The best coffee makers under ₹ 1000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 27, 2022 21:26 IST





Summary: This article is an attempt to bring you the best coffee makers for ₹ 1000 and under. Coffee making is an art that coffee connoisseurs indulge in.

Coffee maker

A good cup of coffee definitely charges you up! Whether you need a good cup of “wake me up” or a mid-day “pick me up” or a midnight “keep me up”. From working to studying to simply enjoying a lazy day in bed- a cup of coffee has certainly become an intrinsic part of our lives. However, coffee can be expensive and grabbing a cup every time you want to drink it is surely going to add up. Sometimes, you may want to enjoy a good cuppa after a hike or want to take along good coffee for camping. Also, nothing beats a freshly made coffee right in your kitchen or coffee nook. That is why we bring to you ten coffee makers that you are going to love! They are easy to use, travel friendly and give you the perfect coffee in minutes. 1. Niyam portable stainless steel induction base espresso coffee maker With an elegant design and sleek finish this coffee maker is going to be a perfect addition to your coffee corner at home. It will give you freshly brewed delicious smelling coffee in no time! You just need coffee powder, water and a stove to get things going. Specifications: Colour: Silver Brand: Niyam Material: Stainless steel Dimensions: 22 X 12 X 11 cm How many cups does it make?: 4 cups Capacity: 200 milliliters Weight- 485 grams

Pros Cons Travel friendly can only make espresso can be used with induction, gas stove, electric furnace, ceramic furnace.

2. Urban platter French press coffee maker pot A stainless steel coffee maker to enjoy freshly brewed rich coffee at home. Made of stainless steel and glass finish it looks trendy and will make coffee drinking more exciting. Specifications: Colour: Black and clear Brand: Urban Platter Material: Stainless steel and glass Dimensions: 19.5 X 12.5 X 12.5 cm How many cups does it make? 4-5 Weight- 450 grams Capacity: 850 milliliter

Pros Cons Good capacity for 4-5 cups does not come with a measuring scoop glass finish allows to see the coffee as its getting ready

3. AASAVI stainless steel authentic south Indian filter coffee maker A perfect pot to get that authentic south Indian style filter coffee this coffee maker is perfect addition to your home if you are a coffee lover. Perfect to buy for yourself or as a gift to a coffee lover. Specifications: Colour: Silver Brand: AASAVI Material: Stainless steel Dimensions: 6 X 6 X 15 cm How many cups does it make? 2-3 Weight- 200 grams Capacity: 190 milliliter

Pros Cons Made from food grade safe material makes two cup at a time. Compatible with induction, electric furnace, ceramic furnace.

4. Pigeon xpresso stainless steel coffee percolator This sturdy and well-made coffee maker pot from Pigeon is durable and gives you a perfect blend in under ten minutes. No need to go to a café when you can enjoy good coffee right at home! Specifications: Colour: Silver Brand: PIGEON Material: Stainless steel Dimensions9.9 X 12 X 28.5 cm How many cups does it make? 3-4 cups Weight- 1 kg Capacity: 350 milliliter

Pros Cons strong and sturdy for everyday home use not meant for more than two-three cups at a time. fast heating easily operable

5. Expresso stainless steel south Indian filter coffee This south Indian style coffee maker is perfect if you are a coffee or “kapi” lover – its drip style coffee will surely tingle your nostrils and your tastebuds as it brews your favourite beverage right in your kitchen. Enjoy your freshly made coffee and experience the South Indian coffee experience right in your home. Specifications: Colour: Silver Brand: Expresso Material: Stainless steel Dimensions: 7.5 X 7.5 X 19 How many cups does it make? 2-3cups Weight- 275 grams Capacity: 400 ml

Pros Cons easy to use and clean design makes only 2 cups at a go gives good quality brew

6. Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure This coffee maker has a classic kettle shape perfect for pouring out your freshly brewed coffee. It looks cute and will fit perfectly if you love vintage aesthetics. Specifications: Colour: Silver Brand: Bhavani Koffee Material: steel Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 13 cm How many cups does it make? 3cups Weight- 289 grams Capacity: 400 ml

Pros Cons only take 5-7 minutes to brew fresh coffee removing the filter may be messy made of good quality stainless steel body easy to use

7. AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction A traditional drip style coffee maker that is made of Brass and gives an authentic feeling. This coffee maker gives you an authentic south Indian feel and it is made of environment friendly material and also retains heat for a longer period of time compared to other materials. Specifications: Colour: brass gold Brand: AERO Material: brass Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 13 cm How many cups does it make? 3cups Weight- 0.21 kilo grams Capacity: 100 ml

Pros Cons enhances the aroma of the coffee and keeps it fresh for longer difficult to hold while hot made of good quality brass easy to use, traditional

8. Wonderchef glass french presser A traditional drip style coffee maker that is made of Brass and gives an authentic feeling. This coffee maker gives you an authentic south Indian feel and it is made of environment friendly material and also retains heat for a longer period of time compared to other materials. Specifications: Colour: Black and clear Brand: Wonderchef Material: Glass Dimensions: - How many cups does it make? 1-2 cups Weight- 300 grams Capacity: 350 ml

Pros Cons It is dishwasher safe Contents may turn cold soon See through construction Very easy to handle

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Niyam portable Stainless Steel Induction Base Espresso Coffee Maker Has a comfortable handle Comes in an appealing design, sleek Made of safe material Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot Good capacity yet occupies very less space Gives delicious French press with no hassles Comes in a great design. AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Easy to use and clean durable and can be used to brew any bran coffee Great option for personal use Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator Great budget buy sleek and trendy aesthetics to fit into your modern home easy to assemble and use Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Great for travelling as well as home use safe to clean in dishwasher elegant polished finish Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure perfect drip style coffee maker has a good traditional design long spout for easy pouring AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction Handmade and durable Makes fresh coffee every time and keeps it warmer for a longer period of time as it is made of brass. Affordable and easy to use Wonderchef Glass French Presser Very well structured and sturdy with good quality glass A good value for money handle and grip made of heat resistant plastic

Product name Price Niyam portable Stainless Steel Induction Base Espresso Coffee Maker Rs. 999 Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot Rs. 1000 AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Rs. 999 Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator Rs. 845 Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Rs. 900 Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure Rs. 998 AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction Rs. 999

Best value for money Among the seven different options for coffee makers that are available under ₹1000, the Pigeon coffee maker is the best value for money for a lot of reasons: It is the most budget friendly out of all the options. It is by pigeon which is a reliable household brand It is well built and sturdy assuring longevity It has decent capacity and performance for the price point Best overall product The Niyam portable coffee maker is certainly worth considering as the best out of the rest. It makes 4 cups in one go, it is sleek and takes up very less space. This coffee maker is makes the perfect espresso that can be further made into other coffee drinks like americano, milk coffee or simply enjoyed as is. Its stainless steel material ensures that it doesn’t break and it is perfect to carry for camping or picnics as well. How to find the best coffee maker? Whether you are looking to buy a coffee maker to start you journey of enjoying a fresh brew every morning or you want to avoid spending on cafes and want to make your own cuppa- there is a coffee maker for each one of you. Depending on your budget, your requirements and the style of coffee maker you want, these seven options fulfil all these categories you might be looking for in your next coffee maker. Enjoying a fresh brew should not be burning a hole in your pockets and these pocket friendly options are curated especially for people who are looking to invest Rs. 1000 and under . Products price list

Product name Price Niyam portable Stainless Steel Induction Base Espresso Coffee Maker Rs. 999 Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot Rs. 1000 AASAVI Stainless Steel Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Rs. 999 Pigeon Xpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator Rs. 845 Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Rs. 900 Bhavani Koffee Aroma Steel Kettle Drip Filter with Spout Closure Rs. 998 AERO Traditional filter Coffee Maker South Indian drip style decoction Rs. 999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”