Tired of searching OnePlus 5.5 inch mobile phones? Here's the complete guide!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 18:29 IST

OnePlus is one of the rapidly evolving brands that has gained immense popularity in the past few years.

OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones.

With the world rapidly moving towards digitization, mobile phones have become the basic necessity of life. As more and more mobiles are launching every day, it can be tedious to pick the one which bests suits you and fulfils the objective at the same time. OnePlus is one of the rapidly evolving brands that has gained immense popularity in the past few years.

Here in this list, we are going to throw some light upon the befulfillsst OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones. Since OnePlus does not offer several options for 5.5 Inch mobile phones, we have included phones from other brands too. Check them out!

List of best Oneplus 5.5 Inch mobile phones

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is an exceptionally mobile phone launched by Oneplus. This is a 5g connectivity mobile phone which is equipped with several latest features such as a wide display, Qualcomm processor and 5000 mAH battery power rating. These features make this model unique and worth buying. The phone features the Black Dusk, which looks great in all lights.

Specifications

• OS - Oxygen OS

• RAM - ‎6 GB

• Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

• Processor - Qualcomm

• In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

• Colour - Black Dusk

• Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

• Item weight - 195 g

ProsCons
Light in weight Average battery life
Comes with an easy interface  
Easy on price  
2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Another renowned OnePlus mobile phone which sits well in the 5.5 Inch display category is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The phone is equipped with the AMOLED Display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect it from all circumstances. Additionally, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage offer ample space to store all pictures and videos.

Specifications

• OS - OxygenOS

• RAM - ‎8 GB

• Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

• Processor - Mediatek

• In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

• Colour - Grey Mirror

• Battery power rating - 4500mAh

• Item weight - 173 Grams

ProsCons
All-day battery life Heating issues found
Equipped with the latest operating system  
Extremely lightweight and easy to handle  
3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone is another renowned phone which is equipped with features such as 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to keep you going from dawn to dusk. Besides this, it comes with other features like a Mediatek Dimensity processor and a wide display for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the magnificent Gray Shadow colour grabs all attention.

Specifications

• OS - OxygenOS

• RAM - ‎8 GB

• Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

• Processor - Mediatek Dimensity

• In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

• Colour - Gray Shadow

• Battery power rating - 4500 mAh

• Item weight - 190 Grams

ProsCons
Comes with great internal storage Sometimes lags 
Easy to operate and handle  
Adequate RAM size  
4. OnePlus 10R 5G

Looking for something unique which makes all heads turn? OnePlus 10R 5G is another phone by OnePlus comes in the beautiful Forest Green colour. This phone is designed to offer you a lifetime experience. This phone is ideal for playing and browsing the internet.

Specifications

• OS - OxygenOS

• RAM - ‎12 GB

• Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

• Processor - MTK D8100 Max

• In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB

• Colour - Forest Green

• Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

• Item weight - 190 Grams

ProsCons
Powerful processorComes in fewer colour 
Excellent screen size  
Decent camera features  
5. OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Another renowned mobile phone by OnePlus is the OnePlus 10T 5G. This phone is equipped with a powerful processor and adequate RAM to conduct all tasks smoothly. Besides this, the 56GB storage ensures you can save everything from pictures to videos without any hassle. What truly attracts consumers is the beautiful Moonstone Black colour which grabs all eyes.

Specifications

• OS - OxygenOS

• RAM - ‎12 GB

• Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

• Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

• In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB

• Colour - Moonstone Black

• Battery power rating - 4800 mAh

• Item weight - 204 Grams

ProsCons
Ideal for playing games Heating issues found
Comes with ample storage 
Excellent battery life  
6. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Featuring the elegant Stardust White colour, Redmi Note 11T 5G is another high-definition mobile phone in the 5.5-inch mobile phone category. This phone comes with excellent features like the latest operating system, 6GB RAM, an excellent refresh rate and 128GB internal storage. Besides this, the wide display keeps you hooked from day to night.

Specifications

• OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

• RAM - 6 GB

• Model Name: Note 11T 5G

• In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

• Colour - Stardust White

• CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

ProsCons
Excellent screen resolutionLatest OS is not present
Great internal and external storage  
Features the fingerprint sensor  
7. Tecno Spark 8C

The last phone on our list of best OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones is the Tecno Spark 8C. This phone features a 6.6 Inches screen size at budget-friendly prices. Besides this, it comes with an Octa Core Processor and the latest operating system for easy operations. The phone comes with Biometric Security features such as Face Recognition and Fingerprint Sensors.

Specifications

• OS - HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, Android 10.0

• RAM - 3 GB

• Product dimensions - 716.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

• Processor - Octa Core Processor

• In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB

• Colour - Turquoise Cyan

• Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

• Item weight - 193 Grams

ProsCons
Large screen sizeHeating issues found
Excellent processor is available Inadequate RAM size
Adequate battery life  
Best three features

Below mentioned are the best three features of all the phones mentioned above:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Good storage spaceExcellent processor Good battery backup
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GLarge screen resolutionGood battery backupLooks simple and sleek 
OnePlus Nord 2TLooks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage 
OnePlus 10R 5GSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
OnePlus 10T 5GAI camera resolutionExcellent processor presentAdequate charging present
Redmi Note 11T 5GMassive screen sizeGood battery backupGreat storage space available
Tecno Spark 8CLarge screen resolutionLong-lasting battery Enough storage 

Value for money

Having a mobile phone has become a necessity. However, it can come off as an added expense for many people. So, if you’re on a tight budget and looking for OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone, it is best to choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This mobile by OnePlus comes with an excellent RAM size, and a whopping 6.59 Inches display to offer an immersive viewing experience. The product is priced at 19,999 only.

Best overall

Out of all the products listed under the OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone category, one mobile phone which makes all heads turn is the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is a high-definition mobile phone by OnePlus which comes with a 6.7 Inch display and other latest features. Besides this, if you’re looking for a PVR-like experience at home, this phone can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone is only 54,999.

To find the perfect OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone

Finding the right OnePlus 5.5 Inch Mobile Phones can be a hectic process as there are several factors which directly or indirectly affect the final decision. Here is the complete list of factors to consider when finding the perfect OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone:

• Price of the Product

• Effectiveness

• Storage space

• Fulfilment of Objective

• Screen Size

• Screen Resolution

• Battery Life

• Biometric Security

Product price list

Here is the complete product price list of OnePlus 5.5 inch mobile phones :

ProductPriceDiscounted price 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G  19,999 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999 24,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 28,999 28,999
OnePlus 10R 5G 42,999 36,999
OnePlus 10T 5G 54,999 54,999
Redmi Note 11T 5GRs. 20,999Rs. 15,999
Tecno Spark 8CRs. 10,999Rs. 8,799

Name the best camera phones by OnePlus

OnePlus is a globally renowned mobile phone brand known for featuring the best camera phones. Some of the best camera phones by OnePlus are OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, 5G, and so on.

Are OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones available on Amazon?

No, there are not many 5.5 Inch mobile phones available on Amazon. Therefore, it is best to choose the OnePlus mobile phone with 5.5-inch display size. There are a variety of options for such phones, including the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, etc. 

What is the price of the Oneplus 5.5 inch mobile phone?

In India, the price of Oneplus 5.5 Inch Mobile Phones generally ranges between 19,000- 50,000. This price may increase or decrease based on the features such as RAM, camera, battery and so on.  

