The Best Bladeless Heaters to Buy in 2022

Shorter days, longer nights, and lower temperatures are officially here. To halt the winter nip, bladeless heaters are an excellent and cost-effective way to stay warm in a single area without having to heat up the entire house (or apartment) to combat the chill. But not all bladeless heaters are designed the same way. While some are great for keeping just your personal space cosy, others may help heat up a big space. And then some may simply feel like they are using the hand dryer in a public restroom. But with several air conditioning companies producing great heaters, how do you choose the best bladeless heater that caters to your specific needs? You may ask? Don’t worry! To help you pick the best bladeless heater, we have compiled a list of the top 5 bladeless heaters in 2022, along with their specifications and pros and cons to make it easy for you to choose. 5 Best Bladeless Heaters 1. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 The HEPA-filtered Dyson HP07, like its predecessor, has no blades and can operate as a cooling or heating fan. With its huge amp and sophisticated filtration mechanism, the Dyson HP07 purifying fan is redesigned to offer 50% cleaner air (in comparison to the original Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan). Intelligent sensing helps clean your home air while warming or cooling it. Specifications: Dimensions : 30”H x 9.8”W x 5.12”L

Airflow direction : Forward or Backward

Oscillation : 350°

Colour : Black/Nickel or White/Silver

Weight : 12 lbs

Number of speed settings : 10

Filters : HEPA (H13) and activated carbon

Pros Cons Provides heating, cooling, and purifying capabilities all in one device Expensive compared to other best bladeless heaters According to Dyson, it removes 99.97% of 0.3-micron-sized particles Due to safety regulations, several nations cannot use smart apps with heat features. 350° oscillation, controllable by remote or smartphone, with continuous monitoring in Auto Mode HEPA H13 standard for both the machine and the filter

2. Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater Even though every Vornado space heater has a similar appearance, the AVH10 sets itself apart from the other heaters. This is due to its large-number digital display and substantially powerful fan. The AVH10 offers two heat settings with also an option for fans. Specifications: Dimensions : 12”H x 9.25”W x 11.63”L

Weight : 5.4 lbs

Colour : White

Number of heat settings : 2

Controls : Manual

Heating BTUs : 5,118 BTUs

Heating area : 75—150 sq. ft.

Pros Cons Safety measures work extremely well Expensive for its size Five-year warranty Extremely quiet and even heat distribution Easy temperature control Doubles as a cooling fan

3. Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position Heater The ALCI plug on the Honeywell VersaHeat Heater and Fan makes it ideal for usage in any area of the house, including the bathroom. This heater is wonderful as a bedroom heater, heater for the office, and much more. It can be set up upright or sideways to accommodate any space. With the help of the digital display, you can quickly choose between two heat settings (high and low heat), a fan setting, as well as three timer settings (30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours), depending on when and how much warmth you need. Specifications: Dimensions : 8.3"D x 15.5"W x 13.8"H

Weight : 4.1 lbs

Colour : White

Power type : Corded electric

Heating method : Fan, forced air, convection

Pros Cons Dual position: able to be placed either upright or sideways Little sound while heating ALCI plug for use in the restroom There are three heat settings: low, medium, and high Panel dimmer and digital controls Automatic shutoff timer: 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 2 hour 3x overheat prevention

4. Warmex B-PFH 2000 The Warmex B-PFH 2000 heater is built with smart technology. With this smart heater, there is no electric shock or searing stress. It can be left running all night long without lowering the oxygen level so that you may sleep soundly. In addition to heating, it also features a cooling mode, allowing for summertime use as a fan. Specifications: Dimensions : 25D x 60W x 22H Centimeters

Colour : Black and Gray

Power source : Corded Electric

Heating method : Convection

Wattage : 1000/2000 watts

Pros Cons Its wide-angle oscillation and PTC heating element heat the air throughout the entire room It cannot be used to heat more than one room at a time To select a temperature setting, a digital display is offered It can be controlled manually or remotely Four different mood lighting options are available It can run continuously for 12 hours, and the temperature ranges from 10 to 49°C

5. HealSmart Space Heater The 32-inch HealSmart Space Heater and Bladeless Tower Fan have a 10-speed natural wind mode and three warm wind speed settings, making it perfect for year-round interior use. The product has a wide oscillating range, timer function, quick and effective cooling, and silent operation. Specifications: Dimensions : 9.37 x 9.37 x 32 inches

Colour : Black

Control type : Remote

Wattage : 35 Watts

Power source : Corded electric

Speed settings : 3

Pros Cons Quick and effective cooling in 3 seconds; the product can swiftly cool down Temperature cannot be regulated in the heater mode It is perfect for use while you sleep owing to its 9-hour timed function and quiet operation feature The unit's functionalities can be fully controlled by the 20-ft remote control Powered by a 10-speed natural wind mode in addition to a 3-speed warm wind option.

Best three features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 The unit’s functionalities can be controlled by the Dyson link app, Alexa, Siri and LCD digital display It provides heating, cooling, and purifying Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater An LED screen and push buttons can control the unit's functionalities Provides heating and a cooling fan Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position Heater The unit’s functionalities can be controlled manually Provides only heating Warmex B-PFH 2000 A touch control panel and smart LED digital display can fully control the unit's functionalities Provides heating and purifying HealSmart Space Heater The 20-ft remote, sensor touch controls and LED display can fully control the unit's functionalities Provides heating and cooling

Best budget-friendly

Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position heater is one of the best budget-friendly heaters. It can be placed upright or sideways to accommodate any type of space, making it an ideal option for a bedroom or office. However, it just offers heating functions, while most of the other best bladeless heaters in the market provide heating, cooling, and purifying functions. Best overall

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is one of the most versatile bladeless heaters to date, making it one of the best overall bladeless heaters. Its smart technology sets it apart from other best bladeless heaters. You can easily connect it to the Dyson link app, Alexa, or Siri to control the heat and cool settings. Dyson’s HP07 design has an aesthetic appeal and blends in easily with modern interiors. Moreover, it comes with different mood lighting. How to find the best bladeless heater in 2022? Let's get started on choosing the best bladeless heater that suits your needs. Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new bladeless heater. Browse through different online e-commerce websites such as Amazon India to get a better idea of trends, new features, availability, etc. Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you - for example, convection, radiant, digital display, portable, on-off timer etc. Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information. Check for the deals and discounts too. And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.



Product price list

S.No. Product Price 1. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Rs.56,900 2. Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater Rs.25,958 3. Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position Heater Rs.7,588 4. Warmex B-PFH 2000 Rs.12,999 5. HealSmart Space Heater Rs.63,330

