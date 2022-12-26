The best Samsung phones under ₹ 25000 By Affiliate Desk

A smart phone has become an integral part of life where connections, information, banking, shopping, health and wellness can all be kept together in one place aka your mobile phone. But with brands releasing new phones almost daily, it becomes imperative for phone buyers to go through all their options and research based on various parameters that a phone can cover. After all, we alls look for a good phone that performs well, is affordable and ticks all of your boxes likea good camera, good OS, sleek design etc. Here is a comprehensive guide to the best Samsung mobiles available for ₹25000 and under. 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy M3 has the latest android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. With a massive 6000mah battery and a 50 mega pixel quad camera- it truly is a power packed option under ₹25000. With a 6.6 inch LCD display and protected by Samsung Knox, it is a great buy for ₹24999 Specifications: Colour: Emerald Brown Brand: Samsung Material: Metal, glass, fiber Product dimensions- 0.9 X 16.5 X 7.7 cm Weight- 215 grams Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Battery power- 6000 Camera- 50Mp + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- quad Camera / 8 MP front camera What comes in the box- handset, data cable, guide, ejection pin. Price- 24,999

Pros Cons Great budget buy Travel adapter to be purchases separately. Good camera performance One Ui 4 experience which has been optimized for every screen size Has a 120 Hz refresh rate Has in built voice focus that gives you clarity while answering calls in loud situations.

2. Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage A dual Sim mobile phone with high resolution back and front cameras and a 6.4-inch display in full HD. It is supported by a 4000 mAh battery with a 15-watt fast charger. It also has a finger print censor and a has an internal memory of 64 GB which is expandable up to 512 GB. Specifications: Colour: Black Brand: Samsung Material: Metal, glass, fiber Product dimensions- 15.9 X 0.8 X 7.5 cm Weight- 166 grams Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Battery power- 4000 mAh Camera- 25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP- back camera/ 25 MP front camera What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter. Price- 24,000

Pros Cons Has a 25 MP front camera great for taking selfies and video calls Supports 4 G only. Comes with a travel adapter Great value for money Suitable for everyone

3. Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage This Samsung mobile phone comes with a big display of 6.5 inch HD + TFT screen with a resolution of 720X1600 which makes gaming and watching videos a fun experience. Backed with a 6 GB RAM and supported by android 10.0 OS it is a powerful cell phone with some great functions. Specifications: Colour: Black Brand: Samsung Material: Metal, glass, fiber Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.6 X 16.4 cm Weight- 205 grams Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Battery power- 5000 mAh Camera- 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- back camera/ 8 MP front camera What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter. Price- 19,999

Pros Cons Great display in terms of size and resolution Front camera is only 8 MP which is less compared to other Samsung phones. Comes with a travel adapter Memory is expandable up to 1 TB Has v cut display with 16 m colours.

4. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage A 6.5 display screen, superfast 5G support, 4 GB Ram that can be increased up to 12 GB and an internal storage of 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB- this is what the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G brings to you. Priced at ₹16,999 – it surely is a bang for your buck if you are looking for Samsung Smartphones to buy. Specifications: Colour: Brown, Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green Brand: Samsung Material: Metal, glass, fiber Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm Weight- 195 grams Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Battery power- 5000 mAh Camera- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 5 MP front camera What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, Price- 16,999 Weight: 150 gm Display- 269 PPI with 16M colours

Pros Cons Can expand up to 12 GB RAM which is excellent for gamers Has only 5 MP front camera Supports super- fast 5G Has a 720X1600 pixel resolution

5. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage With an android 12 One UI Core 4 Octa Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is another great option. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery and has an expandable RAM of up to 12 GB. It has an internal storage of 128 GB on its own which is a pre-requisite in smart phones these days. Specifications: Colour: Light Green, brown, dark blue, aqua green, midnight blue, stardust brown Brand: Samsung Material: Metal, glass, fiber Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm Weight- 207 grams Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Battery power- 6000 mAh Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 8 MP front camera What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter, type a to type c cable Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours Price- 17,999

Pros Cons Has 401 PPI with 16M display Has a comparatively weaker front camera of 8 MP Has 6 GB RAM Backed by android 12.0 Has finger print censor

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Another phone from the Galaxy range, the galaxy A23 is a powerful phone with the snapdragon octa core processor and a 6.6 FHD smooth display. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 6 GB RAM- it has shown good performance in all spheres like browsing, gaming, watching videos and phone calls. It has a 128 GB internal storage and android 12.0 Operating system. Specifications: Colour: Black, White, Blue, Peach Brand: Samsung Material: Metal, glass, fiber Product dimensions- 0.8 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm Weight- 195 grams Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Battery power- 5000 mAh Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ front camera What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter. Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours Price- 23,990

Pros Cons Comes in a 2.4 GHz snapdragon octa core processor Does not support 5 G on both SIM Has a full HD, Infinity V 90Hz smooth display of 6.6 inches Supports 56 hours of phone talk time In built GPS Dual sim Has finger print censor

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Supports 5G, has dual SIM options Comes with 1080 x 2400 pixels Screen is protected by Gorilla glass 5 Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAM Has a powerful 25 MP front camera On the screen finger print censor which makes unlocking on the go easy Comes with a travel adapter in the box Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM Has ultra-wide camera for great wide angle photos Comes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolution Internal memory is expandable up to 1 TB Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAM Comes in 6 great colour options Supports 5 G sim Has an HD resolution with 720X1600 pixels display Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM Has a powerful 6000 mAh battery Powerful 50+5+2 triple cameras great for taking wide angle shots 6 GB RAM ensures good speed and high performance Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM With OIS this phone can record videos smoothly and captures intricate details with ease Great quality portrait shots with background blur features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM makes it a great option for regular users as well as gamers

Best value for money Out of the six options, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB RAM comes as the best value for money because for ₹16,999 you get a 5G enabled handset that has a dual SIM slot. It has an expandable RAM of up to 8 GB and a 5000 mAh battery back-up. In terms of camera, it has a 50+2+2 MP back camera and 5 MP front camera. What’s more is that you have six different colour options to choose from! Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy M33 takes the cake with its 5G enabled service and a 6000 mAh battery support. For the price range of ₹25000, this phone has it all- good performance, good storage, 6 GB RAM, a full HD display with great resolution. It ticks all the boxes when it comes for buying a phone. A perfect mid-range phone from Samsung that can do it all! How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself? In a world where smart phones are released every alternate day- choosing a one that best suits your requirements can be a daunting task! What do you want in a phone and what are the facilities that have to be there? These days, smart phones carry our whole world within themselves and most of us look for these few important things while looking for a smart phone to buy- battery life, camera, dual sim option, storage and speed. These are the basic specifications and Samsung has been a brand that has catered to the smart phone demand since decades and has satisfied the users with its huge selection of mobile phones. If you are looking to buy a mobile for ₹25000 or under- these six Samsung phones listed above should definitely be on your radar- and then you can narrow it down based on your preference. Products price list

Product name Price Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Rs. 24,999 Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAM Rs. 24,000 Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM Rs. 19,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAM Rs. 16,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM Rs. 17,999 Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM Rs. 23,999

