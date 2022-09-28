The best Poco full-HD phones- A complete guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The premium features of Poco Full-HD phones help you to access new technology and connect to people around the globe. With Poco, you may create more cherished memories with your loved ones by adding a few cutting-edge features.

Poco Full-HD phones

Poco is a branch of Xiaomi that essentially focuses on mobile phones for the youth. It manufactures and packages affordable phones which are stylish and embedded with the latest features. The Poco Full-HD phones are induced with handy and updated features, providing ease and style to the customers. They have also clubbed trending technologies to improve the efficiency of mobile phones. Xiaomi has three subsidiary brands to its name. These are- Poco, Redmi and Mi. All three brands have specific features, offering customers a wide range of affordable phones.Each of the three manufacturers has distinctive characteristics and provides users with a selection of inexpensive phones. Mi is the most popular brand among consumers to purchase from because of its broad modeling. The choosers believe Redmi to be a more sensible choice. The Poco phones are well-known for their premium hardware and affordable prices. Poco phones made their debut in 2018. With more clients, the brand has effectively gained traction. Its flawless operation, cutting-edge designs, and aesthetics make it one of the best gamers. It might be difficult to select a good alternative among the Poco Full-HD phones. Here is a list of the best Poco Full-HD phones to help you. Here is a list: Poco X4 Pro 5G The Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in Laser Blue and is induced with 6 GB RAM. It has 128 GB ROM or storage capacity. It has a 64MP+8MP+2MP dual camera and a 16MP front camera, providing immense clarity to your pictures. Along with HD, Poco X4 Pro 5G also has a 120 Hz Super Amoled screen. It also has a 360 Hz touch sampling rate to provide a smooth process. This phone has a triple camera configuration built with a 64MP wide camera and 8MP with an Ultra-wide camera. It offers 118-degree vision, enhancing photography and creativity. Specifications Poco X4 Pro 5G has cellular technology of 5G.

It has a proximity sensor and sensors ambient light sensor.

The operating system software in Android 11.

There are features, E-Compass, Accelerator, Gyroscope and fingerprint Scanner.

Color - Lazer Blue

Pros Cons The storage capacity is expandable to 1 GB. Performance is average and fair Fingerprint scanner for ensuring security Thick and reasonably heavy Amoled screen along with HD. The operating system needs updating

2. Poco M3 Pro 5G The Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in Cool Blue, Yellow and Powe Black color and has 4 GB RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB. It has a 48MP+2MP+2MP dual camera and an 8MP for front camera. It has a full HD display with a 6.5-inch screen. It has the Switchblade design and a 3D curved back, enabling you to experience innovative designs. It also has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor and UFS 2.2 WriteBooster that enhance speed and performance. Poco M3 Pro 5G has a smart display with a refreshing function to enjoy optimal battery usage. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for efficient security. Specifications Poco M3 Pro 5G has Audio Jack 3.5 mm.

It has support networks like 5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, WCDMA, and GSM.

The operating system in Android 11.

It has an Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and side fingerprint sensor.

Color - Cool Blue, Yellow, Power Black

Pros Cons It has efficient battery life. It has an average performance. It has optimal quality. It requires an update of the operating system. It has a smart display with a refreshing facility.

3. MI Poco M2 The MI Poco M2 is available in Brick Red, Slate Blue and Pitch Black colors with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity. It has a 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP dual camera and an 8MP front camera. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 Processor that reasonably increases the efficiency. The battery power rating is 5000. The phone also has Fingerprint Sensor, ensuring security. Specifications MI Poco M2 has an operating system, Android 10.

It has Gorilla glass.

It has a cellular connection of 4G and 2G.

It has a rear camera, front camera and primary camera.

Color - Brick Red, Slate Blue, Pitch Black

Pros Cons It has a fast charging ability. It has a less refreshing rate screen. It has a fingerprint sensor The operating system in Android 10 It has efficient battery mileage.

4. Poco M3 The Poco M3 is available in Yellow Power Black and Cool blue colors with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. It has a 48MP+2MP+2MP dual camera. It has 8MP for the front camera, providing good picture quality. It has a display of 6.53 inches and is in Full HD. It has a battery power of 6000 Milliamp per hour. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor, which increases the work efficiency of the phone. It also ensures efficient processing while switching to various tabs simultaneously. Specifications Poco M3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor.

It has the operating system of Android 10.

It has a triple rear camera.

Color - Yellow Power Black, Cool blue

Pros Cons Good display size. It has a lagging UI. It is ideal for gaming. The operating system in Android 10. It has various camera features.

5. Poco M4 Pro 5G The Poco M4 Pro 5G is available in Cool Blue color and has 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage. The storage capacity is also expandable to 1TB. It has a 50MP+8MP dual camera and 16MP front camera, ensuring high-defined picture quality. It has Face Lock, which will ensure extensive security for the phone. It also has MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor along with 2.4 GHz and UFS 2.2 Writer Booster. These all indicate a speedier efficiency of the phone. It also has a 33 W rapid charging interface that charges the phone in just 60 minutes. Specifications Poco M4 Pro 5G Interface has a battery power of 5000 Milliamp per hour.

It has the operating system of Android 11.

It has a dual mic, primary and secondary.

It has network types 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G.

Pros Cons It has an AMOLED display along with HD mode. The camera design is highly bumped. It has a long-lasting battery and fast charging capacity. The operating system is still Android 11. It has a good camera capacity.

6. Poco M2 Pro The Poco M2 Pro is available in two shades of Black with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM or storage capacity. It has a 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP dual camera and a 16MP front camera, offering ideal picture quality. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor and Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, which increases the phone's performance. It has a 33 W fast charging capacity. It has a full HD screen with spectacular design and realistic visuals. It has a P2i coating that makes the phone waterproof. Specifications Poco M2 Pro has 5000 Milliamp hours.

The operating system in Android 10.

It has a fingerprint sensor to maintain security.

It had Z-Shocker Haptics, which are-sided fingerprint sensors.

Pros Cons The full HD is viable for outdoor usage. The operating system is still Android 10 The battery life is excellent. The phone is relatively expensive Efficient picture quality.

Best features of the Poco Full-HD phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Feature 4 Poco X4 Pro 5G 5G cellular Network. Android 11 E-Compass, Accelerator Proximity Sensor Poco M3 Pro 5G Audio Jack 3.5 mm Android 11 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor UFS 2.2 WriteBooster MI Poco M2 MediaTek Helio G80 Processor Android 10 Gorilla Glass Cellular Network-4G, 2G Poco M3 64GB Storage Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor Triple Rear Camera Poco M4 Pro 5G 4GB RAM MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor UFS 2.2 Writer Booster Cellular Network- 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Poco M2 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU Android 10 Z-Shockers Haptics

Best value for money The Poco M2 Pro is the best Poco Full-HD phone that serves value for money. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. According to the reviews, the phone is affordable and instilled with the latest trends in technology. The phone has a 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP dual camera and a 16MP front camera that ensure high-quality pictures. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor and Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU that promises to increase efficiency. It has ideal battery life, is fast charging and has a P2i coating, making it waterproof. Best overall The best product of PocO Full HD phones is the Poco X4 Pro 5G. It provides new features at an affordable cost. It has 6 GB RAM with 64GB storage capacity that is expandable. The display of the phone is Amoled, along with being HD, which ensures the best display efficiency and visualization. Furthermore, the battery life is excellent. It also has trending additions like the Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerator and Gyroscope. The phone also ensures ideal picture quality with a 64MP+8MP+2MP dual camera and a 16MP front camera. How to find the ideal Poco full HD phones? While you shop for the ideal Poco Full HD phones, there are various options to choose from. All the models, however, have their strengths and weaknesses. The initial step while buying the phone is to know the features you want and the money you decide to spend. Once you get the clarity regarding the features and the expenses, the next step is to look out for the phone. While looking out for various phones, make sure that you always read the descriptions and product details. This will help you understand and locate the features that you desire in your phone. The next step is to make a comparison between the models of phones and identify their specifications. It will help you sort and understand what model is good at a particular aspect. Lastly, the identification and reading through the pros and cons of every model are essential. It will help you to understand what can be strengths and drawbacks of a model, helping you pick the right mobile phone! Products price list in table

S. No. Product Price 1. Poco X4 Pro 5G 18,990 2. Poco M3 Pro 5G 14,890 3. MI Poco M2 10,899 4. Poco M3 10,999 5. Poco M4 Pro 5G 17,984 6. Poco M2 Pro 10,499

