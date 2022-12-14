This winter, find the best bajaj heaters worth your money By Affiliate Desk

Summary: An appliance that is associated with its energy efficiency that evenly distributes heat throughout a room suitable during chilly winters. The best Bajaj heaters are prominent appliances that can be found in different heat settings suitable and safe for the home. Such appliances come with a compact and sleek design, are affordable and perform efficiently.

Best Bajaj Heaters

As per the specific requirements of Indian consumers, the room heaters of the brand can be found in electrical stores and online retailers. In small spaces of a house, the best Bajaj heaters are suitable and fit in owing to their compact and lightweight models. Your search for a room heater stops here as reviews for the appliances are at your disposal and it is a better choice with a good value for money. 1. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000-Watt Heater Anybody who owns it gets personalised comfort as per heating needs with an adjustable thermostat and 1000 w or 2000 w heat settings. As there is no refrigerant or oxygen, it has a neat and clean operation. Overheating can be prevented as the product features auto thermal shutoff along with an easy-to-carry Blow Hot. The dependable, portable and user-friendly heater functions as a forced air circulator and a drier. It is noiseless that provides impactful resistance and toughness. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Heating Method: Convection • Power Source Type: Electric • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 35 x 13 x 33.5 centimetres • Item Weight: 4.06 kilograms

Pros Cons Ability to regulate automatically Heat a maximum of 250 sq. ft. Produces clean heat waves High power consumption The compact design makes it easy to operate Spot Heating

2. Bajaj RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater The compact heater can become cosy, comfortable and complete with its capacities and safety features. Making it a part of home décor is an investment for standard warming solutions. It takes away winter blues from a person and the thermostat cut-off prevents them from burning down. The room heater has an impressive heating effect as the surface of it stays cooler even after heating ensuring safety. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Heating Element Type: Halogen Rod • Certification: BIS Certified • Body Material: Plastic; Fan Blower: Plastic • Power Consumption: 800 W • Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP Filled

Pros Cons Utilisation is easy and reliable Halogen rod consumes a lot of energy ABS plastic body Functions with a noiseless operation Includes tip-over switch and thermal fuse

3. Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater This room heater is easy on a person's wallet. It is suitable for personal use and fits in a small room. The durability of the room heater lies in the nickel and chrome plated mesh grids for protection from rust and corrosion. A shiny stainless steel reflective surface distributes the warmth of the heat in a room. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Type: Radiant Heater • Power Consumption: 230 V • Power Settings: 1, 1000 Watts • Other Features: Adjustable Thermostat

Pros Cons Offers instant heating Heating coverage should improve Durable Noisy The mesh grid is corrosion-resistant nickel chrome-plated Less efficient

4. Bajaj RX 11 2000-Watt Convector If you own the room heater, there is an assurance of triple safety due to a thermostat, thermal fuse to prevent overheating and an auto thermal shutoff. Cold nights during the winter season can be bid goodbye as it is portable and efficient. Without any refrigerant and oxygen, it can provide warmth and constitutes a neat and clean operation. It functions as a heater and a fan depending on the weather. The installation of the cost-effective room heater takes place vertically and horizontally. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Switch Type: Rotary • Heater Type: Fan Heater • Weight: 8 kg • Cord Material: PVC • Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP Filled

Pros Cons Handy and Small Doesn’t involve a handle Available with a 2-year warranty Fan is noisy Thermal overheat protection

5. Bajaj Delux 2000-Watt Room Heater A respite from the heat during winter can be experienced after the room heater becomes a part of the home décor. The ISI-approved room heater comes with safety measures to help prevent any potential mishaps. The two heat settings in it adjust the room as per your requirements. The compact room heater functions cleanly and provides efficient and rapid heating performance. Specification • Brand: Bajaj • Colour: Cream • Heater Type: Infrared • Weight: 11 kg • Dimensions: 29 x 17.8 x 12 inch

Pros Cons Finest heating element Produces some noise Nickel chrome plated reflector It has no castor wheels Thermal overheat protection

6. Bajaj Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater Winters can be made warmer by a room heater that is cosy and fits well in a standard room. An appliance that regulates heat as per the requirements of its owner. Its design of it is decent and stylish and includes a single heating element. A special reflecting surface is a part of it that functions for uniform heat distribution. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Rated Voltage: 230 V AC • Heating Element Type: Wire Wound on Refractory Rod • Cord Plug Material: Cotton Braided • Body Material: CRCA • Weight: 10 kg • Dimensions: 34 x 14.8 x 16 cm

Pros Cons Instant Heating Unsuitable for large rooms Affordable Unsuitable when kids are around Low Noise No air filter Energy efficient

7. Bajaj Majesty RH 11F Plus A significant appliance required in winter operates noiselessly with a cord winder in it. To make the temperature as per your needs, the thermostat can be adjustable and it has three heat settings. The five safety features in it are – a safety tilt switch to protect against improper installation, thermostat cut-off, auto reset thermal cut-out, manual reset thermal cut-out, and thermal fuse. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Model Number: Majesty RH 11F Plus • Number of Fins: 11 • Type: Oil Filled • Product Dimensions: 16.5x71.5x60 cm

Pros Cons Suitable for continued heating Costlier than competition Better heat retention High power consumption No oxygen burn-in Adjustable thermostat

8. Bajaj RX 7 2000-Watt Heat Convector A portable heat convector that can be carried around a house with a three-heat watt setting. A room gets heated up evenly by the silent room heater suitable for smaller to medium rooms. It includes an adjustable height setting and an increase in temperature take place across the heating space. The swing stand that comes along with it can be adjusted as per desired height and direction. The device stops working if the temperature is excessively high due to the presence of an internal cut-off feature. Such a feature prevents tripping as well. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Switch Type: Rotary • Heater Type: Fan Heater • Coating: Powder Coated • Generic Name: Heat Convector Room Heater • Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP Filled • Body Material: CRCA

Pros Cons Adjustable height It has no touch sensor Protection from overheat It has no tip-over switch Automatic thermal safety cut-out

9. Bajaj Majesty RH Room Heater The room heater provides comfort by imparting warmth in the standard room of a house. It can heat a large space with a capacity of 13 litres and a power output of 2500 watts. The easy-to-move appliance is a noiseless heater which is just the right appliance for cold nights in winter. The prevention of overheating happens in it because of safety tilt and an auto thermal shutoff. Access to it is quite easy as it is equipped with castor wheels. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Heater Type: OFR • Generic Name: Oil-Filled Radiator • Weight: 19.3 kg

Pros Cons Noiseless Operation Higher price Castor wheel for easy mobility 3 heat settings

10. Bajaj Majesty RFX2 Blower Heaters An appliance that comes with immense delight when utilised during winters and even summers. It is a room heater during winter and works as a cooling device or a personal fan during summer. The cool touch housing feature in it makes the exteriors of the room heater cool to the touch. It functions in 1000 as well as 2000 watts power consumption. The product ensures protection from overheating ultimately ensuring quadra safety assurance. Specifications • Brand: Bajaj • Body Material: Plastic, Metal • Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft. • Mounting Features: Table Top • Switch Type: Rotary Switch

Pros Cons 2 years warranty Plastic mesh Good safety features Noisy International design and styling

Best 3 features for you

Products Power Heat Settings Weight Blow Hot 2000-Watt Heater 2000 watts 2 4.6 Kg RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater 800 watts 2 1.3 Kg Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater 1000 watts 1 1.7 Kg RX 11 2000-Watt Convector 2000 watts 2 1.9 Kg Deluxe 2000-Watt Room Heater 2000 watts 2 2.75 Kg Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater 1000 watts 1 1.6 Kg Majesty RH 11F Plus 2500 watts 3 14.5 Kg RX 2000-Watt Heat Convector 2000 watts 3 2.5 Kg Majesty RH Room Heater 2000 watts 3 18.5 Kg Majesty RFX2 Blower Heaters 2000 watts 2 1.4 Kg

Best value for money Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater is a better option known for its portability that can be kept in any room. As it has an adjustable thermostat, it turns out to be a suitable product that can be adjusted as per needs just right in a house. Its operation is clean and neat. Best overall product RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater is an appliance that goes well in a small room to make it warm. Instant heating can be experienced from the 800-watt heater along with its noiselessness. It comprises two heat settings for a comfortable space within the interiors for fine living. How to find the perfect room heater? A room heater that is embedded with a radiance method of heat generation is noiseless and a fine pick. A person who returns home from work or needs a blanket in winter should consider such an appliance that warms instantly. An adult can opt for the safety of a child before deciding on a room heater to avoid skin burning. Wattage specification needs to be noted as the electricity consumption of a room heater depends on it and for energy efficiency. Room heater thermostat can be checked out to control how warm a room should be. Products price list

Best Bajaj Heaters Price (in Rupees) Blow Hot 2000-Watt Heater 1,799 RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater 1,299 Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater 889 RX 11 2000-Watt Convector 2,099 Delux 2000-Watt Room Heater 1,359 Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater 823 Majesty RH 11F Plus 8,998 RX 2000-Watt Heat Convector 2,388 Majesty RH Room Heater 12,999 Majesty RFX2 Blower Heaters 2,750

