Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 128 GB pen drives that every shopper must consider: A guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 01, 2023 16:28 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Here is the list of some of the best 10 128 GB pen drives that you can think of buying in 2023. Included in it are brands and products based on customer reviews as well.

product info
A pen drive of 128 GB is spacious and can store a ton of data.

Days when we all needed colossal structures of enormous repositories to keep information are long gone. Now we live in the era of microchips and macro information. By macro, you must be picturing a quantity worth a thousand rooms full of information and even more. Yes, that’s what a 128 Gb Pendrive can store! Now Imagine yourself carrying rooms full of information in your pocket. Sounds crazy! Doesn't it? But what makes you crazier is when we buy one of these magic stuff. For we live in the era of big data, the ever-increasing demand for storing enormous pieces of information at affordable prices created a fertile market for new players to step in. As a result, there are a large number of companies finding their way into the market. While you may find such a plethora of options to be confusing (Which one do I buy?!), we call it a great opportunity. Fret not, for we bring the best of the Top 10 affordable 128 GB pen drives for you to choose your ideal pick.

1. SanDisk Ultra 128 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive

With some of the best reviews and a reasonable price, this piece of marvel comes with a speed of 100 megabytes per second. In addition, it is USB 3.0 enabled, meaning it is about 10 times faster than its previous version, the USB 2.0. Pre-installed with the SanDisk secure access software, it has a reliable file encryption feature (128-bit AES encryption). Moreover, it has a backward compatibility feature, which means that it also operates in a USB 2.0 port and is therefore compatible with older desktops.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 1.07 x 2.21 x 0.79 Cm

Special feature: Drop proof

ProsCons
1. 2x writing speed1. This Pendrive requires about 7 Gb of memory that is unavailable to the user, which is quite large.
2. Good file privacy maintained by the SanDisk secure access software 
cellpic 66% off
SanDisk Ultra 128 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Black)
4.3 (56,870)
4.3 (56,870)
66% off
859 2,500
Buy now

2. GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive

This type C 128 Gb Pendrive is truly multifunctional. It has a 3.0 USB-A on one end and a type C on the other. With USB 3.0, it has a speed of 80 Mb/s, and type C provides a 14 – 22 Mbps read speed. It has an authentic look, and its outer shell is made of grade-A soft ABS material.

Specifications:

Brand: GenuineXER®️

Colour: Yellow

Dimensions: 25 x 12 x 5 Mm

Special feature: loaded with the exFAT file format secure system that is many times more secure than the common FAT 32 file system, Shockproof

ProsCons
1. only 1 Gb required for formatting and other basic maintenance function.1. The USB 3.0 speed could be improved.
2. Authentic look and high durability 
cellpic 51% off
GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange)
4.2 (22)
4.2 (22)
51% off
1,729 3,499
Buy now

3. Kioxia U301 128GB USB3.2 Pen Drive

This lightweight, compact device is a first-generation USB 3.2 flash memory, about two times faster than USB 2.0. The attractive design is derived from the top-selling Toshiba USB stick and comes with a 5-year conditional warranty from the date of purchase. Moreover, it has got an excellent speed of 150 megabytes per second.

Specifications:

Brand: KIOXIA

Colour: White

Dimensions: 5.1 x 2.1 x 0.8 Cm

Special features: Lightweight

ProsCons
1. High Speed1. Performance could be improved
cellpic 9% off
Kioxia U301 128GB USB3.2 PenDrive PenDrive White LU301W128GG4
4.4 (583)
4.4 (583)
9% off
8,555 9,410
Buy now

4. Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive

With a guaranteed 7 days replacement and free delivery, this device is a first-generation type-A USB 3.1. It has a read speed of 90 megabytes per second. Moreover, it is pre-loaded with value-added management software, Transcend Elite, which is compatible with macOS, Windows OS and Android. This software allows smooth backup, restore, data encryption and cloud backup operations. What's more? It also got 5-year warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Transcend

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 6.86 x 2.03 x 1.02 Cm

Special features: Updated management software, the Transcend Elite

ProsCons
1. Smooth data backup, restore and encryption1. Speed could be improved
2. Compatible with a wide range of devices. 
cellpic 60% off
Transcend 8 GB Jet Flash 350 Pen Drive USB 2.0 USB Type-A Black - TS8GJF350
4.1 (24,722)
4.1 (24,722)
60% off
520 1,299
Buy now

5. HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive

With a dynamic speed of 200 Megabytes per second, this USB 3.0 is a great choice. It is equipped with a brand new Sony sensor and has an Ambarella processor. Moreover, with a record of 60 FPS native 4K, this marvellous innovation comes with an in-built gyroscopic stabilizer utilizing the smart 2.7 algorithm that eliminates blur caused by shaking images. Due to this feature, it can also be equipped with drones to snap images at high altitudes.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Colour: Dark grey

Dimensions: 5.24 x 1.93 x 0.88 Cm

Special features: Ambarella processor, Sony sensor

ProsCons
1. High speed1. A bit heavyweight in comparison to other 128 Gb Pen drives
2. can be equipped with drones to image high altitudes 
cellpic 73% off
HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive - Dark Grey
4.1 (385)
4.1 (385)
73% off
1,199 4,500
Buy now

6. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/128 GB Pen Drive

This data traveller has a great speed of 150 megabytes per second and is a first-generation USB 3.2. The USB plug is protected via a practical cap. Considering its small size, you may lose it. This device has a large loop that can be attached to any key ring to deal with this problem. It has backward compatibility meaning that it is compatible with USB 2.0 ports.

Specifications:

Brand: Kingston

Colour: Black

Dimension: 6.73 x 2.11 x 1.01 Cm

Special features: practical cap, large loop

ProsCons
1. High speed1. Body is made of plastic, so a bit durable.
2. High fidelity while copying data 
cellpic 3% off
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/128 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1, Black
4.2 (22,137)
4.2 (22,137)
3% off
969 999
Buy now

7. Simmtronics ZipX Pendrive 128 GB Flash Drive

This full metal body Pendrive has a speed of 95 megabytes per second. It is lightweight and a USB 3.0 device. While giving it a lucrative appearance, the metal body provides great protection against vulnerable conditions making it highly resistant to X-rays, magnetic rays, heat, dust and water.

Specifications:

Brand: Simmitronics

Colour: Gold

Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.45 Cm

Special Features: Shockproof

ProsCons
1. Great performance1. Not compatible with Music players, mobiles and TVs
2. 4-proof technology 
cellpic 71% off
Simmtronics ZipX Pendrive 128 GB Flash Drive USB 3.0 Metal Body with Hook for Laptop and Computer
4.1 (523)
4.1 (523)
71% off
999 3,450
Buy now

8. 128GB OTG Micro USB Flash Drive Wansenda 2 in 1 USB 3.0 Memory Stick High-Speed Pen Drive for Android/PC/Mac

This two-in-one micro USB and USB 3.0 device come with an A+ level chip that ensures data transmission with high fidelity and a stable speed increase of approximately 60%. The device is supported in phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and music players. In addition, it comes with a one-year warranty and backward compatibility, which means it is even supported in USB 2.0 ports.

Specifications:

Brand: WANSENDA

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 7.2 x 2 x 1.1 Cm

Special features: Backward compatibility

ProsCons
1. Compatibility with phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and music players.1. Performance could be improved.
2. Maintaining high accuracy during data transmission 
cellpic 43% off
128GB OTG Micro USB Flash Drive Wansenda 2 in 1 USB 3.0 Memory Stick High Speed Pen Drive for Android/PC/Mac (Black)
4.2 (443)
4.2 (443)
43% off
6,002 10,581
Buy now

9. Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Water and Dustproof Metal Casing - Jewel J80 Series

With an attractive design and easy-to-use grasp, this device is a USB 3.0 with a backward compatibility feature. The zinc alloy metal casing ensures increased durability. It is loaded with next-generation protection module that includes the AES 256-bit encryption and Recuva file recovery for data recovery. The device is waterproof, shockproof and vibration-proof. Apart from all these, there is the SP Widget software download for restoration and backup. The device comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: SP Silicon Power

Colour: Cloud

Dimensions: 4.32 x 1.78 x 0.25 Cm

Special features: AES 256-bit encryption, Recuva file recovery

ProsCons
1. It is Waterproof 1. Speed could be improved
2. Proven to be Shockproof. 
cellpic 50% off
Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof Dustproof Metal Casing Thumb Drive Pen Drive Memory Stick - Jewel J80 Series
4.2 (2,155)
4.2 (2,155)
50% off
1,399 2,800
Buy now

10. HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive

This compact flash memory device is extended storage for smartphones, Androids and tablets with USB OTG support. It is equipped with dual connectors and is a USB 3.2 device. Its dual connectivity feature allows easy file sharing between two mobiles without cable or external connectivity like Wi-Fi. It has a transfer speed of up to 200 megabytes per second and possesses a cap holder.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Colour: Grey and Black

Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.8 x 1 Cm

Special features: Dual connectivity

ProsCons
1. Highly Durable1. Read and write speed could be improved.
2. Sharing files between devices without the need for Wi-Fi or cables 
cellpic 63% off
HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black)
4 (273)
4 (273)
63% off
1,499 4,000
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Ultra 128 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive128-bit AES encryption provides reliable file encryptiona speed of 100 megabytes per secondUSB 3.0 enabled (that is 10x faster than USB 2.0) with backward compatibility
GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrivea speed of 80 Megabytes per second, and type C provides a 14 – 22 Megabytes per second read speedmaintenanceloaded with the exFAT file format secure system
Kioxia U301 128GB USB3.2 PenDriveSpeed of 150 Megabytes per secondLightweightUSB 3.2 enabled
Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen DriveRead speed of 90 Megabytes per secondLoaded with the Transcend Elite, which is compatible with macOS, Windows OS and Androidfirst-generation type-A USB 3.1.
HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen DriveSpeed of 200 megabytes per second.Built-in six-axis gyroscope stabilizer utilizing the smart 2.7 algorithm that eliminates blur caused by shaking imagesAmbarella processor & sony sensor
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/128 GB Pen DriveSpeed of 150 megabytes per secondBackward compatibilityPractical cap for protecting the USB plug
Simmtronics ZipX Pendrive 128 GB Flash DriveSpeed of 95 megabytes per secondHighly resistant to X-rays, magnetic rays, heat, dust and water.Lightweight and shockproof
128GB OTG Micro USB Flash Drive Wansenda 2 in-1 USB 3.0 Memory Stick High-Speed Pen Drive for Android/PC/MacBuilt-in two-in-one micro USB and USB 3.0 deviceHigh Fidelity Data transmissionBackward compatibility
Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Water and dustproof Metal Casing - Jewel J80 SeriesAES 256-bit encryptionRecuva file recovery for data recoveryShockproof, waterproof and vibration-proof
HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen DriveTransfer speed of up to 200 megabytes per secondDual connectivityHigh durability

The overall best product

With many choices available and nearly overlapping features choosing the best out of the best is quite a tedious task. But if we were compelled to choose the one among all, we are tempted to vote for the HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive. The primary reason is the Ambarella processor and Sony sensor. Additionally, the six-axis gyroscopic stabilizer using the 2.7 algorithms (that reduces the blur caused by image shaking) makes it unparalleled. What's more, not only laptops and desktops could also be equipped with drones for high-altitude imaging. Therefore, it is truly the next-generation innovation.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of Rs. 3,499, the GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive is truly valuable. It is a dual-use USB 3.0 cum type C Pendrive. The USB provides a moderately good speed of 80 Mb/s, while the type C provides a 14 – 22 Mbps read speed. Moreover, it is loaded with the exFAT file format secure system and is compatible with quite many devices like Laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones.

How to find the perfect pen drive

We strongly recommend that you first list all the probable devices in which you wish to use your Pendrive. Then look through your budget because all the products come at different prices. Considering the reading and writing speed of Pendrive is important. Finally, look for the one with the highest speed within your budget. For further reference, go through YouTube.

Product Price
SanDisk Ultra 128 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Black) ₹ 859
GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 128GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange) ₹ 1,729
Kioxia U301 128GB USB3.2 PenDrive PenDrive White LU301W128GG4 ₹ 8,555
Transcend 8 GB Jet Flash 350 Pen Drive USB 2.0 USB Type-A Black - TS8GJF350 ₹ 520
HP x770w 128GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive - Dark Grey ₹ 1,199
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/128 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1, Black ₹ 969
Simmtronics ZipX Pendrive 128 GB Flash Drive USB 3.0 Metal Body with Hook for Laptop and Computer ₹ 999
128GB OTG Micro USB Flash Drive Wansenda 2 in 1 USB 3.0 Memory Stick High Speed Pen Drive for Android/PC/Mac (Black) ₹ 6,002
Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof Dustproof Metal Casing Thumb Drive Pen Drive Memory Stick - Jewel J80 Series ₹ 1,399
HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black) ₹ 1,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Get versatile cooking option for your kitchen: Top 7 Bajaj gas stoves
Brew the perfect cup of coffee: 7 best filter coffee makers to consider
10 best earbuds to consider in 2023: A complete guide
Top 7 phones under 30,000 for performance lovers: Buyer’s guide
Top 10 computer monitors that promise great display

FAQs

How to spot if a pen drive is Type-C?

What are these two-in-one OTG Pendrives?

Is 128 Gb sufficient memory?

Are Pendrives useful?

Where can I buy 128 Gb Pendrives?

View More
electronics FOR LESS