This HP fingerprint laptop strikes perfect balance between price and performance

The laptop is also equipped with a fingerprint reader for enhanced security and faster access to the device. Not all laptops come with a fingerprint scanner, and this is what makes this laptop different from the competition. The presence of a fingerprint scanner makes the data inside the laptop safer and more secure. It also reduces the chances of anyone bypassing you to unlock your laptop.

The laptop's sleek and stylish design is complemented by a durable chassis that can withstand everyday wear and tear. It features a full-size backlit keyboard that is ergonomically designed for comfortable typing, and a touchpad that supports multitouch gestures for easy navigation.

Design and display

Starting with the design, the HP 15s laptop comes with a sleek and slim profile that makes it easy to carry around. It has a silver finish on the lid with the HP logo in the centre, giving it a premium look. The laptop has a micro-edge bezel display, which means that the bezel around the screen is thin, giving you a more immersive viewing experience.

Moving on to the display, the laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display. The anti-glare feature ensures that you can use the laptop in brightly lit environments without any glare or reflections hindering your work. The display has good colour reproduction and contrast, which makes it suitable for multimedia consumption and productivity tasks.

Overall, the design and display of the HP 15s laptop are impressive, making it a great option for people who value both aesthetics and functionality.

Processor and performance

The HP 15s is powered by an Intel i3-1115G4 11th Gen processor. This processor has a base clock speed of 1.7GHz and can turboboost up to 4.1GHz. It has 2 cores and 4 threads, which makes it a good choice for everyday computing tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and multimedia consumption.

The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The RAM capacity is sufficient for most day-to-day tasks, and the fast SSD ensures quick boot-up times and faster application load times. The laptop also has Intel UHD graphics that offer decent performance for casual gaming and video playback.

In terms of performance, the laptop is well-suited for general-purpose use, including web browsing, video playback and light productivity tasks. The i3 processor is not meant for heavy multitasking or demanding applications such as video editing or gaming. However, it can handle basic photo editing and light gaming.

Overall, the HP 15s is a good choice for anyone looking for a laptop that can handle day-to-day tasks without breaking the bank. Its performance is suitable for casual use and the fast SSD ensures smooth operation.

Connectivity and battery

In terms of connectivity, the HP 15s offers a wide range of options to ensure that you stay connected to the world around you. It has Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 which ensure that you can connect to the internet or other devices wirelessly with fast speeds and minimal lag.

It also has two USB 3.1 ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The USB Type-C port is especially useful as it can be used for data transfer, charging, and connecting to an external display.

As for battery life, the HP 15s boasts a 3-cell, 41Wh Li-ion battery that can provide up to 7 hours of usage on a single charge. This means that you can use the laptop throughout the day without having to constantly search for a power outlet. Additionally, it has fast charging capabilities that can provide up to 50% charge in just 45 minutes, allowing you to quickly recharge the laptop when needed.