during the night.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock-proof
|Only two heat options
|Fire resistant
|Overheat protection
|Two controllers
Three best features of electric blankets
|Name
|Best Features
|Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer
|Multiple colour options
|Auto shutdown
|Quick heating
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
|12-hour auto shut off
|Three heat options
|Shock-proof
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket
|Four heat settings
|Overheat protection
|Made with Wool
|Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer
|Breathable fabric
|Five-year warranty
|Fire-resistant
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket
|Three heat settings
|Teflon-coated wiring
|Made with wool
|Bhaven Creations Bed Warmer
|Overheat protection
|Soft fabric
|Shock-proof
|GoHome Electric Blanket
|Auto-cut heat
|Fire resistant
|High-quality fabric
|Home Elite Bed Warmer
|Double safety feature
|Microfibre material
|Fire-resistant
|Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer
|Auto-cut function
|Durable
|Five-year warranty
|ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket
|High-quality polyester
|Auto-cut function
|Shock-proof
The Utopia Electric Blanket offers the best value for money. It has switchable heat options and is easy to operate. It is available in multiple colours to suit your bedroom aesthetics. The Utopia bed warmer has the softest and most lightweight material. It is one of the most affordable electric blankets.
The Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is the best electric blanket. It shuts down automatically after 12 hours, even if you forget to switch it off. Plus, it has an overheat protection feature to ensure the temperature remains comfortable throughout the night. The cherry on top is that it has multiple heat settings. All the characteristics together make it the best bed warmer.
Here are the three points to consider while buying the best electric blanket.
Size: Do you need a single bed or double bed size blanket? All the blankets mentioned above are available in both sizes.
Safety feature: You will probably sleep on the bed warmer the whole night. It must be shock-proof. Also, if you have children at home, the electric blanket should have more safety features like waterproof, fire-resistant, easy-to-use controllers etc.
Dual temperature control: It helps adjust the temperature per each individual's comfort. It is helpful as everyone needs different warmth.
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer
|₹1,799
|2.
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
|₹2,999
|3.
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket
|₹1,599
|4.
|Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer
|₹1699
|5.
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket
|₹1,770
|6.
|Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer
|₹1,699
|7.
|GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controller
|₹1,699
|8.
|Home Elite Bed Warmer
|₹899
|9.
|Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer
|₹949
|10.
|ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket
|₹1,699
"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."
All the electric blankets mentioned in the list are safe and provide the best warmth. But you must always be careful while using them to avoid damage. Follow the safety measures mentioned in the user manual.
The price of electric blankets depends on the size and material. Most electric blankets range between ₹800 to ₹3,500.
Electric blankets have a temperature control remote. Most electric blankets offer different temperature options from two to four, depending on the brand. Double bed electric blankets have dual temperature control, meaning each person can set different temperatures.
The electric blanket takes between five and twenty minutes to get warm. It depends on the temperature setting and the size of the blanket.
Electric blankets with safety features and temperature controls are the best.