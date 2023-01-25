Sign out
The top 10 dash cam for car safety and security

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 25, 2023 18:07 IST

Discover the best dash cams for your car with our comprehensive guide to the top 10 options on the market. From recording quality to advanced features, we've got you covered for all your car safety and security needs.

Dash cam

Introduction

In today's fast-paced world, cars have become an essential part of our daily lives. However, with the increase in traffic and accidents, it's essential to ensure the safety and security of both the vehicle and its occupants. One of the most effective ways to do this is by installing a dash cam in your car. Dash cams are small cameras mounted on a car's dashboard or windshield, and they record everything that happens on the road. They provide valuable footage that can be used for insurance claims, investigations, and even as evidence in court.

With so many different dash cams available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. This blog post will discuss the top 10 dash cams for car safety and security. These dashcams are chosen based on their features, performance, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a basic dash cam or one with advanced features, we've covered you. So, keep reading to find the perfect dash cam for your car.

Product list

1. Vantrue n1 pro mini dash cam

The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is a top-of-the-line device offering various features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 1.5" LCD screen, which allows you to view and playback footage in real-time. The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam also comes equipped with a Sony sensor, which delivers exceptional image quality even in low light conditions. Another great feature of this dash cam is its parking mode. This mode automatically starts recording when it detects motion or impact, even when your car is parked, and the engine is off.

Specifications:

  • 3M adhesive mount
  • Sony IMX323 Sensor
  • Parking Mode
  • G-Sensor
  • Collision Detection

ProsCons
Loop recordingNo SD card included
Good quality video 
Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Full HD 1920X1080P Car Camera 1.5" LCD Dash Camera Car Video Recorder with Sony Sensor, Super Night Vision, Parking Mode, G-Sensor & Collison Detection, Support 256GB Max
4.3 (2,560)
29% off
14,780 20,757
Buy now

2. DDPAI mini car dash camera

The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera is a great option for those looking for a high-quality dash cam specifically designed for hot Indian weather. This dash cam features full HD 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, ensuring you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 140-degree wide-angle lens, which provides a wide field of view and allows you to capture more of the road. The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera also comes with WDR technology, which compensates for the intense light and dark areas caused by Indian sunshine, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage even in bright daylight. Another great feature of this dash cam is its ability to withstand hot Indian weather.

Specifications:

  • 2MP CMOS image sensor
  • 128GB storage capacity
  • Super night vision with WDR technology

ProsCons
Reliable in places with high-temperaturePoor quality car pad attachment
Auto detecting sensors 
DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera, Full HD 1080p, 140° Wide Angle, F2.0 Aperture, Super-Capacitor, G-Sensor, WiFi, Parking Mode, Upto 128GB Supported (Designed for Hot Indian Weather)
4.1 (2,609)
35% off
3,899 5,999
Buy now
3. 70mai smart dash cam pro plus a500

The 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 is a top-of-the-line device that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 2" IPS screen, which allows you to view and playback footage in real time. The 140-degree wide-angle lens provides a wide field of view. The 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 also comes with a mobile app that can be used on iOS and Android devices.

Specifications:

  • Advanced driver assistant system
  • Built-in GPS
  • 1944P HD quality display

ProsCons
24 hours parking surveillanceVery lengthy USB cable
Supports memory card 
70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam, 3K, ADAS, Built-in GPS, Route Tracker, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring
4.4 (1,178)
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now
ProsCons
Easy installationGPS functions are not fully equipped
Night vision 
4. Mio C 325 car dash camera

One of the standout features of this dash cam is its full HD recording capability, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. The built-in 3-axis G-sensor also automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. The Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera also comes with a heads-up display (HUD) mode, which projects important information such as speed and direction onto the windshield. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 16 GB of memory, allowing you to store more footage before transferring it to a computer.

Specifications:

  • 1080P HD with 30 frames per second
  • 3-axis G-sensor
  • 8×12×5 cm

ProsCons
Easy installationGPS functions are not fully equipped
Night vision 
Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera with HD DVR, Auto Power On, Full HD Recording, Built-in 3 Axis G Sensor, HUD Display Mode, 16 GB Memory & 130 Degree Wide View Angle
3.6 (10)
7% off
6,500 6,999
Buy now

5. Procus iris car dash camera

The Procus Iris car dashboard camera is a great option for those looking for a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its FHD 1080P recording capability. The 2" LCD screen allows you to view and play video footage in real time. The dash cam also comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Additionally, the dash cam comes with a motion detector, automatically recording when it detects motion or impact, even when your car is parked, and the engine is off.

Specifications:

  • 1080p full HD quality with 30 frames per second
  • G-sensor
  • 11×9×6 cm

ProsCons
Suction type mountingMaximum capacity that the SD card supports is 32 GB
Affordable 
procus iris - Car Dashcam | FHD 1080P, 2" LCD Screen Video Recorder | Dash Camera for Car | 120° Wide Angle Lens | Car Camera with Recording | Car Front Camera | Dashboard Camera | Motion Detector
3.5 (1,616)
30% off
2,799 3,999
Buy now

6. Qubo car dash camera true 4k

One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 4K recording capability, which ensures you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. It captures four times more detail with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels than a standard 1080p dash cam. The built-in GPS logger feature also records your vehicle's location, speed, and direction, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. The dash cam also comes with a 2.8" display, which allows you to view and playback footage in real-time, and a 140-degree wide-angle lens which also makes it one of the best dash cams.

Specifications:

  • Night Vision
  • Built-In Display
  • Automatic Incident Detection

ProsCons
2160p resolutionNone
Upto 1 TB of storage 
Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K 2160P UHD Dash Cam from Hero Group, Made in India, ADAS, Built-in Wi-Fi, GPS Logger, 2.8" Display, 140° Wide Angle, Supports Up to 1TB SD Card
4.3 (1,837)
20% off
11,990 14,990
Buy now
ProsCons
24 hours parking surveillanceA bit expensive
Supports memory card up to 128GB 

7. 70mai smart dash cam 1S

The 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S is a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 1080P full HD recording capability, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. The STARVIS IMX307 sensor allows for exceptional image quality even in low light conditions, providing a clear view of the road ahead at night. The dash cam also comes with a 130-degree wide-angle lens. Additionally, the dash cam has an emergency and loop recording feature, which automatically saves footage in the event of an accident and overwrites the oldest footage when the memory is full.

Specifications:

  • Built-in GPS
  • HD rear camera
  • 39.2×29.5×7.4 cm

ProsCons
24 hours parking surveillanceA bit expensive
Supports memory card up to 128GB 
70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S, 1080P Full HD, STARVIS IMX307 Sensor, 130° Wide Angle, Emergency & Loop Recording, App and Voice Control
4.1 (739)
41% off
4,699 7,999
Buy now

8. DDPAI mini3 car dash camera

The DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera is a top-of-the-line device offering various features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its built-in 32GB eMMC storage. The F1.8 aperture wide-angle lens provides a wide field of view and allows you to capture more of the road. Additionally, the dash cam comes with WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) and Night Vision features which allow you to capture clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions or during the day when there is a high contrast of light and dark areas.

Specifications:

  • 140° wide angle view
  • Full QHD 3K resolution quality
  • 128GB storage capacity

ProsCons
Highly reliable in extreme temperaturesDigital storage capacity is only 32 GB
Extra memory card not required 
DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera, 3K 1600p Resolution, Built-in 32GB eMMC, F1.8 Aperture Wide Angle Lens, WDR, Night Vision, G-Sensor, Optional 24H Parking Mode
4.1 (246)
25% off
8,999 11,999
Buy now

9. Qubo car dash camera pro (with GPS)

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro is a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its full HD 1080p recording capability. The dash cam also comes with built-in WiFi, which allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone and share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app. Additionally, the dash cam supports upto 256GB SD card.

Specifications:

  • Night Vision
  • Loop Recording
  • Temperature resistant

ProsCons
Wi-FiNone
BATTERY CAPACITY 
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS) Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India Dashcam | Full HD 1080p | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | WiFi | Emergency Recording | Upto 256GB SD Card Supported
4.3 (1,837)
33% off
4,490 6,690
Buy now

10. Qubo car dash camera pro

One of the standout features of this dash cam is its Full HD 1080p recording. The built-in G-sensor automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 256GB SD card, providing ample storage space for your footage and eliminating the need for constant footage transfer to a computer.

Specifications:

  • Full HD 1080p@30FPS
  • 256 GB SD Card
  • 2 MP CMOS Image sensor

ProsCons
Night visionGPS
Loop recording 
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India Dashcam | Full HD 1080p | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | WiFi | Emergency Recording | Upto 256GB SD Card Supported
4.3 (1,837)
35% off
3,907 5,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash CamDDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500Mio C 325 Car Dash CameraProcus Iris Car Dash CameraQubo Car Dash Camera True 4K70mai Smart Dash Cam 1SDDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS)Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro
Sony SensorFull HD 1080p2' IPS SCREEN & 140° WIDE WIDE ANGLEFull HD RecordingFHD 1080P4K Recording1080P Full HDBuilt-in 32GB eMMCFull HD 1080pFull HD 1080p
Super Night Vision140° Wide AngleBUILT-IN ADASBuilt-in 3 Axis G Sensor120° Wide Angle LensADASSTARVIS IMX307 SensorF1.8 Aperture Wide Angle LensWide Angle ViewWide Angle View
Parking Mode & G-SensorWDR technologyMOBILE iOS/ANDROID APP ENABLEDHUD Display ModeMotion Detector & Parking MonitorBuilt-in WiFi & GPS LoggerApp and Voice ControlWDR, Night Vision, G-Sensor & Parking ModeG-Sensor & WiFiG-Sensor & WiFi

Best overall product

Out of all the dash cameras mentioned, the Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K stands out as the best overall product. This is because it offers a range of advanced features such as 4K recording, ADAS, built-in WiFi and GPS logger. The built-in WiFi and GPS logger allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone, share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app and record the location, speed and direction of your vehicle, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. With up to 1TB SD card support, this dash camera provides ample storage space for your footage and eliminates the need for constant transfer of footage to a computer.

Best value for money

Out of all the dash cameras mentioned, the Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS) stands out as the best value for money-product. This is because it offers advanced features such as Full HD 1080p recording, wide-angle view, G-Sensor, and WiFi at a reasonable price point. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 256GB SD card.

How to find the perfect dashcam for your car?

Suppose this list of the top 10 dash cam for car safety and security isn’t enough for you. In that case, when looking for the perfect dashcam for your car, there are a few key factors to consider:

1. Recording Quality: Look for a dashcam that offers at least 1080p resolution for clear and detailed footage. Some high-end cameras offer 4K resolution for even better footage quality.

2. Field of View: Consider the angle of the lens on the dashcam. A wider angle will capture more of the road, providing a clear picture of the events leading up to an incident or accident.

3. G-Sensor: A G-sensor automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations.

4. Night Vision: Consider a dashcam with a night vision feature to capture clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions.

5. WiFi and GPS: Some dashcams come with built-in WiFi and GPS, which allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone and share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app, and record the location, speed, and direction of your vehicle, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents.

6. Storage: Consider the amount of storage the dashcam supports. Some cameras support external memory cards, while others have built-in storage.

7. Additional features: Consider additional features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Product price list

Product namePrice
Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash CamRs. 14,780
DDPAI Mini Car Dash CameraRs. 3,649 
70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500Rs. 11,199
Mio C 325 Car Dash CameraRs. 6,500
Procus Iris Car Dash CameraRs. 2,821
Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4KRs. 9,990
70mai Smart Dash Cam 1SRs. 4,699
DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera Rs. 8,999
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS)Rs. 4,490
Qubo Car Dash Camera ProRs. 3,690

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

What is a dash cam, and what does it do?

A dash cam is a small camera mounted on a car's dashboard, which records footage of the road ahead while you drive. It can be used to provide evidence in the event of an accident or incident and monitor your driving habits and improve your driving skills.

What features should I look for in a dash cam?

Some important features to consider when buying a dash cam are the recording quality, field of view, G-sensor, night vision, WiFi and GPS, storage and additional features such as ADAS.

Are dash cams legal to use in my country?

Dash cams are legal to use in most countries, but it is best to check with local laws before purchasing one. Some countries have laws regarding how and where dash cams can be used.

