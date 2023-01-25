The top 10 dash cam for car safety and security By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Discover the best dash cams for your car with our comprehensive guide to the top 10 options on the market. From recording quality to advanced features, we've got you covered for all your car safety and security needs.

Introduction In today's fast-paced world, cars have become an essential part of our daily lives. However, with the increase in traffic and accidents, it's essential to ensure the safety and security of both the vehicle and its occupants. One of the most effective ways to do this is by installing a dash cam in your car. Dash cams are small cameras mounted on a car's dashboard or windshield, and they record everything that happens on the road. They provide valuable footage that can be used for insurance claims, investigations, and even as evidence in court. With so many different dash cams available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. This blog post will discuss the top 10 dash cams for car safety and security. These dashcams are chosen based on their features, performance, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a basic dash cam or one with advanced features, we've covered you. So, keep reading to find the perfect dash cam for your car. Product list 1. Vantrue n1 pro mini dash cam The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is a top-of-the-line device offering various features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 1.5" LCD screen, which allows you to view and playback footage in real-time. The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam also comes equipped with a Sony sensor, which delivers exceptional image quality even in low light conditions. Another great feature of this dash cam is its parking mode. This mode automatically starts recording when it detects motion or impact, even when your car is parked, and the engine is off. Specifications: 3M adhesive mount

Sony IMX323 Sensor

Parking Mode

G-Sensor

Collision Detection

Pros Cons Loop recording No SD card included Good quality video

2. DDPAI mini car dash camera The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera is a great option for those looking for a high-quality dash cam specifically designed for hot Indian weather. This dash cam features full HD 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, ensuring you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 140-degree wide-angle lens, which provides a wide field of view and allows you to capture more of the road. The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera also comes with WDR technology, which compensates for the intense light and dark areas caused by Indian sunshine, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage even in bright daylight. Another great feature of this dash cam is its ability to withstand hot Indian weather. Specifications: 2MP CMOS image sensor

128GB storage capacity

Super night vision with WDR technology

Pros Cons Reliable in places with high-temperature Poor quality car pad attachment Auto detecting sensors

3. 70mai smart dash cam pro plus a500 The 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 is a top-of-the-line device that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 2" IPS screen, which allows you to view and playback footage in real time. The 140-degree wide-angle lens provides a wide field of view. The 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 also comes with a mobile app that can be used on iOS and Android devices. Specifications: Advanced driver assistant system

Built-in GPS

1944P HD quality display

4. Mio C 325 car dash camera One of the standout features of this dash cam is its full HD recording capability, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. The built-in 3-axis G-sensor also automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. The Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera also comes with a heads-up display (HUD) mode, which projects important information such as speed and direction onto the windshield. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 16 GB of memory, allowing you to store more footage before transferring it to a computer. Specifications: 1080P HD with 30 frames per second

3-axis G-sensor

8×12×5 cm

5. Procus iris car dash camera The Procus Iris car dashboard camera is a great option for those looking for a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its FHD 1080P recording capability. The 2" LCD screen allows you to view and play video footage in real time. The dash cam also comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Additionally, the dash cam comes with a motion detector, automatically recording when it detects motion or impact, even when your car is parked, and the engine is off. Specifications: 1080p full HD quality with 30 frames per second

G-sensor

11×9×6 cm

Pros Cons Suction type mounting Maximum capacity that the SD card supports is 32 GB Affordable

6. Qubo car dash camera true 4k One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 4K recording capability, which ensures you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. It captures four times more detail with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels than a standard 1080p dash cam. The built-in GPS logger feature also records your vehicle's location, speed, and direction, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. The dash cam also comes with a 2.8" display, which allows you to view and playback footage in real-time, and a 140-degree wide-angle lens which also makes it one of the best dash cams. Specifications: Night Vision

Built-In Display

Automatic Incident Detection

Pros Cons 2160p resolution None Upto 1 TB of storage

7. 70mai smart dash cam 1S The 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S is a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 1080P full HD recording capability, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. The STARVIS IMX307 sensor allows for exceptional image quality even in low light conditions, providing a clear view of the road ahead at night. The dash cam also comes with a 130-degree wide-angle lens. Additionally, the dash cam has an emergency and loop recording feature, which automatically saves footage in the event of an accident and overwrites the oldest footage when the memory is full. Specifications: Built-in GPS

HD rear camera

39.2×29.5×7.4 cm

8. DDPAI mini3 car dash camera The DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera is a top-of-the-line device offering various features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its built-in 32GB eMMC storage. The F1.8 aperture wide-angle lens provides a wide field of view and allows you to capture more of the road. Additionally, the dash cam comes with WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) and Night Vision features which allow you to capture clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions or during the day when there is a high contrast of light and dark areas. Specifications: 140° wide angle view

Full QHD 3K resolution quality

128GB storage capacity

Pros Cons Highly reliable in extreme temperatures Digital storage capacity is only 32 GB Extra memory card not required

9. Qubo car dash camera pro (with GPS) The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro is a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its full HD 1080p recording capability. The dash cam also comes with built-in WiFi, which allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone and share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app. Additionally, the dash cam supports upto 256GB SD card. Specifications: Night Vision

Loop Recording

Temperature resistant

Pros Cons Wi-Fi None BATTERY CAPACITY

10. Qubo car dash camera pro One of the standout features of this dash cam is its Full HD 1080p recording. The built-in G-sensor automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 256GB SD card, providing ample storage space for your footage and eliminating the need for constant footage transfer to a computer. Specifications: Full HD 1080p@30FPS

256 GB SD Card

2 MP CMOS Image sensor

Pros Cons Night vision GPS Loop recording

Top 3 features for you

Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera Procus Iris Car Dash Camera Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS) Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro Sony Sensor Full HD 1080p 2' IPS SCREEN & 140° WIDE WIDE ANGLE Full HD Recording FHD 1080P 4K Recording 1080P Full HD Built-in 32GB eMMC Full HD 1080p Full HD 1080p Super Night Vision 140° Wide Angle BUILT-IN ADAS Built-in 3 Axis G Sensor 120° Wide Angle Lens ADAS STARVIS IMX307 Sensor F1.8 Aperture Wide Angle Lens Wide Angle View Wide Angle View Parking Mode & G-Sensor WDR technology MOBILE iOS/ANDROID APP ENABLED HUD Display Mode Motion Detector & Parking Monitor Built-in WiFi & GPS Logger App and Voice Control WDR, Night Vision, G-Sensor & Parking Mode G-Sensor & WiFi G-Sensor & WiFi

Best overall product Out of all the dash cameras mentioned, the Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K stands out as the best overall product. This is because it offers a range of advanced features such as 4K recording, ADAS, built-in WiFi and GPS logger. The built-in WiFi and GPS logger allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone, share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app and record the location, speed and direction of your vehicle, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. With up to 1TB SD card support, this dash camera provides ample storage space for your footage and eliminates the need for constant transfer of footage to a computer. Best value for money Out of all the dash cameras mentioned, the Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS) stands out as the best value for money-product. This is because it offers advanced features such as Full HD 1080p recording, wide-angle view, G-Sensor, and WiFi at a reasonable price point. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 256GB SD card. How to find the perfect dashcam for your car? Suppose this list of the top 10 dash cam for car safety and security isn’t enough for you. In that case, when looking for the perfect dashcam for your car, there are a few key factors to consider: 1. Recording Quality: Look for a dashcam that offers at least 1080p resolution for clear and detailed footage. Some high-end cameras offer 4K resolution for even better footage quality. 2. Field of View: Consider the angle of the lens on the dashcam. A wider angle will capture more of the road, providing a clear picture of the events leading up to an incident or accident. 3. G-Sensor: A G-sensor automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. 4. Night Vision: Consider a dashcam with a night vision feature to capture clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions. 5. WiFi and GPS: Some dashcams come with built-in WiFi and GPS, which allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone and share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app, and record the location, speed, and direction of your vehicle, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. 6. Storage: Consider the amount of storage the dashcam supports. Some cameras support external memory cards, while others have built-in storage. 7. Additional features: Consider additional features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Product price list

Product name Price Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Rs. 14,780 DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera Rs. 3,649 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 Rs. 11,199 Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera Rs. 6,500 Procus Iris Car Dash Camera Rs. 2,821 Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K Rs. 9,990 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S Rs. 4,699 DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera Rs. 8,999 Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS) Rs. 4,490 Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro Rs. 3,690

