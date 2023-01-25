The top 10 dash cam for car safety and security

Summary:
Introduction
In today's fast-paced world, cars have become an essential part of our daily lives. However, with the increase in traffic and accidents, it's essential to ensure the safety and security of both the vehicle and its occupants. One of the most effective ways to do this is by installing a dash cam in your car. Dash cams are small cameras mounted on a car's dashboard or windshield, and they record everything that happens on the road. They provide valuable footage that can be used for insurance claims, investigations, and even as evidence in court.
With so many different dash cams available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. This blog post will discuss the top 10 dash cams for car safety and security. These dashcams are chosen based on their features, performance, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a basic dash cam or one with advanced features, we've covered you. So, keep reading to find the perfect dash cam for your car.
Product list
1. Vantrue n1 pro mini dash cam
The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is a top-of-the-line device offering various features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 1.5" LCD screen, which allows you to view and playback footage in real-time. The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam also comes equipped with a Sony sensor, which delivers exceptional image quality even in low light conditions. Another great feature of this dash cam is its parking mode. This mode automatically starts recording when it detects motion or impact, even when your car is parked, and the engine is off.
Specifications:
|Loop recording
|No SD card included
|Good quality video
2. DDPAI mini car dash camera
The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera is a great option for those looking for a high-quality dash cam specifically designed for hot Indian weather. This dash cam features full HD 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, ensuring you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 140-degree wide-angle lens, which provides a wide field of view and allows you to capture more of the road. The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera also comes with WDR technology, which compensates for the intense light and dark areas caused by Indian sunshine, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage even in bright daylight. Another great feature of this dash cam is its ability to withstand hot Indian weather.
Specifications:
|Reliable in places with high-temperature
|Poor quality car pad attachment
|Auto detecting sensors
|24 hours parking surveillance
|Very lengthy USB cable
|Supports memory card
3. 70mai smart dash cam pro plus a500
The 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 is a top-of-the-line device that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 2" IPS screen, which allows you to view and playback footage in real time. The 140-degree wide-angle lens provides a wide field of view. The 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500 also comes with a mobile app that can be used on iOS and Android devices.
Specifications:
|24 hours parking surveillance
|Very lengthy USB cable
|Supports memory card
|Easy installation
|GPS functions are not fully equipped
|Night vision
|Easy installation
|GPS functions are not fully equipped
|Night vision
4. Mio C 325 car dash camera
One of the standout features of this dash cam is its full HD recording capability, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. The built-in 3-axis G-sensor also automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. The Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera also comes with a heads-up display (HUD) mode, which projects important information such as speed and direction onto the windshield. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 16 GB of memory, allowing you to store more footage before transferring it to a computer.
Specifications:
|Easy installation
|GPS functions are not fully equipped
|Night vision
5. Procus iris car dash camera
The Procus Iris car dashboard camera is a great option for those looking for a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its FHD 1080P recording capability. The 2" LCD screen allows you to view and play video footage in real time. The dash cam also comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Additionally, the dash cam comes with a motion detector, automatically recording when it detects motion or impact, even when your car is parked, and the engine is off.
Specifications:
|Suction type mounting
|Maximum capacity that the SD card supports is 32 GB
|Affordable
6. Qubo car dash camera true 4k
One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 4K recording capability, which ensures you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. It captures four times more detail with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels than a standard 1080p dash cam. The built-in GPS logger feature also records your vehicle's location, speed, and direction, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. The dash cam also comes with a 2.8" display, which allows you to view and playback footage in real-time, and a 140-degree wide-angle lens which also makes it one of the best dash cams.
Specifications:
|2160p resolution
|None
|Upto 1 TB of storage
|24 hours parking surveillance
|A bit expensive
|Supports memory card up to 128GB
7. 70mai smart dash cam 1S
The 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S is a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its 1080P full HD recording capability, which ensures that you can capture clear and detailed footage of the road ahead. The STARVIS IMX307 sensor allows for exceptional image quality even in low light conditions, providing a clear view of the road ahead at night. The dash cam also comes with a 130-degree wide-angle lens. Additionally, the dash cam has an emergency and loop recording feature, which automatically saves footage in the event of an accident and overwrites the oldest footage when the memory is full.
Specifications:
|24 hours parking surveillance
|A bit expensive
|Supports memory card up to 128GB
8. DDPAI mini3 car dash camera
The DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera is a top-of-the-line device offering various features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its built-in 32GB eMMC storage. The F1.8 aperture wide-angle lens provides a wide field of view and allows you to capture more of the road. Additionally, the dash cam comes with WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) and Night Vision features which allow you to capture clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions or during the day when there is a high contrast of light and dark areas.
Specifications:
|Highly reliable in extreme temperatures
|Digital storage capacity is only 32 GB
|Extra memory card not required
9. Qubo car dash camera pro (with GPS)
The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro is a high-quality dash cam that offers a range of features to enhance your car's safety and security. One of the standout features of this dash cam is its full HD 1080p recording capability. The dash cam also comes with built-in WiFi, which allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone and share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app. Additionally, the dash cam supports upto 256GB SD card.
Specifications:
|Wi-Fi
|None
|BATTERY CAPACITY
10. Qubo car dash camera pro
One of the standout features of this dash cam is its Full HD 1080p recording. The built-in G-sensor automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 256GB SD card, providing ample storage space for your footage and eliminating the need for constant footage transfer to a computer.
Specifications:
|Night vision
|GPS
|Loop recording
Top 3 features for you
|Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
|DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera
|70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500
|Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera
|Procus Iris Car Dash Camera
|Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K
|70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S
|DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera
|Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS)
|Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro
|Sony Sensor
|Full HD 1080p
|2' IPS SCREEN & 140° WIDE WIDE ANGLE
|Full HD Recording
|FHD 1080P
|4K Recording
|1080P Full HD
|Built-in 32GB eMMC
|Full HD 1080p
|Full HD 1080p
|Super Night Vision
|140° Wide Angle
|BUILT-IN ADAS
|Built-in 3 Axis G Sensor
|120° Wide Angle Lens
|ADAS
|STARVIS IMX307 Sensor
|F1.8 Aperture Wide Angle Lens
|Wide Angle View
|Wide Angle View
|Parking Mode & G-Sensor
|WDR technology
|MOBILE iOS/ANDROID APP ENABLED
|HUD Display Mode
|Motion Detector & Parking Monitor
|Built-in WiFi & GPS Logger
|App and Voice Control
|WDR, Night Vision, G-Sensor & Parking Mode
|G-Sensor & WiFi
|G-Sensor & WiFi
Best overall product
Out of all the dash cameras mentioned, the Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K stands out as the best overall product. This is because it offers a range of advanced features such as 4K recording, ADAS, built-in WiFi and GPS logger. The built-in WiFi and GPS logger allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone, share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app and record the location, speed and direction of your vehicle, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents. With up to 1TB SD card support, this dash camera provides ample storage space for your footage and eliminates the need for constant transfer of footage to a computer.
Best value for money
Out of all the dash cameras mentioned, the Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS) stands out as the best value for money-product. This is because it offers advanced features such as Full HD 1080p recording, wide-angle view, G-Sensor, and WiFi at a reasonable price point. Additionally, the dash cam supports up to 256GB SD card.
How to find the perfect dashcam for your car?
Suppose this list of the top 10 dash cam for car safety and security isn’t enough for you. In that case, when looking for the perfect dashcam for your car, there are a few key factors to consider:
1. Recording Quality: Look for a dashcam that offers at least 1080p resolution for clear and detailed footage. Some high-end cameras offer 4K resolution for even better footage quality.
2. Field of View: Consider the angle of the lens on the dashcam. A wider angle will capture more of the road, providing a clear picture of the events leading up to an incident or accident.
3. G-Sensor: A G-sensor automatically saves footage in the event of an accident, ensuring that important footage is not overwritten and can be used as evidence in insurance claims or investigations.
4. Night Vision: Consider a dashcam with a night vision feature to capture clear and detailed footage even in low-light conditions.
5. WiFi and GPS: Some dashcams come with built-in WiFi and GPS, which allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone and share footage or control the camera settings through the mobile app, and record the location, speed, and direction of your vehicle, which can be useful for resolving incidents or accidents.
6. Storage: Consider the amount of storage the dashcam supports. Some cameras support external memory cards, while others have built-in storage.
7. Additional features: Consider additional features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
Product price list
|Product name
|Price
|Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
|Rs. 14,780
|DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera
|Rs. 3,649
|70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Plus A500
|Rs. 11,199
|Mio C 325 Car Dash Camera
|Rs. 6,500
|Procus Iris Car Dash Camera
|Rs. 2,821
|Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K
|Rs. 9,990
|70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S
|Rs. 4,699
|DDPAI Mini3 Car Dash Camera
|Rs. 8,999
|Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS)
|Rs. 4,490
|Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro
|Rs. 3,690
A dash cam is a small camera mounted on a car's dashboard, which records footage of the road ahead while you drive. It can be used to provide evidence in the event of an accident or incident and monitor your driving habits and improve your driving skills.
Some important features to consider when buying a dash cam are the recording quality, field of view, G-sensor, night vision, WiFi and GPS, storage and additional features such as ADAS.
Dash cams are legal to use in most countries, but it is best to check with local laws before purchasing one. Some countries have laws regarding how and where dash cams can be used.
Installing a dash cam is generally straightforward, and most dash cams come with detailed instructions on setting it up. It usually involves mounting the camera on the dashboard, connecting it to the power source and configuring the settings.
Most dash cams come with a built-in screen for viewing footage in real-time and may also allow you to connect the camera to your computer or mobile device to view and save footage. Some dash cams also come with cloud storage options.