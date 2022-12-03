The best gaming keyboards in India 2022

Summary:
After spending money on a good gaming PC, it's time to stock up on other accessories to give yourself an advantage over your competitors. Although you could choose to utilise a gamepad occasionally, a gaming keyboard and mouse are necessary for a complete battle station setup.
A good gaming keyboard delivers a well-rounded performance that stands up to its function as the centrepiece of your gaming setup, from how simple typing is on it to how quickly it responds.
Top gaming keyboards in India
1. Wooting Two HE
The Wooting Two HE has a respectable appearance, but it doesn't stand out much from the manual gaming keyboards you have probably grown accustomed to. Since some games these days take 'extra' to a whole new level, it's really a touch duller looking than others. However, this one has an advantage: analogue action. This implies that when you press a key, let's say a W key—the keyboard can measure the entire range of motion for that key rather than just sending an on/off message to your computer.
SPECIFICATIONS:
|Pros
|Cons
2. Mountain Everest Ma
Mountain is a new name in the competitive PC peripherals market. Since it doesn't have the unpleasant connotations of other PC games' race-related nomenclatures, it may not be the most memorable brand for a keyboard and mouse business. However, that contrast is crucial since Glorious has been developing a reputation for itself at the enthusiast level, in which Mount Everest is a game keyboard that aims to compete with the big guys. These keyboards can contain any hot-swappable additional features you can buy.
SPECIFICATIONS:
|Pros
|Cons
3. G. SKILL KM360
While more expensive gaming keyboards are currently popular, there are still high-quality mechanical switchboards available for less. The G.Skill KM360 is reasonably priced and pre-equipped with the recognisable Cherry MX Red linear change. These more cost-effective options usually offer economical switching devices produced by several manufacturers. However, the G.Skill do away with that.
SPECIFICATIONS:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Logitech G213 Lightspeed
Regardless of whether you have your heart set on one, the Logitech G213 is an excellent example of a good wireless keyboard. We do not believe that this item requires wireless connectivity; rather, we much prefer a gaming mouse or headset. However, if you constantly move the keyboard between multiple devices and locations or if you play video games on the couch, a wireless keyboard might be helpful in some situations.
SPECIFICATION:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Keychron K2 (Version 2)
It has differentiated itself as an excellent entry-level keyboard that, from the viewpoint of generalists, might help explore a wider world of mechanicals. O Fornam, one may purchase a robust gaming keyboard with excellent wireless features and Gateron manual switches at such an affordable price. It has a simple layout with grey ABS keycaps, a little smaller 84-key layout that only omits the Numpad, and a very compact navigation cluster.
SPECIFICATION:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Ducky One 2
Ducky is well-known in the world of mechanical gaming keyboards. Even in an era of flashy keyboards, it has kept its no-nonsense design style. The Ducky 1 3 Fuji is, at most, a brilliant illustration of a more stylised and vibrant Ducky today. But even the classic Ducky is leaning a little more toward the extraordinary and unusual. The most recent model from Ducky is the Fuji keyboard, which comes in a range of hues and patterns.
SPECIFICATION:
|Pros
|Cons
7. Corsair K100 RGB Optical
The K100 has many similar features such as the K95, including identical macro keys on the left side, an identical steel roll in the upper right corner, identical media keys directly below it, and identical double-shot keycaps. As with the previous model, a comfortable wrist rest attaches magnetically, and the USB passthrough is easy to access. The K100 also features more of the stunning RGB lights that Corsair.
SPECIFICATION:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Razer Cynosa- V2 Chroma
If you need a full touchscreen typing experience for any reason and even the development of self-keys doesn't work for you, the Razer Cynosa is the right device for you. While it might lack some functionality seen on other gaming boards, such as a separate wrist rest or media control, it comes come with extensive Razer RGB lighting that can be adjusted key by key or zone by zone.
SPECIFICATION:
|Pros
|Cons
Best budget
The Logitech G213 is without a doubt a superb example of the wireless keyboard genre, whether you have your heart set on one, the brand is widely renowned for its keyboards, and it's the best cheap option. The rubber dome switches on this keyboard seem exceedingly light to activate because of this. It has excellent mechanical typing performance as well as good functionality for an enjoyable gaming experience. One can enjoy the benefits of all the latest features at competitive prices.
Best overall
The Corsair K100 is an excellent gaming laptop. This keyboard is well made, comfortable to use, and features RGB lights that can be customised. The K100 RGB is a 110-key control panel from Corsair that features the company's new OPX optical-mechanical switches. This is the best product overall, despite the price. Like before, you get a comfortable wrist rest that magnetically clips on, and the USB passthrough is easily accessible. The K100 also has more stunning RGB lights.
How to find the perfect gaming keyboard
Best 3 features comparison
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Wooting Two HE
|Lekker (Gateron)
|Full size
|RGB LED backlight
|Mountain Everest Ma
|Cherry MX Red, Green, Brown, and Silver
|TKL or full size
|RGB lighting for each key
|G. SKILL KM360
|Cherry MX Red Switch
|TKL
|White backlight
|Logitech G915 Lightspeed
|Logitech GL low key
|Full
|RGB LED backlight
|Keychron K2 (Version 2)
|Gateron
|84-key
|LED white backlight
|Ducky One 3
|Cherry MX
|Full
|LED white backlight
|Corsair K100 RGB Optical
|Corsair OPX
|Full
|RGB backlight
|Razer Cynosa Chroma
|Membrane (non-mechanical)
|Full
|RGB lighting for each key
Products price list in table
Let’s compare the prices of all the Best Gaming keyboards.
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Wooting Two HE
|₹18,457
|2.
|Mountain Everest Ma
|₹28,627
|3.
|G.SKILL KM360
|₹11,536
|4.
|Logitech G213 Lightspeed
|₹3,995
|5.
|Keychron K2 (Version 2)
|₹16,092
|6.
|Ducky One Mini
|₹10,787
|7.
|Corsair K100 RGB Optical
|₹21,999
|8.
|Razer Cynosa Chroma
|₹4,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
The keys on gaming keyboards are more evenly spaced than those on normal keyboards, which somewhat made it much easier to write but also makes it more difficult to inadvertently hit the wrong key. Additional convenience features include rubberised keys, headset and microphone connectors, additional USB ports, and buttons specifically designated for media controls.
The Ducky has a high latency, which makes the Razer much better for gaming. Additionally, it contains customisation software, which Ducky does not. The Razer is only available with linear or clicky optical switches, whereas the Ducky is available in a wide range of Cherry MX switches.
Simply press and hold up the LED setup button while continuing to hold down the CTRL key. Next, let go of both keys. All of your keyboard's LEDs should have turned off by this point, indicating that you are in reactive typing mode.
The Windows key adjacent to the ALT button may be activated or deactivated using the key next to the dimmer. This avoids clicking the button by accident while playing a game, which returns you to the desktop or home screen.
Both of these words, which are frequently used to characterise keyboard functionality, refer to the number of keys that may be pushed simultaneously to record input. Some keyboards may only support 6-Key Rollover, which limits the number of keys that may be shown simultaneously on the keyboard to 6. N-key rollover is a feature of Corsair mechanical keyboards, allowing you to press any number of keys at once and have them all function properly.