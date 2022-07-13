Sign out
The best tablets under 10,000 in India: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022 09:41 IST

Tablets make the viewing experience more enjoyable. Options under 10,000 come packed with interesting features. Read on to know more about them.

Tablets under 10,000 are pocket-friendly.

The tablets under Rs. 10,000 are usually equipped with a 7 to 10-inch display, 2 or 3 GB RAM and a decent processor, making them suitable for online classes, web browsing, watching movies or videos, and more.

Consider this guide if you have a budget of Rs. 10,000 to spend on a new tablet but are overwhelmed by several available options. Here are some of the tablets from brands like Lenovo, Samsung, Acer and more!

If you are looking for a tablet that offers a decent overall experience, a great display, and a decent processor, then look no further. This article features a comprehensive guide to the top entry-level tablets in the Indian market today.

Best tablets under 10,000 in India

1. Lenovo Tab M8

It comes with a premium metallic finish and decent specifications, including 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Moreover, it has 8 inches HD IPS display with an IPS HD display with a Dolby Audio-tuned speaker as well as an 8 rear camera set up and 2 MP front camera. It also has a 5000 mAh battery. Starting at Rs. 8,817, this table is powered by MediaTek Helio A22.

Specifications

  • Processor: 2.0Ghz MediaTek Helio A22 Tab processor
  • Ram: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 8 inches IPS (1280 x 800)
  • OS: Android v9
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-fi only

ProsCons
Premium metallic finishWi-Fi only
Dolby audioAverage camera quality
Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes 
Decent touch response 
Lenovo Tab M8 HD Tablet (8-inch(20cm), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only), Grey
36% off
8,999 14,000
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

There are two variants, which come with LTE or Wifi. It comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ display with Dolby Atmos Speakers and an MT8768T processor.

It features an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. The battery supports 15W fast charging and has a capacity of 5100 mAh. It is available from Rs. 10,999.

Specifications

  • Processor: MT8768T processor
  • Ram: 3 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 8.7 inches WXGA+ (1340 X 800)
  • OS: Android v11
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: LTE/Wi-fi

ProsCons
Attractive metallic designTouch response could have been better
ReliableLow audio output
Great battery backupAverage performance
Lightweight 
Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes 
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch), Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi-only Tablet, Silver
4% off
13,990 14,500
Buy now

3. Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen

This tablet features a compact 7-inch HD display. This MediaTek MT8166-powered tablet has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.

It also has 5 MP rear cameras and a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 3750 mAh, it runs Android 11. It is available from Rs. 7,857.

Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek MT8166
  • Ram: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 7-inch HD display
  • OS: Android v11
  • Battery: 4750 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi only

ProsCons
Responsive touch screenAverage battery backup
7-inch lightweight and compactAverage camera performance
Android 11Only 2 GB RAM
Decent display quality 
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen (7 inch, 2 GB, 32 GB, Wi-fi Only), Iron Grey
23% off
7,649 9,900
Buy now

4. FUSION5 4G Tablet

This Quad-Core A53-powered tablet boasts 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It features a 9.6-inch IPS HD screen. This tablet also offers dual sim slots making it 4G compatible.

The tablet has an 8 MP rear camera, along with a 2 MP camera at the front. There is a 5000 mAh battery inside. It is available from Rs. 8899.

Specifications

  • Processor: Quad-Core A53
  • Ram: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 9.6 inches IPS HD
  • OS: Android v8.1
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: LTE/Wi-fi

ProsCons
Beautiful 9.6-inch DisplayAverage chipset
Dual-sim & 4G supportAverage camera
Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classesOnly 2 GB RAM
FUSION5 4G Tablet (24.38 cm/9.6 inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Voice Calling, 8MP Camera, Bluetooth, Android 8.1 Oreo Google Certified Tablet PC, White),105D 8.1
55% off
8,946 19,999
Buy now

5. Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen

It offers an 8-inch HD display. This MediaTek Helio A22-powered tablet offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage along with expandable storage of up to 128 GB.

This tablet has an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery offers decent backup. It is available from Rs. 9,999.

Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
  • Ram: 3 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 12 MP
  • Display: 7-inch HD display
  • OS: Android v9
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi only

ProsCons
Touch response is excellentWi-Fi only
Decent battery backupAverage camera
Average display qualityDecent build quality
Lenovo M8 Hd 2Nd Gen Tab (8 Inches, 3Gb, 32 Gb, Wi-Fi) Iron Grey
31% off
10,418 15,000
Buy now

6. Acer One 8 T4-82L

This MT8766WA Quad-Core-powered tablet features an 8-inch IPS display, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage, it also supports an SD card of up to 128 GB. With a 4G sim slot, it supports calling and VoLTE.

This tablet features an 8 MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is available from Rs. 9,499.

Specifications

  • Processor: MT8766WA Quad-Core
  • Ram: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 8-inch IPS (1280x800)
  • OS: Android v10
  • Connectivity Type: Cellular, Wi-Fi

Acer One 8 T4-82L Tablet (Cellular, Black, 8.inches, 2GB, 32GB)
53% off
9,499 20,000
Buy now

7. Lenovo Tab M10

The device features a 10.1-inch HD IPS display, dual front speakers, and Dolby Audio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 429-powered tablet comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB using an SD card.

It has 5 MP rear cameras and a 2 MP front camera. The battery has a capacity of 4850 mAh. It is available from Rs. 10,795.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Octa-core
  • Ram: 2GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 10.1 inches HD IPS (1280 x 800)
  • OS: Android v9
  • Battery: 4850 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi only

ProsCons
Beautiful 10.1-inch displayIt does not support Amazon Apps (Prime, Kindle, Shopping, etc.)
dual front speakers with Dolby AudioWi-Fi only
Supports Face IDAverage front camera
Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes 
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1 inch/25.65 cm, 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only) Slate Black
44% off
10,545 18,990
Buy now

8. Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet

It is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display. This Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917-powered tablet has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also supports SD cards up to 128 GB.

The tablet has a 5 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 7000 mAh, it offers great battery backup. Lenovo Tab4 10 is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 quad-core
  • Ram: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 16 GB
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 10.1 inches HD IPS
  • OS: Android v7
  • Battery: 7000 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi only

ProsCons
Massive 7000 mAh batteryOnly 2 GB RAM
Huge 10.1-inch displayIt does not support calling
Wi-fi + Sim card slot (for data connectivity)Average camera quality
Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes 
Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet (10.1 inch,16GB,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Non Calling) Slate Black
38% off
9,999 16,000
Buy now

9. TCL Tab 10s

This tablet has an impressive 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display. With 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, this tablet is powered by Helio P22 Octacore.

TCL Tab 10s is available at Rs. 12,999 and has an 8 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP front camera. It has an 8000 mAh battery that supports 18 W chargi

Specifications

  • Processor: Helio P22 Octacore
  • Ram: 3 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Display: 10.1 inches WUXGA (1920x1200)
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 8000 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi only

 ProsCons
Massive 8000 mAh battery No 3.5 mm jack
 IP52 dust and water-resistant designAverage camera quality 
 Decent displayAverage speakers 
 Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes 
TCL Tab 10s (10.1 inches WUXGA Display, 3GB+32GB, 8000mAh, Wi-Fi only Tablet (Grey) (9081X(Gray))
12,999
Buy now

10. Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen

This tablet comes with an 8-inch WXGA display, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and up to 128 GB of SD card support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22.

It has an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery. The Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen starts at Rs. 9,999.

Specifications

  • Processor: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 Quad-Core
  • Ram: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 8 inches IPS display (1280x800)
  • OS: Android v9
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi, LTE

ProsCons
Offers LTE supportAverage performance
Decent battery backupAverage camera
2 GB RAMDecent speakers
Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen Tablet (8-inch, 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Calling), Iron Grey
36% off
10,160 16,000
Buy now

Price of tablets at a glance:

TabletsPrice 
 Lenovo Tab M8  8,811
 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LiteRs 10,999
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd GenRs 7,857
FUSION5 4G Tablet 8,899 
 Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen 9,999 
 Acer One 8 T4-82LRs9,499
Lenovo Tab M10Rs 10,795
Lenovo Tab4 10 TabletRs 9,999 
 TCL Tab 10s 12,999 
 Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen 9,999 

3 Important Features to Check While Selecting a Tablet Under Rs. 10000

Here are three things to consider while choosing the best tablet for your budget and needs.

1. A Decent Chipset

Performance of the tablet largely depends on its chipset. Hence, it is crucial to select a tablet with a decent chipset that can fit all your needs.

It is important to know how you will use your tablet and what the normal day-to-day usage will be. Thus, you can choose the tablet with the best chipset that can fulfil your needs and fit within your budget.

2. RAM, Internal Storage, and Connectivity

If you multitask and keep several programs open at once, then enough RAM can accommodate all of your needs. In the entry-level segment, 2 or 3 GB of RAM are typically available.

Most of the tablets below Rs. 10,000 comes with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage, with expandable storage options.

Typically, entry-level tablets offer only Wi-Fi, but there are a few that offer calling and 4G capabilities as well.

3. Display & Size

As the first thing people notice about their tablet is its display, it is essential to have a screen that gives an enjoyable experience. For the price range under 10,000, HD IPS displays are decent enough for most use cases.

In terms of size, they usually range from 7 to 10 inches. Therefore, choose the one that suits your comfort and convenience.

Best Value for Money

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen is one of the best value-for-money tablets under Rs. 10,000. It has a compact 7-inch display. Furthermore, it comes with 32 GB RAM which can be expanded up to 128 GB.

At Rs.7,857, this MediaTek MT8166-powered tablet comes with a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera.

Best Overall

With its 10.1-inch HD IPS display and a 7000 mAh battery, Lenovo Tab4 is one of the best in the market. It also features 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also supports SD cards up to 128 GB.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 chipset. It has a 5 MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. Lenovo Tab4 10 is available for Rs. 9,999.

How to Find the Perfect Tablet Under Rs. 10,000?

Whether your priority is online courses, web surfing, or binge-watching, finding the perfect tablet starts with prioritising the features that matter to you.

Chipsets determine the performance of tablets, so finding one that meets our needs is crucial. The most important thing to keep in mind when shortlisting entry-level tablets is connectivity options, as not all of them offer LTE or call functionality.

With each device having pros and cons, it's important to choose the one that best suits your needs. Chipset, RAM, storage, display, size, battery, and connectivity options must be carefully considered.

FAQs

1. Are tablets good for studying?
Tablets are bigger than phones and offer more convenience and portability than traditional laptops. One can also use them as a note-taker, ebook reader, research tool, or to take online classes. Tablets are an excellent choice for online education because they are easier for kids to use than laptop computers.

2. How good are IPS displays?
Colour performance and wide viewing angles make IPS displays one of the best displays out there. In terms of clarity and crispness, IPS displays provide a much better image than other types of displays.

3. Do you need LTE on a tablet?
A tablet with LTE will support 4G connectivity. You won't have to worry about staying within range of a Wi-Fi hotspot if you have a tablet with 4G or a data plan. Conversely, a Wi-Fi tablet allows you to access the internet only via Wi-Fi.

4. What is the ideal screen size for a tablet?
The answer depends on how you intend to use it. 7 or 8-inch tablets generally have the advantage of being more compact and portable, which makes them ideal for reading eBooks, since tablets of this size are lightweight and won't fatigue your hands.

Tablets with 10 inches are more suitable for working, watching videos, surfing the web, and taking online courses.

5. Which is the best 10-inch Lenovo tablet under Rs. 10,000?
The Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab4 10 are the best Lenovo tablets under Rs. 10,000. At their prices, both offer good display quality and offer decent WXGA (1280 x 800) resolutions.


At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

