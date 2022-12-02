Sign out
The best digital kitchen scales available on Amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 02, 2022 19:20 IST

Summary:

Do you want a digital kitchen scale that can help you precisely weigh ingredients for cooking? You are at the right place. This article lists the best digital kitchen scales available online.

kitchen scales

Using a food scale, sometimes called a kitchen scale, allows you to follow a recipe more precisely than if you used dry or liquid measuring cups. Weighing your ingredients enables you to recreate a recipe accurately. With the help of the best digital kitchen scalesavailable on the market, you can get the precise weight of each item you need in your pursuit of perfection in preparing what you want.

Here is a list of the best digital kitchen scales available on Amazon and chosen for their reliability, tare capabilities, lightweight, and ability to switch between various measurements.

1. CHILLAXPLUS Kitchen Weighing Scale

Weigh your ingredients with ease and precision with the CHILLAXPLUS Kitchen Weighing Scale. This digital weight machine is perfect for the kitchen, as its high-precision sensors can provide accurate results while accurately weighing items up to 5kg.

The scale is made of stainless steel for durability and comes with a two-year-long warranty for your peace of mind. The smaller, slimmer design is simple to maintain and looks wonderful on the kitchen worktop. The compact design avoids clutter and makes storage simple. This digital kitchen scaleis portable, so you can easily use it anywhere in the kitchen. The scale requires three AAA batteries, which are provided with the package.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Chillaxplus
  • Model number:STEEL (CKS1)
  • Display type: Digital
  • Material:Stainless steel
  • Product dimensions:20L x 10W x 2H cm
  • Item weight: 350g
  • Weight limit: 5kg
  • Measurement accuracy: 1g

ProsCons
Digital display filmThe touch button is sensitive.
Stainless Steel - 304 grade built 
Easy storage 
CHILLAXPLUS Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale & Food Weight Machine for Diet, Nutrition, Health, Fitness, Baking & Cooking (5Kgs, Stainless Steel, 2 Years Warranty)
63% off
749 1,999
Buy now

2. Hesley Kitchen Scale

Are you looking for a reliable and accurate digital kitchen scale? Look no further than the Hesley Kitchen Scale. This smart food scale has a three-in-one function – as a digital kitchen/coffee/nutrition scale to facilitate your healthy lifestyle. You can track your daily calorie, protein, fat, and carbohydrate intake using the app.

Built-in high-sensitivity platinum third-generation sensors provide minimum value inaccuracy for your ingredients. This kitchen scale has four units of measurement. It is particularly suited for diabetics, infants, bodybuilders, etc. The Hesley Kitchen Scale is perfect for those who want healthier lifestyles.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Hesley
  • Model number:KIT-001J
  • Display type: Analog
  • Material: Platinum
  • Product dimensions:‎25.8 x 19 x 4.2 cm
  • Item weight: 770g
  • Measurement accuracy: 1g

ProsCons
Nutrition scale with an appCannot use wider vessels or plates
Third-generation high-sensitivity platinum sensor 
Four measuring units 
Hesley Kitchen Scale, Smart Food Scale,3 in 1 Function as Digital Kitchen/Coffee/Nutrition Scale with Nutritional Calculator and Timer, Using APP to Track Calorie Protein Fat
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

3. beatXP Kitchen Scale

Now being healthy and counting calories is easy with the beatXP Kitchen Scale Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale. It also comes with a two-year warranty to be confident in its quality. This multipurpose scale is perfect for weighing ingredients, portion control, and more.

Further, the device features a widescreen display, automatic data locking, a low battery indicator, and a high-precision sensor. If the scale gets overloaded, it will display O/C. This scale is simple because its large LCD screen display automatically freezes its reading when the data is steady. You must position the kitchen scale on a level surface to achieve precise measurements.

Specifications:

  • Brand: beatXP
  • Model number: KS106
  • Display type: LCD - Analog
  • Material: Polyvinyl chloride
  • Product dimensions: 16.5L x 3.5W x 24H cm
  • Item weight: 450kg
  • Weight limit: 5kg
  • Measurement accuracy: 0.1g

ProsCons
Low power consumptionNot good accuracy
Widescreen display 
Automatic data locking 
beatXP Kitchen Scale Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale | Weight Machine With Back light LCD Display | White |10 kg | 2 Year Warranty |
85% off
299 1,999
Buy now

4. Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale SF-400

Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale has a large, easy-to-read LCD and a sleek, modern design that will look great in any kitchen. The scale also has a tare function that allows you to weigh ingredients in a bowl or container. The product features low power, a low battery, and an overload indicator.

This scale has a stainless steel foundation for simple cleaning and maintenance, and its sleek design makes it convenient to store while ensuring its durability. The scale runs on two AA batteries with measuring units in grams and Oz. The product makes it simple to measure the ingredients you use daily quickly.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Jamunesh
  • Model number: ‎Saria175
  • Display type: Digital
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product dimensions: ‎5.12 x 3.94 x 1.18 cm
  • Item weight: 340g
  • Measurement accuracy: 0.005

ProsCons
High-precision strain gauge sensor systemNot accurate all the time
Automatic switch off in three seconds 
Compact, portable 
Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale SF-400
72% off
198 699
Buy now

5. HealthSense Weight Machine for Kitchen

If you are looking for a weight machine for your kitchen that is both stylish and practical, then the HealthSense Weight Machine for Kitchen is the perfect choice for you. It allows you to measure materials for cooking accurately. With this scale on your kitchen worktop, you can finally end the guesswork that has sometimes spoiled your food.

This device is constructed with ultra-precise sensors to instantly offer accurate results and guarantee that your nutritious food is deliciously great. Press the "TARE" button to set the scale to zero and add ingredients into the same vessel to weigh them. With a one-year warranty, this weight machine is the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Brand: HealthSense
  • Model number:KS 40
  • Display type: Digital
  • Product dimensions:18 x 14 x 1.8 cm
  • Item weight: 220g
  • Weight limit: 5kg

ProsCons
Tare functionDelicate build
High-precision sensors 
Easy to use 
HealthSense Weight Machine for Kitchen, Kitchen Food Weighing Scale for Health, Fitness, Home Baking & Cooking with Hanging Design, Touch Button, Tare Function & 1 Year Warranty – Chef-Mate KS 40
50% off
757 1,500
Buy now

6. Curaze Weight Machine for Home Kitchen

The Curaze Weight Machine for Home Kitchen is a top-quality product that tracks your food intake and calorie consumption. With its silver finish, this weight machine complements any kitchen décor. Most digital kitchen scales have buttons that let water and grime enter the scale.

The Curaze kitchen scale features a glass panel with integrated touch controls and an LCD. It can be utilised for home baking, wellness, diet, fitness, weighing groceries and vegetables, jewellery, products, and packaging. Among its many functions are a low battery indication, an overload indicator, and a Tare function. The scale uses two AA batteries to function.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Curaze
  • Model number:CKS
  • Display type: LCD Digital
  • Material:Stainless steel
  • Product dimensions:22.8L x 15.7W x 2H cm
  • Item weight:‎670g
  • Weight limit: 10kg
  • Measurement accuracy: 1g

ProsCons
Good buildQuickly discharges
Tare function  
Touch screen buttons 
Curaze Weight Machine for Home Kitchen (10 kg, Larger, More Sturdy, Silver)
25% off
1,499 1,999
Buy now

7. HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33

You don’t have to worry about measuring ingredients while preparing a challenging recipe with a HealthSense Chef-Mate kitchen scale. It allows you to measure ingredients efficiently in g, lb, oz, ml, and fl oz with multiple unit features. You have to press the "UNIT" button for the desired conversion.

The "TARE" function helps you to set the scale to zero while your bowl is already on top of the weighing scale to weigh fragile or liquid ingredients. The scale offers high-precise sensors to provide accurate measurements to help you cook. It comes with a BPA bowl and two AAA batteries. The sleek design allows it to fit in minimum space.

Specifications:

  • Brand: HealthSense
  • Model number: KS33
  • Display type: LCD digital
  • Product dimensions: 21L x 14W x 25H cm
  • Item weight: 600g

ProsCons
Multiple unitsYou cannot keep very hot things on it as it is made of plastic.
TARE function 
High-precision sensors 

8. Ozeri Pronto Digital Kitchen Scale

Ozeri Pronto Digital Kitchen Scale provides accurate results for the smallest and large cooking ingredients. It can weigh up to 11.24 lbs, i.e., up to 5.09kg, with a minimum graduation of 1g. Whether it is a restaurant, café, hotel kitchen, or home, the elegant design and easy-to-use features make it ideal for every kitchen.

Automatic unit conversion features allow you to change between 5 units of measurement (Ml, Oz, LBbs: Oz, Lbs, G) and show it on the easy-to-read display screen. The TARE feature allows you to weigh the ingredients automatically by setting the scale to zero and deducting the weight of the bowl already placed on it. It runs on 2AAA batteries.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Ozeri
  • Model number: ZK14-S
  • Display type: LCD digital
  • Product dimensions: 21 x 4.4 x 15.2 cm
  • Item weight: 340g
  • Weight limit: 5kg
  • Measurement accuracy: 1g

ProsCons
Precision "TARE" buttonInaccurate reading with low battery
Audible click confirmation 
Easy-to-read LCD screen 
Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, Elegant Black
45% off
2,593 4,720
Buy now

9. Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

The Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale is made with four Japanese-precision sensors to provide accurate results every single time you use it. This weighing scale is made using 304 stainless steel sheets and comes with unit conversion and tare features.

The "TARE" feature allows you to set the scale to zero while the bowl is placed on top of it. The instant unit conversion allows the conversion of six units (g, kg, lb, oz, ml, and milk ml). The stunning LCD with a backlit display helps to read scale easily. The sleek design and high-quality lightweight materials make it an excellent choice for kitchen tops. It can measure up to 5kg with a minimum weight of 1gm.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bulfyss
  • Model number: YS21SCALEKITCH
  • Display type: Digital
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Product dimensions: 7.1L x 5.5W x 0.4H cm
  • Item weight: 300g
  • Weight limit: 5kg

ProsCons
Sleek petite buildThe "TARE" button may not work properly sometimes
"TARE" function 
Easy to clean 
Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale & Food Weight Machine for Diet, Nutrition, Health, Fitness, Baking & Cooking (5Kgs, Stainless Steel, 2 Years Warranty)
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

10. ActiveX (Australia) Quanty Digital Kitchen Scale

ActiveX Quanty Digital Food Scale provides accurate and instant results. It gives results in five units – grams, ounces, pounds, millilitres, pound: ounce, with 1g division, and allows weighing up to 6kg. The kitchen scale is made using high-quality food-grade 304 stainless steel to help it clean easily.

The features like unit conversion allow easy conversions of units and boost the process while allowing flexibility. The tare feature is to help you set the scale to zero while the bowl is placed over it. The LCD panel with backlight allows easy reading on the scale. It is compact, lightweight, sleek, and runs on three AAA batteries.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bulfyss
  • Model number: ACTIVE-KS 1
  • Display type: Digital
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Product dimensions: ‎22.3 x 18.2 x 4.8 cm
  • Item weight: 386g
  • Weight limit: 6kg

ProsCons
"TARE" buttonDischarges quickly
Large backlight LCD 
Fast to boot up 
ActiveX (Australia) Quanty Food Scale Accurate Digital Kitchen Scale Measures | Grams and Ounces 6kg / 13lbs Max Limit| Premium Stainless Steel Platform Backlit Display With Free Pop Mobile Holder
58% off
804 1,899
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
CHILLAXPLUS Kitchen Weighing ScaleDigital display filmStainless steel - 304 grade builtEasy storage
Hesley Kitchen ScaleNutrition scale with an appThird-generation high-sensitivity platinum sensorFour measuring units
beatXP Kitchen ScaleLow power consumptionWidescreen displayAutomatic data locking
Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale SF-400High-precision strain gauge sensor systemAutomatic switch off in three secondsCompact, portable
HealthSense Weight Machine for KitchenTare functionHigh-precision sensorsEasy to use
Curaze Weight Machine for Home KitchenGood buildTare function Touch screen buttons
HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33Multiple unitsTARE functionHigh-precision sensors
Ozeri Pronto Digital Kitchen ScalePrecision "TARE" buttonAudible click confirmationEasy-to-read LCD screen 
Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing ScaleSleek petite build"TARE" functionEasy to clean
ActiveX Quanty Digital Kitchen ScaleTARE buttonLarge backlight LCDFast to boot up

Best value for money product

Maintaining the weight of every food item is within reach now when you have theJamunesh Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale SF-400 model. This device is ultra-lightweight, battery-operated and has an LED display to give you the ideal scale of the ingredients before cooking. This feature-rich product is available at a very competitive price, which makes it the best value-for-money product.

Best overall product

CHILLAXPLUS has introduced its super lightweightKitchen Weighing Scale to help you measure your ingredients daily and keep a healthy track. It can carry up to 5kg of items and is made of stainless steel. It has an LCD to keep a check on the weighing product. It is a battery-operated product, and the deal shouldn’t be missed by any chance.

How to find the perfect digital kitchen scales

Before finalising the best digital kitchen scale,you have to look into a few factors:

  1. The scale should be made of stainless steel and not plastic.
  2. The weighing scale should be lightweight and portable so you can use it easily.
  3. The scale must show precise weight so that you can perfectly cook your planned dish.
  4. Finally, check the customer ratings and reviews before placing the order.

Price list of the best digital kitchen scales

Sl. No.ProductPrice
1.CHILLAXPLUS Kitchen Weighing Scale 799
2.Hesley Kitchen Scale 1,099
3.beatXP Kitchen Scale 299
4.Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale SF-400 249
5.HealthSense Weight Machine for Kitchen 759
6.Curaze Weight Machine for Home Kitchen 1,499
7.HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33 1049
8.Ozeri Pronto Digital Kitchen Scale 2,360
9.Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale 799
10.ActiveX Quanty Digital Kitchen Scale 754

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. How accurate are digital kitchen scales?

The majority of digital kitchen scales weigh in whole grams. They provide extremely precise ingredient weights, which help achieve that perfect, balanced taste you strive for. 

2. What is a digital kitchen scale?

A digital kitchen scale is a product that benefits everyone equally. Although kitchen scales are designed specifically for home cooking, they can also be used to weigh various things in various locations. Kitchen scales are a tool for weighing raw materials for food and cooked cuisine.

3. Do kitchen scales help?

Using a scale speeds up and simplifies cooking while improving measurement accuracy. (Consider how many dishes you won't need to wash!) There is a good reason why people who buy scales don't regret their decision.

