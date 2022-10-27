These Motorola Full-HD phones will surely stun everyone

Summary:
This article will shed light on the best-rated Motorola full-HD smartphones that provide an incredible visual experience for tech-savvy consumers looking for reliable devices for personal use. A full-HD display enables the user to get a unique and immersive view. For people obsessed with mobile gaming, a perfect smartphone supporting a full-HD display gives an experience similar to real-time. Motorola emphasises unified design philosophy, has incorporated Android as its operating system, and constantly provides exceptional value. For those seeking a genuinely outstanding full-HD smartphone, any of Motorola's smartphone series is an excellent option to depend upon.
We have put up a list of the top choices in the category, complete with an unbiased assessment of each model's advantages and disadvantages.
High-rated Motorola smartphones with full-HD display quality
1. Motorola Moto G71 5G
This 5G smartphone model gives you a 16.25 cm (6.4)AMOLED FHDdisplay that delivers clear visuals for the user making their screen time as realistic as possible. Additionally, theAMOLED FHDdisplay is enhanced by the 700 nits brightness and 409 PPI pixel density making the visuals vibrant, denser, natural, and brighter. Gamers can enjoy an immersive display experience while a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery supports the device with an uninterrupted power supply. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is one of the most powerful features of this smartphone as it delivers swift graphics, especially in games, giving a realistic experience to its users.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Motorola G42
This metallic rose-coloured smartphone has a chic appearance. This Motorola smartphone has an AMOLED full-HD+ display,one of the latest technologies to provide realistic and enhanced visuals for streaming videos and playing games. Moreover, the display is enhanced by the widescreen length of 16.43 cm (6.47 inches), with a display ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9%. The box of the product comes with a 20 W charger, USB cable, a SIM tool, and guides. This phone's 5000 mAh battery life saves your charging time and allows you to stay online and productive for a long time.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Motorola G52
Another unique model of Motorola, ranking third-best technology by users, comes with a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate enabling users to indulge in the better display feature of the 6.60-inch touchscreen. The 402 PPI pixel density and resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD) provide a high-quality visual experience. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that fuels the system of the technology and makes it work better. It also has a long-lasting battery life of 5000 mAh, which keeps you worry-free from the stress of charging the phone every few hours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Motorola G40 Fusion
Motorola G40 Fusion has a fast processing speed, a long battery life, and an incredible design that will captivate you. This smartphone's 6000 mAh battery offers a screen time of up to 54 hours on a single full charge, which allows you to use your smartphone for a long time without any interruptions. The 6.8-inch large immersive full-HD display gives you a breathtaking visual experience, which enhances your delight when you surf the web, watch your favourite OTTs or play thrilling games.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Motorola G60
One of the unique features of this smartphone is that it has an ultra-high-res quad camera. This smartphone features a 108MP ultra-high-resolution sensor to ensure that you get to take photos seamlessly. The smartphone has a smooth 120Hz HDR10 display and a (17.2 cm) 6.8 inches HDR10 display that makes entertainment come alive with its vivid, true-to-life colours with improved brightness and contrast. You can now bid goodbye to a slow system refresh rate with Motorola G60's 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the entertainment is prolonged for you with a long battery life of 6000 mAh.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Motorola Edge 20
The Motorola Edge 20 comes with a Snapdragon 778G processing chip to ensure responsive performance while you use your favourite apps, watch videos, and capture perfect camera moments. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage capacity enhances your performance and allows you to store more of your favourite videos and photos on your phone. This smartphone is equipped with Near-stock Android 11, providing a simple UI for hassle-free usage. The 32MP selfie camera system features quad-pixel tech and light sensitivity to help you take excellent selfies in any light setting.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Three best features of all models
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Motorola Moto G71 5G
|5G mobile
|IP-52 Rated
|6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
|Motorola G42
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core 2.4 GHz processor
|Glass body finish
|Dolby Atmos sound
|Motorola G52
|Expandable external memory up to 1TB using microSD
|90 Hz refresh rate
|Think Shield security for data protection
|Motorola G 40 Fusion
|Stock Android experience
|120 Hz refresh rate
|6000 mAh battery
|Motorola G60
|6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
|108 MP ultra-high camera
6000 mAh
battery
|Motorola Edge 20
|8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
|Aluminium alloy frame
|144 Hz refresh rate
Best value for money
Motorola G42 gives the best value, with the glass body. The Dolby Atmos delivers superior sound quality. This device is supported with other features like solid battery life, an AMOLED FHD display, a chic look, and expandable storage capacity. Considering the high-quality display of the phone, you get to experience real-time visuals which come to life due to high pixels and density. At the given price, this model is highly recommended to gamers fond of high-quality visuals, which is the life of the gaming process.
Best overall
Considering all other features, the Motorola G71 5G is a superb option when you need the best Motorola smartphone with a full-HD+ display. It boasts cutting-edge features, such as 5G connectivity, decent RAM, and internal storage.
Its 144Hz refresh rate, 128GB storage and 6GB RAM jointly make its performance superb. Its 409 PPI (pixel per inch) density makes it a gem for those who enjoy the visual arts. The 5000mAh inbuilt battery supports your online journey for longer hours. In terms of price, it represents excellent value.
How to find the perfect Motorola full-HD smartphone?
If you want to know how you can narrow your search for the perfect Motorola full-HD display smartphone, then you should start by analysing your needs. Why do you need a smartphone with a full-HD display? If you want to watch a lot of videos or play games, ensure that you have decent RAM, a high-speed processor and great storage. For creative work or editing videos or photos, check out the Motorola phones with the best display and high CPU/GPU.
However, it is also important to fix your budget before you go out to buy a phone. Does your budget allow you to seek a high-end phone, or do you want to go for a budget smartphone? In either case, you can find Motorola full-HD smartphones with utmost ease.
Moreover, never forget to check the feedback and customer reviews of the model that you consider appropriate on Amazon.
Price list of the Motorola full-HD smartphones
|S.no
|Product name
|Price
|1.
|Motorola Moto G71 5G
|₹18,990
|2.
|Motorola g42
|₹14,790
|3.
|Motorola g52
|Rs. 19,900
|4.
|Motorola G 40 Fusion
|₹15,499
|5.
|Motorola G60
|₹16,749
|6.
|Motorola Edge 20
|₹30,690
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
All the smartphones mentioned above come with a charger, USB cable, SIM tools, and user guide. However, an earphone has to be purchased separately, along with other accessories required for the smartphone.
Most of the Motorola full-HD smartphones mentioned above have one year warranty period each. Any damage or defect within this period is repaired at your nearest service centre.
No, not all the smartphones mentioned above support 5G network support except Motorola Moto G71.
These phones have dual SIM slots. Both SIM cards remain active together.
Most of the Motorola full-HD smartphones have the option of expanding the memory up to 1TB using an external microSD.