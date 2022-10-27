These Motorola Full-HD phones will surely stun everyone By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The Motorola full-HD smartphones are robust in performance, and the display gives an incredible experience to the user, especially when they watch videos or play HD games.

Motorola Full-HD phones

This article will shed light on the best-rated Motorola full-HD smartphones that provide an incredible visual experience for tech-savvy consumers looking for reliable devices for personal use. A full-HD display enables the user to get a unique and immersive view. For people obsessed with mobile gaming, a perfect smartphone supporting a full-HD display gives an experience similar to real-time. Motorola emphasises unified design philosophy, has incorporated Android as its operating system, and constantly provides exceptional value. For those seeking a genuinely outstanding full-HD smartphone, any of Motorola's smartphone series is an excellent option to depend upon. We have put up a list of the top choices in the category, complete with an unbiased assessment of each model's advantages and disadvantages. High-rated Motorola smartphones with full-HD display quality 1. Motorola Moto G71 5G This 5G smartphone model gives you a 16.25 cm (6.4)AMOLED FHDdisplay that delivers clear visuals for the user making their screen time as realistic as possible. Additionally, theAMOLED FHDdisplay is enhanced by the 700 nits brightness and 409 PPI pixel density making the visuals vibrant, denser, natural, and brighter. Gamers can enjoy an immersive display experience while a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery supports the device with an uninterrupted power supply. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is one of the most powerful features of this smartphone as it delivers swift graphics, especially in games, giving a realistic experience to its users. Specifications Display:AMOLED FHD 409 PPI and 700 nits

Screen: 16.26 cm (6.4 inches)

Weight: 420g

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Battery: 5000 mAh

CPU speed: 2.2 GHz

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear | 16MP front

Resolution: 2400 x 1080

Network type: 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

Pros Cons Great display quality The phone has a plastic back instead of metal The pictures taken are clear and impressive The camera's night mode is not as impressive as the day mode Battery life is excellent The stereo speaker is absent Comes with expandable storage capacity

2. Motorola G42 This metallic rose-coloured smartphone has a chic appearance. This Motorola smartphone has an AMOLED full-HD+ display,one of the latest technologies to provide realistic and enhanced visuals for streaming videos and playing games. Moreover, the display is enhanced by the widescreen length of 16.43 cm (6.47 inches), with a display ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9%. The box of the product comes with a 20 W charger, USB cable, a SIM tool, and guides. This phone's 5000 mAh battery life saves your charging time and allows you to stay online and productive for a long time. Specifications Display: AMOLED HD display + 20:9 display ratio

Battery: 5000 mAh

Dimension (length x width x height): 16 x 7.3 x 0.8

Weight: 174g

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear | 16MP front

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Speed: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons High-quality display Poor camera quality Stereo speakers with high capabilities The low refresh rate of the screen Battery life is excellent Performance is average

3. Motorola G52 Another unique model of Motorola, ranking third-best technology by users, comes with a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate enabling users to indulge in the better display feature of the 6.60-inch touchscreen. The 402 PPI pixel density and resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD) provide a high-quality visual experience. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that fuels the system of the technology and makes it work better. It also has a long-lasting battery life of 5000 mAh, which keeps you worry-free from the stress of charging the phone every few hours. Specifications Display: HD display with 402 PPI + 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD)

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB (can be expanded up to 1TB)

Camera: 50MP quad-camera + 8MP ultra-wide lens

Processor: Snapdragon 680 processor

Pros Cons High-quality HD display Low camera quality Good battery life Heavyweight High storage expansion

4. Motorola G40 Fusion Motorola G40 Fusion has a fast processing speed, a long battery life, and an incredible design that will captivate you. This smartphone's 6000 mAh battery offers a screen time of up to 54 hours on a single full charge, which allows you to use your smartphone for a long time without any interruptions. The 6.8-inch large immersive full-HD display gives you a breathtaking visual experience, which enhances your delight when you surf the web, watch your favourite OTTs or play thrilling games. Specifications Display: 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) FHD display

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Battery: 6000 mAH

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear | 16MP front

What's in the box: Charger, USB cable, handset, SIM tool, and a user guide.

Processor: Snapdragon 732G

Speed: 2.3 GHz

Quantitative features: ‎16.96 x 7.59 x 0.97 cm

Weight: 225g

Available colours: Frosted champagne

Pros Cons Very high battery backup Heavyweight Clean software Fast charging goes again with high battery backup High-quality display for users

5. Motorola G60 One of the unique features of this smartphone is that it has an ultra-high-res quad camera. This smartphone features a 108MP ultra-high-resolution sensor to ensure that you get to take photos seamlessly. The smartphone has a smooth 120Hz HDR10 display and a (17.2 cm) 6.8 inches HDR10 display that makes entertainment come alive with its vivid, true-to-life colours with improved brightness and contrast. You can now bid goodbye to a slow system refresh rate with Motorola G60's 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the entertainment is prolonged for you with a long battery life of 6000 mAh. Specifications Display: 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) FHD Display

Dimension (length x width x height):‎10 x 76 x 170 mm

Battery: 6000 mAh

Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear | 32MP front

Processor: Snapdragon 732G processor

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Weight: 220g

Pros Cons 120 Hz high display quality Charging is slow Prolonged battery life Camera quality can be improved The audio quality is excellent

6. Motorola Edge 20 The Motorola Edge 20 comes with a Snapdragon 778G processing chip to ensure responsive performance while you use your favourite apps, watch videos, and capture perfect camera moments. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage capacity enhances your performance and allows you to store more of your favourite videos and photos on your phone. This smartphone is equipped with Near-stock Android 11, providing a simple UI for hassle-free usage. The 32MP selfie camera system features quad-pixel tech and light sensitivity to help you take excellent selfies in any light setting. Specifications Display: 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) full HD+ display

Battery: 4000 mAh

RAM: 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 16MP rear | 32MP front

Refresh rate: 144 Hz

Weight: 163g

Dimensions (length x width x height): ‎16.33 x 7.6 x 0.7 cm

Pros Cons High-quality display Poor value of the price Fast charging feature No stereo speakers are available High camera quality Battery backup is low

Three best features of all models

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola Moto G71 5G 5G mobile IP-52 Rated 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage Motorola G42 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core 2.4 GHz processor Glass body finish Dolby Atmos sound Motorola G52 Expandable external memory up to 1TB using microSD 90 Hz refresh rate Think Shield security for data protection Motorola G 40 Fusion Stock Android experience 120 Hz refresh rate 6000 mAh battery Motorola G60 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage 108 MP ultra-high camera 6000 mAh battery Motorola Edge 20 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage Aluminium alloy frame 144 Hz refresh rate

Best value for money Motorola G42 gives the best value, with the glass body. The Dolby Atmos delivers superior sound quality. This device is supported with other features like solid battery life, an AMOLED FHD display, a chic look, and expandable storage capacity. Considering the high-quality display of the phone, you get to experience real-time visuals which come to life due to high pixels and density. At the given price, this model is highly recommended to gamers fond of high-quality visuals, which is the life of the gaming process. Best overall Considering all other features, the Motorola G71 5G is a superb option when you need the best Motorola smartphone with a full-HD+ display. It boasts cutting-edge features, such as 5G connectivity, decent RAM, and internal storage. Its 144Hz refresh rate, 128GB storage and 6GB RAM jointly make its performance superb. Its 409 PPI (pixel per inch) density makes it a gem for those who enjoy the visual arts. The 5000mAh inbuilt battery supports your online journey for longer hours. In terms of price, it represents excellent value. How to find the perfect Motorola full-HD smartphone? If you want to know how you can narrow your search for the perfect Motorola full-HD display smartphone, then you should start by analysing your needs. Why do you need a smartphone with a full-HD display? If you want to watch a lot of videos or play games, ensure that you have decent RAM, a high-speed processor and great storage. For creative work or editing videos or photos, check out the Motorola phones with the best display and high CPU/GPU. However, it is also important to fix your budget before you go out to buy a phone. Does your budget allow you to seek a high-end phone, or do you want to go for a budget smartphone? In either case, you can find Motorola full-HD smartphones with utmost ease. Moreover, never forget to check the feedback and customer reviews of the model that you consider appropriate on Amazon. Price list of the Motorola full-HD smartphones

S.no Product name Price 1. Motorola Moto G71 5G ₹ 18,990 2. Motorola g42 ₹ 14,790 3. Motorola g52 Rs. 19,900 4. Motorola G 40 Fusion ₹ 15,499 5. Motorola G60 ₹ 16,749 6. Motorola Edge 20 ₹ 30,690

