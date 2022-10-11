Take your pick from HTC mobile phones under ₹ 50,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:37 IST





Summary: Equipped with all the latest features and technology, HTC mobile phones are one of the best options if you’re looking for budget-friendly mobile phones. Here is the complete list!

HTC mobile phones under ₹ 50,000

HTC mobile phones offer flagship performance and come with powerful features to provide a wholesome experience. In the eyes of many users, HTC is still the number one brand offering highly durable mobile phones. If you are searching for budget-friendly smartphones, here is our complete list of the best HTC mobile phones under ₹50,000. Let’s explore! Best HTC mobile phones under 50000 1. HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Available in a stunning grey colour, the HTC One X9 is a smartphone loaded with top-tier features such as long-lasting battery life, excellent camera quality to click all your selfies, a powerful processor to keep you going, and a wide display for an enhanced viewing experience. This phone was launched back in 2019, and since then, its smooth design and flagship performance have made it everyone’s favourite. Specifications: Brand - HTC

OS - Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 15.39 x 0.79 x 7.59 cm; 170 grams

Item model number - One X9

Wireless communication technologies - Cellular

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi

Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Offers Full HD 1080p video recording Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Presence of the latest OS

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is another mobile phone under ₹50,000. This phone comes with 5G connectivity and excellent storage capacity. In addition, this phone comes with several renowned features such as excellent camera quality, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear triple camera setup. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi

RAM - 8GB

OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Camera features - Triple Rear Camera - 108 MP Wide Angle + 8MP Ultra wide + 5MP

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - B3S

Connectivity technologies - Infrared, Bluetooth, USB, NFC and Wi-Fi

GPS - True

Pros Cons Powerful processor High in price Excellent operating system Devices may lag In-built GPS

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Another excellent mobile phone on the list under ₹50,000 is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.This phone comes with 12GB RAM and 5G connectivity for smooth functioning. In addition, this phone comes with a wide display for an immersive viewing experience. Other features such as the long-lasting battery, powerful processor, and latest OS makes this phone unique. Specifications: Brand - OnePlus

OS - OxygenOS

RAM - 12GB

Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams

Special features - Fingerprint Scanner, Gorilla Glass, LED Flash and Camera

Other camera features - Front

Other display features - Wireless

Form factor - Smartphone

Pros Cons Great camera quality Comes in only a few colours All day battery life Comes with the lastest operating system

4. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G The iQOO Z6 Pro 5Gis the next-generation mobile phone, which features 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. The phone comes in the magnificent Legion Sky colour. Features such as 5G connectivity, 256GB storage, and sleek look make this phone worth buying. Specifications: Brand - IQOO

Os - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

RAM - 12GB

Product dimensions - 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - I2126

Connectivity technologies - USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Pros Cons Great RAM size Does not fit in everyone’s budget All-day battery life Excellent camera features

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Another renowned mobile phone that stands out is the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. It is a 5G connectivity mobile phone with 256GB internal storage, ensuring excellent storage. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone, this is ideal. Specifications: Brand - Redmi

OS - MIUI 13

RAM - 256 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

GSP - True

Pros Cons Great battery backup The device may lag sometimes Adeuqtae RAM size Comes with the in-built GPS

6. OnePlus 10R 5G The OnePlus 10R 5G is designed to offer flagship performance, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB, ensuring enough storage. In addition, the wide display and powerful look make this phone perfect. This phone comes with a sleek and sturdy design. Specifications: Brand - OnePlus

OS - OxygenOS

RAM - 12 GB

Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Special features - Fingerprint Scanner, LED Flash, Camera

Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Comes with a simple and sturdy design Comes in only one colour Adequate storage Easy on pocket

7. iQOO 9 SE 5G The last on the list is the iQOO 9 SE 5G.This phone was launched by IQOO and came with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which stores all pictures and videos. This phone is extremely lightweight. In addition, it comes with a simple interface that makes functioning easier. The phone also comes with a powerful processor and a 4500 mAh battery to keep you going from dawn to dusk. Specifications: Brand - IQOO

OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

RAM - 12GB

Product dimensions - 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - I2019

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, Audio Jack: Type-C

GPS - True

Pros Cons Comes with the latest Android Processor lags Excellent storage capacity Adequate camera quality

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Equipped with exciting special features Offers long-lasting battery backup Features decent RAM size Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Excellent storage alongside quality camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Looks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Comes with excellent storage Comes in great colours Looks stylish OnePlus 10R 5G Good Ram Excellent battery life Latest operating system iQOO 9 SE 5G Excellent RAM Smooth and clear display Looks heavy and bulky

Best value for money There are not many HTC mobile phones under ₹50,000. The HTC mobile phone available on Amazon for under ₹50,000 is the HTC One X9. This phone comes in the carbon grey colour and offers an array of exciting features. The best part is the phone comes at an affordable price of ₹14,770 only. Best overall Since there is only one HTC mobile phones under ₹50,000 on our list, buyers do not have an array of options to explore. However, if you’re on a search for a feature-packed mobile phone which retails at pocket-friendly prices, there are other mobile phones too under ₹50,000. Out of all, one mobile phone which truly stands out is the OnePlus 10R 5G. The price of the product is ₹39,999.00 after discount on Amazon. How to find the perfect HTC mobile phones under ₹ 50,000? Finding a mobile phone can be hectic as it involves a lot of research. Looking for an ideal phone? Here are some pointers to finding the perfect HTC mobile phones under ₹50,000 - Price of the product

Sufficient RAM and ROM

Excellent camera quality

Large display

Powerful processor

Long-lasting battery life Products price list

Product Actual price Discounted price HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey ₹ 28,590 ₹ 14,770 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 52,999 ₹ 39,999 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 33,999 ₹ 33,999 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G ₹ 33,990 ₹ 28,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 28,999 ₹ 24,999 OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 43,999 ₹ 39,999 iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 44,990 ₹ 37,990

