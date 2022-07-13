The best tablets under 10,000 in India: A buying guide

Summary:
The tablets under Rs. 10,000 are usually equipped with a 7 to 10-inch display, 2 or 3 GB RAM and a decent processor, making them suitable for online classes, web browsing, watching movies or videos, and more.
Consider this guide if you have a budget of Rs. 10,000 to spend on a new tablet but are overwhelmed by several available options. Here are some of the tablets from brands like Lenovo, Samsung, Acer and more!
If you are looking for a tablet that offers a decent overall experience, a great display, and a decent processor, then look no further. This article features a comprehensive guide to the top entry-level tablets in the Indian market today.
Best tablets under ₹10,000 in India
1. Lenovo Tab M8
It comes with a premium metallic finish and decent specifications, including 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage.
Moreover, it has 8 inches HD IPS display with an IPS HD display with a Dolby Audio-tuned speaker as well as an 8 rear camera set up and 2 MP front camera. It also has a 5000 mAh battery. Starting at Rs. 8,817, this table is powered by MediaTek Helio A22.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium metallic finish
|Wi-Fi only
|Dolby audio
|Average camera quality
|Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes
|Decent touch response
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
There are two variants, which come with LTE or Wifi. It comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ display with Dolby Atmos Speakers and an MT8768T processor.
It features an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. The battery supports 15W fast charging and has a capacity of 5100 mAh. It is available from Rs. 10,999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive metallic design
|Touch response could have been better
|Reliable
|Low audio output
|Great battery backup
|Average performance
|Lightweight
|Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes
3. Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen
This tablet features a compact 7-inch HD display. This MediaTek MT8166-powered tablet has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.
It also has 5 MP rear cameras and a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 3750 mAh, it runs Android 11. It is available from Rs. 7,857.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Responsive touch screen
|Average battery backup
|7-inch lightweight and compact
|Average camera performance
|Android 11
|Only 2 GB RAM
|Decent display quality
4. FUSION5 4G Tablet
This Quad-Core A53-powered tablet boasts 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It features a 9.6-inch IPS HD screen. This tablet also offers dual sim slots making it 4G compatible.
The tablet has an 8 MP rear camera, along with a 2 MP camera at the front. There is a 5000 mAh battery inside. It is available from Rs. 8899.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful 9.6-inch Display
|Average chipset
|Dual-sim & 4G support
|Average camera
|Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes
|Only 2 GB RAM
5. Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen
It offers an 8-inch HD display. This MediaTek Helio A22-powered tablet offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage along with expandable storage of up to 128 GB.
This tablet has an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery offers decent backup. It is available from Rs. 9,999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Touch response is excellent
|Wi-Fi only
|Decent battery backup
|Average camera
|Average display quality
|Decent build quality
6. Acer One 8 T4-82L
This MT8766WA Quad-Core-powered tablet features an 8-inch IPS display, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage, it also supports an SD card of up to 128 GB. With a 4G sim slot, it supports calling and VoLTE.
This tablet features an 8 MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is available from Rs. 9,499.
Specifications
7. Lenovo Tab M10
The device features a 10.1-inch HD IPS display, dual front speakers, and Dolby Audio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 429-powered tablet comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB using an SD card.
It has 5 MP rear cameras and a 2 MP front camera. The battery has a capacity of 4850 mAh. It is available from Rs. 10,795.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful 10.1-inch display
|It does not support Amazon Apps (Prime, Kindle, Shopping, etc.)
|dual front speakers with Dolby Audio
|Wi-Fi only
|Supports Face ID
|Average front camera
|Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes
8. Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet
It is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display. This Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917-powered tablet has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also supports SD cards up to 128 GB.
The tablet has a 5 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 7000 mAh, it offers great battery backup. Lenovo Tab4 10 is priced at Rs. 9,999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive 7000 mAh battery
|Only 2 GB RAM
|Huge 10.1-inch display
|It does not support calling
|Wi-fi + Sim card slot (for data connectivity)
|Average camera quality
|Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes
9. TCL Tab 10s
This tablet has an impressive 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display. With 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, this tablet is powered by Helio P22 Octacore.
TCL Tab 10s is available at Rs. 12,999 and has an 8 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP front camera. It has an 8000 mAh battery that supports 18 W chargi
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive 8000 mAh battery
|No 3.5 mm jack
|IP52 dust and water-resistant design
|Average camera quality
|Decent display
|Average speakers
|Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes
10. Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen
This tablet comes with an 8-inch WXGA display, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and up to 128 GB of SD card support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22.
It has an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery. The Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen starts at Rs. 9,999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers LTE support
|Average performance
|Decent battery backup
|Average camera
|2 GB RAM
|Decent speakers
|Tablets
|Price
|Lenovo Tab M8
|₹8,811
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|Rs 10,999
|Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen
|Rs 7,857
|FUSION5 4G Tablet
|₹8,899
|Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen
|₹9,999
|Acer One 8 T4-82L
|Rs9,499
|Lenovo Tab M10
|Rs 10,795
|Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet
|Rs 9,999
|TCL Tab 10s
|₹12,999
|Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen
|₹9,999
3 Important Features to Check While Selecting a Tablet Under Rs. 10000
Here are three things to consider while choosing the best tablet for your budget and needs.
1. A Decent Chipset
Performance of the tablet largely depends on its chipset. Hence, it is crucial to select a tablet with a decent chipset that can fit all your needs.
It is important to know how you will use your tablet and what the normal day-to-day usage will be. Thus, you can choose the tablet with the best chipset that can fulfil your needs and fit within your budget.
2. RAM, Internal Storage, and Connectivity
If you multitask and keep several programs open at once, then enough RAM can accommodate all of your needs. In the entry-level segment, 2 or 3 GB of RAM are typically available.
Most of the tablets below Rs. 10,000 comes with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage, with expandable storage options.
Typically, entry-level tablets offer only Wi-Fi, but there are a few that offer calling and 4G capabilities as well.
3. Display & Size
As the first thing people notice about their tablet is its display, it is essential to have a screen that gives an enjoyable experience. For the price range under ₹10,000, HD IPS displays are decent enough for most use cases.
In terms of size, they usually range from 7 to 10 inches. Therefore, choose the one that suits your comfort and convenience.
Best Value for Money
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen is one of the best value-for-money tablets under Rs. 10,000. It has a compact 7-inch display. Furthermore, it comes with 32 GB RAM which can be expanded up to 128 GB.
At Rs.7,857, this MediaTek MT8166-powered tablet comes with a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera.
Best Overall
With its 10.1-inch HD IPS display and a 7000 mAh battery, Lenovo Tab4 is one of the best in the market. It also features 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also supports SD cards up to 128 GB.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 chipset. It has a 5 MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. Lenovo Tab4 10 is available for Rs. 9,999.
How to Find the Perfect Tablet Under Rs. 10,000?
Whether your priority is online courses, web surfing, or binge-watching, finding the perfect tablet starts with prioritising the features that matter to you.
Chipsets determine the performance of tablets, so finding one that meets our needs is crucial. The most important thing to keep in mind when shortlisting entry-level tablets is connectivity options, as not all of them offer LTE or call functionality.
With each device having pros and cons, it's important to choose the one that best suits your needs. Chipset, RAM, storage, display, size, battery, and connectivity options must be carefully considered.
FAQs
1. Are tablets good for studying?
Tablets are bigger than phones and offer more convenience and portability than traditional laptops. One can also use them as a note-taker, ebook reader, research tool, or to take online classes. Tablets are an excellent choice for online education because they are easier for kids to use than laptop computers.
2. How good are IPS displays?
Colour performance and wide viewing angles make IPS displays one of the best displays out there. In terms of clarity and crispness, IPS displays provide a much better image than other types of displays.
3. Do you need LTE on a tablet?
A tablet with LTE will support 4G connectivity. You won't have to worry about staying within range of a Wi-Fi hotspot if you have a tablet with 4G or a data plan. Conversely, a Wi-Fi tablet allows you to access the internet only via Wi-Fi.
4. What is the ideal screen size for a tablet?
The answer depends on how you intend to use it. 7 or 8-inch tablets generally have the advantage of being more compact and portable, which makes them ideal for reading eBooks, since tablets of this size are lightweight and won't fatigue your hands.
Tablets with 10 inches are more suitable for working, watching videos, surfing the web, and taking online courses.
5. Which is the best 10-inch Lenovo tablet under Rs. 10,000?
The Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab4 10 are the best Lenovo tablets under Rs. 10,000. At their prices, both offer good display quality and offer decent WXGA (1280 x 800) resolutions.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.