The top 10 best gaming laptops under 50000

High-speed gaming on a budget? Sounds impossible, right? Getting the best gaming laptop within budget was difficult a few years ago. Some models would lack the required specifications, while others showed inferior performance.
But today, you can get high-quality gaming laptops for optimal usage without breaking your bank. These laptops have performance and power efficiency, stunning features, and superior user experience.
This article compiles a list of the best gaming laptops under ₹50000. These laptops are made for ultimate performance in the long run, with excellent sound and battery quality.
Gaming laptops under ₹50,000 in 2022
Previously, it wasn't easy to buy gaming laptops for under ₹50000 in India. Now you will find a range of gaming laptops worth spending your money on. So, without any hesitation, choose anyone from the list given below.
1. MSI GF63 Thin Laptop
The MSI GF63 Thin laptop increases your gaming experience with top-quality integrated features. Although the price differs slightly and varies from time to time, the performance is nonetheless spectacular. The 15.6 inches FHD LED display has a 60 HZ refresh rate. The processor and graphics card are powerful and the keyboard is backlit.
|Pros
|Cons
|Faster Performance
|Average battery
|Lightweight Design
|Heavyweight
|Value for Money
2. Dell Inspiron 3505 15.6" FHD Display
This laptop, made to keep you moving, enables you to multitask easily and transition between applications. Its memory is upgradeable up to 16GB DDR4 and is equipped with an AMD Quad-Core for faster performance!
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD LED, anti-glare & backlit
|Average battery
|True vision HD camera
|Low comprehensive product warranty
|Expandable storage
|No optical drive
|Quality audio
3. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Intel Core i5 9th Generation 15.6-inch
With an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB HDD, the Ideapad L340 offers superb gaming performance. You can outshoot, outrun, and outsmart anyone with it; it has all the power you need. Thanks to the cutting-edge new cooling system integrated with dual-action fans, you can play for hours without the laptop overheating.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ambient backlit keyboard
|No optical drive
|Faster connectivity
|Low battery lasting power
|High processor speed
|Heavyweight
|1 TB HDD storage
|Less product warranty
|On-time software updates
4. Acer Aspire 3
Whether at home, school, or the office, this entry-level laptop gives you all the performance you want. Additionally, your apps will perform consistently well on 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|No optical drive
|LED-backlit TFT LCD
|Less warranty
|Fast processing speed, no overheating
|No SSD storage
|Sleek and sturdy design
|RAM not expandable
|ACER Blue Light Shield to protect the eyes
5. HP Pavilion x360 14" 11th Gen Core i3
With an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor running at 4.1 GHz, this perfect laptop enables you to multitask without lag or interruptions. With this laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically built Standard Notebook Keyboard, you can work for a prolonged time with the utmost convenience.
|Pros
|Cons
|3-sided Micro-Edge display
|Limited SSD storage
|Crystal clear FHD resolution, True Vision HP Camera
|No optical drive
|Expandable storage up to 16 GB
|Average battery life
|Pre-installed with Windows 10
|Small screen size
|Lightweight convertible, high resolution, immersive screen
|Touchscreen and fingerprint reader
6. Dell Vostro 3400 14-inch FHD Display Laptop
This laptop has a chic look and enables quick processing. Thanks to the laptop's powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which packs a 2.4 GHz clock speed, you can do your tasks without interruptions.
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
|Poor battery life
|True Vision HD Camera
|Crisp audio quality
|Good storage
|11th Generation
7. HP 245 G7 Laptop 2D8C6PA
The HP 245 G7 is a sleek and fast laptop with a 14-inch display and a 4-core processor rated at 2.1 GHz. It has a 1 TB hard drive and 4 GB DDR4 RAM on the memory front, allowing it to hold a significant quantity of data.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight
|Less battery backup
|Smooth keyboard
|Great processor speed for daily usage
8. Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" (39 cm) FHD Thin & Light laptop
The Lenovo V15 Gen 2 (15-Intel) laptop perfectly suits the contemporary workplace. It delivers great performance and is designed for mobile productivity. Thanks to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA discrete graphics, top-notch security, memory, and storage options, you get a seamless workday every day.
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust build, large screen size
|Low battery
|Runs on a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 Processor
|No DVD
|FHD anti-glare display; Extended 1 TB HDD storage
|No SSD storage
|Lag-free gaming performance
9. HP 15 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD Laptop
This laptop has a stylish look and enables fast functionality. It has a good configuration that will give it exceptional performance. This laptop offers incredible real-life performance and has Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed.
|Pros
|Cons
|Responsive touchpad
|Good quality HP TrueVision HD camera with extended battery life
|Low warranty
|No optical storage
|RAM enhancement of 16 GB (2 * 8 GB)
|No special graphics
|FHD anti-glare display
|Smooth gaming performance
10. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) with Intel Core i5-1035G1, 10th Generation
The entry-level laptop from ASUS, the VivoBook 14, offers strong performance and captivating aesthetics. Its NanoEdge display and matte anti-glare coating provide a genuinely engaging experience. There is also support for Intel Optane memory to help things move even faste
|Pros
|Cons
|Backed by Intel Optane memory support with NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphics
|Less warranty period
|FHD display
|Average battery
|RAM upgradeable to 12 GB
3 features to consider while buying gaming laptops under ₹50,000
You should consider these three essential features or specifications while buying gaming laptops under 50000 in 2022:
To run high-intensity games smoothly and efficiently, you need a powerful processor. Buy a laptop that offers a lag-free gaming experience. Intel i7 and i5 processors are advisable for a price budget under Rs.50,000. The CPU and GPU are also important since it decides the gaming output.
To enjoy the ultimate gaming fun on your laptop, you should pay attention to screen size and display resolution. For budgets under Rs.50000, you can go with 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 15-inch screen. However, large screens make the laptop heavier. So, you should keep this point in mind as well.
Backlit keyboards are great, but modern laptops have more to offer. Check the key travel on how deep you have to press the key for a response. The actuation matters, which is the force you apply to press the key. Never purchase gaming laptops with macro keys. All these are considerations that you should remember.
Best Gaming Laptops under 50,000: Monetary Value
HP Pavilion x360 14" 11th Gen Core i3 is the perfect choice for a gaming laptop under 50000. The 14-inch micro-edge display provides a superior gaming experience. Running on 11th Gen Intel Core i3, the laptop does not lag; the 8 GB storage is expandable to 16 GB. The laptop is a lightweight convertible with a touchscreen and a True Vision HP camera.
The Best Overall Gaming Laptop under 50000
If you buy gaming laptops under 50000 in India, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G 15.6-inches offers the best value. The laptop provides a full-screen display, high resolution, and an anti-glare LED-backlit LCD. The Blue Light Shield will protect your eyes from straining during long hours of use.
The laptop is backed by an Intel Core i5 processor, guaranteeing a smooth gaming experience. The battery lasts up to 9 hours without overheating. The laptop is sleek in design, lightweight, and portable. It is available in classic silver colour with vibrant graphics. Buy the laptop and enjoy distraction-free, smooth gaming and computing.
How to Find the Best Gaming Laptop under 50000 in India?
Look out for these specifications to find the best gaming laptop under 50k in India:
|Model
|Price
|MSI GF63 Thin Laptop
|Rs. 56,990
|Dell Inspiron 3505 15.6"
|Rs. 51,899
|Lenovo Ideapad L340 i5 9th Gen
|Starting at Rs. 49,990
|Acer Aspire 3
|Rs. 49,999
|HP Pavilion x360 14” 11th Gen Core i3
|Rs. 49,490
|Dell Vostro 3400
|Rs. 50,150
|HP 245 G7 Laptop 2D8C6PA
|Starting at Rs. 41,999
|Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen-5 15.6" (39 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop
|Rs. 45,999
|HP 15 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) &FHD Laptop
|Starting at ₹46,500
|ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) with Intel Core i5-1035G1, 10th Generation
|Rs.44,990
People purchase gaming laptops for entertainment and other purposes. Gaming laptops have high system speed, a great battery pack, and a stunning display. You can buy one with a 14-inch screen for an immersive experience. There are plenty of gaming laptops under 50000 available online and offline.
2. What are some disadvantages of buying gaming laptops?
Gaming laptops have the following cons:
The best gaming laptops should allow up-gradation, and you must purchase the latest features and OS to ensure it works well in the long run.
3. Are gaming laptops worth the money?
Gaming laptops guarantee incredible speed and performance since they are driven with feature-rich and often best-in-price components. From the display and screen to the GPU and CPU, the storage and battery, everything makes sure that the user gets the ultimate gaming experience. You can buy the best gaming laptops under 50,000 with some research and following such guides as this one.
4. Are there any differences betweeregular laptops and gaming ones?
You can notice significant differences in performance, graphics processing, display, and resolution in gaming lappies compared to regular ones. Gaming laptops have premium specifications like a great battery, RAM, high-end processors, and fast storage. This way, you can have fun and enjoy gaming without any lag. Regular ones do not fit high-end gaming since they come with entry-level specs.
5. Which is the best gaming laptop for Rs.50,000?
The Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G, 15.6-inches, offers the best value for money as a gaming laptop under 50,000. With Intel Core i5, high resolution and an anti-glare display, this laptop is hard to beat in its segment. The battery can last up to 9 hours. It is the slimmest laptop in the pack as well.
