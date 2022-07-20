Smartwatches under 500 in India: Buying guide

Summary:
A decent smartwatch can play a vital role in improving and maintaining your health and fitness by tracking your heart rate, sleep, and activities. It is important to choose one that provides accurate tracking. If you are purchasing a smartwatch for the first time or are looking for one that is affordable, this list will give you all the necessary details to make the right choice.
Below are the smartwatches under Rs. 500 in India.
1. MARVIK® Smart Watch D116
This MARVIK® smartwatch features a 1.3-inch LED display. This device offers tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.
Although it does not offer a calling feature, it does provide notifications. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.
|Pros
|Cons
|Waterproof
|No calling feature
|Call notifications
|Average build quality
|All-day activity tracking
|Good battery backup
|Compatible with Android & iOS
2. M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof
It features a 1.3-inch LED display. The device offers various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.
It does not offer a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. A smartphone with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is compatible with this waterproof smartwatch.
|Pros
|Cons
|Waterproof
|Average build quality
|Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, heart rate monitoring
|No calling feature
|Compatible with Android & iOS
|Call notifications
3. SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch
This smart band tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes throughout the day. You can review your activity on the device's display or via the app. You can use it for up to two days on a single charge.
It does not support calling, but it does provide notifications.
|Pros
|Cons
|All-day activity tracking
|Trackers are not accurate
|Call notifications
|No calling feature
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
|Average quality
|Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
4. MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch
It has a 1.3-inch LED display. This device offers various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. With one charge, you can run it for up to 15 days.
While it does not provide calling functionality, it does provide notifications. This smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports sleep monitor, distance tracker, blood pressure monitor
|Average battery backup
|Call notifications
|No calling feature
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
|Average quality
|Decent design
5. M iSmart Watch Plus Bluetooth
This smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch LED display. There are tracking options available on this device, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.
It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. You can pair this waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.
|Pros
|Cons
|LED display
|No calling feature
|Waterproof
|Average build quality
|Call notifications
|All-day activity tracking
|Compatible with Android & iOS
6. Melbon MD115 Smart Band
This smart band from Melbon offers a step counter, multi-sport mode, Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor, Calorie Tracker, and auto screen brightness adjustment. It offers up to 8 to 15 days of battery backup.
Although it does not offer a calling feature, it does provide notifications. This waterproof smart band is compatible with android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 or above.
|Pros
|Cons
|Heart rate sensor & sleep monitor
|Average quality
|Waterproof
|No calling feature
|3 months warranty
|Average battery backup
|All-day activity tracking
7. M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth
This smartwatch features a 1.4-inch HD display. Tracking options include steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. It displays these options on its inbuilt display or using an app.
It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. With Bluetooth, this smartwatch works with any smartphone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Daily Activity Tracker
|No calling feature
|It has a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor
|Average quality
|Call notifications
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
8. Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch for men and woman
There is a 1.3-inch LED display on this smartwatch. Tracking options available include steps, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.
It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. An Android 4.4 or iOS 8 and above smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is required to use this waterproof smartwatch.
|Pros
|Cons
|Waterproof
|Average quality
|Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, heart rate monitoring
|Average battery backup
|Call notifications
|No calling feature
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
9. NITADAV Mi SmartWatch
It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. There are tracking options available on this device, such as steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. You can access these options via its inbuilt screen.
There is no calling feature on it, but it does provide notifications. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone.
|Pros
|Cons
|All-day activity tracking
|Average build quality
|Waterproof
|No calling feature
|Call notifications
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
10. ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker
With its all-day activity tracking, you can keep track of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes and review them on its display. There is no calling feature, but it does provide notifications.
|Pros
|Cons
|All-day activity tracking
|No calling feature
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
|Average quality
|Call notifications
|Average battery backup
|Smart Watch
|Price
|MARVIK® Smart Watch D116
|₹499
|M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof
|₹499
|SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch
|₹495
|MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch
|₹599
|Mi Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth
|₹629
|Melbon MD115 Smart Band
|₹597
|M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth
|₹599
|Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch
|₹499
|NITADAV smartwatch ID16 Smart Watch
|₹499
|ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker
|₹419
Best value for money
MorningVale ID116 Plus is the best value-for-money smartwatch under ₹500. This smart watch with a 1.3-inch LED display claims 15 days of battery backup with one charge.. Furthermore, it comes with various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.
Best overall
With its 1.3-inch LED display, the MARVIK Mi Smart Watch D116 is the best in the market. It is claimed to be waterproof and features an activity tracker, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor.
You can run it for up to 15 days on a single charge. It does not offer a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. A smartphone with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is compatible with this smartwatch. It is available for ₹500.
How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹500?
If you are shopping for a smartwatch in this price range, you should know that most of them are from generic brands. Customer reviews and warranty are the most important factors when choosing a smartwatch.
A smartwatch's display determines its usability, so choosing one that meets the quality standards is crucial. You should carefully consider aspects such as communication, compatibility, battery life, and connectivity options.
3 best features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|MARVIK® Smart Watch D116
|1.3-inch LED display
|Waterproof
|All-day activity tracking
|Mi Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof
|1.3-inch LED display
|Waterproof
|Call notifications
|SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch
|Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
|Waterproof
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
|MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch
|Call notifications
|1.3-inch LED display
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
|Mi Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth
|Waterproof
|All-day activity tracking
|Compatible with Android & iOS
|Melbon MD115 Smart Band
|3 Months warranty
|Waterproof
|Heart rate sensor & sleep monitor
|M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth
|1.4 Inch LED display
|Call notifications
|Daily Activity Tracker
|Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch
|Waterproof
|Call notifications
|1.3-inch LED display
|NITADAV smartwatch ID16 Smart Watch
|All-day activity tracking
|Waterproof
|1.3-Inch AMOLED display
|ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker
|Monitors SpO2
|Compatible with Android and iPhone
|All-day activity tracking
1. Is it worth buying smartwatches under 500?
There are mostly generic smartwatches at this price point. The performance may not be stable, or the build quality may be questionable. Always check the warranty and customer reviews when purchasing a smartwatch in this price range.
2. What is the purpose of buying a smartwatch?
The best smartwatches can do many things your smartphone cannot do - monitor your heart rate, sleep, activity, and overall health. They can support you in maintaining and improving your optimal health. You can also listen to music and do other activities without using your phone.
3. Are there any drawbacks to smartwatches under ₹500?
Under ₹500 segments, the biggest disadvantage is their battery backup, tracking accuracy, and reliability. You will wear it every day. Therefore it must have a good backup battery.
4. Is there a waterproof smartwatch under ₹500?
Some smartwatches under ₹500 claim they are waterproof, but not all are IP-rated. Good quality smartwatches are commonly rated IP67 or IP68 and can withstand water splashes, rain, and dust.
5. Are smartwatches compatible with SIM cards?
Some high-end smartwatches are equipped with sim card connectivity. But most budget smartwatches are equipped with Bluetooth and won't support sim cards.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.