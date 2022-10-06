The most popular Realme 1.5GHz processor phones that you shouldn’t miss

Realme is known for its diverse product lineup, which ranges from entry-level to flagship-killing phones. Realme mixes luxury design aesthetics with functional features to provide people with a device that fits all of their demands. The Realme smartphones offer excellent cameras and decent storage options.

A gigahertz (GHz) signifies a processor’s capacity to do a billion operations per second, whereas a megahertz represents 1000 times fewer or one million actions per second. Realme offers some incredible smartphones with 1.5GHz and above processor speed, allowing you to run several apps and enjoy different features quite efficiently.

You may choose a wide range of Realme 1.5GHz processor phones based on your requirements, considering elements like screen size, primary and secondary cameras, battery capacity, resolution, and online pricing. Realme has many intriguing choices, good features, and a robust design at this price.

Have a look at some of the chosen models here:

1. Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i is an entry-level model of Realme’s Narzo 50 series. The smartphone has a water-drop notch screen and an 8MP camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A CPU. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. A Unisoc chipset provides average performance for the device. The phone does not have a fingerprint sensor. A micro USB port is available on the gadget. The Redmi 9 Active is a far superior device in a similar price bracket, thanks to its Helio G35 SoC and fingerprint sensor.

Specifications: