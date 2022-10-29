Sign out
The 10 best mobile lens kits: A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 29, 2022 13:41 IST

Be the photographer you always dreamed to be. This guide will help you choose the best mobile lens kit today for your use. We bring together a list of the best mobile lens kits which are suitable for everyone. Now, everyone can shoot like a professional.

Best Mobile Lens Kits

A good mobile lens kit is imperative for shooting the best image at anytime. Rather than carrying a heavy DSLR, using the best mobile lens kit to take pictures is easy and economical.

Today, with the advancement in technology, even professional photographers and videographers use mobile lenses to capture moments. The best mobile lens kits are universal and thus can be used regardless of the phone brand. However, it’s important to understand each type of lens's different tasks. This will help you accomplish your genre of photography. To get things started, this article will act as your guide with regard to the specifications, pros and cons, and other important details for buying the best mobile lens kits.

10 Best mobile lens kits

1. SKYVIK Signi Pro

This easy-to-attach premium lens is designed using high-quality aluminium. The lens glass's special coating ensures the images are distortion-free. With this lens, you can take extra-wide landscape pictures or get creative with macro nature shorts. The macro lens offers a 15X magnification, and the wide angle lens covers 45% more view. This clip-on laser-carved convex lens is one of the best mobile lens kits for both beginners and professional photographers.

Specifications

  • 2-in-1 lens kit (Wide Angle Lens + Macro)
  • Detachable clip with soft rubber
  • Premium carrying case
  • Cleaning Cloth
  • Universal Clip
  • 12 months warranty

ProsCons
Coated glass to reduce reflectionsNot Compatible with Oneplus 8 Pro & Poco X2
Scratch free coating 
High picture quality 
SKYVIK Signi Pro 2 in 1 (Wide+Macro) Clip on Mobile Camera Lens Kit for iPhone, Samsung and Other Smartphones.
23% off
2,299 2,999
Buy now

2. Adcom 8 in 1 Mobile Phone Camera Lens Kit

Specially designed for content creators, bloggers, social media enthusiasts, influencers, and photographers, this lens is your portable photography studio. You can choose from a variety of lenses to ensure you get a perfect picture every time. This 8-in-1 kit comes with a microfibre lens cleaning cloth, lens cap, user guide and travel bag.

Specifications

  • Universal detachable clamp
  • Kaleidoscope lens
  • Telephoto lens
  • Wide angle and macro lens
  • Starburst lens
  • Polarizer lens
  • Fisheye lens
  • 1-year warranty

ProsCons
8 professional camera lenses in one carrying caseMight be confusing for beginners
Compatible with all iPhone & Android smartphones 
Lens are screwed together for easy storage 
Adcom 8 in 1 Mobile Phone Camera Lens Kit for 0.36x, 0.63x Wide Angle Lens, 2X Telephoto, Kaleidoscope, Starburst, 198 Fisheye, 15x Macro Lens, CPL Universal Clip-On Cell Phone Travel Lens (Black)
12% off
2,190 2,499
Buy now

3. LUZWE Mobile Phone Telephoto Lens

This easy-to-adjust, clip-on, portable lens is one of the best mobile lens kits that is also compatible with almost all smartphones. These lenses are also crafted to fit the rear and front-facing cameras. The multilayer green optics coating on the glass gives more clarity to the images.

Specifications

  • Ideal for clicking people, landscapes, architecture, selfies and more.
  • No vignetting
  • Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminium
  • Premium optical glass used for durability and clarity
  • Razor-crisp macro images
  • Universal attachment

ProsCons
High grip lens clipDoesn’t come with a case
Professional HD lenses reduce glass glare and ghosting 
Soft rubber pads clip 
LUZWE (Traveller Choices) Universal Mobile Phone Telephoto Lens 0.45X Super Wide Angle Lens 0.45X Professional HD Camera Lens Kit Mobile Phone Lens with 1 Year Warranty
63% off
449 1,199
Buy now

4. Smars Mobile Telescope Lens Kit

Perfect for travellers, film lovers, and instant news reporters, this lens magnifies the image by twelve times without losing sharpness. This telescopic lens can be conveniently screwed onto the clip. This universal lens is easy to use and can be just clipped to the phone and fits any phone snugly.

Specifications

  • 12X zoom lens
  • Converts mobile into a telescope
  • Higher visual acuteness
  • Rubber SF coating on the black lens
  • Screw ensures lenses alignment
  • Portable and detachable lens

ProsCons
Anti-reflection black ink to absorb stray lightNeeds more strength with the holder
Cool optical telescope lens 
Produces sharp magnified images 
Smars Mobile Telescope Lens Kit for All Mobile Camera with 12X Zoom | DSLR Blur Background Effect
40% off
599 999
Buy now

5. Infinizy Monocular Telescope Lens Kit

One of the best mobile lens kits for both monocular vision and binocular vision, this lens is ideal for sporting events, bird watching, long-distance shooting, and camping, among others. This Zoom lens can be conveniently carried. It not only shoots sharp images but can also be used for videography. The optical glass and multi-coated lens enhance light transmission resulting in better images.

Specifications

  • 18x 4K HD telescopic telephoto lens
  • Portable and multi-purpose
  • Easy to use
  • 2-year warranty
  • Ultra zoom 18x 4K HD telescopic telephoto lens
  • Made in India

ProsCons
For long-range shootingThe quality of imaging can be improved 
Ultra HD optical zoom  
Sharp images 
Infinizy (Pick IT OR Miss IT Deal with Special 13 Years Warranty) 18x Monocular Telescope Lens kit and Camera Clip for All Mobile Camera | DSLR Blur Background
71% off
1,995 6,999
Buy now

6. TechKing 14X Optical Zoom Mobile Telescope Lens kit

This14x 4K HD lens is one of the best mobile lens kits for long-range shooting. With adjustable focal length, it shoots sharp images and can also be used for videography. When required, you can also use it as a monocular telescope to view the world from a distance. Being light and compact, this lens can be your perfect travelling companion.

Specifications

  • Adjustable lens
  • High-quality pictures
  • Ultra zoom lens
  • Convenient to carry
  • Used for the rear camera
  • 1-year warranty

ProsCons
HD telescopic telephoto lensSome shots might require a tripod
Used for monocular and binocular vision 
Perfect for different focal lengths 
TechKing 14X Optical Zoom Mobile Telescope Lens kit for All Mobile Camera | DSLR Blur Background Effectro Lens & Wide Angle Effect Lens
36% off
1,919 2,999
Buy now

7. Texton Zoom Mobile Telephoto Telescope Lens Kit

This high-quality telephoto lens which comes with multi-layered coating on the glass, helps get a clear photo even from a distance. You can record every beautiful moment of your travel without the trouble of carrying a bulky camera. Ideal for bird and animal watching, the portable camera can be carried anywhere. The high-quality plastic used increases the durability.

Specifications

  • Portable and durable
  • 18X telephoto lens
  • Easy to assemble
  • Multifunctional lenses
  • 1-year warranty

ProsCons
Optical zoom lensRequires case which is an additional purchase
Stylish and sleek 
Instantly expands the field of view 
Texton 18x 4K HD Optical Zoom Mobile Telephoto Telescope Lens Kit Mobile Camera,Background Effect
78% off
1,999 8,999
Buy now

8.Exxelo Mobile Phone Telescope Lens

This lens fits snugly onto your phone and is one of the best mobile lens kits for magnifying images. Despite magnifying the images twelve times, this lens produces sharp images. As it easily fits in your pocket, you can carry it anywhere with you. The clip ensures that the lenses are aligned perfectly with the camera.

Specifications

  • Easy to carry
  • Compact size
  • 12X optical zoom
  • Barrel made from UV-resistant ABS
  • Higher visual acuteness
  • 1-year warranty

ProsCons
Turns any mobile into a professional cameraDoesn’t come with a case or bag
Super wide-angle pictures 
Anti-reflection black ink absorbs stray light 
Exxelo Best Use for Photo Lovers with Special 6 Year Warranty 12X Mobile Phone Telescope for Photos Clicking, Video Recording for All Smartphones
999
Buy now

9. Supreno Wide Angle Lens + Macro Lens

This wide-angle lens covers a 45% wider range making it one of the best mobile lens kits for landscape photography. This mobile lens work on almost all popular brands and models of smartphones. Made with premium quality glass and aluminium, the coated HD lens reduces reflections and light flares resulting in better-quality pictures. This durable lens comes with a rubber clip that prevents the mobile from getting scratched or damaged.

Specifications

  • High-definition and professional
  • Coated glass
  • 2 in 1 phone lens
  • Superb clarity
  • Detachable clip with soft rubber
  • 1-year warranty

ProsCons
Adds a cinematic effect to photos and videosClip unable to operate with certain phone cases
Can fit different types of phones 
Value for money 
Supreno 0.45X Wide Angle Lens + Macro Lens, 2 in 1 Clip On Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit Compatible for All Smartphones
63% off
699 1,899
Buy now

10. iVoltaa Pro-Kit

One of the best mobile lens kits that can be used by both amateurs and professionals, this lens takes crisp, clean, and sharp images. With the universal clip, it easily attaches to a smartphone, tablet, or even laptop. This kit is crafted from premium optical glass and aircraft-grade aluminium for clarity. This lens helps you click amazing groupselfies without even using a selfie stick.

Specifications

  • Soft rubber pads
  • Carry case and manual
  • Distortion-free lens
  • No dark corners
  • 15x macro lens
  • Professional HD photos

ProsCons
Comes with a duracasePerformance may get hampered if used with a phone case
No dark corners or blurry edge images 
Reinforced Clip spring 
iVoltaa Pro-Kit 2in1 Wide Angle and Macro Lens Universal Smartphone Lens
46% off
1,615 2,999
Buy now

Three best features of the different products

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Skyvik Signi ProMost Android and iOS phoneWide angle & MacroMetal & glass
Adcom 8 in 1Android & iOS DevicesWide Angle, Macro, Telephoto, FisheyeMulti-Layer Optics + Anodized Aluminum
Luzwe Telephoto LensAndroid & iOS DevicesMacro, Telephoto, Wide AngleGlass, Aluminium Metal
Smars Telescope LensMost smartphonesTelephotoAluminum + Optical Glass+ABS Plastic
Infinizy Monocular Telescope LensAndroid & iOS DevicesTelephotoMetal & glass
TechKing Optical Zoom Lens Android & iOS DevicesTelephoto, Wide AngleMetallic Fiber
Texton Optical Zoom Telescope LensMost Android and iOS phoneTelephoto, Wide AngleMetallic Fiber
Exxelo Telescope LensAndroid & iOS DevicesTelephotoMetallic Fiber
Supreno Wide Angle Lens + Macro LensMost Android and iOS phoneWide Angle + macro lensGlass, Aluminium Metal
iVoltaa Pro-KitMost Android and iOS phoneWide Angle, MacroMetal & glass

Best value for money

Supreno wide angle plus macro lens offers dual choices at a very reasonable price. While travelling for vacations or weekend trips, this lightweight mobile lens kit gives you the flexibility of taking show-stopping images without adding to your luggage space. This easy-to-use lens is one of the best mobile lens kits that also maximise image quality.

Best overall product

The Adcom 8-in-1 mobile phone lens has wide compatibility and works with both single and double-camera phones. A dream for social media enthusiasts, bloggers, and influencers. This is one of the best overall mobile lens kits because of its utility. You can shoot scenery, portrait, night lights, as well as nature images.

How to find the perfect mobile lens kits

Before buying the best mobile lens kit, you will need to do some research. This will help you choose the best mobile lens kit that matches your requirement. Below are a few factors that will help you take a better decision.

What you plan to shoot: Choose the best mobile lens kit depending on your objective and interests. There are various types of lenses like wide angle, zoom, macro, or fish-eye.

Characteristics of the lenses: Depending on the brand and the type of lens, the characteristics like weight, size, accessories, etc. will vary. However, a light but high-performance lens that is easy to handle is always recommended.

Price list - Best mobile lens kits in India

S no.Product namePrice
1.SKYVIK Signi ProRs.2299
2.Adcom 8 in 1 Mobile Phone Camera Lens Kit Rs.2190
3.LUZWE Mobile Phone Telephoto LensRs.449
4.Smars Mobile Telescope Lens KitRs.599
5.Infinizy Monocular Telescope Lens KitRs.1995
6.TechKing 14X Optical Zoom Mobile Telescope Lens kitRs.1919
7.Texton 18x 4K HD Optical Zoom Mobile Telephoto Telescope Lens KitRs.1999
8.Exxelo Mobile Phone Telescope LensRs.999
9.Supreno Wide Angle Lens + Macro LensRs.699
10.iVoltaa Pro-KitRs.1615

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

The 10 best mobile lens kits: A complete buying guide

Can clip-on lenses be used on any smartphone?

Some of the best mobile lens kits are universal, but there are always a few exceptions with device-specific attachments. Some brands require specific attachments made to fit only that brand's mobile.

What elements are critical for mobile photography?

Knowledge of some of the most important elements that will help you become a great photographer is lighting, correct angle, point of focus, etc. You can improve your skills by learning basic techniques and practice.

What is a macro lens?

A lens that shoots objects from close up and magnifies them is called a macro lens. In simple words, you can say macro shots zoom objects 1:1 or closer.

