The best tablets under ₹ 10,000 in India: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 14, 2022 09:41 IST





Summary: Tablets make the viewing experience more enjoyable. Options under ₹ 10,000 come packed with interesting features. Read on to know more about them.

Tablets under ₹ 10,000 are pocket-friendly.

The tablets under Rs. 10,000 are usually equipped with a 7 to 10-inch display, 2 or 3 GB RAM and a decent processor, making them suitable for online classes, web browsing, watching movies or videos, and more. Consider this guide if you have a budget of Rs. 10,000 to spend on a new tablet but are overwhelmed by several available options. Here are some of the tablets from brands like Lenovo, Samsung, Acer and more! If you are looking for a tablet that offers a decent overall experience, a great display, and a decent processor, then look no further. This article features a comprehensive guide to the top entry-level tablets in the Indian market today. Best tablets under ₹10,000 in India 1. Lenovo Tab M8 It comes with a premium metallic finish and decent specifications, including 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. Moreover, it has 8 inches HD IPS display with an IPS HD display with a Dolby Audio-tuned speaker as well as an 8 rear camera set up and 2 MP front camera. It also has a 5000 mAh battery. Starting at Rs. 8,817, this table is powered by MediaTek Helio A22. Specifications Processor: 2.0Ghz MediaTek Helio A22 Tab processor

Pros Cons Premium metallic finish Wi-Fi only Dolby audio Average camera quality Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes Decent touch response

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite There are two variants, which come with LTE or Wifi. It comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ display with Dolby Atmos Speakers and an MT8768T processor. It features an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. The battery supports 15W fast charging and has a capacity of 5100 mAh. It is available from Rs. 10,999. Specifications Processor: MT8768T processor

Pros Cons Attractive metallic design Touch response could have been better Reliable Low audio output Great battery backup Average performance Lightweight Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes

3. Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen This tablet features a compact 7-inch HD display. This MediaTek MT8166-powered tablet has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB. It also has 5 MP rear cameras and a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 3750 mAh, it runs Android 11. It is available from Rs. 7,857. Specifications Processor: MediaTek MT8166

Pros Cons Responsive touch screen Average battery backup 7-inch lightweight and compact Average camera performance Android 11 Only 2 GB RAM Decent display quality

4. FUSION5 4G Tablet This Quad-Core A53-powered tablet boasts 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It features a 9.6-inch IPS HD screen. This tablet also offers dual sim slots making it 4G compatible. The tablet has an 8 MP rear camera, along with a 2 MP camera at the front. There is a 5000 mAh battery inside. It is available from Rs. 8899. Specifications Processor: Quad-Core A53

Pros Cons Beautiful 9.6-inch Display Average chipset Dual-sim & 4G support Average camera Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes Only 2 GB RAM

5. Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen It offers an 8-inch HD display. This MediaTek Helio A22-powered tablet offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage along with expandable storage of up to 128 GB. This tablet has an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery offers decent backup. It is available from Rs. 9,999. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

Pros Cons Touch response is excellent Wi-Fi only Decent battery backup Average camera Average display quality Decent build quality

6. Acer One 8 T4-82L This MT8766WA Quad-Core-powered tablet features an 8-inch IPS display, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage, it also supports an SD card of up to 128 GB. With a 4G sim slot, it supports calling and VoLTE. This tablet features an 8 MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is available from Rs. 9,499. Specifications Processor: MT8766WA Quad-Core

7. Lenovo Tab M10 The device features a 10.1-inch HD IPS display, dual front speakers, and Dolby Audio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 429-powered tablet comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB using an SD card. It has 5 MP rear cameras and a 2 MP front camera. The battery has a capacity of 4850 mAh. It is available from Rs. 10,795. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Octa-core

Pros Cons Beautiful 10.1-inch display It does not support Amazon Apps (Prime, Kindle, Shopping, etc.) dual front speakers with Dolby Audio Wi-Fi only Supports Face ID Average front camera Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes

8. Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet It is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display. This Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917-powered tablet has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also supports SD cards up to 128 GB. The tablet has a 5 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. With a capacity of 7000 mAh, it offers great battery backup. Lenovo Tab4 10 is priced at Rs. 9,999. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 quad-core

Pros Cons Massive 7000 mAh battery Only 2 GB RAM Huge 10.1-inch display It does not support calling Wi-fi + Sim card slot (for data connectivity) Average camera quality Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes

9. TCL Tab 10s This tablet has an impressive 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display. With 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, this tablet is powered by Helio P22 Octacore. TCL Tab 10s is available at Rs. 12,999 and has an 8 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP front camera. It has an 8000 mAh battery that supports 18 W chargi Specifications Processor: Helio P22 Octacore

Pros Cons Massive 8000 mAh battery No 3.5 mm jack IP52 dust and water-resistant design Average camera quality Decent display Average speakers Overall, it's decent for browsing or online classes

10. Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen This tablet comes with an 8-inch WXGA display, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and up to 128 GB of SD card support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22. It has an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery. The Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen starts at Rs. 9,999. Specifications Processor: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 Quad-Core

Pros Cons Offers LTE support Average performance Decent battery backup Average camera 2 GB RAM Decent speakers

Price of tablets at a glance:

Tablets Price Lenovo Tab M8 ₹ 8,811 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Rs 10,999 Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Rs 7,857 FUSION5 4G Tablet ₹ 8,899 Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen ₹ 9,999 Acer One 8 T4-82L Rs9,499 Lenovo Tab M10 Rs 10,795 Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet Rs 9,999 TCL Tab 10s ₹ 12,999 Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen ₹ 9,999

3 Important Features to Check While Selecting a Tablet Under Rs. 10000 Here are three things to consider while choosing the best tablet for your budget and needs. 1. A Decent Chipset Performance of the tablet largely depends on its chipset. Hence, it is crucial to select a tablet with a decent chipset that can fit all your needs. It is important to know how you will use your tablet and what the normal day-to-day usage will be. Thus, you can choose the tablet with the best chipset that can fulfil your needs and fit within your budget. 2. RAM, Internal Storage, and Connectivity If you multitask and keep several programs open at once, then enough RAM can accommodate all of your needs. In the entry-level segment, 2 or 3 GB of RAM are typically available. Most of the tablets below Rs. 10,000 comes with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage, with expandable storage options. Typically, entry-level tablets offer only Wi-Fi, but there are a few that offer calling and 4G capabilities as well. 3. Display & Size As the first thing people notice about their tablet is its display, it is essential to have a screen that gives an enjoyable experience. For the price range under ₹10,000, HD IPS displays are decent enough for most use cases. In terms of size, they usually range from 7 to 10 inches. Therefore, choose the one that suits your comfort and convenience. Best Value for Money Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen is one of the best value-for-money tablets under Rs. 10,000. It has a compact 7-inch display. Furthermore, it comes with 32 GB RAM which can be expanded up to 128 GB. At Rs.7,857, this MediaTek MT8166-powered tablet comes with a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. Best Overall With its 10.1-inch HD IPS display and a 7000 mAh battery, Lenovo Tab4 is one of the best in the market. It also features 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also supports SD cards up to 128 GB. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 chipset. It has a 5 MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. Lenovo Tab4 10 is available for Rs. 9,999. How to Find the Perfect Tablet Under Rs. 10,000? Whether your priority is online courses, web surfing, or binge-watching, finding the perfect tablet starts with prioritising the features that matter to you. Chipsets determine the performance of tablets, so finding one that meets our needs is crucial. The most important thing to keep in mind when shortlisting entry-level tablets is connectivity options, as not all of them offer LTE or call functionality. With each device having pros and cons, it's important to choose the one that best suits your needs. Chipset, RAM, storage, display, size, battery, and connectivity options must be carefully considered.