Top 10 128 GB pen drives that every shopper must consider: A guide

A pen drive of 128 GB is spacious and can store a ton of data.

Days when we all needed colossal structures of enormous repositories to keep information are long gone. Now we live in the era of microchips and macro information. By macro, you must be picturing a quantity worth a thousand rooms full of information and even more. Yes, that’s what a 128 Gb Pendrive can store! Now Imagine yourself carrying rooms full of information in your pocket. Sounds crazy! Doesn't it? But what makes you crazier is when we buy one of these magic stuff. For we live in the era of big data, the ever-increasing demand for storing enormous pieces of information at affordable prices created a fertile market for new players to step in. As a result, there are a large number of companies finding their way into the market. While you may find such a plethora of options to be confusing (Which one do I buy?!), we call it a great opportunity. Fret not, for we bring the best of the Top 10 affordable 128 GB pen drives for you to choose your ideal pick. 1. SanDisk Ultra 128 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive With some of the best reviews and a reasonable price, this piece of marvel comes with a speed of 100 megabytes per second. In addition, it is USB 3.0 enabled, meaning it is about 10 times faster than its previous version, the USB 2.0. Pre-installed with the SanDisk secure access software, it has a reliable file encryption feature (128-bit AES encryption). Moreover, it has a backward compatibility feature, which means that it also operates in a USB 2.0 port and is therefore compatible with older desktops. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Colour: Black Dimensions: 1.07 x 2.21 x 0.79 Cm Special feature: Drop proof

Pros Cons 1. 2x writing speed 1. This Pendrive requires about 7 Gb of memory that is unavailable to the user, which is quite large. 2. Good file privacy maintained by the SanDisk secure access software

2. GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive This type C 128 Gb Pendrive is truly multifunctional. It has a 3.0 USB-A on one end and a type C on the other. With USB 3.0, it has a speed of 80 Mb/s, and type C provides a 14 – 22 Mbps read speed. It has an authentic look, and its outer shell is made of grade-A soft ABS material. Specifications: Brand: GenuineXER®️ Colour: Yellow Dimensions: 25 x 12 x 5 Mm Special feature: loaded with the exFAT file format secure system that is many times more secure than the common FAT 32 file system, Shockproof

Pros Cons 1. only 1 Gb required for formatting and other basic maintenance function. 1. The USB 3.0 speed could be improved. 2. Authentic look and high durability

3. Kioxia U301 128GB USB3.2 Pen Drive This lightweight, compact device is a first-generation USB 3.2 flash memory, about two times faster than USB 2.0. The attractive design is derived from the top-selling Toshiba USB stick and comes with a 5-year conditional warranty from the date of purchase. Moreover, it has got an excellent speed of 150 megabytes per second. Specifications: Brand: KIOXIA Colour: White Dimensions: 5.1 x 2.1 x 0.8 Cm Special features: Lightweight

Pros Cons 1. High Speed 1. Performance could be improved

4. Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive With a guaranteed 7 days replacement and free delivery, this device is a first-generation type-A USB 3.1. It has a read speed of 90 megabytes per second. Moreover, it is pre-loaded with value-added management software, Transcend Elite, which is compatible with macOS, Windows OS and Android. This software allows smooth backup, restore, data encryption and cloud backup operations. What's more? It also got 5-year warranty. Specifications: Brand: Transcend Colour: Black Dimensions: 6.86 x 2.03 x 1.02 Cm Special features: Updated management software, the Transcend Elite

Pros Cons 1. Smooth data backup, restore and encryption 1. Speed could be improved 2. Compatible with a wide range of devices.

5. HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive With a dynamic speed of 200 Megabytes per second, this USB 3.0 is a great choice. It is equipped with a brand new Sony sensor and has an Ambarella processor. Moreover, with a record of 60 FPS native 4K, this marvellous innovation comes with an in-built gyroscopic stabilizer utilizing the smart 2.7 algorithm that eliminates blur caused by shaking images. Due to this feature, it can also be equipped with drones to snap images at high altitudes. Specifications: Brand: HP Colour: Dark grey Dimensions: 5.24 x 1.93 x 0.88 Cm Special features: Ambarella processor, Sony sensor

Pros Cons 1. High speed 1. A bit heavyweight in comparison to other 128 Gb Pen drives 2. can be equipped with drones to image high altitudes

6. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/128 GB Pen Drive This data traveller has a great speed of 150 megabytes per second and is a first-generation USB 3.2. The USB plug is protected via a practical cap. Considering its small size, you may lose it. This device has a large loop that can be attached to any key ring to deal with this problem. It has backward compatibility meaning that it is compatible with USB 2.0 ports. Specifications: Brand: Kingston Colour: Black Dimension: 6.73 x 2.11 x 1.01 Cm Special features: practical cap, large loop

Pros Cons 1. High speed 1. Body is made of plastic, so a bit durable. 2. High fidelity while copying data

7. Simmtronics ZipX Pendrive 128 GB Flash Drive This full metal body Pendrive has a speed of 95 megabytes per second. It is lightweight and a USB 3.0 device. While giving it a lucrative appearance, the metal body provides great protection against vulnerable conditions making it highly resistant to X-rays, magnetic rays, heat, dust and water. Specifications: Brand: Simmitronics Colour: Gold Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.45 Cm Special Features: Shockproof

Pros Cons 1. Great performance 1. Not compatible with Music players, mobiles and TVs 2. 4-proof technology

8. 128GB OTG Micro USB Flash Drive Wansenda 2 in 1 USB 3.0 Memory Stick High-Speed Pen Drive for Android/PC/Mac This two-in-one micro USB and USB 3.0 device come with an A+ level chip that ensures data transmission with high fidelity and a stable speed increase of approximately 60%. The device is supported in phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and music players. In addition, it comes with a one-year warranty and backward compatibility, which means it is even supported in USB 2.0 ports. Specifications: Brand: WANSENDA Colour: Black Dimensions: 7.2 x 2 x 1.1 Cm Special features: Backward compatibility

Pros Cons 1. Compatibility with phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and music players. 1. Performance could be improved. 2. Maintaining high accuracy during data transmission

9. Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Water and Dustproof Metal Casing - Jewel J80 Series With an attractive design and easy-to-use grasp, this device is a USB 3.0 with a backward compatibility feature. The zinc alloy metal casing ensures increased durability. It is loaded with next-generation protection module that includes the AES 256-bit encryption and Recuva file recovery for data recovery. The device is waterproof, shockproof and vibration-proof. Apart from all these, there is the SP Widget software download for restoration and backup. The device comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Specifications: Brand: SP Silicon Power Colour: Cloud Dimensions: 4.32 x 1.78 x 0.25 Cm Special features: AES 256-bit encryption, Recuva file recovery

Pros Cons 1. It is Waterproof 1. Speed could be improved 2. Proven to be Shockproof.

10. HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive This compact flash memory device is extended storage for smartphones, Androids and tablets with USB OTG support. It is equipped with dual connectors and is a USB 3.2 device. Its dual connectivity feature allows easy file sharing between two mobiles without cable or external connectivity like Wi-Fi. It has a transfer speed of up to 200 megabytes per second and possesses a cap holder. Specifications: Brand: HP Colour: Grey and Black Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.8 x 1 Cm Special features: Dual connectivity

Pros Cons 1. Highly Durable 1. Read and write speed could be improved. 2. Sharing files between devices without the need for Wi-Fi or cables

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Ultra 128 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive 128-bit AES encryption provides reliable file encryption a speed of 100 megabytes per second USB 3.0 enabled (that is 10x faster than USB 2.0) with backward compatibility GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive a speed of 80 Megabytes per second, and type C provides a 14 – 22 Megabytes per second read speed maintenance loaded with the exFAT file format secure system Kioxia U301 128GB USB3.2 PenDrive Speed of 150 Megabytes per second Lightweight USB 3.2 enabled Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive Read speed of 90 Megabytes per second Loaded with the Transcend Elite, which is compatible with macOS, Windows OS and Android first-generation type-A USB 3.1. HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive Speed of 200 megabytes per second. Built-in six-axis gyroscope stabilizer utilizing the smart 2.7 algorithm that eliminates blur caused by shaking images Ambarella processor & sony sensor Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/128 GB Pen Drive Speed of 150 megabytes per second Backward compatibility Practical cap for protecting the USB plug Simmtronics ZipX Pendrive 128 GB Flash Drive Speed of 95 megabytes per second Highly resistant to X-rays, magnetic rays, heat, dust and water. Lightweight and shockproof 128GB OTG Micro USB Flash Drive Wansenda 2 in-1 USB 3.0 Memory Stick High-Speed Pen Drive for Android/PC/Mac Built-in two-in-one micro USB and USB 3.0 device High Fidelity Data transmission Backward compatibility Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Water and dustproof Metal Casing - Jewel J80 Series AES 256-bit encryption Recuva file recovery for data recovery Shockproof, waterproof and vibration-proof HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive Transfer speed of up to 200 megabytes per second Dual connectivity High durability