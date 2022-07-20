Sign out
Smartwatches under 500 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 21:24 IST

Summary:

A smartwatch under 500 typically tracks steps, distance covered, calories burnt, active minutes, sleep, and heart rate.

Smartwatches dont just tell us the time, they help us manage our lives better.

A decent smartwatch can play a vital role in improving and maintaining your health and fitness by tracking your heart rate, sleep, and activities. It is important to choose one that provides accurate tracking. If you are purchasing a smartwatch for the first time or are looking for one that is affordable, this list will give you all the necessary details to make the right choice.

Below are the smartwatches under Rs. 500 in India.

1. MARVIK® Smart Watch D116

This MARVIK® smartwatch features a 1.3-inch LED display. This device offers tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

Although it does not offer a calling feature, it does provide notifications. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.

  • Price: 499
  • Display: 1.3-inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Distance tracker, activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: 7 Days
  • Water Resistant: Yes

ProsCons
WaterproofNo calling feature
Call notificationsAverage build quality
All-day activity tracking 
Good battery backup 
Compatible with Android & iOS 
MARVIK® Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Smart Watch LED with Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls - Black
50% off
499 999
Buy now

2. M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof

It features a 1.3-inch LED display. The device offers various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

It does not offer a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. A smartphone with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is compatible with this waterproof smartwatch.

  • Price: 499
  • Display: 1.3-inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎USB
  • Features: Activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: 10 Days
  • Water Resistance: Yes

 ProsCons
 WaterproofAverage build quality
 Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, heart rate monitoringNo calling feature
 Compatible with Android & iOS 
 Call notifications 
M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof Bluetooth Smart Watch Fitness Band for Boys, Girls, Men, Women & Kids | Sports Watch for All Smart Phones I Heart Rate and BP Monitor - Black
74% off
499 1,899
Buy now

3. SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch

This smart band tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes throughout the day. You can review your activity on the device's display or via the app. You can use it for up to two days on a single charge.

It does not support calling, but it does provide notifications.

  • Price: 495
  • Display: LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Distance tracker, activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: No Warranty
  • Water Resistance: Yes (IPX7 Rated)

ProsCons
All-day activity trackingTrackers are not accurate
Call notificationsNo calling feature
Compatible with Android and iPhoneAverage quality
Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned 
SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate, Activity Tracker Waterproof Body Functions Like Steps Counter, Calorie Counter, Heart Rate Monitor LED Touchscreen (Black)
75% off
495 1,999
Buy now

4. MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch

It has a 1.3-inch LED display. This device offers various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. With one charge, you can run it for up to 15 days.

While it does not provide calling functionality, it does provide notifications. This smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.

  • Price: 599
  • Display: 1.3-inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎USB
  • Features: Activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: No Warranty
  • Water Resistance: No

ProsCons
Supports sleep monitor, distance tracker, blood pressure monitorAverage battery backup
Call notificationsNo calling feature
Compatible with Android and iPhoneAverage quality
Decent design 
MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch for Men Women and Kids Activity Tracker (Black)
599
Buy now

5. M iSmart Watch Plus Bluetooth

This smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch LED display. There are tracking options available on this device, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. You can pair this waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.

  • Price: 549
  • Display: 1.3-inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Sleep monitor, distance tracker, activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: 10 Days
  • Water Resistance: Yes (IP67 Rating)

 ProsCons
 LED displayNo calling feature
 WaterproofAverage build quality
 Call notifications 
 All-day activity tracking 
 Compatible with Android & iOS 
M i Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth 1.3" LED with Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Continuous Heart Rate Sensor, Full Touch Screen , Daily Activity Tracker, BP Monitor, Android Sports Smart Watch for Mens & Women (Black)
54% off
549 1,199
Buy now

6. Melbon MD115 Smart Band

This smart band from Melbon offers a step counter, multi-sport mode, Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor, Calorie Tracker, and auto screen brightness adjustment. It offers up to 8 to 15 days of battery backup.

Although it does not offer a calling feature, it does provide notifications. This waterproof smart band is compatible with android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 or above.

  • Price: 629
  • Display:1.3-inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Features: ‎Blood pressure monitor, distance tracker, activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: 3 Months
  • Water Resistant: Yes

ProsCons
Heart rate sensor & sleep monitorAverage quality
WaterproofNo calling feature
3 months warrantyAverage battery backup
All-day activity tracking 
Melbon MD115 Smart Band, Activity Tracker Fitness Band, Sleep Monitor, Step Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor, Smartwatch for Men, Women, Kids (Black)
69% off
629 1,999
Buy now

7. M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth

This smartwatch features a 1.4-inch HD display. Tracking options include steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. It displays these options on its inbuilt display or using an app.

It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. With Bluetooth, this smartwatch works with any smartphone.

  • Price: 599
  • Display: 1.4-Inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: 10 Days
  • Water Resistance: No

ProsCons
Daily Activity TrackerNo calling feature
It has a heart rate sensor and sleep monitorAverage quality
Call notifications 
Compatible with Android and iPhone 
M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen Smart Watch with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls
68% off
599 1,899
Buy now

8. Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch for men and woman

There is a 1.3-inch LED display on this smartwatch. Tracking options available include steps, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. An Android 4.4 or iOS 8 and above smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is required to use this waterproof smartwatch.

  • Price: 499
  • Display: 1.3-inch LED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: 10 Days
  • Water Resistant: Yes

 ProsCons
 WaterproofAverage quality
 Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, heart rate monitoringAverage battery backup 
 Call notificationsNo calling feature
 Compatible with Android and iPhone 
M i smart watch D20 - smart watch for men and woman Android Bluetooth with Heart Rate Activity Tracker, Calorie Counter, Blood Pressure, OLED touchscreen Fitness smart watch for kids Boys, Girls, and Women (Black)
71% off
499 1,699
Buy now

9. NITADAV Mi SmartWatch

It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. There are tracking options available on this device, such as steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. You can access these options via its inbuilt screen.

There is no calling feature on it, but it does provide notifications. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone.

  • Price: 499
  • Display: 1.3-inch AMOLED
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Distance tracker, activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitor, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: No Warranty
  • Water Resistance: Yes (5ATM Water Resistant- recognizes swimming mode)

 ProsCons
 All-day activity tracking Average build quality
 WaterproofNo calling feature
 Call notifications 
 Compatible with Android and iPhone 
Mi SmartWatch for Men Women Boys Girls, Touch Screen Bluetooth Smart Watch for Android iOS Phones Wrist Phone Watch with Heart Rate, BP, SpO2 Monitor & All Sports Activity Tracker - Black 16
74% off
499 1,899
Buy now

10. ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker

With its all-day activity tracking, you can keep track of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes and review them on its display. There is no calling feature, but it does provide notifications.

  • Price: 419
  • Display: 1.3 inch
  • Supported Operating Systems: ‎iOS, Android
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB
  • Features: Distance tracker, activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitoring, alarm, call alerts & notifications
  • Warranty: No Warranty
  • Water Resistance: No

 ProsCons
 All-day activity trackingNo calling feature
 Compatible with Android and iPhoneAverage quality
 Call notificationsAverage battery backup 
ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker Color Screen Smartwatch Heart Rate Blood Pressure Pedometer Sleep Monitor (Black)
40% off
419 700
Buy now

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

 Smart WatchPrice 
 MARVIK® Smart Watch D116 499 
 M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof 499
 SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch 495
 MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch 599 
 Mi Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth 629
 Melbon MD115 Smart Band 597
 M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth 599 
 Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch 499
 NITADAV smartwatch ID16 Smart Watch 499
 ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker 419 

Best value for money

MorningVale ID116 Plus is the best value-for-money smartwatch under 500. This smart watch with a 1.3-inch LED display claims 15 days of battery backup with one charge.. Furthermore, it comes with various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

Best overall

With its 1.3-inch LED display, the MARVIK Mi Smart Watch D116 is the best in the market. It is claimed to be waterproof and features an activity tracker, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor.

You can run it for up to 15 days on a single charge. It does not offer a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. A smartphone with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is compatible with this smartwatch. It is available for 500.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 500?

If you are shopping for a smartwatch in this price range, you should know that most of them are from generic brands. Customer reviews and warranty are the most important factors when choosing a smartwatch.

A smartwatch's display determines its usability, so choosing one that meets the quality standards is crucial. You should carefully consider aspects such as communication, compatibility, battery life, and connectivity options.

3 best features

 ProductFeature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 
 MARVIK® Smart Watch D116 1.3-inch LED display Waterproof All-day activity tracking
 Mi Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof 1.3-inch LED display Waterproof Call notifications
 SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned Waterproof Compatible with Android and iPhone
 MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch Call notifications 1.3-inch LED display Compatible with Android and iPhone
 Mi Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth Waterproof All-day activity trackingCompatible with Android & iOS
 Melbon MD115 Smart Band 3 Months warranty Waterproof Heart rate sensor & sleep monitor
 M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth1.4 Inch LED display  Call notifications Daily Activity Tracker
 Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch Waterproof Call notifications 1.3-inch LED display
 NITADAV smartwatch ID16 Smart Watch All-day activity tracking Waterproof 1.3-Inch AMOLED display
 ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker Monitors SpO2 Compatible with Android and iPhone All-day activity tracking

FAQs

1. Is it worth buying smartwatches under 500?

There are mostly generic smartwatches at this price point. The performance may not be stable, or the build quality may be questionable. Always check the warranty and customer reviews when purchasing a smartwatch in this price range.

2. What is the purpose of buying a smartwatch?

The best smartwatches can do many things your smartphone cannot do - monitor your heart rate, sleep, activity, and overall health. They can support you in maintaining and improving your optimal health. You can also listen to music and do other activities without using your phone.

3. Are there any drawbacks to smartwatches under 500?

Under 500 segments, the biggest disadvantage is their battery backup, tracking accuracy, and reliability. You will wear it every day. Therefore it must have a good backup battery.

4. Is there a waterproof smartwatch under 500?

Some smartwatches under 500 claim they are waterproof, but not all are IP-rated. Good quality smartwatches are commonly rated IP67 or IP68 and can withstand water splashes, rain, and dust.

5. Are smartwatches compatible with SIM cards?

Some high-end smartwatches are equipped with sim card connectivity. But most budget smartwatches are equipped with Bluetooth and won't support sim cards.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

