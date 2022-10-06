The most popular Realme 1.5GHz processor phones that you shouldn’t miss

Summary:
Realme is known for its diverse product lineup, which ranges from entry-level to flagship-killing phones. Realme mixes luxury design aesthetics with functional features to provide people with a device that fits all of their demands. The Realme smartphones offer excellent cameras and decent storage options.
A gigahertz (GHz) signifies a processor’s capacity to do a billion operations per second, whereas a megahertz represents 1000 times fewer or one million actions per second. Realme offers some incredible smartphones with 1.5GHz and above processor speed, allowing you to run several apps and enjoy different features quite efficiently.
You may choose a wide range of Realme 1.5GHz processor phones based on your requirements, considering elements like screen size, primary and secondary cameras, battery capacity, resolution, and online pricing. Realme has many intriguing choices, good features, and a robust design at this price.
Have a look at some of the chosen models here:
1. Realme Narzo 50i
The Realme Narzo 50i is an entry-level model of Realme’s Narzo 50 series. The smartphone has a water-drop notch screen and an 8MP camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A CPU. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. A Unisoc chipset provides average performance for the device. The phone does not have a fingerprint sensor. A micro USB port is available on the gadget. The Redmi 9 Active is a far superior device in a similar price bracket, thanks to its Helio G35 SoC and fingerprint sensor.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Coating for splash protection.
|No support for fast charging.
|400 nits of brightness on a large screen.
|Not protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
|Support for dedicated micro SD cards.
|There is no support for a fingerprint scanner.
2. Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y is a fashionable low-cost product with distinctive specs. Aside from its eye-catching exterior, the device also includes a high-end processor design and standard camera choices, ensuring great day-to-day performance. In addition to a robust 5000mAh battery, you would be able to enjoy the Android v11 Go version.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|A large IPS LCD screen.
|Display with a 720p maximum resolution.
|The display brightness of 400 nits
|No NFC.
|A massive 5000 mAh battery.
|When used often, a heating problem may occur.
3. Realme C25Y
Realme has packed the C25Y with a plethora of reliable features. The smartphone’s high battery capacity and strong processor arrangement provide smooth gameplay and a flawless experience every time. The Realme C25Y also has excellent cameras that can shoot high-quality photos. A 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 CPU backs the Realme C25Y with two 1.8GHz cores and six 1.8GHz cores. The Realme C25Y is supported by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 11.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life is extended.
|Only 720p resolution is available
|Large internal storage capacity.
|Heating issue.
|Support for 18W rapid charging.
|There is no glass covering on the exhibit.
4. Realme C30
The Realme C30 has a micro-USB port rather than a Type-C port, no fingerprint scanner, and a subpar camera. However, it performs well in a few areas and has a good design, display, and above-average performance, making it a smartphone worth considering.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a solid design.
|There is no fast charging feature.
|A satisfactory performance
|The camera configuration is standard.
|The display is good.
|There is no fingerprint scanner.
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme narzo 50i
|Excellent battery life.
|Reverse charging is supported
|The colour and design are fantastic
|Realme C21Y
|Realme UI support
|Fingerprint scanners on the back
|Supports USB On-The-Go and reverse charging
|Realme C25Y
|Audio jack: 3.5mm
|Fingerprint Sensor: Rear fingerprint sensor.
|USB: Type-C port
|Realme C30
|Long battery life
|The Realme UI gives custom UI support.
|There is a dedicated microSD card slot.
The Narzo 50 is the best value for money Realme 1.5GHz Processor phone. The Narzo 50 is a low-budget phone with several premium features like splash-proof durability, a huge 6.5-inch screen, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 CPU, which is good for regular performance. Furthermore, the phone’s 33W rapid charging saves charging time and allows you to work for longer.
Realme has packed the C25Y with a dazzling array of dependable features. With its large battery capacity and powerful CPU, the smartphone allows for smooth play sessions and intelligent entertainment on the move. The Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270ppi and a resolution of 720 x 1600. The device’s bezel-free front screen also has a 60Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid images and a great gaming experience. Realme C25Y also boasts a wonderful pair of cameras on both ends that can shoot high-quality photos. As a result, the Realme C25Y is the finest overall phone on our list.
The following steps will help you select the best Realme 1.5GHz processor phone for your needs.
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Realme Narzo 50i
|₹8,499
|2.
|Realme C21Y
|₹8,590
|3.
|Realme C25Y
|₹10,195
|4.
|Realme C30
|₹7,499
"We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.”
The most basic measurement of a system’s speed is its operating frequency, commonly expressed in gigahertz (GHz). The fastest mobile CPUs available now have clocks varying from 1.8 GHz to 2.2 GHz; however, the optimum processor speed varies according to your usage pattern. For a regular smartphone user, Realme’s 1.5GHz processor phones are sufficient.
The Realme Narzo 50i is a feature-loaded budget phone; therefore, the fingerprint sensor has been omitted from this Realme 1.5GHz processor phone with a substantial 6.5-inch panel, 400 nits of peak brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.
Generally speaking, speedier phones have more incredible clock speeds. This is frequently apparent with more costly devices. The clock rates of their processing cores are faster than either more cheap device. The number of CPU cores also influences your smartphone’s speed.
Whenever it concerns Android phones, Realme devices possess one of the lowest’ official’ life spans among the leading brands. Realme devices received two Android upgrades and three years of security fixes.
Nonetheless, most Realme phones are considered sturdy and trustworthy, with moderate usage frequently resulting in a two-year lifetime. A Realme mobile is worth considering if you’re looking for a phone that can do it all.