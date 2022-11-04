Sign out
Sleep comfortably on winter nights with these soft electric blankets under 3,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:24 IST

Summary:

  • If you are looking for a soft and durable electric blanket under 3,000, look no further. Here is a list of selected electric blankets that help you sleep comfortably during winter nights.

Best electric blankets under 3,000

Winter is upon us, and if you are looking for blankets to sleep warm, we suggest you buy electric blankets to enjoy a sheer comfortable slumber on chilled winter nights.

Electric blankets heat your bed and couch to help you beat the chilly weather. These are made with breathable fabric and are comfortable to use. You can also use bed warmers to relieve your joint pain. Most electric blankets have multiple heat settings so that you can adjust the heat levels for comfort. You get various colour options and sizes for single and double beds. So let us walk you through the affordable and softest electric blankets available in India.

The softest electric blankets under 3,000 listed below are made of high-grade materials and offer the utmost comfort. Don't miss the chance to buy one today!

1. Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer

Are you looking for a soft and lightweight electric blanket? The Utopia Electric Bed Warmer is your perfect companion for winter nights. It comes with two heat settings – low and high. Plus, it feels comfortable as an under blanket. The material is breathable and durable, and the bed warmer will last long if used moderately. The cherry on top is the foot pocket to keep the temperature controller.

Specifications

  • Material : Polyester
  • Available sizes : Single and double bed
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Grey, white, brown, Pink, Maroon, Gold, Rust, Green, and Blue
  • Special feature : Quick heating, auto shut down

ProsCons
Dedicated foot pocketOnly two heat options
Switchable heat control 
Available in multiple colours 
Lightweight 
Saves energy 
Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 152cms) - Polar Fabric - by Arcova Home Q02
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer

Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is the best electric blanket with dual control features. Two people can operate the same blanket at different temperatures per their comfort levels. It has a soft and breathable material that helps you sleep comfortably. It also helps in reducing muscle aches and joint pain. Plus, it consumes much less power than a heater.

Specifications

  • Material : Polyester and polyester blend
  • Available sizes : Single and double bed
  • Heat settings : Three
  • Colours : Skin Brown, Rust, Blue, and Purple
  • Unique feature : Twelve hours auto shut off, shock-proof

ProsCons
Long power and controller cordsCustomer service is not reliable
Dual safety features 
Low-wattage technology 
Multiple colour options 
Relieves back pain 
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - 150cms x 160cms - POLAR01DB
35% off
2,999 4,599
Buy now

3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket

What is better than wool to keep you warm in chilly weather? The Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket is made with heavy-duty wool to protect you from freezing weather. It comes with four heat settings and two controllers for a double bed. The blanket is designed to be shock-proof, ensuring your family's safety.

Specifications

  • Material : Wool and wool blend
  • Available sizes : Single and double bed
  • Heat settings : Four
  • Colours : Camel, Blue, and Maroon
  • Special feature : Shock-proof, corded, heavy-duty wool

ProsCons
Overheat protectionIt takes time to heat up fully
Shock-proof 
Consumes less power 
Four heat settings 
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed. Shock-Proof Heated Blanket with 4 Heat Settings - Blue
20% off
1,599 1,999
Buy now

4. Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer

The Warmland Electric Bed Warmer is proudly made in India. It has two heat settings and is available for single and double bed sizes. It is made with high-quality polyester, which makes the electric blanket fire-resistant and durable. You can control the heat settings with a remote as needed. You can also use the blanket to ease stiffness and relieve your sore body.

Specifications

  • Material : Polyester
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Green, Blue, Brown, Red, and Coffee
  • Special feature : Breathable fabric

ProsCons
Fast heat sensorOnly two heat settings
Five years replacement warranty 
Shock-proof 
Waterproof 
Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer - Green With 5 Year Replacement Warranty
55% off
899 1,999
Buy now

5. Odessey Products Electric Blanket

The Odessey Electric Blanket is designed to save 95% of electricity, making it an environment-friendly option. The Teflon-coated wiring ensures the blanket is not overheated. It helps ease arthritis and other joint pain. It is made with wool, and doctors recommend using it during cold weather.

Specifications

  • Material : Wool
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Three
  • Colours : Multicolour
  • Special feature : Overheat protection

ProsCons
Teflon coated wiringThe heating time is longer
One-year warranty 
WHO-GMP certified 
Shock-proof 
Waterproof 
  
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 75X150 CMS, 1 YRS WARRANTY, WHO-GMP CERTIFIED, Wool, lightweight, Multicolored
41% off
1,770 2,999
Buy now

6. Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer

The bed warmer by Bhaven Creations is one of the most affordable electric blankets available online. It has an auto-cut feature that prevents the blanket from overheating. It comes with two remote controllers for a double bed so you both can adjust the temperature as per your comfort. The blanket is made with high-quality material and is durable.

Specifications

  • Material : Polyester
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Blue, Green, Brown, Maroon, and Rust
  • Special feature : Two temperature controllers

ProsCons
Autocut for overheatingOnly two heat settings
Shock-proof 
Waterproof 
Two controllers 
Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer, Green (60x60 inch)
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

7. GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controllers

The GoHome electric blanket is suitable for people living in chilly weather. It provides warmth to let you sleep comfortably. The blanket is made with high-quality fabric, making it safe for children as well. It has two heat settings and two controllers for a double bed to adjust heat as needed.

Specifications

  • Material : ‎Polyester
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Red, Green, and Brown
  • Special features : Overheat protection and handy controller

ProsCons
Heat Autocut Only two heat settings
Fire resistant 
Waterproof 
Shock-proof 
Handy controller 
GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controller Coral Fleece (150X150Cm)Red
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

8. Home Elite Bed Warmer

The Home Elite Bed Warmer is made with Microfibre making it the softest electric blanket. It has two heat settings to adjust the temperature to sleep comfortably. The heat is spread evenly on the blanket, which acts as heat therapy to relax sore and strained muscles. The high-quality material makes it durable.

Specifications

  • Material : Microfibre
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Brown, Orange, Red, and Blue
  • Special feature : Double safety feature

ProsCons
Microfibre materialOnly two heat settings
Double safety feature 
One year warranty 
Saves energy 
Home Elite Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed (150cms x 80cms)
55% off
899 1,999
Buy now

9. Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer

The Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer provides even heat, making it suitable for people with muscle and joint pain. It is made with high-quality polyester, which ensures durability and longevity. It is available in multiple colour options and offers comfortable sleep in cold winter.

Specifications

  • Material : Polyester
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Blue, Brown, Red, and Green
  • Special feature : Overheat protection

ProsCons
Five-year repair or replacement warrantyOnly two heat options
Autocut function 
Shock-proof 
Waterproof 
Fire resistant 
Cozyland Premium Shock Proof and Heating Electric Single Bed Warmer (Green) (30 x 60) Inch
53% off
949 1,999
Buy now

10. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket

The ARCOVA Electric Blanket is your best companion for chilly weather. It provides sufficient heat to protect you from cold and let you sleep comfortably. It also has two controllers for a double bed so each partner can adjust the heat setting as needed. The auto-cut function ensures the blanket is not overheated during the night.

Specifications

  • Material : Polyester
  • Available sizes : Single and double
  • Heat settings : Two
  • Colours : Green, Brown, Maroon, Rust, and Blue
  • Special feature : Two temperature controllers

ProsCons
Shock-proofOnly two heat options
Fire resistant 
Overheat protection 
Two controllers 
  
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric Blanket ( 60 X 60 Inches, Green )
51% off
1,699 3,499
Buy now

Three best features of electric blankets

NameBest Features
Utopia Bedding Electric Bed WarmerMultiple colour optionsAuto shutdownQuick heating
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer12-hour auto shut offThree heat optionsShock-proof
Warmzzz Wool Electric BlanketFour heat settingsOverheat protectionMade with Wool
Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed WarmerBreathable fabricFive-year warrantyFire-resistant
Odessey Products Electric BlanketThree heat settingsTeflon-coated wiringMade with wool
Bhaven Creations Bed WarmerOverheat protectionSoft fabricShock-proof
GoHome Electric Blanket Auto-cut heatFire resistantHigh-quality fabric
Home Elite Bed WarmerDouble safety featureMicrofibre materialFire-resistant
Cozyland Premium Bed WarmerAuto-cut functionDurableFive-year warranty
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric BlanketHigh-quality polyesterAuto-cut functionShock-proof

Best value for money electric blanket

The Utopia Electric Blanket offers the best value for money. It has switchable heat options and is easy to operate. It is available in multiple colours to suit your bedroom aesthetics. The Utopia bed warmer has the softest and most lightweight material. It is one of the most affordable electric blankets.

The overall best electric blanket

The Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is the best electric blanket. It shuts down automatically after 12 hours, even if you forget to switch it off. Plus, it has an overheat protection feature to ensure the temperature remains comfortable throughout the night. The cherry on top is that it has multiple heat settings. All the characteristics together make it the best bed warmer.

How to find the perfect electric blanket?

Here are the three points to consider while buying the best electric blanket.

Size: Do you need a single bed or double bed size blanket? All the blankets mentioned above are available in both sizes.

Safety feature: You will probably sleep on the bed warmer the whole night. It must be shock-proof. Also, if you have children at home, the electric blanket should have more safety features like waterproof, fire-resistant, easy-to-use controllers etc.

Dual temperature control: It helps adjust the temperature per each individual's comfort. It is helpful as everyone needs different warmth.

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Utopia Bedding Electric Bed Warmer 1,799
2.Expressions Electric Bed Warmer 2,999
3.Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket 1,599
4.Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer 1699
5.Odessey Products Electric Blanket 1,770
6.Bhaven Creations Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer 1,699
7.GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controller 1,699
8.Home Elite Bed Warmer 899
9.Cozyland Premium Bed Warmer 949
10.ARCOVA HOME Polyester Electric Blanket 1,699

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

Frequently asked questions

Q1. Which is the safest electric blanket?

All the electric blankets mentioned in the list are safe and provide the best warmth. But you must always be careful while using them to avoid damage. Follow the safety measures mentioned in the user manual.

Q2. What is the price of an electric blanket in India?

The price of electric blankets depends on the size and material. Most electric blankets range between 800 to 3,500.

Q3. Can you set different temperatures for electric blankets?

Electric blankets have a temperature control remote. Most electric blankets offer different temperature options from two to four, depending on the brand. Double bed electric blankets have dual temperature control, meaning each person can set different temperatures.

 View More
